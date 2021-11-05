News
Police in schools? Michelle Wu’s still a ‘no’ after attack on Boston principal
The brutal assault on a Boston Public Schools principal hasn’t changed Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s mind: She still doesn’t want police in schools.
Wu, speaking to reporters on Thursday amid an uproar around a beating that left a principal out cold on the ground, called the incident “an incredibly horrific, tragic situation,” and said she’s reaching out to “all the parties involved.”
“It points to the need for us to really be investing in our young people, in our school systems, in the supports that are necessary,” the new mayor-elect said when asked about the previous day’s assault.
She continued, “All throughout the system we need — particularly in this moment coming out of the pandemic when there’s been such stress, anxiety, trauma on our families — to be putting more resources into social and emotional supports, into the wraparound services that our schools should be providing.”
Asked to clarify whether that means there should be police in Boston Public Schools, Wu simply said, “No.”
That’s a continuation of the positions she’s put out during her campaign. Her education plan called for “Ending the criminalization of students.”
“Metal detectors have been found to negatively impact students’ sense of safety at school, while school resource officers (SROs) disproportionately criminalize Black and Latinx students, perpetuating the school-to-prison pipeline,” Wu’s campaign plans announced last spring read. “We must immediately move to dismantle these punitive measures and reinvest in restorative justice practices employed by trusted, adult school community members.”
The assault on the principal that happened Wednesday came from a teenage student who police say repeatedly punched the administrator in the head, pulled her hair and left her unconscious on the ground as “school safety officers” — the district’s quasi-police department — restrained the student.
A Boston Police officer who’d been on crosswalk duty around the other side of the school hustled over and made the arrest.
Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins slammed the “rise in violence and aggression” against educators as she vowed to prosecute the teen, as well as get the girl treatment.
As for the rest of the incoming mayor’s plans listed under the “public safety” portion of her campaign website, she stresses the need for “Dismantling racism in policing,” and “Rebuilding the culture and structure of the Boston Police Department.”
Though Wu’s largely avoided the rhetoric of “defunding the police,” she did during the 2020 budget cycle call for a 10% cut in funding for the department.
“It’s time to re-evaluate our City’s responses to trauma and allocation of resources,” Wu’s campaign wrote. She also will look to ban “no-knock” warrants and further “demilitarize” the police department.
Wu’s talked about using the police unions’ contracts to implement changes to the department.
“We need a contract that gets to the root of the cultural and systemic reforms we need — full transparency and true accountability for misconduct, reducing wasteful overtime spending to reinvest those funds in neighborhood-level services, and removing the functions of traffic enforcement and social services from the department’s purview,” the campaign wrote.
News
Hot Property: 17-foot ceilings, Zen-like pond in Cambridge condo
Are 17-foot floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a Zen-like pond area too much to ask for in this ultra-competitive real estate landscape?
No. So follow your heart’s desire all the way to the Sierra + Tango Condominium at CX Cambridge Crossing, where you will find exactly that, and so much more. Located in a dynamic Cambridge neighborhood that’s become a thriving biotech hub, unit 322 at 1 Earhart St. is a super sleek condo with to-die-for light and major drama.
Boasting a modern open layout, the two-level corner-unit condo is more than 1,300 square feet, with two bedrooms and 1.5 baths.
On the first floor, the impossibly high ceilings soar as walls of glass surround the open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Bosch and Miele appliances in the kitchen, in addition to a quartz island with bar seating, complement the unit’s high style and are well suited for entertaining — which you definitely should do if you’re the lucky new owner. After all, while Unit 322 is a peaceful retreat away from all the noise, this space is ready to party.
The first floor also enjoys a guest bedroom that can be flexed into a work-from-home space or separate dining room. Up the home’s architectural staircase is the lofted primary bedroom with en-suite bath, custom walk-in closet and floor-to-ceiling windows.
If location is key — and it always is around these parts — 1 Earhart is convenient to public transportation, Kendall Square, the Esplanade, and tons of new dining and shopping options. Commuters will love the proximity to major thoroughfares as well as the Cambridge holy grail — a deeded garage parking space with EV charger.
