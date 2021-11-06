Bitcoin
Data Shows Whales Are Dumping, But Bitcoin Holds Above $60k
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales are dumping as they make up almost 90% of the transactions to exchanges, but BTC holds support above $60k.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Says Nearly 90% Of Transactions Are From Whales
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC has continued to hold support above $60k despite on-chain data showing whales are dumping their coins.
The indicator of relevance here is the “exchange whale ratio.” This metric measures the ratio between the top ten inflow transactions to exchanges and the total volume of Bitcoin moving to exchanges.
With this ratio, the relative size between whale transactions and the total exchange transactions becomes apparent. If the value of the indicator is higher than 85%, it may suggest that whales have started to dump their coins.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of the Bitcoin metric over the last couple of months:
Whale ratio has gone up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As the above graph shows, the indicator has shown an uptrend recently, and now whale transactions make up for nearly 90% of the inflow volume to exchanges.
Related Reading | Quant Explains How Bitcoin On-Chain Data Can Identify Peaks Vs Shakeouts
Such high values suggest there is whale dumping going on in the market. However, despite this trend, BTC has still maintained support above $60k.
There is also another indicator’s curve in the above chart. It’s the “exchange reserve” metric that shows the total amount of BTC currently present in wallets of all exchanges.
Looks like the trend with this indicator during this period has been that it’s going down. This means investors have been pulling their coins off exchanges, and so the supply for selling is being reduced.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Trades Sideways, Technicals Point Chances of Fresh Rally
This has been creating a supply shock in the Bitcoin market, and it may be this trend that’s making up for whale dumping and helping the coin keep above $60k.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $61.5k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's price shows some sideways trend over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has slowed down some in the last couple of weeks as the price of the crypto has been mostly consolidating between the $64k and $60k range. It’s unclear when the trend might break or which direction the crypto might move in once it does, but for now the market has held up support despite the dumping from whales.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin
The Fractal That Puts Bitcoin At $100,000 Before Year-End
Bitcoin has mostly consolidated beneath its all-time high from October. Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana have gone on to touch new all-time highs following the October rally but the same cannot be said for bitcoin.
BTC’s entrance into the new month has been unremarkable so far. The digital asset has mainly maintained its value above $61,000 despite wavering momentum. However, a flash crash on Wednesday put the digital asset at $60,000 for the first time since its October ATH.
Related Reading | Bitcoin ETF Inflows Slow Down As Altcoins Interest Rebound
The next big target for BTC has been the $100K mark by the end of the year. Various analyses have been put forward that places the digital asset at this price in December. None have come as close as this fractal from 2017 that sees BTC hitting the $100K mark before the year runs out.
Placing Bitcoin At $80,000
Before getting to $100K, the bitcoin fractal points at BTC rallying another 30% in November to land at $80,000. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett points this out in his weekly newsletter where he analyzes market movements to try to predict the direction of the digital assets.
BTC trending at $61K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bennett points out glaring similarities in the asset’s movements to that of a fractal from 2017. With one chart superimposed on another, the analyst shows that since June, bitcoin has closely followed this fractal from 2017. This means that this trigger has been in the making for over four months.
Furthermore, the accuracy of the movement to that of 2017 is striking in that it is almost identical. So, it is likely that the trends will continue to closely follow this fractal, and if it does, BTC is in a prime position to rally towards $80,000.
How It Gets To $100,000
Bitcoin sticking to the 2017 fractal is as important to its $100K mark as it is to $80K in November. The next two months will be market-defining for the digital asset going forward and if the fractal is followed as closely as it has been in the last four months, then $100,000 is conceivable by December.
One thing about fractals though is that they are not always an accurate measure of future value. They can just as easily deviate from an established path despite following the same trend for months. Bennett points this out in his analysis but also points to previous analyses that have put future value anywhere in the ballpark of $207,000 to $270,000.
Related Reading | FOMO Beware: Spot Bitcoin Buying Volume Remains Low, Despite New ATH
Basically, what this means is that the future of bitcoin, or at least for the last two months of 2021, is incredibly bullish. The fractal may or may not deviate. However, indicators point to BTC riding the wave to $100,000 by the end of the year.
The crypto analyst also points out that BTC peak cycles have gotten longer in recent times. So, even if BTC does not hit this price point in December, the cycle is expected to last into the first quarter of 2022, meaning that we could continue to see higher prices well into March next year.
Featured image from FreightWaves, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Puerto Rico To Become Cryptocurrency Capital Due To Favorable Tax Laws
One of the controversial topics in recent times is the payment of tax on cryptocurrency gains. In the USA, the IRS termed virtual currencies as property which means that holders will pay taxes like holders of fundamental properties or stocks.
The agency even sent a subpoena to many centralized cryptocurrency exchanges to give up the information of non-compliant taxpayers.
Even though many people in the cryptocurrency community frown against such taxes, the government is bent on ensuring compliance. Presently, non-compliance to the crypto tax payment requirement attracts legal action. So, it is not surprising that cryptocurrency investors seek a tax-free state to operate without limits.
