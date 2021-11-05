No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death

The spotlight on Jake DeBrusk when training camp started in September might have been hotter than the one on any other Bruin.

He was coming off a disastrous 2020-21 season in which he managed only 5-9-14 totals in 41 games, making him many fans’ favorite trade chip.

That trade did not happen in the summer and, while this roster does not yet seem settled, DeBrusk has stayed put.

So has there been any difference in his game? The bottom line — two goals, no assists with 16 shots on net in seven games — might say no. The eye test, however, says something else. And while there are some things coach Bruce Cassidy would like to see DeBrusk do better, he’s overall pleased with what the player has brought to the table.

“There’s better compete,” said Cassidy after the B’s optional skate on Thursday morning. “Like everyone on our roster, there are games where we’re going to ask more out of him. But we like that if it doesn’t work out on the forecheck, he’s reloading. We’d like to see him play through some people a little more like a lot of our guys to make us harder to play against. When we’re not scoring, those things matter. We’ve mixed him in on the penalty kill and I think he’s been good on it when he has been out there. Their line (with center Erik Haula and currently right wing Curtis Lazar) hasn’t scored a lot of goals, but they got a big one for us against Dallas (in the season opener). The other night in Carolina, he had a chance to give us a lead when he had his breakaway. Attacking the net like that is a good thing. He might have been looking for trailers last year, but he blew right by (Tony) DeAngelo and took it to the net. Unfortunately it was off net, but we’re working on that. But I liked his initiative. I’m OK with Jake’s game and we’re going to keep pushing him and hopefully he keeps getting better to where it’s at the level where he’s helping us win every night.”

But for a player like DeBrusk, who scored 27 goals his second year in the league and certainly has the hands to get back there again, production is a big part of the evaluation process. That will have to come at some point, and Cassidy said attention will be kept on him, as much off the ice as on so that he doesn’t get down on himself.

“You have to keep an eye on him, but some of that is just his interaction around the room, etc. and he seems fine. He’s engaged,” said Cassidy. “I think there’s a lot of guys in that room that probably are hoping that their numbers could go up a little bit. Some of that is they just need repetitions of playing and get going. I think we’ll see that now.”

B’s utilize light schedule

The B’s schedule in the early part of the season has been light. In fact, it’s been brutally so. Going into Thursday’s game, they had played just seven games since the NHL season opened on Oct. 12, as many as four fewer than a handful of teams.

It’s not what anyone would have liked, but Cassidy said he’s tried to use the time as judiciously and constructively as possible.

“We continue to work on our power-play puck movement. That’s an area that has not been as crisp as we’d like, we haven’t finished as well. We did a little bit of conditioning again. Those are some areas you don’t really know. I don’t think our third periods have been bad, but I want to make sure we have the juice in our tank if needed. And our schedule will be intense at some point, so that will pay off,” said Cassidy. “And hitting the net. But I could go out there all day and tell them to hit the net, but that’s just a player-driven thing where they have to buy in at some point, that you have to give yourself a chance to score on some of these shots. And some of it is goalposts, which is tough luck a little bit. So hopefully we have a better mindset where we shoot for rebounds at times when we don’t feel we have a great chance to score, so we’re setting somebody else up.”

This and that

Cassidy said he’s gotten a positive report from Providence on the play of veteran John Moore, who was sent to the AHL affiliate after playing one game for Boston. He is coming off hip surgery that cost him almost all of last season. He’s got 1-2-3 totals in three games.

“I talked to (Providence coach) Ryan Mougenel (Wednesday) and he loves having him there. He’s a great pro. He’s been playing well,” said Cassidy. “I think a game got away from them last week, but he’s played well down there. He’s really pushing the play, moving pucks, he scored a goal on the power play. And he’s enjoying playing the game. I think that’s a part of it with Johnny right now. He needs to play hockey, and I think that’s his best way to help the Bruins in the long run, to get back playing because the last two years have been tough on him physically with the surgery. And to get back to being a regular every day hopefully translates into some success here down the road when we need his minutes.” …

Nick Foligno, who has been out since the second game of the season and whose presence could help with DeBrusk’s production, has been skating on his own and he could join the team in Friday’s practice wearing a red non-contact jersey, said Cassidy.