Celebrities
Get The Oscar (And The Tissues) Ready! The Tender Trailer For Mahershala Ali’s “Swan Song” Has Us Hooked
Whoever put together the trailer for ‘Swan Song’ — y’all had us at HELLO. Okay?!
Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.
Watch the trailer below:
We love that they cast Naomie Harris has his wife. It’s a ‘Moonlight’ reunion!
Seriously though — Mahershala Ali is the kind of actor who makes everyone FEEL exactly what his character is supposed to be feeling. The man has two Academy Awards for good reason. Do you agree that ‘Swan Song’ could be a contender?
Clearly the casting department did what they were supposed to do. Based on the trailer it sure sounds like the music department did too. The cinematography is also stunning.
The film was written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and produced by Adam Shulman, Jacob Perlin, Jonathan King, Rebecca Bourke, Mahershala Ali, and Mimi Valdés.
If you faced a similar dilemma to Cameron in ‘Swan Song’ would you choose to tell your family you’re terminally ill, knowing they’ll be grieving your loss for years — or spare them the pain and allow someone else to step in and live your life as you?
As unselfish as the latter might seem, we can see how this would be an extremely difficult choice.
That said, will you be watching ‘Swan Song?’
Celebrities
Dolly Parton’s Husband: Facts About Carl Thomas Dean & Everything They’ve Said About Not Having Kids
Dolly Parton has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966. The pair’s marriage has lasted over 50 years, but they’ve been open about the fact that they don’t have plans for kids.
Dolly Parton, 75, has been a staple of the music industry for nearly 60-years after getting her big break in the 1960s. Her career has made her a country icon, with numerous hits including songs like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” and she continues to be a massively influential singer to this day. Almost as long as she’s been making music, she’s also been married to now-retired businessman Carl Thomas Dean, 79. The pair have been married since 1966, and it seems like their relationship is still going strong. Find out more about Dolly’s husband Carl Dean, and what they’ve said about their relationship!
Do Dolly & Carl Have Kids?
Dolly and Carl don’t have any kids, but with nearly 60 years of marriage, it has crossed their mind. Dolly revealed that she’d “dreamed” of having kids, but it wasn’t “meant to be” in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. “My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall – because he’s tall? Or would they be little squats like me? If we’d had a girl, she was gonna be called Carla,” she said. “I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else. Because I would’ve felt guilty about that, if I’d have left them [to work, to tour]. Everything would have changed. I probably wouldn’t have been a star.”
That drive to work and be successful in a tough industry like country music has been a major factor in why Dolly doesn’t really regret not having children of her own. “I believe that I know what I’m supposed to, but you’ve got to make the sacrifice. Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work, and I didn’t have children, because I believe that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things, like the Imagination Library,” Dolly told Oprah Winfrey in a 2020 interview, via Today.
How Did Dolly & Carl Meet?
Dolly revealed that Carl had called out to her as she was doing laundry in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. “I was walking down the street to the laundromat, and he stopped me,” she said. “He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to get sunburned out here!’ Well, he had to say something.”
Why Is Carl So Private?
While Dolly is instantly recognizable to just about anyone, Carl has kept out of the spotlight for much of his wife’s career. Dolly spoke about why her husband values his privacy in a 2020 interview with ET. “He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that,” she explained, noting that she’s always tried to “keep him out of the limelight,” as he wants. “He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have. We’ve been together 56 years, married 54.” Dolly has joked that the pair playfully say that her busy schedule is part of why their relationship has lasted so long.
Dolly Says That Carl Supports Her
Other than making their life together work between Dolly’s larger-than-life persona and Carl’s want for privacy, Dolly has said that the pair get along well. When speaking about her tumultous relationship with late musician Porter Wagoner in a 2021 interview with W, Dolly revealed that her relationship with Carl was very different from the partnership she had with Porter. “My husband and I don’t argue,” she said. “But Porter and I did nothing but fight. It was a love-hate relationship.”
Dolly also took to her Instagram in November 2021 to share a photo of the rarely-seen Carl, and she celebrated his help. The photo was an older picture of the pair, and Carl was wearing a t-shirt with his wife’s face on it. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” Dolly captioned the post.
Why Didn’t Dolly Take Carl’s Last Name?
While many fans know Dolly by her maiden name, she revealed that she has taken her husband’s last name, but performs with her own. “My passport is Dolly Parton Dean. I sign a lot of my contracts Dean. I didn’t change names [publicly] because I already had a record deal. It made no sense. He never asked me to,” she told The Guardian in 2014. “At home, to me, I’m Dolly Dean. But then I’m also Dolly Parton. I’m Dolly Parton Dean. I’m myself… If I had chosen the name Dolly Dean… I’d have been Double D. Again.”
