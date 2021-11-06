News
5A state football: Rock Canyon takes down Smoky Hill on last-minute field goal in wild back-and-forth affair
GREENWOOD VILLAGE — When neither team in the Class 5A state playoff game between No. 19 Rock Canyon and No. 14 Smoky Hill was able to get a stop, kicker Breck Saenger kept his nerve.
The junior made the game-winning field goal with six seconds left to give the Jaguars their first postseason victory in program history, 52-49, and set up a Round of 16 meeting with third-seeded Legend.
“I stepped out when (Smoky Hill) called a timeout,” Saenger said. “I knew I had to knock it through. I did my regular steps, came back and nailed it through. … The first playoff win in school history means a lot because it’s onward from here.”
The teams combined for five scores, including two two-point conversions by Smoky Hill, to knot the score at 49-all late. However, second-year Jaguars head coach Kevin Meyer believed his offense could mount one last drive to win the game.
“These guys came together as a team, we had confidence in them,” Meyer said. “We did our job, and while we slipped a little in the first half, that second half we came back and played as a team.”
Smoky Hill started strong and took an early lead on an 11-play, 65-yard drive after the Buffaloes converted on fourth-and-short to keep the drive alive through senior running back Marvin Jones III. Four plays later, junior quarterback Tyliq Bowers found his go-to wide receiver, senior Anthony Harris, Jr., on a 27-yard reception to the back corner of the end zone to give Smoky Hill a 6-0 lead. Harris only had one score heading into Friday night, but once he realized the size advantage, that changed in a hurry.
The Jaguars responded with a lengthy drive of their own, as they went nine plays, 88 yards, and senior back Aidan Duda plunged in from eight yards out on second-and-goal to give RC a 7-6 lead. That would remain the score after the opening frame.
Both teams had to punt on their first possession of the second, but, on Rock Canyon’s second possession, quarterback Cole Dreyfuss was intercepted by outside linebacker Logan Trujilo in Jaguars territory. Six plays later, Bowers saw a seam in the defense, and found the 6-foot-5, 192-pound Harris again in the back of the end zone on a 36-yard strike which made it 12-7.
The Buffaloes’ defense kept Rock Canyon’s potent back, Duda, to minimal yards the rest of the half, while they also did their part on special teams. The Jaguars punt team muffed a snap and the Buffaloes recovered on the 11-yard line. Four plays later, Bowers snuck it in from the goal line to give his team a 20-7 lead heading into halftime.
Rock Canyon got the jump start it needed, as in four plays, Duda scored his second touchdown of the night on a 52-yard run in which he kept churning his legs past two defenders and barreled his way past a third en route to the end zone. After the extra point was good, the Jaguars trailed by one score, 20-14, with 10:22 left in the quarter.
On the Buffaloes’ first possession of the half, Bowers was hit hard on third down and fumbled. Duda got the Jaguars to the goal-line, but Dreyfuss scored from one yard to give the Jaguars 21-20 lead. But the Buffaloes responded in an instant. On third-and-long, Bowers found Harris for his third TD on an 84-yard catch-and-run to make it 26-21.
The final score of the quarter went to the Jaguars, as Deandre Horn scored from 14 yards out to make it 28-26.
The fourth quarter got off to a mad start, as Bowers fumbled, and two plays later, captain Croix Burney scored from a few yards out to make it 35-26.
On the ensuing possession, Harris had a response, of course, with his fourth score after he jumped to snag a 31-yard reception to make it 35-33 with a little over eight minutes left.
Burney scored his second TD in two possessions the following drive to make it 42-33.
Troydell Dixon Jr. scored two scores late, sandwiched around a Horn scored that gave Rock Canyon a 49-42 lead.
The Buffaloes drove down and found Dixon on a 54-yard score to draw within two. Harris then tied at 49 on the ensuing two-point conversion with 1:36 left.
“I knew I had to step up my game because it was the playoffs,” Harris said. “The way we fought, and our quarterback, Tyliq, he stepped up to a nearly-impossible goal. He didn’t play a down of varsity until this year, came in and proved himself.”
