Hot Property: 17-foot ceilings, Zen-like pond in Cambridge condo

Are 17-foot floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen-like pond area too much to ask for in this ultra-competitive real estate landscape?

No. So follow your heart’s desire all the way to the Sierra + Tango Condominium at CX Cambridge Crossing, where you will find exactly that, and so much more. Located in a dynamic Cambridge neighborhood that’s become a thriving biotech hub, unit 322 at 1 Earhart St. is a super sleek condo with to-die-for light and major drama.

Boasting a modern open layout, the two-level corner-unit condo is more than 1,300 square feet, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

On the first floor, the impossibly high ceilings soar as walls of glass surround the open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Bosch and Miele appliances in the kitchen, in addition to a quartz island with bar seating, complement the unit’s high style and are well suited for entertaining — which you definitely should do if you’re the lucky new owner. After all, while Unit 322 is a peaceful retreat away from all the noise, this space is ready to party.

The first floor also enjoys a guest bedroom that can be flexed into a work-from-home space or separate dining room. Up the home’s architectural staircase is the lofted primary bedroom with en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.

If location is key — and it always is around these parts — 1 Earhart is convenient to public transportation, Kendall Square, the Esplanade, and tons of new dining and shopping options. Commuters will love the proximity to major thoroughfares as well as the Cambridge holy grail — a deeded garage parking space with EV charger.

Unit 322 is offered at $1,249,000 by Alex Wong of Coldwell Banker Realty – Brookline.