Dolly & Carl Still Have Fun
Dolly celebrated her husband’s birthday in July 2021 with a very special gift for him, by re-creating her cover of Playboy magazine from the 1970s. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she said in a video at the time. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”
Celebrities
Doug Ford backs down on vaccines for hospital workers; and Trudeau turns inward
Politics Insider for Nov. 4, 2021: Parliament on the back burner; Doug Ford backs down; and Hydro-Québec gets blocked
Paul Wells, writing in Maclean’s, notes that Justin Trudeau seems to have lost interest in Marc Garneau, Bardish Chagger, Jim Carr, his caucus and Parliament, and detects a pattern.
The Prime Minister has become progressively less interested in pretending to be gregarious. And in particular, he doesn’t like Parliament and doesn’t see why he should pretend. In March 2020, three weeks into a historic lockdown, he prepared a bill that would have given the government unhindered power to raise and spend money without parliamentary oversight for two years. He backed down in the face of uproar. If he hadn’t, that carte blanche provision would still be in force. Five months later he replaced his finance minister and prorogued Parliament for a month. Seven months after that the new minister tabled the first budget in two years—the longest delay between budgets ever. Finally in August he became only the second PM in his own lifetime to call an election as leader of a minority government. The first was Stephen Harper, in 2008. He didn’t get his majority either. Trudeau’s stated reasons included that he couldn’t work with a minority Parliament. Canadians sent him back to a near-identical Parliament. One presumes his opinion of the place hasn’t changed.
No Ford mandate: Doug Ford has decided not to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers, after all, citing the potential of staff shortages, CP reports: “I am not prepared to jeopardize the delivery of care to millions of Ontarians. Having looked at the evidence, our government has decided to maintain its flexible approach by leaving human resourcing decisions up to individual hospitals.”
Quebec backs down: Quebec is also backing away from its mandate policy for health-care workers due to staffing issues, Le Devoir reports (translation).
No dice in Maine: Voters in Maine voted about 60-40 to halt construction of a Quebec hydro line, Alexander Panetta reports for CBC, dealing a nasty blow to Hydro-Québec’s plans and New England plans to consume low-emission energy.
Known as the New England Clean Energy Corridor, the 233-kilometre project would cut a new path down through northern Maine and increase Hydro-Québec’s energy exports to the U.S. by roughly one-third by connecting to an existing line on its way to Massachusetts. It is projected to generate $10 billion US for Hydro Quebec over 20 years. Yet it crashed into clamorous resistance along the route from a consortium of unlikely allies — just as it had in an earlier ill-fated effort to cross New Hampshire.That unusual alliance seeking to stymie the project included nature-lovers and fossil fuel companies, which funded the campaign against their common hydroelectric foe.
Not good news: Writing in the Post, Colby Cosh laments the development, or the lack thereof, but allows himself some schadenfreude, but just a little.
We Albertans are very familiar with the sight of politicians reassuring us that an apparent setback for some energy transmission project is not a disaster, no sir. We have watched our leaders run through Plans B and C and D, fighting against NIMBYism and superstitious local patriotism — some of it having been brewed up, from time to time, in Quebec. I think I can report on our behalf that eventually you run out of alphabet. It’s natural for Albertan compassion to be mixed with heavy helpings of irony here. The temptation to fill an entire paragraph with “HAHAHAHAHAHA …” has been great. But, of course, the schadenfreude boomerangs on us after a moment’s thought, given that anything which is good for Quebec’s economy is bound to lift its foot off Alberta’s throat just a little.
Difficult transition: Wrapping up her coverage from Scotland of the UN climate summit, Heather Scoffield of the Star has a roundup of Canadian climate commitments, and a warning: the transition ahead will not be easy.
To be sure, the pledges and promises don’t come out of nowhere, and the economy has started adjusting. Oil and gas companies are pushing hard to find low-carbon production techniques so that they can remain viable under the new rules. Clean energy is all the rage, both for investors and government subsidies. Policy makers and the private sector have been chipping away at sustainability in the oceans and in our forests for years. And when it comes to zero-emissions vehicles, the public infrastructure and private investment for the switch are both on the upswing. But with an ever-increasing carbon price now in place, along with the stack of international pledges, the transition to a low-carbon economy is about to get very real, with all the winners and losers that entails.
