Coloradan sentenced to community corrections, probation for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

A Colorado man will spend two weeks in community corrections and three years on probation for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6.
Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, is the first Coloradan to be sentenced in connection to the Capitol riot. Ten Coloradans have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which rioters forced their way into the Capitol and Senate chambers, prompting lawmakers to flee and hide.
Croy pleaded guilty in August to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor. The charge carried a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Croy illegally entered the Capitol twice during the insurrection, though he did not damage any property or hurt anyone, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said during the sentencing hearing Friday.
“This defendant claims he got caught up in the fervor of the crowd, but being a follower does not negate criminal liability,” Howell said.
Croy apologized for his actions during the hearing in Washington, D.C. In a letter filed in his case, Croy wrote that he followed the crowd into the Capitol “like a lemming.”
“I am guilty of being an idiot and walking into that building and again apologize to America and everyone affected by my role in participating,” Croy wrote.
A memo filed to the judge by Croy’s defense attorneys states that Croy consumed hours of news and livestreams about the 2020 election.
“Mr. Croy believed what he read on the internet and heard from the President himself — that the election had been stolen,” the lawyers wrote.
Croy did not plan on entering the Capitol when he arrived in D.C. and only did so after then-President Donald Trump invited rallygoers to the Capitol, the lawyers wrote.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A massive event is coming to Tower Grove Park next weekend and you may not realize what all the fuss is about. Pokémon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games on the planet. They are bringing one of their international Safari Zone events to St. Louis and there may be thousands of tourists coming to the park from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14.
Pokémon Go players use an app on their phones to catch characters from the game. Players need to be at a particular location to catch different types of Pokémon, battle, and check-in. This makes it a lot different than a video game you play in your living room. Players often walk for miles to encounter the challenges they’re looking for. This increases their scores and ranking in the game.
Event planners in St. Louis are planning for something big. They already have two towers going up in the park. Niantic says they are to enhance the experience of people playing in person.
“Happy to have yet another opportunity to welcome the community to the park,” said Tower Grove Park Director Of Development David Lauber. “The east end of the park will be closed to vehicle traffic. But the park will remain open to foot traffic.”
Tower Grove Park is warning patrons that there will be some disruptions on paths as technological and event features are put in place. Thousands of people are expected to play in person each day, and tickets are sold out. No more tickets will be issued on-site.
“The park contains the world’s best collection of victorian era pavilions,” said Lauber. “In the game footprint will be the recently refurbished pavilion, the Old Playground Pavilion.”
The last event held in Philadelphia had tens of thousands of participants. This was the first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event held in the United States since 2019.
The event in St. Louis is the third Safari Zone held by the company this year. It is limited to people who have purchased tickets. The people attending in-person need to RSVP or they will not be allowed to play in the event at the park. People not participating can still enjoy Tower Grove Park without playing the game.
The longest lunar eclipse of the century will be visible on November 19 according to NASA. The partial eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.
The eclipse is expected to peak just after 4 a.m. ET. It will be longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100 according to NASA.
The eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. The entire event will last about six hours.
The Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, creating a partial lunar eclipse. NASA says it is will be so deep into the shadow that it can reasonably be called almost total. At the moment of the greatest eclipse, 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.
The next eclipse will happen on May 16, 2022. If you miss either of those there will be plenty more to catch in the future. NASA says there will be 179 eclipses over the next 80 years.
NASA explains the penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon’s appearance isn’t affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra.
An hour or so after that, the part of the Moon still in sunlight will be small enough for observers’ eyes to adapt to darkness and perceive the coppery color of the part of the Moon within the umbra.
During the eclipse, the Moon moves through the western part of the constellation Taurus. The Pleiades star cluster is in the upper right, and the Hyades cluster, including the bright star Aldebaran, eye of the bull, is in the lower left.
You can go to timeanddate.com to find out what time it will be visible from your city. You can also find a detailed eclipse path map.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A woman held on and was dragged as a man attempted to steal a vehicle from a QuikTrip in Hazelwood Thursday night.
Police said she was dragged approximately 50 feet before the suspect saw a dog in the vehicle with him. This discovery scared the theft off. He then ran to a red sedan that fled the area with him in it.
The woman had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
This incident began when the woman was getting gas at the QuikTrip located at 5909 Howdershell Road. Once she got gas she noticed that one of her tires was low on air. She then moved her car over to an air pump and left her keys inside with the vehicle running.
“It was later discovered that the suspect let the air from the victim’s tire while they were inside the store, in hopes they would notice, and leave the vehicle running while at the air pump,” police said.
The Hazelwood Police Department are asking motorists to take extra precautions while at the pump.
