News
2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
A total of 2,218 staff and students in Massachusetts schools have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two weeks as the total for the year tops 15,000.
The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists 1,879 students and 339 staff that tested positive for the coronavirus from Oct. 28 to Wednesday.
Reports usually contain data for just one week, but due to power outages that impacted schools, it is possible that positive cases from the week of Oct. 28 have been reported in this week’s totals.
Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school this past week was .8%.
Boston Public Schools reported 67 student cases and 21 staff cases.
Districts with the most cases in the past week include 111 in Wakefield, 88 in Boston, 58 in Springfield, 53 in Lawrence and 49 in Haverhill.
A total of 15,231 coronavirus cases have been reported in the weekly infection reports that started Sept. 16.
Massachusetts students and staff will have to continue to mask up in school until at least Jan. 15, unless 80% of people in the school are vaccinated, per a DESE mandate.
With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.
The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
The number of positive cases for students and staff includes those who are enrolled or employed by the district.
Massachusetts began vaccinating children age 5-11 against coronavirus on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in this age group.
News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
More than 70% of Massachusetts residents have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as health officials on Thursday reported 1,586 new virus cases and 23 new deaths.
As of Thursday, 4.75 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, which is about 68% of the population, and 5 million have gotten at least one dose, about 71%. More than 543,000 people have also now gotten a booster shot.
After Thursday’s 1,586 new daily virus cases, the seven-day average of daily cases is now 977. Several weeks ago, the daily average was 1,898 infections at the peak of the delta variant and just one month ago that rate was 1,340.
The positive test average has also been coming down, now standing at 1.84%, a drop from 2.98% several weeks ago.
The state reported 23 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,069. The seven-day average of deaths is now 9.1. The record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.
There are now 509 COVID patients in the state, a decrease of 15 patients from the day prior. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is 521, which is down from nearly 700 in mid-September.
The state reported that 147 patients are in intensive care units, and 83 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 509 total hospitalizations, 168 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 33%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Also on Thursday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 2,218 new coronavirus cases in schools in the past two weeks. Positive case reporting in schools was recently impacted by power outages and some cases from the last week of October were reported in this week’s report.
There have been more than 15,000 coronavirus cases reported in schools since the school year began, and testing is available in 2,200 schools.
News
No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
A Rhode Island man charged with abducting and killing a woman who was out celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub will not face the death penalty, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Louis Coleman III, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the February 2019 death of Jassy Correia, a Boston mother of a young girl.
Coleman kidnapped Correia outside the nightclub, authorities said. Police said he was later captured on surveillance video in the early morning carrying her limp body into his Providence apartment.
Coleman was stopped on Interstate 95 in Delaware four days later with Correia’s body in the trunk. Authorities said she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
“The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against defendant Louis Coleman,” said Thursday’s brief filing from acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office.
No reason was given.
An attorney for Coleman said he was “pleased” with the decision.
“The defense team has felt from the outset that this case was not appropriate for a capital prosecution,” David Hoose wrote in a statement. “Mr. Coleman now looks forward to focusing on his trial which is scheduled at the end of February.”
Coleman, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on Nov. 12.
News
Moderna lowers revenue, COVID-19 vaccine delivery forecast
Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.
Issues including longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding the company’s capacity to fill vials with vaccine and package them for shipping may shift some deliveries to early 2022, the drugmaker said Thursday. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion, down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.
CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts that his company’s issues stemmed from scaling up production so quickly. He also said the problems are short-term and can be fixed.
“Our supply chain became more complex with increased deliveries to countries around the world,” Bancel said.
Moderna’s work on expanding its capacity is complete and it should see a “positive impact” from that soon, Bancel said.
The company now expects to deliver between 700 million to 800 million doses this year, down from a previous forecast for 800 million to 1 billion.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the drugmaker’s only product on the market. It’s also developing and testing several other vaccines including a combination that protects against both COVID-19 and the flu.
The COVID-19 vaccine brought in $4.81 billion in sales during Moderna’s third quarter, which fell well short of analyst expectations overall.
The Cambridge company earned $3.3 billion on about $5 billion in total revenue, which includes some grants and collaboration revenue. Earnings per share totaled $7.70.
Analysts expected $9.09 per share on $6.2 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Company shares tumbled 18% to close at $284.02 Thursday, still two and a half times higher than the stock’s price at the start of the year.
Moderna Inc. makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the United States to fight the pandemic. The others are made by Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
Next year, Moderna expects to pick up production and will be able to make 3 billion doses of its vaccine if needed, Bancel said.
The company expects 2022 revenue to range between $17 billion and $22 billion, with the market for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. next fall totaling up to $2 billion.
Analysts expect, on average, about $21.38 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Moderna has an emergency use authorization for the vaccine in adults but is still waiting for U.S. regulators to grant a similar authorization for 12- to 17-year olds. Regulators are studying the rare risk of a heart inflammation that has shown up in some people who have received the shots.
2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
Moderna lowers revenue, COVID-19 vaccine delivery forecast
Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance
Brits authorize Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Post Malone & The Weeknd Croon About An Ex Who Wants To Get Back Together On ‘One Right Now’
Bruins notebook: Bruce Cassidy pleased with Jake DeBrusk’s play
Mariah Carey’s Kids Moroccan & Monroe Make Sweet Cameos In Her ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ Video
Class A girls soccer state semifinal: Minnehaha Academy cruises past Winona Cotter
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!