Carbon trade war: In the Globe, Campbell Clark has a smart column pondering the likelihood of carbon trade wars, if leaders around the world don’t heed Trudeau’s call to put a global price on carbon.
The adoption of carbon tariffs is starting to appear inevitable. The EU is already looking at a broad Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, so European firms that bear the cost of decarbonization won’t be undercut by cheaper goods from countries that don’t. In theory, Canada is considering border adjustments, too, but that’s risky for a small market whose biggest trading partner is not on the same page. And the U.S. is not there yet.
Just the tax: Also in the Globe, Andrew Coyne argues that if Trudeau is sincere in his belief in the carbon tax, he should let it go to work and stop imposing other measures to reduce emissions, since they aren’t as effective.
Over the next decade, carbon pricing is projected to account for only a part of Canada’s projected reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The rest is to be delivered by an assortment of literally hundreds of different programs, federal, provincial and municipal. The same federal document that announced, late last year, the federal carbon price would increase to $170 a tonne by 2030 (that’s good, but Sweden is already there) also contained more than 60 other initiatives – the usual mix of subsidies for this and regulations forbidding that. Some of these are probably unavoidable: pricing methane gas emissions is next to impossible, for example. But most are demonstrably less efficient or powerful than carbon pricing. That the federal government continues to champion them nevertheless is in some part due to ideology, in some larger part due to politics. But they add up.
Weeks, not months: Health Canada erred Tuesday, the Globe reports. In fact, its review of a COVID-19 vaccine for kids will take “weeks, not months.”
Critic silenced: A critic of the delay, Professor Amir Attaran, was suspended by Twitter for saying Trudeau should be “tarred and feathered” over the failure to protect children, CTV reports.
Condom case: The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether a B.C. man who allegedly ignored a woman’s request to wear a condom during sex should stand trial, CBC reports.
— Stephen Maher
Celebrities
The Rock Has Date Night With Wife Lauren Hashian At ‘Red Notice’ Premiere — Sweet Photos
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wasn’t seeing ‘red’ at the premiere of his latest movie. The ‘Red Notice’ star was all smiles while cuddling close to his wife, Lauren Hashian, at the glam event.
As Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rapped on that Tech N9ne song that’s going viral on TikTok, it’s about drive, it’s about power – but on Wednesday night, it was also about love. When Dwayne, 49, attended the Nov. 3 premiere of his new Netflix movie in Los Angeles, his date was none other than his wife, Lauren Hashian. Lauren, 37, almost upstaged her superstar husband by walking the red carpet in a glamorous black dress with silver floral embellishments, her luscious dark locks flowing freely down to her shoulders.
However, The Rock was no slouch in the fashion department. The entertainment superstar wrapped his 6’5” tall, 250+ pound frame into a two-piece velvet suit. He paired the deep-purple outfit with a pair of gray loafers and an opened white button-up, which showed not just his chest, but also the pendant hanging around his neck. The bling was almost as bright as The Rock’s smile when he posed next to Lauren and his mother, Ata Johnson, who also attended the event. Ata, 73, wore a full-length, long-sleeve sheer black gown over a shift.
The Rock married Lauren in 2019, after more than a decade together. The couple announced their surprise matrimony via Instagram. “We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pomaika’i (blessed),” The Rock captioned the wedding photo he shared with his millions of followers. The couple first met in 2006 on The Game Plan but didn’t begin dating until after his split from Dany Garcia in 2007. Johnson and Hashian share two children together – daughters Jasmine, 5, and Tiana, 3.
The Rock was far from the only A-Lister attending the Red Notice premiere. His co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot were also on hand. Ryan, 45, also went the velvet route, wearing a red three-piece suit with a black button-up. Gal, 36, also went with the “red” theme, opting for an asymmetrical sequin gown that glittered brighter than any ruby. The three stars reunited on the red carpet before the film’s screening. Though, one wonders if The Rock understood the assignment by opting for a non-red outfit or if Gal and Ryan just decided to be cute for the film’s premiere.
Red Notice — written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber – is a heist comedy in which an FBI profiler (The Rock) partners with the world’s greatest art thief (Ryan) to catch the world’s most wanted art thief (Gal), according to Deadline. The film, per Netflix, is a “high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.” The title refers to the global alert issued by Interpol and is arguably Netflix’s biggest feature commitment at $130 million. It’s set to arrive in select theatres on Nov. 5. It’ll hit Netflix on Nov. 12.
