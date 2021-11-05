Celebrities
Clare Crawley ‘Totally Done’ With Ex Dale Moss After Being Spotted With Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Jeff Dye
Following her hangouts with comedian Jeff Dye, a source has revealed to HollywoodLife that Clare Crawley is ‘totally done’ with ex Dale Moss. Learn more here.
Clare Crawley is “totally done” with ex-boyfriend Dale Moss, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. The former star of The Bachelorette, 40, was spotted with comedian and actor Jeff Dye at a Los Angeles Lakers game at the Staples Center this week. Amid their burgeoning friendship, a source has told HL that the former reality TV star is over her ex.
“Clare and Jeff met in L.A. through mutual friends this week,” our source shared. “They have hung out two days in a row now, at the Alo House and an L.A. Lakers game. She may come to one of his comedy shows this weekend in San Diego. She’s totally done with Dale.” Clare and Jeff, 38, looked friendly at the game: the comedian wrapped some string around the reality star’s neck, as seen in the video above.
It’s unclear if the two are an item, but the comedian previously dated Kristin Cavallari. They split in March after five months of dating. As for Clare, she split from Dale — who she met on her particularly chaotic season of The Bachelorette — in September. The breakup, one that was reported as “for good this time,” came after they reconciled in February.
For a refresher, Clare and Dale met on season 16 of the ABC reality series, which aired in October 2020. The two famously left the series early to be together, getting engaged in a November 2020 episode. The debacle prompted Clare to be replaced by Tayshia Adams halfway into the season; however, Clare and Dale split (their first) in January 2021.
A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two couldn’t find common ground after a hasty exit from the series. “Clare and Dale did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship,” the source said. “They had been fighting a lot as of late. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all.”
Clare and Dale got back together in February, and in July, the two were reported to be engaged. A source told Us Weekly that they were taking things slow. “They are engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship,” the source said. “They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”
Following their final split, it appears that Clare’s ship has finally sailed. As for where the ship will dock next, all signs point to (possibly) San Diego.
Celebrities
Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance
According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance.
“Colson and Pete haven’t had much time to catch up lately and discuss everything going on with Kim, but he couldn’t be happier for his friend,” our source shared. MGK and Pete have been friends for a few years and, after working on [the Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic] The Dirt together, became “best friends” the source stated.
Things have definitely been heating up between Pete and Kim since they became “better friends” while working on their Aladdin skit for the SNL episode Kim recently hosted. Practicing their kissing scene all week “really brought their connection together faster,” a source recently shared with HL. The pair were then famously spotted hanging out at Knott’s Berry Farm in California, cozying up on a roller coaster together.
After that rendez-vous, Kim and Pete had a series of two dinner dates, with one in Pete’s native Staten Island on Nov. 2 and another at Zero Bond in NYC on Nov. 3. Fans of the KarJenner clan are excited about the potential pairing due to Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, being engaged to Travis Barker, 45, who’s also friends with Megan Fox, 35, and her beau, MGK. Considering the close connection between the couples, fans are loving the idea of a triple power couple threat!
Celebrities
Post Malone & The Weeknd Croon About An Ex Who Wants To Get Back Together On ‘One Right Now’
What happens when you get two of the biggest stars in music on a single track? You get ‘One Right Now,’ the new collab from Post Malone and The Weeknd!
The Weeknd has been gearing up for the “dawn” of his new era, but is the music world ready for the next phase of Post Malone? Post, 26, seemingly unleashed the next single from his highly-anticipated follow-up to Hollywood’s Bleeding on Friday (Nov. 5), an epic collab with The Weeknd, 31, called “One Right Now.” In the ’80s synth inspired tune, the two croon about about an ex who wants to get back together — despite the guys having moved on (with another girl — i.e. “one” — on the way over “right now”).
“You said you loved me but I don’t care…You think it’s so easy f—— with my feelings,” The Weekend, née Abel Tesfaye, sings in the opening verse, going on to inform his ex of his current plans with some support from Post. “I got one comin’ over and one right now (Oh), one right now/(One right now, one right now, oh-oh-oh)/I got one comin’ over and one right now.”
Post Malone, née Austin Richard Post, had some similar cold feelings about his past girl. “You said you want to have my babies…Don’t call me baby when you did me so wrong…But I got over what you did already,” he added in the second verse. It’s unclear if the song is inspired by any of their actual past relationships.
Fans first got a taste of “One Right Now” on Tuesday (Nov. 2) when Post and The Weeknd shared teasers of the new song to their social media accounts. The seven-second clip was titled “PM&TWN-ORN-Update.5.nonhyped.w1.mp3.” Post’s manager, Dre London, also shared the clip to his own account and revealed that “ORN” stood for “One Right Now,” while also suggesting that the track would arrive sooner than later. “What I couldn’t wait to tell the [world emoji] This Friday!! I’m excited for u to finally here what I been talking about!! @postmalone & @theweeknd ‘One Right Now’ #DreVision in full effect!! #Shutdown Ting!!! Crazy Movie Video comes next week!!!” wrote Dre.
