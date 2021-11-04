Celebrities
Qué Lástima! Some #MAFS Fans Think ‘Financially Insecure’ Groom Gil Might End His Myrla Marriage On Decision Day
Say it ain’t so…
Some fans think that despite a “Married At First Sight” couple’s tremendous progress, things could go left on Decision Day.
As previously reported firefighter Gil, 35, and leadership coach Myrla, 34, married as strangers but bonded over their Hispanic heritage and unfortunately, the tragic murders of their fathers.
All seemed well but on their honeymoon, Gil realized that his”Princesa” Myrla was “bougie” and constantly complained about their accommodations. They later had an open discussion about finances and deduced that Myrla makes significantly more and is admittedly “money-driven.” That however didn’t seem like that much of a hindrance for the two although Gil said he’s putting a stop to Myrla’s shopping habits.
Throughout their marriage, Gil’s dropped words like “spoiled” and brat” his wife’s way because of her whining, but after some PDA and FINALLY some smooching, Myrla’s softened.
#MAFS viewers noticed a huge shift in Myrla’s behavior and applauded her for taking accountability and “receiving” her hubby’s criticism. Viewers also especially applauded her for announcing that she’s “chosen to love” her handsome husband and gushed over the wife bursting into happy tears over their bond.
Still, despite those positives, on Wednesday’s episode of #MAFS, viewers saw Gil once again bring up finances and tell his wife that he disagrees with her at times “bratty” behavior.
While noting that it’d be easy to say no to a “fabulous woman” like Myrla because “beauty fades”, Gil ticked off some of his hangups.
“The finance stuff is a big deal for me, the negativity at times is a big thing for me,” said Gil. “Sometimes I feel like you s*** on people who are not where you’re at. […] You think you made out of gold? That word that comes after spoiled is brat, and sometimes that’s how you act.”
“I definitely don’t want to be married to a brat, Gil added in a confessional. I don’t want her to be spoiled, I don’t want her to expect it all times, the finer things in life that she loves, I really don’t care about that.”
Ooof!
Later during a FaceTime convo with his mom, Gil dished on his “high-class” wife and said that Myrla’s from a family where her father paid all the bills. According to Gil, that’s out of the question for himself and his wife who makes nearly twice as much as him.
“I can pay the bills, I can pay everything but there’s nothing left afterward. I’m going to pay for everything? No. For me, it’s not that I can’t, it’s just not fair.”
The money convo has some viewers convinced that “insecure” Gil will pull the plug on their marriage on Decision Day.
Some #MAFS fans are actually hoping that Myrla files for divorce from Gil because of how negative he is about her hard-earned money.
Despite Gil’s hangups, he and Myrla seemed to be in a good place ahead of Decision Day and had some sweet pillow talk the night before.
What do YOU think??? Will Gil say “no” on Decision Day or do we have another #MAFS success story on our hands?
Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Bejeweled Crop Top & Skirt As She Celebrates Diwali Eve — Photos
Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as she kicked off Diwali celebrations in a stunning floral skirt and bedazzled crop top.
Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked radiant as she celebrated Diwali in a glittering outfit. The brunette beauty stunned in a gold, bejeweled crop top, a high-waisted floral maxi skirt, and gold choker adorned with green gems — see the gorgeous photos here. “Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love,” she captioned her November 4 post, which showed her smiling wide for the camera.
The Isn’t It Romantic actress also accessorized with gold bangles and gold drop earrings, as she styled her dark tresses in glamorous curls. “Happy Diwali Pri. Wish you and yours a super super one,” one of her pals commented, while another wrote, “Gorgeous Pri!” Her husband Nick Jonas also jumped into the comments section, dropping a flame emoji.
The sweet couple said their ‘I do’s in 2018, hosting an elaborate ceremony in Priyanka’s native India that combined Hindu and western traditions to reflect both of their cultures. “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” she wrote on Instagram after the ceremony. “And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part of the pre wedding rituals for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.”
Priyanka also recently opened up about the age gap between her and Nick, along with their cultural differences. “Neither was a hurdle,” she told British newspaper The Sunday Times in January. “Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes.”
She continued, “So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard. It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”
Celebrities
Get The Oscar (And The Tissues) Ready! The Tender Trailer For Mahershala Ali’s “Swan Song” Has Us Hooked
Whoever put together the trailer for ‘Swan Song’ — y’all had us at HELLO. Okay?!
Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. “Swan Song” explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.
Watch the trailer below:
We love that they cast Naomie Harris has his wife. It’s a ‘Moonlight’ reunion!
Seriously though — Mahershala Ali is the kind of actor who makes everyone FEEL exactly what his character is supposed to be feeling. The man has two Academy Awards for good reason. Do you agree that ‘Swan Song’ could be a contender?
Clearly the casting department did what they were supposed to do. Based on the trailer it sure sounds like the music department did too. The cinematography is also stunning.
The film was written and directed by Benjamin Cleary and produced by Adam Shulman, Jacob Perlin, Jonathan King, Rebecca Bourke, Mahershala Ali, and Mimi Valdés.
