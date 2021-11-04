Colorado hospitals move to highest level of statewide transfer plan for first time during pandemic

Suggest a Correction
The Colorado Hospital Association announced Wednesday that it was moving to the highest level of its plan to ease transfers between hospitals — a point not reached even during the worst of the COVID-19 surge in the fall and winter of 2020.
The state’s hospitals had been operating under the first tier of their transfer plan since August, when COVID-19 cases began increasing in Colorado as the delta variant took over.
Tier 1 was similar to a “buddy system,” where smaller hospitals were paired with hospital networks, which have more resources to coordinate transfers, said Cara Welch, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association. They skipped over Tier 2, which would have involved coordinating transfers on a regional level, and went straight to Tier 3, where hospital leaders across Colorado will be working together, she said.
“The need is going to be statewide,” she said. “It’s really about maximizing what’s there.”
The transfer plan, which was activated in November 2020, never got past Tier 1 last year.
The people in charge of transfers for the hospital systems will meet virtually twice each day to figure out where beds are available and which patients can move into them safely, Welch said. For example, if a metro-area hospital needs to free up beds for sicker patients, it could arrange a transfer to a rural facility, where those who are on the mend can finish their recovery, she said.
Some of those two-way transfers happened last year, with sicker patients moving to cities and recovering ones heading to smaller hospitals.
A statewide order issued Sunday laid the groundwork for moving to Tier 3 by requiring all hospitals to accept transfers and giving them permission to send patients to any hospital that can care for their needs, even if it’s not one the patient would prefer, Welch said. The plan is to try to keep patients as close to home as possible, both for their convenience and to avoid unnecessarily long trips that tie up ambulances. But some patients may be cared for farther from home, she said.
“We need to be able to move patients where there are resources,” she said.
Welch appealed to Coloradans to protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing masks in public, avoiding crowds and washing their hands frequently. While the majority of current hospitalizations aren’t caused by the virus, those that are can most likely be prevented in the short term, she said — unlike heart attacks and strokes, where a person’s risk builds up over years or decades.
“We really do need help from the public,” she said.
Avalanche backup goalie Jonas Johansson will get his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he doesn’t falter, Darcy Kuemper will get a full week off between games during Colorado’s light stretch in the schedule.
Kuemper, who is 4-3 with a .907 save percentage, will find plenty of time to fine-tune his game between starts while working with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.
“Every day I come to the rink trying to get better,” said Kuemper, who is coming off his best game with the Avs, a 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We watch video and Jussi does a really good job of showing good and bad and making drills to work on things. So whatever he’s got lined up we’ll work on the next couple days.”
Johansson, who was pegged to serve as Colorado’s third-string goalie before Pavel Francouz suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game, has had extensive time working with Parkkila. Johansson’s lone start was Oct. 21 at Florida, where he allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss. He was among Colorado’s best players in that game.
Kuemper is scheduled to start on Saturday when Colorado concludes a home-and-away stretch against the Blue Jackets. The Avs also only play two games next week, both at home against Vancouver and San Jose.
At that point, Colorado is hoping to have most of its regulars back in the lineup. Top-pair defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body injury) was placed on seven-day injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday when he went down, so he will miss both games against the Blue Jackets. Top-line winger Mikko Rantanen (lower-body) will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday and winger Andre Burakovsky (lower-body) wasn’t cleared for contact in Wednesday’s morning skate. Rantanen and Burakovsky are both day-to-day.
Winger Valeri Nichushkin (wrist) is about a week away from returning after suffering his injury on opening night. Defenseman Devon Toews (shoulder) and Francouz have yet to play this season but both are practicing with the main group.
“Unfortunately, some guys are injured right now but everyone has to step up and do a little bit more now,” Kuemper said.
Footnotes. Forward Kiefer Sherwood was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles on Wednesday morning and he will make his season debut with the Avs. Sherwood, who played 16 games with the Avs last season, leads the AHL with seven goals and is tied for third with 10 points. … Rookie defenseman Bo Byram will replace Makar as the quarterback on the top power-play unit. Forward Nazem Kadri will continue to step in for Rantanen as the right winger in that group.
Avalanche probable lineup:
Forwards —
Gabe Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-J.T. Compher
Sampo Ranta-Nazem Kadri-Logan O’Connor
Kiefer Sherwood-Tyson Jost-Martin Kaut
Darren Helm-Jayson Megna-Jacob MacDonald
Defensemen —
Bo Byram-Erik Johnson
Sam Girard-Ryan Murray
Jack Johnson-Kurtis MacDermid
Goalies —
Jonas Johansson
Darcy Kuemper
Bryce Callahan’s injury woes in Denver have returned.
The cornerback is going on injured reserve, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Wednesday. Callahan hurt his left knee when his leg stuck in the ground in coverage on a deep ball in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday.
“It’s non-surgical, but he’ll need a few weeks,” Fangio said.
Since signing a three-year deal with the Broncos in 2019, Callahan missed all of his first season with a foot injury, then was limited to 10 games last year due to a different foot injury. He’s played in 18 of 40 possible games in his Broncos career.
Fangio said Nate Hairston, who came in for Callahan against Washington, is a candidate to be Denver’s nickel this Sunday in Dallas. Kyle Fuller and Pat Surtain, “in a pinch,” are also in the mix for the role for the Broncos going forward. Callahan must spend at least three weeks on IR, so the earliest he could return would be Week 12 against the Chargers. He has four passes defensed, 21 tackles and zero interceptions in 2021 (he had two picks last year).
“(Hairston) was ready to go Sunday — we were in the middle of a tight game in the fourth quarter, and he came through,” Fangio said. “I was pleased with his play.”
The Broncos are getting a few cornerbacks back from injury soon in Michael Ojemudia, Mike Ford and Essang Bassey. Ojemudia and Ford are on injured reserve (hamstring and knee, respectively), and Bassey is on the PUP list coming off an ACL tear last year.
ST. LOUIS – A person died Wednesday morning in a fire at an apartment building in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a building in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue.
The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the blaze.
FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.
