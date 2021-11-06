Celebrities
Celine Dion’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children
Celine Dion has had three children with her late husband René Angélil, whom she was married to from 1994, until his death in 2016.
Celine Dion, 53, is one of the most successful musicians of the past 30 years. After kicking off her career as a teen in the 1980s, Celine made her English-language debut in 1990 with Unison. By singing in both English and French, Celine has had numerous hits worldwide, and her hits, such as “The Power Of Love” or the Titanic theme “My Heart Will Go On,” are incredibly well-known. At 25-years-old, Celine got engaged to her former manager René Angélil, whom she was married to until he died in 2016 at age 73. From their marriage, Celine had three sons. Find out more about the singer’s boys here!
René-Charles Angélil
Celine gave birth to her oldest son René-Charles, 20, named after his dad, in January 2001. Celine had two operations to help with her fertility before her son, who also goes by RC was conceived, via CNN. The Falling Into You singer’s son did show some interest in following in his mother’s footsteps. He topped the Soundcloud charts in 2018, with some of his own music that he released under the name Big Tip, according to Global News. While his brand of hip hop was very different from his mom’s sweeping pop music, he did show clear knack for music. Unfortunately, it seems that he deleted his Soundcloud account as Big Tip.
Eddy Angélil
Nearly 10 years after René-Charles was born, the “All By Myself” singer faced problems trying to conceive again. She opened up about her struggles to have another child in a 2010 interview with ABC News, where she revealed that she’d suffered from a miscarriage. “It’s priceless. So you know what? We had a miscarriage. We tried three more times. It did not work. … We are trying again for the fifth try. It’s aboard right now. All aboard,” she said. “We’re just trying this one to give [RC] a sister or brother. It would be extraordinary to try and make this love of the family grow more.”
After a long period of trying, Celine announced that she gave birth to the twins Eddy and Nelson, 11, with an October 2010 post on her website! She named Eddy after her producer Eddy Marnay, who had produced her first five albums. “He was like a father to her,” a representative told People in 2010. “Eddy is a major influence in both Céline and René’s lives.”
Nelson Angélil
Celine’s other son was named after revolutionary and former South African President Nelson Mandela, whom the singer had met when she performed in his home country. “René said that in just the few minutes they were able to spend with him, they were impressed by the human being he is,” Celine representative told People shortly after the twins’ birth.
In October 2020, Celine wished Nelson and his twin brother a very happy birthday on her Instagram. “Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys,” she wrote.
Aaron Rodgers quotes MLK to explain unvaccinated status after testing positive for Covid-19; ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers quoted civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. to explain why he chose not to get the mRNA vaccine.
Rodgers sparked outrage when he tested positive for Covid-19 and media outlets reported he is unvaccinated.
The star quarterback will miss one game before returning next week. He is not expected to be fined or suspended for being unvaccinated.
On Friday, Rodgers ranted against “cancel culture”, the “woke mob,” and whoever leaked his vaccination status to the news media.
The 2020 league MVP previously said he was “immunized” against the virus, leading many to believe he was vaccinated.
“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before the final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about me now,” Rodgers said during an appearance on pro wrestler Pat McAfee’s YouTube show.
“At the time, my plan was to say that I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said.
“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have responded with this. I would’ve said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther, I am somebody who is a critical thinker, you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum, I believe strongly in bodily autonomy.'”
Rodgers continued:
“I would add this to the mix, as an aside. But the great MLK said that you have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.”
Rodgers, who will earn $33.3 million this year, said he has an allergy to an ingredient in two of the COVID vaccines and he chose another treatment that raised his antibody levels.
He declined to name the specific treatment, saying, “I’m just going to keep it between my doctors and myself, but it was a way to stimulate my immune system to create a defense against COVID.”
Twitter users argued that his treatment didn’t work since he got Covid-19.
However, fully vaccinated White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel: Everything You Need To Know About ‘1883’
The ‘Yellowstone’ universe is growing. The prequel series ‘1883’ will premiere at the end of 2021. HollywoodLife has rounded up all the key things you need to know about the new show.
You asked and Yellowstone delivered. Cable’s #1 show is expanding with a brand-new prequel series titled 1883. The show will take us back in time to the early days of the Duttons. Given what we’ve seen on Yellowstone, this new series is going to be full of epic moments.
The Yellowstone prequel will star one of country music’s most powerful couples. The series is just a few weeks away from its premiere date. To get you fully prepared, here are all the latest updates about 1883.
The ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
Yellowstone is expanding with the highly-anticipated prequel series 1883. The series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.
