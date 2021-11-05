Connect with us

Columbus Avenue bus routes have first center-running lane in New England

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Riders of the 22, 29 and 44 buses, some of the most well-traveled bus routes on the MBTA, will shave up to 7 minutes off their daily commutes due to the first center-running bus lanes in New England.

“I am super excited to launch the center lane bus for Columbus Avenue. … It is a big exciting day here in Boston,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said at the Walnut Avenue stop. “These routes consistently have high ridership, and they’ve had high ridership throughout the pandemic.”

The route, which became operational on Saturday and stretches almost a mile from Walnut Avenue to Jackson Square, will impact almost 10,000 weekday commuters in Mattapan, Dorchester, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain. The move seeks to improve the three “chronically delayed” routes, which connect these neighborhoods to the Red and Orange T lines.

Center-running bus lanes are more efficient and reliable, according to a press release, because they prevent buses from being slowed down by traffic, turning cars or double-parked cars, and also avoid slowdowns caused by driveways, side streets and parallel parkers.

Improvements to the lines include new canopied bus stop shelters, near-level boarding, safer crosswalks and, in a first for the MBTA’s buses, bus platforms with “large digital panels dedicated to real-time information that also include an audio component” for both visually impaired and hard of hearing riders.

LivableStreets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson said 90% of Route 22 riders are people of color, a group that has had disproportionately longer commutes for decades. “Every minute” the MBTA saves riders closes that gap, she added.

Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler said that “spending on important projects like this one continues to be an aggressive and important priority of the Baker-Polito administration.”

The MBTA paid $13 million and the city paid $1 million for this project.

News

2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
A total of 2,218 staff and students in Massachusetts schools have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two weeks as the total for the year tops 15,000.

The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists 1,879 students and 339 staff that tested positive for the coronavirus from Oct. 28 to Wednesday.

Reports usually contain data for just one week, but due to power outages that impacted schools, it is possible that positive cases from the week of Oct. 28 have been reported in this week’s totals.

Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school this past week was .8%.

Boston Public Schools reported 67 student cases and 21 staff cases.

Districts with the most cases in the past week include 111 in Wakefield, 88 in Boston, 58 in Springfield, 53 in Lawrence and 49 in Haverhill.

A total of 15,231 coronavirus cases have been reported in the weekly infection reports that started Sept. 16.

Massachusetts students and staff will have to continue to mask up in school until at least Jan. 15, unless 80% of people in the school are vaccinated, per a DESE mandate.

With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.

The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.

The number of positive cases for students and staff includes those who are enrolled or employed by the district.

Massachusetts began vaccinating children age 5-11 against coronavirus on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in this age group.

News

Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
More than 70% of Massachusetts residents have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as health officials on Thursday reported 1,586 new virus cases and 23 new deaths.

As of Thursday, 4.75 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, which is about 68% of the population, and 5 million have gotten at least one dose, about 71%. More than 543,000 people have also now gotten a booster shot.

After Thursday’s 1,586 new daily virus cases, the seven-day average of daily cases is now 977. Several weeks ago, the daily average was 1,898 infections at the peak of the delta variant and just one month ago that rate was 1,340.

The positive test average has also been coming down, now standing at 1.84%, a drop from 2.98% several weeks ago.

The state reported 23 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,069. The seven-day average of deaths is now 9.1. The record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.

There are now 509 COVID patients in the state, a decrease of 15 patients from the day prior. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is 521, which is down from nearly 700 in mid-September.

The state reported that 147 patients are in intensive care units, and 83 patients are currently intubated.

Of the 509 total hospitalizations, 168 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 33%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.

Also on Thursday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 2,218 new coronavirus cases in schools in the past two weeks. Positive case reporting in schools was recently impacted by power outages and some cases from the last week of October were reported in this week’s report.

There have been more than 15,000 coronavirus cases reported in schools since the school year began, and testing is available in 2,200 schools.

News

No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
A Rhode Island man charged with abducting and killing a woman who was out celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub will not face the death penalty, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Louis Coleman III, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the February 2019 death of Jassy Correia, a Boston mother of a young girl.

Coleman kidnapped Correia outside the nightclub, authorities said. Police said he was later captured on surveillance video in the early morning carrying her limp body into his Providence apartment.

Coleman was stopped on Interstate 95 in Delaware four days later with Correia’s body in the trunk. Authorities said she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

“The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against defendant Louis Coleman,” said Thursday’s brief filing from acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office.

No reason was given.

An attorney for Coleman said he was “pleased” with the decision.

“The defense team has felt from the outset that this case was not appropriate for a capital prosecution,” David Hoose wrote in a statement. “Mr. Coleman now looks forward to focusing on his trial which is scheduled at the end of February.”

Coleman, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on Nov. 12.