Unit 322 is offered at $1,249,000 by Alex Wong of Coldwell Banker Realty – Brookline.
News
Woburn pilot still missing after Cape Cod crash, plane recovered
After nine dives off the coast of Chatham in one day, the Massachusetts State Police Dive Team was still unable to locate Roger Mills, 67, who disappeared after taking off from a Reading, Pa., airport Sunday.
The team has, however, found parts of the missing airplane.
As the Cape Cod Times reported, Mills, of Woburn, took off alone from Reading Regional Airport on Sunday in a four-seat 1979 Piper 28, headed for Chatham Municipal Airport, expecting to land at around 7:30 p.m.
The aircraft’s last transmitted transponder signal was at 6:49 p.m., descending at 4,000 feet per minute, about four times faster than the normal speed. The plane wasn’t reported missing until 10:34 p.m. that night, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast 1st District. The plane is believed to have crashed about 3.5 miles east of Sampson Island.
A spokesperson for the State Police said divers were able to locate both the fuselage and part of the landing gear over several dives, but that “no further dives are planned at this time.” The State Police Dive Team worked in conjunction with the Marine unit, environmental police and local agencies, the spokesperson added.
The Cape Cod Times reported that the Coast Guard searched for Mills for 55 hours and covered over 2,000 square miles around Nauset Beach without finding him or the plane, which FAA records show Mills purchased in May 2020.
According to Mills’s LinkedIn page, he was a retired vice president of customer service at Hologic Inc., in Marlboro, a medical technology company. A Facebook profile for a retired Roger Mills in Woburn says he’s originally from Seymour, Ind.
News
Red Sox legend Jerry Remy celebrated in public wake
The late Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy received an outpouring of adoration from fans who took up his family on an open invite to pay respects at his wake.
“I’m so impressed they had this wonderful, wonderful tribute to this man who I can’t say enough about. I love him and I miss him,” said Sox fan Anna Lonzo, who paid her respects at the wake Thursday afternoon.
The Remy family welcomed the public to honor Jerry’s memory at Brasco and Son’s Memorial Chapel in Waltham, five days after he died from lung cancer. He was 68.
Attendees showed up in Remy jerseys and other Red Sox paraphernalia and signed giant cards at the entrance to the chapel. Inside, Remy’s body laid in a casket adorned with abundant flowers and a Red Sox jersey and cap. His player roster photo sat on display above him, with a large banner of Fenway’s Green Monster wall behind. Candles flickered around a giant “2” in memory of his number, and televisions looped through video highlights from his decades in the Red Sox family.
Red Sox fans who came during the public visiting hours were eager to share their feelings about the former second basemen who they lovingly called “Remdog.” Many in attendance said they felt incredibly close to Remy after listening to him as color commentator for 33 years on NESN’s Red Sox television broadcasts.
“We have so much love and admiration for this man. The booth without him? I just can’t imagine,” fan Celeste Cimino said.
“He was a great guy, and we’re going to miss him terribly. We’ve spent every night with him, and we’re going to be very lonely from now on,” said fan Susan Generre O’Laughlin.
Siblings Denis and Eileen Stocker visited the wake together, mourning the loss of the Sox legend.
“I’ll miss him big time,” Denis said.
“Hearing his voice, his excitement, his dancing, and his way of reporting? That was the most fun. When you’re watching a baseball game on television and seeing a sportscaster behave that way — that was the best,” Eileen said.
Other mourners echoed that sentiment, and said Remy brought a liveliness to broadcasts that made every game enjoyable — particularly while he was paired with play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.
“They would clown around like crazy,” Lonzo remember. “I thought sometimes, these guys are going to get fired! But it was always so fun.”
Lonzo and her husband also took inspiration in Remy’s long battle against lung cancer. Remy went multiple rounds with the disease but continued to return to the booth while he was in periods of remission.
“We looked up to him because he beat this cancer so many times,” she said.
“He fought right until the end,” she added.
Remy’s funeral service will be a private occasion Friday.