If you faced a similar dilemma to Cameron in ‘Swan Song’ would you choose to tell your family you’re terminally ill, knowing they’ll be grieving your loss for years — or spare them the pain and allow someone else to step in and live your life as you?
As unselfish as the latter might seem, we can see how this would be an extremely difficult choice.
That said, will you be watching ‘Swan Song?’
Celebrities
Dolly Parton’s Husband: Facts About Carl Thomas Dean & Everything They’ve Said About Not Having Kids
Dolly Parton has been married to businessman Carl Thomas Dean since 1966. The pair’s marriage has lasted over 50 years, but they’ve been open about the fact that they don’t have plans for kids.
Dolly Parton, 75, has been a staple of the music industry for nearly 60-years after getting her big break in the 1960s. Her career has made her a country icon, with numerous hits including songs like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” and she continues to be a massively influential singer to this day. Almost as long as she’s been making music, she’s also been married to now-retired businessman Carl Thomas Dean, 79. The pair have been married since 1966, and it seems like their relationship is still going strong. Find out more about Dolly’s husband Carl Dean, and what they’ve said about their relationship!
Do Dolly & Carl Have Kids?
Dolly and Carl don’t have any kids, but with nearly 60 years of marriage, it has crossed their mind. Dolly revealed that she’d “dreamed” of having kids, but it wasn’t “meant to be” in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. “My husband and I, when we first got married, we thought about if we had kids, what would they look like? Would they be tall – because he’s tall? Or would they be little squats like me? If we’d had a girl, she was gonna be called Carla,” she said. “I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else. Because I would’ve felt guilty about that, if I’d have left them [to work, to tour]. Everything would have changed. I probably wouldn’t have been a star.”
That drive to work and be successful in a tough industry like country music has been a major factor in why Dolly doesn’t really regret not having children of her own. “I believe that I know what I’m supposed to, but you’ve got to make the sacrifice. Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom. I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work, and I didn’t have children, because I believe that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things, like the Imagination Library,” Dolly told Oprah Winfrey in a 2020 interview, via Today.
How Did Dolly & Carl Meet?
Dolly revealed that Carl had called out to her as she was doing laundry in a 2014 interview with The Guardian. “I was walking down the street to the laundromat, and he stopped me,” she said. “He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to get sunburned out here!’ Well, he had to say something.”
Why Is Carl So Private?
While Dolly is instantly recognizable to just about anyone, Carl has kept out of the spotlight for much of his wife’s career. Dolly spoke about why her husband values his privacy in a 2020 interview with ET. “He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that,” she explained, noting that she’s always tried to “keep him out of the limelight,” as he wants. “He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have. We’ve been together 56 years, married 54.” Dolly has joked that the pair playfully say that her busy schedule is part of why their relationship has lasted so long.
Dolly Says That Carl Supports Her
Other than making their life together work between Dolly’s larger-than-life persona and Carl’s want for privacy, Dolly has said that the pair get along well. When speaking about her tumultous relationship with late musician Porter Wagoner in a 2021 interview with W, Dolly revealed that her relationship with Carl was very different from the partnership she had with Porter. “My husband and I don’t argue,” she said. “But Porter and I did nothing but fight. It was a love-hate relationship.”
Dolly also took to her Instagram in November 2021 to share a photo of the rarely-seen Carl, and she celebrated his help. The photo was an older picture of the pair, and Carl was wearing a t-shirt with his wife’s face on it. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” Dolly captioned the post.
Why Didn’t Dolly Take Carl’s Last Name?
While many fans know Dolly by her maiden name, she revealed that she has taken her husband’s last name, but performs with her own. “My passport is Dolly Parton Dean. I sign a lot of my contracts Dean. I didn’t change names [publicly] because I already had a record deal. It made no sense. He never asked me to,” she told The Guardian in 2014. “At home, to me, I’m Dolly Dean. But then I’m also Dolly Parton. I’m Dolly Parton Dean. I’m myself… If I had chosen the name Dolly Dean… I’d have been Double D. Again.”
Dolly & Carl Still Have Fun
Dolly celebrated her husband’s birthday in July 2021 with a very special gift for him, by re-creating her cover of Playboy magazine from the 1970s. “My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy,” she said in a video at the time. “He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”
Qué Lástima! Some #MAFS Fans Think ‘Financially Insecure’ Groom Gil Might End His Myrla Marriage On Decision Day
19-year-old arrested for Sunday murder
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Bejeweled Crop Top & Skirt As She Celebrates Diwali Eve — Photos
Detective: Rittenhouse shouted ‘Friendly!’ to pursuer
Get The Oscar (And The Tissues) Ready! The Tender Trailer For Mahershala Ali’s “Swan Song” Has Us Hooked
Disturbing details: Woman pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old Kansas City girl
Dolly Parton’s Husband: Facts About Carl Thomas Dean & Everything They’ve Said About Not Having Kids
US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
The DFINITY Foundation and United Esports To Launch First Of Its Kind Blockchain Gaming Program — Achievement Unblocked
Doug Ford backs down on vaccines for hospital workers; and Trudeau turns inward
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!