“One Right Now” marks Post’s second single of 2021. He previously released “Motley Crew” in July, along with a NASCAR-inspired video that saw cameos from racers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace. The video also featured appearances by Tommy Lee (whose band, Mötley Crüe, is the inspiration for the track’s title), Saint Jhn, Tyla Yaweh (who released a song “Tommy Lee” that featured Post), Ty Dolla Sign, Big Sean, and French Montana. Musically, it saw Post return to a more hip-hop sound after finding success with his rock/alt-rock-inspired tracks “Take What You Want” and “Circles.” Commercially, “Motley Crew” was a modest hit, spending nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 13.
It’s been over two years since Post Malone released Hollywood’s Bleeding, his most successful album to date. Post was finishing up the second leg of his Runaway Tour when the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to cancel the last handful of dates. Afterward, he has kept a relatively low profile. In April 2020, Post performed an at-home Nirvana tribute concert where he raised funds for the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. He shaved his head, sparked romance rumors, covered Hootie and the Blowfish for a Pokémon anniversary album, and performed “Hollywood’s Bleeding” at the 63rd Grammy Awards. Other than that, Post has kept to himself. Apparently, he was prepping his new album.
Hollywood’s Bleeding debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In three months, it sold more than 357,000 equivalent units, making it the ninth best-selling album of 2019, per Forbes (and was the sixth best-selling album of 2020, according to Billboard.) Similarly, The Weeknd has been prepping Dawn, his follow-up to After Hours.
Celebrities
Mariah Carey’s Kids Moroccan & Monroe Make Sweet Cameos In Her ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’ Video
Mariah Carey, the uncrowned Queen of Christmas, is back with another holiday song! The music icon teamed with Khalid and Kirk Franklin to hope you ‘Fall In Love At Christmas.’ Watch the video.
Halloween is barely in the books and already, music fans are preparing for “the most time of the year.” Helping everyone get into the holiday spirit is the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. As every radio station and department store prepares to play “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah, 52, has gifted music fans another addition to their holiday playlist. With a pair of her own Santa’s helpers – R&B vocalist Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin – Mariah unwrapped “Fall In Love At Christmas” on Friday (Nov. 5). And move aside, pumpkin spice: eggnog season is now upon us.
Like “All I Want For Christmas is You,” “Fall in Love at Christmas” is a holiday love ballad. In the chorus, Mariah and Khalid sing, “And every Christmas I’ll be there, this time of year we won’t throw away / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time / And all the angels in the sky, shine down on us as we roll by / We gotta fall in love again at Christmas time.” The accompanying video is more cozy than an eggnog by the fire, with Mariah and Khalid exchanging vocals and Kirk playing the piano. Mariah’s twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 10, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, also make sweet blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos towards the end.
2021 started off the same way 2020 did: with “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. When the song ushered in 2020, it gave Mariah the distinct honor of being the first artist to hold a No. 1 on the Hot 100 in four decades (the ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s, and ‘20s.) While artists like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and Usher were able to top the Billboard Hot 100 in three separate decades, it was Mariah who decided to go for the four-peat, establishing not only her chart supremacy but her title as Queen of Christmas, with her holiday classic.
In 2020, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” became Mariah’s 19th No. 1, after earning 14 chart-toppers in the 1990s and four in the 2000s. She originally released the song in 1994, and due to rules at the time, it was ineligible for inclusion on the Hot 100. Since then, the rules have changed, and “All I Want” has been the Hot 100’s version of Santa Claus, appearing every December to spread some holiday cheer. It has also has brought Mariah a lot of green. It reportedly earned her more than $60 million in royalties, according to CNBC.
Not everyone is a fan, though. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Stoneleigh P bar in Dallas, Texas, banned the song from being played before Dec. 1, per Washington Post. A sign on the bar’s jukebox read that the track “will be skipped” if played, and after Dec. 1, the song can only be played “one time a night.” The bar’s general manager said that she did not “hate Mariah Carey and I don’t hate Christmas” but the song gets played too frequently, which takes a toll on the bar’s staff.
In response to this rule, Mariah shared a photo of her dressed in armor and standing amid a raging battle, to signify she’s ready to take up arms in this “War on Christmas.” At the stroke of midnight on Halloween, when it officially became Nov. 1, Mariah also posted a video of her smashing a Jack O’Lantern – her way of telling fans that “it’s time” for Christmas.
Clare Crawley ‘Totally Done’ With Ex Dale Moss After Being Spotted With Kristin Cavallari’s Ex Jeff Dye
Red Sox legend Jerry Remy celebrated in public wake
Columbus Avenue bus routes have first center-running lane in New England
2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
Moderna lowers revenue, COVID-19 vaccine delivery forecast
Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance
Brits authorize Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Post Malone & The Weeknd Croon About An Ex Who Wants To Get Back Together On ‘One Right Now’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!