8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m. Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.
“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” the fire chief said. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”
The show was called off shortly thereafter. The fire chief said “scores of individuals” were injured.
Officials transported 17 people to hospitals, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, Peña said. It wasn’t clear whether all eight who died were among the 17 that had been transported to hospitals. Many people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up. About 300 people were examined at that site throughout the day, he said.
Astroworld is a two-day music festival that was scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday in Houston. The event was sold out, according to the Astroworld website. Saturday’s performances have been canceled.
The deaths called to mind a 1979 concert for The Who where 11 people died and about two dozen were injured as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum.
Scott, one of music’s biggest young stars, released two new songs earlier Friday, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan.” The 29-year-old Houston native has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she’s pregnant with their second child.
Drake joined Scott on-stage at the concert — which was livestreamed by Apple Music — and posted photos to Instagram after the performance.
Event promoters had arranged for medical units to be on scene at the festival, however once the crowd surge began, those units were “quickly overwhelmed,” Peña said.
In a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the concert at one point and asking for aid for someone in the audience: “Security, somebody help real quick.”
Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite was near the front of the crowd and said it seemed the surge “happened all at once.”
“Suddenly we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” Satterwhite said. “And so we immediately started doing CPR, and moving people right then, and that’s when I went and met with the promoters, and Live Nation, and they agreed to end early in the interest of public safety.”
Peña said officials did not immediately know the causes of death for the eight people who died. A medical examiner would investigate. The deceased had not been identified as of early Saturday.
Officials set up a reunification center at a hotel for family members who had not been able to reach relatives who had been in attendance at the event. Authorities were looking to connect families with festivalgoers who were transported to the hospital, “some as young as 10” years old, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called for calm and urged people not to jump to conclusions as to what caused the surge.
“I think it’s very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight,” Finner said. He added that there have been several rumors surrounding the event that authorities would look into.
“We’re going to do an investigation and find out because it’s not fair to the producers, to anybody else involved, until we determine what happened, what caused the surge,” he said. “We don’t know, but we will find out.”
The Associated Press reached out to a representative for Scott but did not immediately hear back.
Finner told reporters that Scott and the event promoters cooperated with police.
Scott founded Astroworld Festival in 2018 and it has taken place at the former site of Six Flags AstroWorld each year since, except for in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Other music events where there have been multiple fatalities in recent years include the Las Vegas massacre in 2017 when 58 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, the so-called Ghost Ship fire in 2016 that killed 36 people in California and the 2003 Station nightclub fire that killed 100 people in Rhode Island.
Holiday season campaign helps families with emergency funds for housing
A campaign to raise $75,000 to help people gain or keep housing in the Denver area during the holiday season runs this month through the end of the year.
The Within Reach Giving Campaign, part of the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative (MDHI), starts on Tuesday and runs through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
The campaign has a goal of helping 50 families with housing. MDHI works with more than 80 local organizations to provide one-time emergency funds to households facing a housing crisis, the release said. When all other funding has been exhausted, the Housing Stability Fund steps in.
“Without the Housing Stability Fund, hundreds in our region would have fallen into homelessness or remained unhoused over the past three years,” said Jamie Rife, MDHI’s director of communications, in the release. “This is literally a fund of last resort when all other avenues have been exhausted by a household’s case manager.”
The Housing Stability fund is supported by the Metro Mayors Caucus, the Denver Foundation, Mile High United Way, Wells Fargo, and private donors.
Funding is issued to a third-party vendor, such as a utility company, landlord or property owner, moving company, and MDHI does not fund households directly. All funding requests are made by organizations that partner with MDHI on behalf of clients. Assistance is tracked to ensure there are no duplications of services. To donate, visit MDHI.org/donate.
“In some cases, we’ve seen as little as $57 that’s keeping a family from a home. This Fund helps remove those last few barriers,” Rife said. “With the holidays quickly approaching, we’re asking for the community’s support in providing hope in the form of housing this season.”
