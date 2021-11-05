News
Hot Property: 17-foot ceilings, Zen-like pond in Cambridge condo
Are 17-foot floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen-like pond area too much to ask for in this ultra-competitive real estate landscape?
No. So follow your heart’s desire all the way to the Sierra + Tango Condominium at CX Cambridge Crossing, where you will find exactly that, and so much more. Located in a dynamic Cambridge neighborhood that’s become a thriving biotech hub, unit 322 at 1 Earhart St. is a super sleek condo with to-die-for light and major drama.
Boasting a modern open layout, the two-level corner-unit condo is more than 1,300 square feet, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
On the first floor, the impossibly high ceilings soar as walls of glass surround the open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Bosch and Miele appliances in the kitchen, in addition to a quartz island with bar seating, complement the unit’s high style and are well suited for entertaining — which you definitely should do if you’re the lucky new owner. After all, while Unit 322 is a peaceful retreat away from all the noise, this space is ready to party.
The first floor also enjoys a guest bedroom that can be flexed into a work-from-home space or separate dining room. Up the home’s architectural staircase is the lofted primary bedroom with en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.
If location is key — and it always is around these parts — 1 Earhart is convenient to public transportation, Kendall Square, the Esplanade, and tons of new dining and shopping options. Commuters will love the proximity to major thoroughfares as well as the Cambridge holy grail — a deeded garage parking space with EV charger.
Unit 322 is offered at $1,249,000 by Alex Wong of Coldwell Banker Realty – Brookline.
Woburn pilot still missing after Cape Cod crash, plane recovered
After nine dives off the coast of Chatham in one day, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team was still unable to locate Roger Mills, 67, who disappeared after taking off from a Reading, Pa., airport Sunday.
The team has, however, found parts of the missing airplane.
As the Cape Cod Times reported, Mills, of Woburn, took off alone from Reading Regional Airport on Sunday in a four-seat 1979 Piper 28, headed for Chatham Municipal Airport, expecting to land at around 7:30 p.m.
The aircraft’s last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m., descending at 4,000 feet per minute, about four times faster than the normal speed. The plane wasn’t reported missing until 10:34 p.m. that night, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast 1st District. The plane is believed to have crashed about 3.5 miles east of Sampson Island.
A spokesperson for the State Police said divers were able to locate both the fuselage and part of the landing gear over several dives, but that “no further dives are planned at this time.” The State Police Dive Team worked in conjunction with the Marine unit, environmental police and local agencies, the spokesperson added.
The Cape Cod Times reported that the Coast Guard searched for Mills for 55 hours and covered over 2,000 square miles around Nauset Beach without finding him or the plane, which FAA records show Mills purchased in May 2020.
According to Mills’s LinkedIn page, he was a retired vice president of customer service at Hologic Inc., in Marlboro, a medical technology company. A Facebook profile for a retired Roger Mills in Woburn says he’s originally from Seymour, Ind.
Red Sox legend Jerry Remy celebrated in public wake
The late Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy received an outpouring of adoration from fans who took up his family on an open invite to pay respects at his wake.
“I’m so impressed they had this wonderful, wonderful tribute to this man who I can’t say enough about. I love him and I miss him,” said Sox fan Anna Lonzo, who paid her respects at the wake Thursday afternoon.
The Remy family welcomed the public to honor Jerry’s memory at Brasco and Son’s Memorial Chapel in Waltham, five days after he died from lung cancer. He was 68.
Attendees showed up in Remy jerseys and other Red Sox paraphernalia and signed giant cards at the entrance to the chapel. Inside, Remy’s body laid in a casket adorned with abundant flowers and a Red Sox jersey and cap. His player roster photo sat on display above him, with a large banner of Fenway’s Green Monster wall behind. Candles flickered around a giant “2” in memory of his number, and televisions looped through video highlights from his decades in the Red Sox family.
Red Sox fans who came during the public visiting hours were eager to share their feelings about the former second basemen who they lovingly called “Remdog.” Many in attendance said they felt incredibly close to Remy after listening to him as color commentator for 33 years on NESN’s Red Sox television broadcasts.
“We have so much love and admiration for this man. The booth without him? I just can’t imagine,” fan Celeste Cimino said.
“He was a great guy, and we’re going to miss him terribly. We’ve spent every night with him, and we’re going to be very lonely from now on,” said fan Susan Generre O’Laughlin.
Siblings Denis and Eileen Stocker visited the wake together, mourning the loss of the Sox legend.
“I’ll miss him big time,” Denis said.
“Hearing his voice, his excitement, his dancing, and his way of reporting? That was the most fun. When you’re watching a baseball game on television and seeing a sportscaster behave that way — that was the best,” Eileen said.
Other mourners echoed that sentiment, and said Remy brought a liveliness to broadcasts that made every game enjoyable — particularly while he was paired with play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.
“They would clown around like crazy,” Lonzo remember. “I thought sometimes, these guys are going to get fired! But it was always so fun.”
Lonzo and her husband also took inspiration in Remy’s long battle against lung cancer. Remy went multiple rounds with the disease but continued to return to the booth while he was in periods of remission.
“We looked up to him because he beat this cancer so many times,” she said.
“He fought right until the end,” she added.
Remy’s funeral service will be a private occasion Friday.
Columbus Avenue bus routes have first center-running lane in New England
Riders of the 22, 29 and 44 buses, some of the most well-traveled bus routes on the MBTA, will shave up to 7 minutes off their daily commutes due to the first center-running bus lanes in New England.
“I am super excited to launch the center lane bus for Columbus Avenue. … It is a big exciting day here in Boston,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said at the Walnut Avenue stop. “These routes consistently have high ridership, and they’ve had high ridership throughout the pandemic.”
The route, which became operational on Saturday and stretches almost a mile from Walnut Avenue to Jackson Square, will impact almost 10,000 weekday commuters in Mattapan, Dorchester, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain. The move seeks to improve the three “chronically delayed” routes, which connect these neighborhoods to the Red and Orange T lines.
Center-running bus lanes are more efficient and reliable, according to a press release, because they prevent buses from being slowed down by traffic, turning cars or double-parked cars, and also avoid slowdowns caused by driveways, side streets and parallel parkers.
Improvements to the lines include new canopied bus stop shelters, near-level boarding, safer crosswalks and, in a first for the MBTA’s buses, bus platforms with “large digital panels dedicated to real-time information that also include an audio component” for both visually impaired and hard of hearing riders.
LivableStreets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson said 90% of Route 22 riders are people of color, a group that has had disproportionately longer commutes for decades. “Every minute” the MBTA saves riders closes that gap, she added.
Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler said that “spending on important projects like this one continues to be an aggressive and important priority of the Baker-Polito administration.”
The MBTA paid $13 million and the city paid $1 million for this project.