Puerto Rico Becomes Tax Haven For Investors
As the United States clamped down on non-compliant citizens, the top affluent crypto investors moved to Puerto Rico to avoid taxes. The territory, though in the USA, is not charging federal income tax on crypto gains.
The cryptocurrency market is down in red zone | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
According to its local law Act 22, residents of Puerto Rico are exempted from paying taxes on capital gains, interests and dividends. So, people are free to keep all their profits to themselves at least for six months.
Related Reading | Monero Featured In Last Week Tonight, Essential Tool In “Ransomware Economy”?
Many people were not aware of this provision until Frances Haugen let the cat out of the bag. The whistleblower moved to the territory a few months back and disclosed this great news to the community. The Act has been in play for a long time, but many people were unaware of it.
Following Haugen’s move, another media mogul, Logan Paul, moved to Puerto Rico and occupied a mansion on the island. When our sources asked him for a reason, he pointed out that the tax exemption is part of it.
Cryptocurrency Businesses Move To Puerto Rico
Apart from these individual players, some businesses have left their location to move to the island. For instance, Pantera Capital –a hedge fund – is now operating on the island.
Also, SuperRare, an NFT marketplace previously operating in Silicon Valley, has moved to the island as well. We also gathered that another hedge fund mogul John Paulson is now living in Puerto Rico.
Due to this, the Blockchain Trade Association in the Island plans for its first Blockchain week, which will come in December his year. This program aims to drive more people and businesses to move to the island. With all these moves, it’s not surprising that Puerto Rico’s economic growth is taking a new level.
However, there is ongoing competition between Puerto Rico and El Salvador as the latter has allowed crypto investors to trade without paying income tax and capital gains tax on Bitcoin.
Related Reading | Over $5 Billion In BTC Paid In Top 10 Ransomware Variants, Says U.S. Treasury
Apart from these two places, crypto investors can enjoy the same freedom in places like the Cayman Islands, Malta, Switzerland, Nevis, and Portugal, where miners and traders don’t pay income tax.
Featured Image From Pexels and Chart From TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Polkadog Returns to the Market – And He’s Brought 10,000 Smart Friends Along With Him…
Einstein – also known as the Smart Dogs Society – is a new project launched recently by cryptologists, Polkadog, their latest canine-themed venture allowing investors to earn and win big with its ‘back from the future’ innovative NFT lottery. And, as always with this bunch of barkers, there’s plenty more to Einstein than first meets the eye.
What can you expect with this latest crypto project from Polkadog?
It’s difficult not to have noticed the sharp rise in popularity of NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – digital assets that live and trade in the crypto sphere. Einstein offers a complete ecosystem made up of five individual smart contracts incorporating a token, staking, yield farming, lottery and exclusive NFT collection. For 200 days, investors can win one of 50 unique NFT collectibles every day using points awarded for staking or farming their $Einsteins, with more activity (higher values over a longer period) generating more points and upping their chances of a win.
It’s an exclusive opportunity the team calls an ‘invest, win and earn’ loop. Buying $Einsteins, and then putting those tokens to work ensures its supporters a two-pronged approach to an income, winning NFTs (themselves, a potential earner on the open market) while earning a minimum of 20% or 60% respectively for staking and farming. Plus, holding NFTs gives their winner more earning potential, unlocking entry to secret lotteries and token airdrop rewards. Why is it a loop? By reinvesting additional $Einsteins awarded, community members give themselves an even greater winning potential from the daily lottery. And so on.
What else is unique to project Einstein? Its NFT collectibles – 10,000 in total – each one an individually-designed fictional canine character belonging to one of four breeds: Urban, Aqua, Cosmic and Roamer. Within each breed, you’ll find different collectible levels from ‘Puppy Dog’ (level 1) to ‘Top Dog’ (level 5), with the latter being more scarce and the favorites everyone will be keen to win. You can take a sneaky peek here at the four NFT breeds available to collect.
The lottery is due to launch in November, kicking off with an airdrop competition to give the community a head start on collecting points for free – in exchange for spreading the word about Einstein on their social media platforms, which is fair. For those amongst us keen to get going collecting lottery points today, the Einstein token is available to purchase on PancakeSwap with staking and farming both open for business. So, no need to wait for the official launch if you prefer.
Data Shows Whales Are Dumping, But Bitcoin Holds Above $60k
Rihanna Rocks Leather Tube Top For Night Out In NYC — Photos
Century’s longest lunar eclipse will be visible in Missouri later this month
Bella Hadid Had “Huge Rift” With Zayn Amid Aggression and Paranoia Caused by Marijuana Use, How Gigi Feels About Feud
Low tire pressure distracts Hazelwood woman before attempted carjacking
Tahiry responds to Joe Budden saying he’s bisexual
For Your Viewing Pleasure: Drake Releases Horror Film “Knife Talk” Visual With 21 Savage & Project Pat [Video]
Colin Powell remembered as a model for future generations
Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg Leads Protest Of Thousands At COP26 Climate Summit
Home for the Holidays: With 4 ranches set for move-in right away, The Reserve shows off its 55-plus lifestyle
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!