Connect with us

News

Disturbing details: Woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old Kansas City girl

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Disturbing details: Woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old Kansas City girl
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A woman accused of killing 3-year-old Olivia Jansen pleaded guilty Wednesday in Wyandotte County court. Jacquelyn Kirkpatrick is the girlfriend of the girl’s father Howard Jansen III. Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, abuse of a child under the age of six, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

According to the prosecutor, in July of last year, Kirkpatrick and Howard Jansen falsely reported Olivia missing, in order to trigger an Amber Alert.

When police found the body of the 3-year-old in a wooded area near South 34th Street and Steele Road, the prosecutor says Olivia was dressed in pajamas and had severe bruising on her face. An autopsy later determined that the child had suffered a brain bleed. Other children in the home reportedly told detectives that Kirkpatrick pushed the back of Olivia’s head, sometimes against a wall.

The prosecutor also says Kirkpatrick kept the little girl locked in a dog kennel at her home, and forced her to stand in a corner for extended periods of time.

Judge Mike Russell ejected one spectator from the courtroom after the man couldn’t control his outbursts while hearing details of the crime. Relatives declined to comment about the plea following the hearing.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Kirkpatrick must testify in the upcoming trial for Olivia’s father.

Kirkpatrick is expected to be sentenced to 31 years and four months behind bars as part of this deal. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
google news

Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan 4. deadline to get a COVID vaccine.

The federal government on Thursday announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as for workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extended a deadline for federal contractors.

The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the tens of millions who remain unvaccinated.

Here are the key takeaways:

___

WHAT DO COMPANIES HAVE TO DO?

Companies with 100 or more employees must require those workers to get fully vaccinated — with two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson — by Jan. 4. After that date, any employee who remains unvaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID test weekly. Companies aren’t required to pay for those tests. Unvaccinated employees also must wear masks.

___

WILL WORKERS GET TIME OFF TO GET VACCINATED?

Starting Dec. 5, employers must offer paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and sick leave if workers experience vaccine side effects.

___

HOW WILL THIS BE ENFORCED?

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will assist companies with vaccination plans. It will also enforce the rules. Fines for non-compliance will vary based on a company’s size and other factors. A company might have to pay up to $13,653 per individual violator or up to $136,532 for willful violation of the rules.

___

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS?

Workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. There is no weekly testing option for those workers, but they can ask for religious or medical exemptions. The mandate will cover about 17 million health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes, surgical centers and other facilities.

___

WHAT ABOUT FEDERAL CONTRACTORS?

In September, the Biden administration said it would require employees at federal contractors to get vaccinated by Dec. 8. On Thursday, the government pushed back that deadline to Jan. 4.

google news
Continue Reading

News

SLPS employees hold ‘Let Us Test’ rally outside City Hall this morning

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

SLPS employees hold ‘Let Us Test’ rally outside City Hall this morning
google news

ST. LOUIS – A group opposed to the COVID vaccine mandate for St. Louis Public School District employees plans to hold a rally Thursday morning to make their voices heard.

The rally is set to start at 7:30 a.m. just outside of St. Louis City Hall. The rally is called “Let Us Test.”

This all comes as district officials confirm that 47 staff members are on unpaid leave and one principal has resigned over the COVID vaccine requirement. The impacted staff members include 44 teachers, two custodians, and one school secretary.

The mandate took effect on October 15. By that date, SLPS workers had to be fully vaccinated against COVID or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption and test for covid twice a week. If employees did not meet one of those two standards, they were placed on unpaid leave and could be subject to further discipline including termination.

FOX 2 spoke with a teacher on unpaid leave. She wanted to remain anonymous.

“To be snatched away in the middle of the year in October like this is devastating for them. It’s devastating for us.” the teacher on unpaid leave said.

This teacher is awaiting a wearing.

School district leaders had no comment on the rally.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now
google news

HENDERSON, Nev. — Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner.

“And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it,” the Las Vegas quarterback said Wednesday.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash caused by Ruggs, the 22-year-old receiver who was cut by the team Tuesday night.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Bisaccia said from a prepared statement. “We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected. Especially the victim’s family.”

Prosecutors said Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle that burned, killing her.

“We love Henry Ruggs, and want him to know that,” Bisaccia added. “It’s a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind. It’s something that he will have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life.”

Ruggs and passenger Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were injured.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending