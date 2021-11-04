Jonas Johansson to make second start for Avalanche as Darcy Kuemper prepares for possible weeklong break between games

Avalanche backup goalie Jonas Johansson will get his second start of the season Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If he doesn’t falter, Darcy Kuemper will get a full week off between games during Colorado’s light stretch in the schedule.

Kuemper, who is 4-3 with a .907 save percentage, will find plenty of time to fine-tune his game between starts while working with goalie coach Jussi Parkkila.

“Every day I come to the rink trying to get better,” said Kuemper, who is coming off his best game with the Avs, a 29-save, 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. “We watch video and Jussi does a really good job of showing good and bad and making drills to work on things. So whatever he’s got lined up we’ll work on the next couple days.”

Johansson, who was pegged to serve as Colorado’s third-string goalie before Pavel Francouz suffered a lower-body injury in a preseason game, has had extensive time working with Parkkila. Johansson’s lone start was Oct. 21 at Florida, where he allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 4-1 loss. He was among Colorado’s best players in that game.

Kuemper is scheduled to start on Saturday when Colorado concludes a home-and-away stretch against the Blue Jackets. The Avs also only play two games next week, both at home against Vancouver and San Jose.

At that point, Colorado is hoping to have most of its regulars back in the lineup. Top-pair defenseman Cale Makar (upper-body injury) was placed on seven-day injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday when he went down, so he will miss both games against the Blue Jackets. Top-line winger Mikko Rantanen (lower-body) will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday and winger Andre Burakovsky (lower-body) wasn’t cleared for contact in Wednesday’s morning skate. Rantanen and Burakovsky are both day-to-day.

Winger Valeri Nichushkin (wrist) is about a week away from returning after suffering his injury on opening night. Defenseman Devon Toews (shoulder) and Francouz have yet to play this season but both are practicing with the main group.

“Unfortunately, some guys are injured right now but everyone has to step up and do a little bit more now,” Kuemper said.

Footnotes. Forward Kiefer Sherwood was recalled from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles on Wednesday morning and he will make his season debut with the Avs. Sherwood, who played 16 games with the Avs last season, leads the AHL with seven goals and is tied for third with 10 points. … Rookie defenseman Bo Byram will replace Makar as the quarterback on the top power-play unit. Forward Nazem Kadri will continue to step in for Rantanen as the right winger in that group.

Avalanche probable lineup:

Forwards —

Gabe Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-J.T. Compher

Sampo Ranta-Nazem Kadri-Logan O’Connor

Kiefer Sherwood-Tyson Jost-Martin Kaut

Darren Helm-Jayson Megna-Jacob MacDonald

Defensemen —

Bo Byram-Erik Johnson

Sam Girard-Ryan Murray

Jack Johnson-Kurtis MacDermid

Goalies —

Jonas Johansson

Darcy Kuemper