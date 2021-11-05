News
Red Sox legend Jerry Remy celebrated in public wake
The late Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy received an outpouring of adoration from fans who took up his family on an open invite to pay respects at his wake.
“I’m so impressed they had this wonderful, wonderful tribute to this man who I can’t say enough about. I love him and I miss him,” said Sox fan Anna Lonzo, who paid her respects at the wake Thursday afternoon.
The Remy family welcomed the public to honor Jerry’s memory at Brasco and Son’s Memorial Chapel in Waltham, five days after he died from lung cancer. He was 68.
Attendees showed up in Remy jerseys and other Red Sox paraphernalia and signed giant cards at the entrance to the chapel. Inside, Remy’s body laid in a casket adorned with abundant flowers and a Red Sox jersey and cap. His player roster photo sat on display above him, with a large banner of Fenway’s Green Monster wall behind. Candles flickered around a giant “2” in memory of his number, and televisions looped through video highlights from his decades in the Red Sox family.
Red Sox fans who came during the public visiting hours were eager to share their feelings about the former second basemen who they lovingly called “Remdog.” Many in attendance said they felt incredibly close to Remy after listening to him as color commentator for 33 years on NESN’s Red Sox television broadcasts.
“We have so much love and admiration for this man. The booth without him? I just can’t imagine,” fan Celeste Cimino said.
“He was a great guy, and we’re going to miss him terribly. We’ve spent every night with him, and we’re going to be very lonely from now on,” said fan Susan Generre O’Laughlin.
Siblings Denis and Eileen Stocker visited the wake together, mourning the loss of the Sox legend.
“I’ll miss him big time,” Denis said.
“Hearing his voice, his excitement, his dancing, and his way of reporting? That was the most fun. When you’re watching a baseball game on television and seeing a sportscaster behave that way — that was the best,” Eileen said.
Other mourners echoed that sentiment, and said Remy brought a liveliness to broadcasts that made every game enjoyable — particularly while he was paired with play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo.
“They would clown around like crazy,” Lonzo remember. “I thought sometimes, these guys are going to get fired! But it was always so fun.”
Lonzo and her husband also took inspiration in Remy’s long battle against lung cancer. Remy went multiple rounds with the disease but continued to return to the booth while he was in periods of remission.
“We looked up to him because he beat this cancer so many times,” she said.
“He fought right until the end,” she added.
Remy’s funeral service will be a private occasion Friday.
News
Columbus Avenue bus routes have first center-running lane in New England
Riders of the 22, 29 and 44 buses, some of the most well-traveled bus routes on the MBTA, will shave up to 7 minutes off their daily commutes due to the first center-running bus lanes in New England.
“I am super excited to launch the center lane bus for Columbus Avenue. … It is a big exciting day here in Boston,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said at the Walnut Avenue stop. “These routes consistently have high ridership, and they’ve had high ridership throughout the pandemic.”
The route, which became operational on Saturday and stretches almost a mile from Walnut Avenue to Jackson Square, will impact almost 10,000 weekday commuters in Mattapan, Dorchester, Roxbury and Jamaica Plain. The move seeks to improve the three “chronically delayed” routes, which connect these neighborhoods to the Red and Orange T lines.
Center-running bus lanes are more efficient and reliable, according to a press release, because they prevent buses from being slowed down by traffic, turning cars or double-parked cars, and also avoid slowdowns caused by driveways, side streets and parallel parkers.
Improvements to the lines include new canopied bus stop shelters, near-level boarding, safer crosswalks and, in a first for the MBTA’s buses, bus platforms with “large digital panels dedicated to real-time information that also include an audio component” for both visually impaired and hard of hearing riders.
LivableStreets Alliance Executive Director Stacy Thompson said 90% of Route 22 riders are people of color, a group that has had disproportionately longer commutes for decades. “Every minute” the MBTA saves riders closes that gap, she added.
Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler said that “spending on important projects like this one continues to be an aggressive and important priority of the Baker-Polito administration.”
The MBTA paid $13 million and the city paid $1 million for this project.
News
2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
A total of 2,218 staff and students in Massachusetts schools have tested positive for coronavirus in the past two weeks as the total for the year tops 15,000.
The weekly report published on Thursdays by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists 1,879 students and 339 staff that tested positive for the coronavirus from Oct. 28 to Wednesday.
Reports usually contain data for just one week, but due to power outages that impacted schools, it is possible that positive cases from the week of Oct. 28 have been reported in this week’s totals.
Coronavirus pool testing is being used in more than 2,200 public and private schools, about double last year’s count, according to DESE. The test positivity rate in school this past week was .8%.
Boston Public Schools reported 67 student cases and 21 staff cases.
Districts with the most cases in the past week include 111 in Wakefield, 88 in Boston, 58 in Springfield, 53 in Lawrence and 49 in Haverhill.
A total of 15,231 coronavirus cases have been reported in the weekly infection reports that started Sept. 16.
Massachusetts students and staff will have to continue to mask up in school until at least Jan. 15, unless 80% of people in the school are vaccinated, per a DESE mandate.
With no remote learning options allowed this year, all kids are back to school in person full time. Across all grade levels, an estimated 920,000 students and 140,000 staff are now participating in some form of in-person learning.
The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported to DESE by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
The number of positive cases for students and staff includes those who are enrolled or employed by the district.
Massachusetts began vaccinating children age 5-11 against coronavirus on Nov. 4. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one authorized for use in this age group.
News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
More than 70% of Massachusetts residents have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as health officials on Thursday reported 1,586 new virus cases and 23 new deaths.
As of Thursday, 4.75 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, which is about 68% of the population, and 5 million have gotten at least one dose, about 71%. More than 543,000 people have also now gotten a booster shot.
After Thursday’s 1,586 new daily virus cases, the seven-day average of daily cases is now 977. Several weeks ago, the daily average was 1,898 infections at the peak of the delta variant and just one month ago that rate was 1,340.
The positive test average has also been coming down, now standing at 1.84%, a drop from 2.98% several weeks ago.
The state reported 23 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s total recorded death toll to 19,069. The seven-day average of deaths is now 9.1. The record-low daily death average was 1.3 in mid-July.
There are now 509 COVID patients in the state, a decrease of 15 patients from the day prior. The seven-day average of hospitalizations is 521, which is down from nearly 700 in mid-September.
The state reported that 147 patients are in intensive care units, and 83 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 509 total hospitalizations, 168 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 33%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
Also on Thursday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported 2,218 new coronavirus cases in schools in the past two weeks. Positive case reporting in schools was recently impacted by power outages and some cases from the last week of October were reported in this week’s report.
There have been more than 15,000 coronavirus cases reported in schools since the school year began, and testing is available in 2,200 schools.
Red Sox legend Jerry Remy celebrated in public wake
Columbus Avenue bus routes have first center-running lane in New England
2,218 new coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts schools in past two weeks
Massachusetts coronavirus cases increase by 1,586 as vax rate hits 71%
No death penalty for suspect in Jassy Correia’s kidnapping, death
Moderna lowers revenue, COVID-19 vaccine delivery forecast
Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance
Brits authorize Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Post Malone & The Weeknd Croon About An Ex Who Wants To Get Back Together On ‘One Right Now’
Bruins notebook: Bruce Cassidy pleased with Jake DeBrusk’s play
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!