Groups say state oil-gas regulators violated open meetings law during West Slope tours
Members of conservation groups say the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission illegally kept the public and media out of tours of oil and gas sites and one group says it will seek an injunction if it happens again.
The commission, which regulates oil and gas, held public meetings on the West Slope on Tuesday through Thursday and took what the agenda referred to as educational field tours of well sites in Gunnison, Garfield and Jackson counties.
Members of community and conservation groups objected when the agenda initially didn’t identify the sites and then the commission didn’t allow the public or media to join.
Leslie Robinson, chairwoman of the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, said she considered the tours as part of the public meetings because there was a quorum of the commission, which announced the tours as part of its public notice. Therefore, Robinson said, not allowing members of the public to go on the tours violated the state’s open meetings law.
“For a public meeting, the public was not invited,” Robinson said.
The Grand Valley Citizens Alliance asked Steve Zansberg, a First Amendment lawyer, to send a response to Lauren Mercer, n assistant attorney general who said the tours weren’t subject to the open meetings law.
Zansberg, who frequently represents The Denver Post and is president of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said the commission convened the meeting and gave public notice.
“They said it was a public meeting for the purpose of notice but not for the purpose of public attendance. There is no such animal,” Zansberg said.
In a letter sent Friday to Mercer, Zansberg said the tours should have been open to the public and that the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance “is prepared to seek an injunction prohibiting further violations” of the open meetings law.
The Grand Valley Citizens Alliance, Citizens for a Healthy Community, the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans and the Valley Organic Growers Association asked the COGCC in October to release the locations of the sites the members planned to visit. The groups said the commissioners’ agenda showed they planned to spend more time speaking privately with industry representatives than the public while in Gunnison, Garfield and Jackson counties.
“This also became painfully obvious when the Commission rejected several requests to include a tour of offsite impacts with the community in the North Fork Valley portion of the schedule,” the groups said in a letter.
Mercer of the attorney general’s office responded in a Nov. 1 letter that the site visits “have important educational value” for the commissioners and are crucial to their understanding of the processes they regulate.
Mercer added that in 2004, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a dispute over a meeting of the Costilla County commissioners with other officials that educational sessions not held for policy-making purposes aren’t subject to the open meetings law. She added the sites visited by the COGCC weren’t “subject to any pending or reasonably foreseeable Commission decision.”
However, Zansberg, who filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the Costilla County case, said the two situations “are apples and oranges.”
“In this case, the meeting was convened by the commission and publicly noticed precisely because they were discussing public business,” Zansberg said.
Allyn Harvey, a Garfield County resident and consultant who works with conservation groups, said if the companies didn’t want members of the public on their private property, COGCC staff members could have toured the sites and made the information publicly available.
“I think the public misses out on hearing what essentially is testimony by the industry as to what their needs are for natural gas development in Garfield County,” Harvey said. “It’s hard to imagine that in 90 minutes to three hours, however long the tours were, that there wouldn’t be relevant information for the public conversation and policy making.”
What’s next for Denver’s Park Hill golf course property? More planning and likely another ballot question
Unveiled at a campaign event on former Denver mayor Wellington Webb’s front yard, signs bearing the phrase “Green v. Concrete” boiled down the debate over the future of the former Park Hill Golf Club property to three words.
That messaging proved effective in the city’s 2021 election. Initiated Ordinance 301 was poised to pass with 63.2% support as of the city’s latest unofficial count Thursday night.
What 301 does is set a new, higher bar for the long-simmering effort to redevelop the Park Hill property. Under the terms of the measure, primary owner Westside Investment Partners will not just have to earn city approval to amend the taxpayer-funded conservation easement that since 1997 has dictated the property is home to a regulation-length, 18-hole golf course. The firm will have to win over voters in a citywide election if it wants permission to build housing or any commercial development on the 155 acres of land on the east side of Colorado Boulevard north of East 35th Avenue.
Efforts to get something election-ready are at the top of the developer’s to-do list.
