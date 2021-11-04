Connect with us

US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways

2 mins ago

US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
Millions of U.S. workers now have a Jan 4. deadline to get a COVID vaccine.

The federal government on Thursday announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees as well as for workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extended a deadline for federal contractors.

The Biden administration says 70% of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the tens of millions who remain unvaccinated.

Here are the key takeaways:

WHAT DO COMPANIES HAVE TO DO?

Companies with 100 or more employees must require those workers to get fully vaccinated — with two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson — by Jan. 4. After that date, any employee who remains unvaccinated must provide a verified negative COVID test weekly. Companies aren’t required to pay for those tests. Unvaccinated employees also must wear masks.

WILL WORKERS GET TIME OFF TO GET VACCINATED?

Starting Dec. 5, employers must offer paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and sick leave if workers experience vaccine side effects.

HOW WILL THIS BE ENFORCED?

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will assist companies with vaccination plans. It will also enforce the rules. Fines for non-compliance will vary based on a company’s size and other factors. A company might have to pay up to $13,653 per individual violator or up to $136,532 for willful violation of the rules.

WHAT ARE THE RULES FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS?

Workers at health care facilities that treat Medicaid and Medicare patients must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. There is no weekly testing option for those workers, but they can ask for religious or medical exemptions. The mandate will cover about 17 million health care workers at hospitals, nursing homes, surgical centers and other facilities.

WHAT ABOUT FEDERAL CONTRACTORS?

In September, the Biden administration said it would require employees at federal contractors to get vaccinated by Dec. 8. On Thursday, the government pushed back that deadline to Jan. 4.

SLPS employees hold 'Let Us Test' rally outside City Hall this morning

12 mins ago

November 4, 2021

SLPS employees hold 'Let Us Test' rally outside City Hall this morning
ST. LOUIS – A group opposed to the COVID vaccine mandate for St. Louis Public School District employees plans to hold a rally Thursday morning to make their voices heard.

The rally is set to start at 7:30 a.m. just outside of St. Louis City Hall. The rally is called “Let Us Test.”

This all comes as district officials confirm that 47 staff members are on unpaid leave and one principal has resigned over the COVID vaccine requirement. The impacted staff members include 44 teachers, two custodians, and one school secretary.

The mandate took effect on October 15. By that date, SLPS workers had to be fully vaccinated against COVID or obtain an approved medical or religious exemption and test for covid twice a week. If employees did not meet one of those two standards, they were placed on unpaid leave and could be subject to further discipline including termination.

FOX 2 spoke with a teacher on unpaid leave. She wanted to remain anonymous.

“To be snatched away in the middle of the year in October like this is devastating for them. It’s devastating for us.” the teacher on unpaid leave said.

This teacher is awaiting a wearing.

School district leaders had no comment on the rally.

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now

21 mins ago

November 4, 2021

Derek Carr: Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now
HENDERSON, Nev. — Derek Carr said Henry Ruggs III needs to be loved right now and needs to know he has people in his corner.

“And if no one else will do it, I’ll do it,” the Las Vegas quarterback said Wednesday.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said it’s important to keep the focus on the fact 23-year-old Tina O. Tintor was killed Tuesday morning in a fiery crash caused by Ruggs, the 22-year-old receiver who was cut by the team Tuesday night.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” Bisaccia said from a prepared statement. “We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected. Especially the victim’s family.”

Prosecutors said Ruggs was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle that burned, killing her.

“We love Henry Ruggs, and want him to know that,” Bisaccia added. “It’s a terrible lapse in judgment, of the most horrific kind. It’s something that he will have to live with the rest of his life. The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here and we understand and respect the loss of life.”

Ruggs and passenger Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were injured.

Litke: Aaron Rodgers "audible" on COVID-19 vaccine not the right call

31 mins ago

November 4, 2021

Litke: Aaron Rodgers "audible" on COVID-19 vaccine not the right call
There are some potentially serious problems with the “unvaccinated-Aaron Rodgers-has-COVID-19” story, so let’s get the funny business out of the way first.

When reporters asked the Green Bay Packers quarterback back in August whether he’d been vaccinated, he replied, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

Not exactly. Rodgers may have won “Celebrity Jeopardy!” a half-dozen years ago, but he’s no more a medical doctor than Julius Erving was. Otherwise, he would have known better.

So be charitable and give Rodgers the benefit of the doubt. Assume he really believed whatever cockamamie home remedy some friend whipped up afforded him the same immunity against the virus as the vaccine.

But that’s not what he said. And what he said next sure made it sound that by “immunized” Rodgers meant he’d gotten the jab.

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision,” he added. “I’m not going to judge those guys.”

That helps explain why most people were surprised by reports Wednesday that Rodgers tested positive, which can happen to anyone, but even more surprised to learn he wasn’t vaccinated. Raise your hand if you were surprised to find out Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur was not one of them.

LaFleur deftly sidestepped a question Wednesday about whether Rodgers’ “immunization” remark from August was misleading, saying, “It’s a great question for Aaron. I’m not going to comment on it.”

The third-year coach also refused to confirm Rodgers’ positive test result or his vaccination status, but did acknowledge his star player was in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, which mandates 10 days away from the team.

Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against Kansas City, but the Packers are 7-1 with a 3 1/2-game lead in their division. Plus, Jordan Love, his backup and Green Bay’s first-round draft pick in 2020, gets the chance to gain some much-needed seasoning and if all goes well, Rodgers will be back in time for the week after against Seattle. So what’s the big deal?

That could depend on what the Packers know and when they knew it.

According to NFL Media, Rodgers requested an exemption from the COVID-19 protocol sometime this summer based on his antibody levels, and was denied after an infectious disease specialist appointed by the league and the players’ union found no proof of protection against the virus. Technically, then, he was unvaccinated and thus subject to some tough restrictions.

Those range from daily testing to mask-wearing to a potential five-day quarantine just for crossing paths with someone who tests positive and Rodgers, as anyone who checks sports and entertainment websites even occasionally knows, gets around.

Last week, two of his receivers – All-Pro Davante Adams and Allen Lazard – and Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry were in the protocol and missed the win over Arizona. On Tuesday, third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert went on the COVID-19 reserve list. A day later, cornerback Isaac Yiadom joined Rodgers’ on the stay-home-from-work list for Week 9.

“I watch what these guys do,” LaFleur said, insisting the club has followed the league’s guidelines throughout. “I can only speak to our football space, but yeah, absolutely. We’ve got cameras everywhere. I think our guys do an outstanding job with it.”