Since this is a prequel series, you won’t be seeing your favorite Yellowstone characters in the show. However, this will be the definitive Dutton origin story. Many of these characters will be related to the Duttons we know and love in the present day. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, wrote all 10 episodes of the first season.
The first teaser for 1883 dropped during the 2021 Super Bowl. There was no actual footage, but we did get to hear a voiceover. “I don’t care if you live or die. But should you live… you tell them about me,” a voice says.
How To Watch ‘1883’
The Yellowstone prequel 1883 will premiere December 19 on Paramount+. On the day the show debuts on the streaming service, 1883 will also be simulcast on Paramount Network following a brand-new episode of Yellowstone season 4. The same will also be done for the new series Mayor of Kingstown. From then on, 1883 will be available exclusively on Paramount+.
“Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 are perfect examples of the types of prestige dramas we are focused on bringing to Paramount+,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer of ViacomCBS Streaming, said in a statement. “Taylor Sheridan is an exceptional talent and we are thrilled to be expanding his portfolio of series within the ViacomCBS family. With the special simulcast event of both series on Paramount Network, we will be further tapping into the scale and reach of ViacomCBS to bring audiences to Paramount+.”
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel: ‘1883’ Cast
The cast of 1883 is absolutely stacked. Sam Elliott will play Shea Brennan, a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools. “It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” the Oscar nominee said in a statement. “I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”
Tim McGraw is returning to TV to play James Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family. “This is truly a dream job,” Tim said in a statement. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”
In August 2021, Tim addressed fans in an Instagram post about his exciting new role. He called 1883 a “fantastic family saga about the original Duttons” and explained the show is the reason he’s growing his beard out.
Tim’s real-life wife Faith Hill will play Margaret Dutton, the Dutton family matriarch. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Faith said. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”
Isabel May will star as Elsa, the eldest daughter of John and Margaret Dutton, according to Deadline. Much of the family’s struggle when they leave Texas aboard a wagon train to Montana will be told from her perspective. LaMonica Garrett has also joined the cast as Shea Brennan’s right-hand man. LaMonica’s character will join Shea as they travel with the Duttons from Texas to Montana.
Billy Bob Thornton will guest star in the first season of 1883. He’ll play Marshal Jim Courtright, according to Deadline. This will be a reunion for Billy Bob and Tim, who previously worked together on the Friday Night Lights movie.
Another ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
On top of 1883, there is another Yellowstone spinoff in the works. The working title is 6666. The series was announced in February 2021. Deadline was able to provide a brief synopsis about the new series: “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing … The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”
The series will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. As of right now, 6666 does not have a premiere date. Cast and production announcements have not been made yet.
Is The Dutton Family Real?
With so much love for Duttons going around, you might be wondering if the Dutton family members are based on real people. The Dutton family is fictional, but the place the family resides is not. The show is set in Montana’s Big Sky country. The Dutton family home is located at the Chief Joseph Ranch, which is a historic landmark in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley.
The ranch is actually a real working ranch in Darby, Montana, that’s owned by Shane Libel and his family. You can stay at the ranch and rent one of the cabins if you’re a Yellowstone superfan.
Rihanna Rocks Leather Tube Top For Night Out In NYC — Photos
Rihanna looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Nov. 4 rocking a leather tube top & a furry denim, fur-lined jacket.
Rihanna, 33, is constantly making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she went out on the town in New York City on Nov. 4. Rihanna looked fabulous when she wore a skintight forest green leather tube top with a low-cut, straight neckline that revealed ample cleavage.
She tucked the tube top into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans with rips on the knees and topped her look off with a massively oversized Prada Faux Fur Lined Coat. The dark blue denim jacket was draped off her shoulders, revealing the fur on the inside. She accessorized with a pair of strappy white sandals and natural beach waves.
Rihanna has been loving statement coats this season and she rocked this exact same one when she dined at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 28. She styled the coat with a tight white crop top, baggy and distressed Gucci Eco Washed Ripped Denim Jeans, and a pair of Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.
Just the other day, RiRi looked just as stunning in yet another bold jacket. She wore a bright green floor-length Maria Moscone Coat Dress, which she left open showing off her sparkly dark wash blue Rick Owens Coated Bootcut Jeans and a black top underneath.
Rihanna accessorized her look with a ton of layered necklaces, black rectangle sunglasses, neon green leather gloves, and a pair of Amina Muaddi Ursina Pumps. As for her long hair, she kept it down in loose, effortless natural-dried waves.
