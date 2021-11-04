Connect with us

News

Jonas Johansson to make second start for Avalanche as Darcy Kuemper prepares for possible weeklong break between games

Published

2 mins ago

on

Avalanche falls to 1-3 with loss at 4-0 Florida Panthers
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Avalanche backup goalie Jonas Johansson will get his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he doesn’t falter, Darcy Kuemper will get a full week off between games during Colorado’s light stretch in the schedule.

Kuemper, who is 4-3 with a .907 save percentage, will find plenty of time to fine-tune his game between starts while working with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.

“Every day I come to the rink trying to get better,” said Kuemper, who is coming off his best game with the Avs, a 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We watch video and Jussi does a really good job of showing good and bad and making drills to work on things. So whatever he’s got lined up we’ll work on the next couple days.”

Johansson, who was pegged to serve as Colorado’s third-string goalie before Pavel Francouz suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game, has had extensive time working with Parkkila. Johansson’s lone start was Oct. 21 at Florida, where he allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss. He was among Colorado’s best players in that game.

Kuemper is scheduled to start on Saturday when Colorado concludes a home-and-away stretch against the Blue Jackets. The Avs also only play two games next week, both at home against Vancouver and San Jose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan headed to injured reserve with knee injury

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Broncos CB Bryce Callahan headed to injured reserve with knee injury
google news

Bryce Callahan’s injury woes in Denver have returned.

The cornerback is going on injured reserve, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Wednesday. Callahan hurt his left knee when his leg stuck in the ground in coverage on a deep ball in Denver’s 17-10 win over Washington on Sunday.

“It’s non-surgical, but he’ll need a few weeks,” Fangio said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

1 person dead in apartment fire north of Forest Park

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

1 person dead in apartment fire north of Forest Park
google news

ST. LOUIS – A person died Wednesday morning in a fire at an apartment building in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire occurred on the second floor of a building in the 5600 block of Pershing Avenue.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the blaze.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Denver jails offer free noodles and coffee to inmates as incentive to vaccinate

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

Denver jails offer free noodles and coffee to inmates as incentive to vaccinate
google news

As a safety measure to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Denver Sheriff Department is offering an incentive — complimentary ramen noodles and coffee — to inmates who get vaccinated while in custody.

“In jails across America, vaccine incentive programs for individuals in custody are working and we decided to move forward with implementing one as well,” said Sheriff Elias Diggins, in a news release. “We will evaluate the program monthly and hope that it will make a difference as we all continue to combat COVID.”

The sheriff department implemented a vaccine incentive program for individuals that are in custody as a way to encourage inmates to get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the release said.

In New York state prisons inmates are offered pizza and McDonald’s items as incentives to be vaccinated, according to the Associated Press.

The Denver incentive program offers 10 ramen noodle soups or a combination of one coffee and five ramen noodle soups for each COVID-19 vaccine an individual receives, the release said. Inmates that had already received a vaccine dosage while in custody will be offered the items as well.

Noodles and coffee are among commissary items offered to Denver jail inmates, items which can be purchased, and are in addition to the three daily meals prepared in kitchens at the downtown and county jails.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending