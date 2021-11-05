News
No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
A Rhode Island man charged with abducting and killing a woman who was out celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub will not face the death penalty, federal prosecutors said Thursday.
Louis Coleman III, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the February 2019 death of Jassy Correia, a Boston mother of a young girl.
Coleman kidnapped Correia outside the nightclub, authorities said. Police said he was later captured on surveillance video in the early morning carrying her limp body into his Providence apartment.
Coleman was stopped on Interstate 95 in Delaware four days later with Correia’s body in the trunk. Authorities said she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
“The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against defendant Louis Coleman,” said Thursday’s brief filing from acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office.
No reason was given.
An attorney for Coleman said he was “pleased” with the decision.
“The defense team has felt from the outset that this case was not appropriate for a capital prosecution,” David Hoose wrote in a statement. “Mr. Coleman now looks forward to focusing on his trial which is scheduled at the end of February.”
Coleman, who is being held without bail, is due back in court on Nov. 12.
Moderna lowers revenue, COVID-19 vaccine delivery forecast
Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.
Issues including longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding the company’s capacity to fill vials with vaccine and package them for shipping may shift some deliveries to early 2022, the drugmaker said Thursday. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion, down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.
CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts that his company’s issues stemmed from scaling up production so quickly. He also said the problems are short-term and can be fixed.
“Our supply chain became more complex with increased deliveries to countries around the world,” Bancel said.
Moderna’s work on expanding its capacity is complete and it should see a “positive impact” from that soon, Bancel said.
The company now expects to deliver between 700 million to 800 million doses this year, down from a previous forecast for 800 million to 1 billion.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the drugmaker’s only product on the market. It’s also developing and testing several other vaccines including a combination that protects against both COVID-19 and the flu.
The COVID-19 vaccine brought in $4.81 billion in sales during Moderna’s third quarter, which fell well short of analyst expectations overall.
The Cambridge company earned $3.3 billion on about $5 billion in total revenue, which includes some grants and collaboration revenue. Earnings per share totaled $7.70.
Analysts expected $9.09 per share on $6.2 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Company shares tumbled 18% to close at $284.02 Thursday, still two and a half times higher than the stock’s price at the start of the year.
Moderna Inc. makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines currently being used in the United States to fight the pandemic. The others are made by Pfizer Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.
Next year, Moderna expects to pick up production and will be able to make 3 billion doses of its vaccine if needed, Bancel said.
The company expects 2022 revenue to range between $17 billion and $22 billion, with the market for COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. next fall totaling up to $2 billion.
Analysts expect, on average, about $21.38 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Moderna has an emergency use authorization for the vaccine in adults but is still waiting for U.S. regulators to grant a similar authorization for 12- to 17-year olds. Regulators are studying the rare risk of a heart inflammation that has shown up in some people who have received the shots.
Brits authorize Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
LONDON — Britain granted conditional authorization to the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19 so far. It also is the first country to OK the treatment from drugmaker Merck, although it wasn’t immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
The pill was licensed Thursday for adults 18 and older who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe disease, such as obesity or heart disease. Patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 would take four pills of the drug, known molnupiravir, twice a day for five days.
An antiviral pill that reduces symptoms and speeds recovery could prove groundbreaking, easing caseloads on hospitals and helping to curb outbreaks in poorer countries with fragile health systems. It would also bolster the two-pronged approach to the pandemic: treatment, by way of medication, and prevention, primarily through vaccinations.
Molnupiravir is also pending review with regulators in the U.S., the European Union and elsewhere. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last month it would convene a panel of independent experts to scrutinize the pill’s safety and effectiveness in late November.
Initial supplies will be limited. Merck has said it can produce 10 million treatment courses through the end of the year, but much of that supply has already been purchased by governments worldwide.
In October, U.K. officials announced they secured 480,000 courses of molnupiravir and expected thousands of vulnerable Britons to have access to the treatment this winter via a national study.
“Today is a historic day for our country, as the U.K. is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for COVID-19,” British health secretary Sajid Javid said.
Merck announced preliminary results in September showing its drug cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early COVID-19 symptoms.