After a huge offensive performance, and a regular season that saw the Buffs hang with many of their 5A Centennial League rivals, Harris said he believes Smoky Hill is headed in the right direction
“Tonight and the way we played in league was a huge stepping stone,” he said. “We proved that we can play in the best conference in the state, and if we can do that, later years, we can prove we can do something bigger.”
The Jaguars drove down to the 1-yard line following the tying score, which set up Saenger’s short kick.
The Buffaloes had one final chance and tried to get out of bounds, but were unable to pull off the last-gasp attempt.
With a high-flying offense and program-defining first step, Meyer, a state champion coach himself with a 4A school in Idaho in 2018, believes the Jaguars can be dangerous next week and beyond.
“Whether you win by one, or 100, that’s how you go on in the playoffs, and we are moving on.”
High school football playoffs: St. Thomas Academy blanks Hastings
After a slow St. Thomas Academy start — that made it just a one-score game at halftime — the Cadets found their game in the second half and earned their program’s 25th state tournament berth.
St. Thomas (10-0) defeated Hastings (7-3) 28-0 at Gerry Brown Stadium on Friday night in Mendota Heights to take the Class 5A, Section 3 title and move on to the state tournament.
“I thought we made a couple of adjustments at halftime, the offensive guys did, and I thought we came off the ball a little bit better in the second half,” St. Thomas coach Dan O’Brien said. “Give Hastings credit. Hastings is a much-improved football team. That’s a different team than what we played in Week Four.”
Hastings — a team that St. Thomas defeated 41-7 in the regular season — held St. Thomas to one touchdown in the first half —- a 37-yard run from sophomore running back Savion Hart with 2:13 left in the first quarter.
The Cadets looked poised to score again in the second quarter when they slowly marched down the field, taking up over 10 minutes of clock and converting on three fourth-down attempts.
But that slow-marching drive was all in vain after Hastings linebacker Will Meyer sacked St. Thomas quarterback Max Sims for an 8-yard loss on third down, and then Sims’ pass fell incomplete on the next play for a turnover on downs.
The Cadets knew they had to make a change going into the second half.
“We know what team we are, and we know what we can do at our greatest potential,” Hart said about the feeling at halftime.
St. Thomas got the ball to start the half. Cadets senior Grady O’Neill ran for 44 yards to set up the offense deep in Hastings territory. And then Sims hit O’Neill with a bubble pass that he ran in for a 9-yard touchdown reception with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
“We knew if we came out, we scored, we punched them in the throat, we did what we had to do. We knew they couldn’t come back and retaliate,” St. Thomas junior running back Love Adebayo said.
In the fourth quarter, Adebayo scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown up the middle to put his team ahead 21-0. Hart capped the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 3:04 left.
Adebayo finished with one touchdown and 108 yards on 26 carries, and Hart tallied two touchdowns and 73 yards on 16 carries.
“We know how to encourage each other and motivate each other to get better every day,” Adebayo said.
Hastings finishes its season with a 7-3 record. Senior Raiders quarterback Axel Arnold, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 142 yards on the night, said he saw a big improvement from the game they played against the Cadets in the regular season.
“This game, we just came out playing like we had nothing to lose. On defense, we did our thing, and held a really good team to only seven in the first half,” Arnold said. “I just wish we could’ve got the offense rolling a little bit better.”
Hastings couldn’t get the running game going, finishing with just 32 yards on the ground.
St. Thomas will play Section 2 champion Mankato West (10-0) on Nov. 13 at Prior Lake High School in the state quarterfinals.
O’Brien had some state-related wisdom to give to his players after the section title win:
“I told the kids tonight, ‘Right now, you’re down to eight teams. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.’”
High school football roundup: Wayzata upsets Stillwater to advance to state
Wayzata 28, Stillwater 7: Julian Diedrich ran for three touchdowns — a 42-yarder in the first quarter to give the Trojans (8-2) a 7-0 lead that held for three quarters — and then two more long scores late in the fourth quarter to officially end Stillwater’s season.
The lone score for the Ponies (8-2) came on a 3-yard run by Edward O’Keefe early in the fourth quarter.
Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10: Noah Ekness ran for two touchdowns, each digging the Eagles (9-1) out of a hole. The first tied the game in the first quarter, the second put Eden Prairie up 14-10 in the fourth quarter and proved to be the game-winning score.
Lakeville North’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter, as Tommy Niggeling scored from 40 yards out to give the Panthers (4-6) a 7-0 lead.
Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 13: Tanner Zolnosky hit Brayden McDougall for an 11-yard scoring strike in the first quarter to put the Raptors (6-4) up 7-0 in the first quarter.
It was all Maple Grove (9-1) from there. The Crimson scored the game’s next 42 points, including two touchdown runs and a passing score for Jacob Kilzer and a couple touchdown runs for Derrick Jameson.
Farmington 34, Minnetonka 0: The Tigers (6-4) blanked the Skippers (8-2) while Rod Finley ran for three touchdowns.
St. Michael-Albertville 38, Centennial 35: Centennial (5-5) built a 28-7 first half lead, only to have the Knights (6-4) score 31 of the game’s final 38 points.
With St. Michael-Albertville trailing 35-31 with fewer than two minutes to play, Jarrett Bennett ran in the game-winning score from four yards out. It was Bennett’s fourth touchdown of the game.
Lance Nielsen Jr. ran in two scores for the Cougars.
Minneapolis North 42, St. Agnes 6: Jaylon Washington ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns for the Polars (10-1), while Rio Sanders added 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaac Schmidt ran in the lone score for the Aggies (9-2).
High school football playoffs: Mahtomedi cruises past Tartan
The last time Mahtomedi met Tartan for the Section 4-5A title, it came right down to the wire.
But despite a somewhat sluggish start on offense, Charles Brandt and his Zephyrs teammates weren’t about to let things get that dramatic Friday night.
The sophomore quarterback threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns as his team – the section’s top seed – scored on all five second-half possessions en route to rolling past the seventh-seeded Titans 44-6 in this year’s section final on a windy but clear night at Mahtomedi’s George Smith Field.
“We started a little slow,” said Brandt, whose team improved to 8-2 overall and advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at noon on Nov. 13 at Woodbury High School.
Those two teams meet for the Section 1-5A title at 7 p.m. today in Rochester.
“But once we got in rhythm, we really got rolling.”
This marked the fourth time since 2017 that the two teams had met for the section title, including a 28-27 victory for the Zephyrs two years ago when they stopped a late Tartan two-point conversion attempt to hold on for the win.
It wasn’t anywhere near that close Friday, even if Mahtomedi was its own worst enemy in the first half, dominating the action but managing only a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Zephyrs limited Tartan to 12 offensive plays, and the Titans picked up their first and only first down of the half with just over 12 seconds left in the second quarter. Tartan managed only 21 yards of total offense, including minus-6 yards rushing.
But Mahtomedi was called for six big penalties, including four on a game-opening drive that ran nearly seven minutes off the clock yet ended when the Zephyrs turned the ball over on downs at the Tartan 34.
A 35-yard field goal by senior Joseph Heinsch and a 7-yard touchdown catch by senior Ethan Loss – both in the second quarter – represented the only first-half scoring.
“We just had to start taking care of business ourselves,” Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said. “That was the message at halftime. The defense was playing great and the offense had to correct some mistakes.”
And the offense did indeed spring to life after halftime, scoring touchdowns on runs of 7 and 30 yards by senior Billy Arlandson that bookended touchdown passes of 40 yards to junior Ramsey Morrell and 23 yards to senior Gunnar Woods.
“It was a little tough to pass tonight because of the wind,” Woods said. “But we got the running game going, and that opened things up.
“We just played our game, and it worked out.
A 4-yard touchdown run by junior Corey Bohmert closed out the scoring. A 96-yard kickoff return by junior Jessie Hawkins in the fourth quarter marked Tartan’s only points.
“They have a solid running game, and they kept chipping away at us,” said Titans coach Matt Diediker, whose team finished its season 3-8. “Our guys were making plays in the first half. In the second, we had guys in the right place, but we couldn’t always finish the tackles.
As a result, the Zephyrs are headed back to state.
“We’re healthy now,” Brandt said. “We got some key guys back from injuries. So we feel like we can go a long way.”
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
