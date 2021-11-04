Connect with us

Colorado hospitals move to highest level of statewide transfer plan for first time during pandemic

Published

2 mins ago

on

Colorado hospitals move to highest level of statewide transfer plan for first time during pandemic
The Colorado Hospital Association announced Wednesday that it was moving to the highest level of its plan to ease transfers between hospitals — a point not reached even during the worst of the COVID-19 surge in the fall and winter of 2020.

The state’s hospitals had been operating under the first tier of their transfer plan since August, when COVID-19 cases began increasing in Colorado as the delta variant took over.

Tier 1 was similar to a “buddy system,” where smaller hospitals were paired with hospital networks, which have more resources to coordinate transfers, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association. They skipped over Tier 2, which would have involved coordinating transfers on a regional level, and went straight to Tier 3, where hospital leaders across Colorado will be working together, she said.

“The need is going to be statewide,” she said. “It’s really about maximizing what’s there.”

The transfer plan, which was activated in November 2020, never got past Tier 1 last year.

The people in charge of transfers for the hospital systems will meet virtually twice each day to figure out where beds are available and which patients can move into them safely, Welch said. For example, if a metro-area hospital needs to free up beds for sicker patients, it could arrange a transfer to a rural facility, where those who are on the mend can finish their recovery, she said.

Jonas Johansson to make second start for Avalanche as Darcy Kuemper prepares for possible weeklong break between games

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Avalanche backup goalie Jonas Johansson will get his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he doesn’t falter, Darcy Kuemper will get a full week off between games during Colorado’s light stretch in the schedule.

Kuemper, who is 4-3 with a .907 save percentage, will find plenty of time to fine-tune his game between starts while working with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.

“Every day I come to the rink trying to get better,” said Kuemper, who is coming off his best game with the Avs, a 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We watch video and Jussi does a really good job of showing good and bad and making drills to work on things. So whatever he’s got lined up we’ll work on the next couple days.”

Johansson, who was pegged to serve as Colorado’s third-string goalie before Pavel Francouz suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game, has had extensive time working with Parkkila. Johansson’s lone start was Oct. 21 at Florida, where he allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss. He was among Colorado’s best players in that game.

Kuemper is scheduled to start on Saturday when Colorado concludes a home-and-away stretch against the Blue Jackets. The Avs also only play two games next week, both at home against Vancouver and San Jose.

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan headed to injured reserve with knee injury

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Bryce Callahan’s injury woes in Denver have returned.

The cornerback is going on injured reserve, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Wednesday. Callahan hurt his left knee when his leg stuck in the ground in coverage on a deep ball in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday.

“It’s non-surgical, but he’ll need a few weeks,” Fangio said.

1 person dead in apartment fire north of Forest Park

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS – A person died Wednesday morning in a fire at an apartment building in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a building in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the blaze.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