“We understand that residents want to hear more details about what this can be,” Kenneth Ho, a principal with Westside who is leading the firm’s efforts at the golf course, said this week. “I think what the initiative does is it now says we need to come up with a plan for the voters to vote on. I think the next step is to develop that and put some specifics around the plan.”
Ho emphasized that 301 appearing to pass does not turn the former golf course into a public park. It’s still private property.
The city paid Westside $6 million in 2019 to compensate it for land there that was impacted by a city drainage project. That agreement also granted Westwide at least three years to work on a redevelopment plan for the land without having to operate the golf course under the terms of the conservation easement. That window remains open, Ho pointed out.
Not only was 301 passing in preliminary results, but Initiated Ordinance 302, a countermeasure backed by Westside that would have exempted the golf course from the citywide election requirement was failing by a ratio of 2-1 as of Thursday.
The pair of likely victories has supporters of 301 and Save Open Space Denver, the group that has been fighting against any commercial redevelopment of the golf course, looking forward to some rest more than looking at next steps.
“People in Denver and people in Colorado love and will fight for open space,” Webb said of his interpretation of the results this week. “For me, what’s next is to get reengaged with my Nuggets tickets. Then we go back and look at what are the areas for reconciliation to some degree.”
Penfield Tate, the former state legislator and Denver mayoral candidate who has been at the forefront of Save Open Space’s efforts, also called for a cooling-off period after what he dubbed an unnecessarily unpleasant and bruising campaign.
He felt that the pro 302 campaign tried to draw a line between Northeast Park Hill, an economically depressed neighborhood where most residents are people of color, and the rest of Denver, a majority white city, to imply efforts to preserve open space there were inequitable.
On Election Night, the Empower Northeast Denver campaign backing 302 sent out a press release quoting Northeast Park Hill resident Samie Burnett as saying “It is disheartening that voters supported taking away the voice of our community and letting the whole city, which has very different priorities, make decisions related to this property.”
Tate hopes that when the two sides talk again the focus will be on ways to update the property into a recreational amenity that invites in people with a wide variety of interests, not just golfers.
“We never told anyone what the open space and recreation was supposed to be and the community should have a say in how it’s activated as open space and recreational space,” Tate said.
The dueling measures came against a backdrop of an active planning effort organized by the city. The Park Hill Golf Course Area Visioning Process, which started in January, is expected to hit an important milestone next week when the firm the city contracted to lead it releases a summary of recommendations from a 27-member steering committee convened to discuss options for the future of the property.
By Thanksgiving, the city expects to combine those recommendations with the results of a community survey sent out to 6,000 households within a mile of the property and input gathered through one-on-one and small group conversations to summarize the process thus far, Community Planning and Development Department spokeswoman Laura Swartz said.
“We’ll report back out ‘here is what we are hearing is most important and here is what the city will do to fulfill that,” Swartz said. “The city has two priorities here. The first is engagement. The second is marking sure that we are making quality open space in this neighborhood.”
Westside has committed to preserving at least 60 acres of the property as open space.
That city planning process, too, has been controversial. Webb, Tate and others are co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against the city, Mayor Michael Hancock and the head of the city’s planning department in June that sought to stop that effort on the grounds it was using taxpayer money to circumvent a taxpayer-supported conservation easement.
The city filed a motion to dismiss the suit in July. The case is on hold while the two sides wait for Denver District Court Judge Ross Buchanan to rule on that motion.
Northeast Park Hill resident Shanta Harrison is part of the 27-member steering committee. She is also firmly in the camp that wants to see the golf course preserved as open space and recreational land. The city’s visioning process was biased in favor of development from the start, she said. She said it was a challenge to even bring up the conservation easement in the committee’s monthly virtual meetings this year.
Harrison doesn’t feel the process should be scrapped entirely in the wake of Election Night but she does think it needs to be paused until the lawsuit can be resolved.
“I think a judge ultimately needs to interpret what can be done on this land and then, once that process is resolved, I think we move forward in accordance with whatever that decision was,” she said.