Bruins notebook: Bruce Cassidy pleased with Jake DeBrusk’s play
The spotlight on Jake DeBrusk when training camp started in September might have been hotter than the one on any other Bruin.
He was coming off a disastrous 2020-21 season in which he managed only 5-9-14 totals in 41 games, making him many fans’ favorite trade chip.
That trade did not happen in the summer and, while this roster does not yet seem settled, DeBrusk has stayed put.
So has there been any difference in his game? The bottom line — two goals, no assists with 16 shots on net in seven games — might say no. The eye test, however, says something else. And while there are some things coach Bruce Cassidy would like to see DeBrusk do better, he’s overall pleased with what the player has brought to the table.
“There’s better compete,” said Cassidy after the B’s optional skate on Thursday morning. “Like everyone on our roster, there are games where we’re going to ask more out of him. But we like that if it doesn’t work out on the forecheck, he’s reloading. We’d like to see him play through some people a little more like a lot of our guys to make us harder to play against. When we’re not scoring, those things matter. We’ve mixed him in on the penalty kill and I think he’s been good on it when he has been out there. Their line (with center Erik Haula and currently right wing Curtis Lazar) hasn’t scored a lot of goals, but they got a big one for us against Dallas (in the season opener). The other night in Carolina, he had a chance to give us a lead when he had his breakaway. Attacking the net like that is a good thing. He might have been looking for trailers last year, but he blew right by (Tony) DeAngelo and took it to the net. Unfortunately it was off net, but we’re working on that. But I liked his initiative. I’m OK with Jake’s game and we’re going to keep pushing him and hopefully he keeps getting better to where it’s at the level where he’s helping us win every night.”
But for a player like DeBrusk, who scored 27 goals his second year in the league and certainly has the hands to get back there again, production is a big part of the evaluation process. That will have to come at some point, and Cassidy said attention will be kept on him, as much off the ice as on so that he doesn’t get down on himself.
“You have to keep an eye on him, but some of that is just his interaction around the room, etc. and he seems fine. He’s engaged,” said Cassidy. “I think there’s a lot of guys in that room that probably are hoping that their numbers could go up a little bit. Some of that is they just need repetitions of playing and get going. I think we’ll see that now.”
B’s utilize light schedule
The B’s schedule in the early part of the season has been light. In fact, it’s been brutally so. Going into Thursday’s game, they had played just seven games since the NHL season opened on Oct. 12, as many as four fewer than a handful of teams.
It’s not what anyone would have liked, but Cassidy said he’s tried to use the time as judiciously and constructively as possible.
“We continue to work on our power-play puck movement. That’s an area that has not been as crisp as we’d like, we haven’t finished as well. We did a little bit of conditioning again. Those are some areas you don’t really know. I don’t think our third periods have been bad, but I want to make sure we have the juice in our tank if needed. And our schedule will be intense at some point, so that will pay off,” said Cassidy. “And hitting the net. But I could go out there all day and tell them to hit the net, but that’s just a player-driven thing where they have to buy in at some point, that you have to give yourself a chance to score on some of these shots. And some of it is goalposts, which is tough luck a little bit. So hopefully we have a better mindset where we shoot for rebounds at times when we don’t feel we have a great chance to score, so we’re setting somebody else up.”
This and that
Cassidy said he’s gotten a positive report from Providence on the play of veteran John Moore, who was sent to the AHL affiliate after playing one game for Boston. He is coming off hip surgery that cost him almost all of last season. He’s got 1-2-3 totals in three games.
“I talked to (Providence coach) Ryan Mougenel (Wednesday) and he loves having him there. He’s a great pro. He’s been playing well,” said Cassidy. “I think a game got away from them last week, but he’s played well down there. He’s really pushing the play, moving pucks, he scored a goal on the power play. And he’s enjoying playing the game. I think that’s a part of it with Johnny right now. He needs to play hockey, and I think that’s his best way to help the Bruins in the long run, to get back playing because the last two years have been tough on him physically with the surgery. And to get back to being a regular every day hopefully translates into some success here down the road when we need his minutes.” …
Nick Foligno, who has been out since the second game of the season and whose presence could help with DeBrusk’s production, has been skating on his own and he could join the team in Friday’s practice wearing a red non-contact jersey, said Cassidy.
