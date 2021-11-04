The DFINITY Foundation and United Esports To Launch First Of Its Kind Blockchain Gaming Program — Achievement Unblocked

Zurich & Los Angeles, Switzerland & USA, 4th November, 2021, Chainwire

Participants progress will be followed in a real time video series competition to win further funding and see their game development ambitions grow

The DFINITY Foundation , the developers of the Internet Computer, and United Esports , a leading esports media and marketing organization, has announced Achievement Unblocked, an exciting new competition series that follows the next generation of game developers as they build games on blockchain.

Achievement Unblocked is designed to take a group of aspiring and forward-thinking game developers who want to transition from traditional development platforms to building on blockchain, incorporating GameFi and Play-to-Earn mechanics that bring players closer to games and their developers.

It will follow these game developers via a real time video series as they compete and attempt to launch their dream game on the advanced blockchain that is the Internet Computer. It will set the stage for the next evolution of gaming. All participants will become part of a very elite group of games that are 100% built and run on blockchain, highlighting the opportunity for the thousands of other game developers to unlock new, better platforms.

Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation, says “My background is in gaming, and my passion is blockchain. This partnership with United Esports brings those two parts of my life together. I am very excited to see what the developers on the Achievement Unblocked program build on the Internet Computer. Blockchain and gaming are going through a very exciting time at the moment. United Esports’ expertise in gaming matched with the Internet Computer’s performance means that we will see some of the best games ever built on blockchain.”

Achievement Unblocked will provide grants, mentorship, technical support and seminars throughout. At the end of the program, the top developers will be eligible to earn the most funding to support their efforts in addition to a monetary reward for rising to the top. They will also be in a position to take advantage of other unique opportunities for future investments.

Felix LaHaye, Founder of United Esports says “Our partnership with the DFINITY Foundation is truly groundbreaking, making me excited to share what Achievement Unblocked has to offer with the world. This project is quite unique, in that for the first time we are opening the development-doors, in almost real time, to show the world what it really takes to turn a dream into reality. By its nature the gaming space constantly evolves, and developing on the Internet Computer is an obvious next step to that evolution. We look forward to helping the next generation of developers push through traditional barriers and launch their games victoriously on Achievement Unblocked.“

DFINITY and United Esports are giving 100 hopeful game developers a chance of a lifetime to turn their dreams into reality. Any hopeful game developer can pre-register today at dfinity.org/achievementunblocked .

There are already several games running on the Internet Computer: Rise of the Magni, HexGL, Welcome Into the Metaverse, Saga Tarot, and Reversi. The 5 games are currently live and/or in development on the Internet Computer, created by the DFINITY Foundation. These games are running entirely on-chain, a first for crypto.

About The Internet Computer

The Internet Computer is the world’s first public blockchain running at web speed with internet scale. A revolutionary blockchain technology that empowers millions of entrepreneurs and developers (via the Internet Computer Protocol, or ICP) to build dapps, DeFi, pan-industry platforms, websites, and enterprise systems to rebuild and reminage everything on the internet. It is created by the DFINITY Foundation.

About United Esports:

United Esports is a leading North American esports media organization founded in 2018 by industry thought leader, Felix LaHaye. United Esports is the proud creative partner and gaming agency of record for many global brands, and has earned multiple industry campaign of the year awards for their work. United Esports is present across three spaces in the gaming world: Media & Marketing, Esports Bars (Meltdown Esports Bars) and competitive esports investments (PSG Talon, Beastcoast). Additional information can be found at www.unitedesports.com .

Contacts