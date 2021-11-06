Field hockey tournament preview

The highly-anticipated statewide tournament is underway and so far the outlook is almost exactly as most imagined.

Long travels have drawn a roar. Teams from Central and Western Massachusetts fell far in the seedings. A bevy of tight matchups flood all four fields already, and while most of the top dogs are right where they should be, we should all expect to see a fair share of upsets as the power rankings system still has a few kinks to work out.

Let’s break down what to look for.

In Div. 1, it’s hard to believe top-seeded Andover (16-0-1) could get even better, but after missing the entire regular season, two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star senior Lily Farnham returns to join an already deep Golden Warriors squad bolstered by one of the best players in the state in Emma Reilly.

The matchup many would’ve liked to see is very much still in play, as No. 2 Walpole soared through a high-powered Bay State Conference unscathed and could very well meet Andover in the final. No. 3 Concord-Carlisle sprinted through elite teams to show off its own title hopes, while No. 4 Franklin was a reversed goal away from tying the Porkers in proving its power.

Adversity-riddled No. 14 Chelmsford and No. 11 Acton-Boxboro have the history and talent to present a lot of problems, while Shrewsbury (8) and Wachusett (7) have each passed most tests so far in search of a deep run.

The Middlesex League looked dangerous, driven by No. 5 Winchester’s DNA as a Final Four contender and No. 10 Arlington’s sleeper-to-watch feel. No. 6 Wellesley boasted its strength as the only team to beat Concord-Carlisle this season out of the packed BSC, and No. 18 Newton North floats around the top, too. No. 12 Bishop Feehan is a feel-good story with its best season yet.

The only team to mark a blemish on Andover’s record this year is Masconomet (tie), leaving the undefeated No. 1 Chieftains well-suited to clinch the Div. 2 state title. Their Northeastern Conference counterpart No. 6 Danvers can ride its strong defense to potentially meet them in the final.

No. 2 Falmouth led a Cape and Islands League well-rewarded by strength of schedule in the power rankings and are geared to take on any challenger. The Tri-Valley League is formidable, led by No. 3 Westwood and No. 5 Holliston. Threats from the Hockomock League is too, with No. 16 Oliver Ames outlasting No. 17 Scituate and No. 10 Canton playing red-hot.

Opposing coaches have raved about No. 7 Reading’s athleticism, nearly tying undefeated powerhouse Watertown. The Rockets, as well as No. 11 Dartmouth, look like two of the stronger upset threats in the field.

All No. 8 Longmeadow has done is win despite facing some adversity with one of its best players, looking to overcome a deep No. 9 Bishop Fenwick squad coming out of a strong Catholic Central League. Notre Dame of Hingham has shown its knack to knock off top opponents and will meet a formidable No. 4 Nashoba group which has only lost to Div. 1 threat Wachusett. Don’t underestimate No. 21 Grafton, which looks the most hurt from the new rankings system based on its true value.

Speaking of Watertown, the No. 2 Raiders have blown most of their competition away to look like the favorite in Div. 3. Top-seeded Sandwich is as good as any team to get in the way, though, and is likely to meet Watertown in the final.

No. 3 Pentucket’s tough nonleague schedule should have it prepared as it and No. 4 Triton headline a cutthroat Cape Ann League rich with legitimate playoff threats. The TVL’s presence is felt in this field as well, bolstered by impending rematches between reigning Div. 2 state champion No. 10 Dover-Sherborn and No. 23 Medway, as well as No. 12 Dedham and No. 21 Medfield.

No. 5 Swampscott is hoping its grit within the NEC can translate to wins on the path to knocking off Triton, if a No. 13 Hanover squad with upset power doesn’t take down the Vikings first. No. 6 Foxboro will be a problem as it keeps rebounding from an early-season slump. No. 9 Austin Prep is another feel-good story out of the CCL and should be taken seriously against a No. 8 Dennis-Yarmouth that held its own within the C&I League.

The Div. 4 field has a little more room for parity, though No. 1 Monomoy represents a strong title power out of Cape Cod and No. 2 Manchester-Essex fell just short of another league title to do the same.

Yet, after withstanding a brutal schedule that featured four Div. 1 playoff powers, No. 6 Cohasset looks like the team to beat. It’ll have to overcome a No. 3 Uxbridge group that stomped over most of its competition, standing with No. 5 Sutton as the only two undefeated teams in Div. 4.

No. 4 Ipswich holds the CAL Baker title and is bolstered by experienced foreign-exchange students that make it a true contender, while No. 7 Lynnfield, No. 12 Amesbury and No. 10 Georgetown also threaten out of the league.

No. 8 Littleton could be the scariest eighth-seed across all four divisions with how it stacks up, No. 9 West Bridgewater is boosted by its skilled goalie and No. 13 St. Mary’s figures to impress in its first postseason.

PREDICTIONS

Div. 1

Final Four: Andover, Walpole, Wellesley, Winchester

Final: Andover-Walpole

Winner: Andover

Div. 2

Final Four: Masconomet, Nashoba, Reading, Westwood

Final: Masconomet-Westwood

Winner: Masconomet

Div. 3

Final Four: Watertown, Sandwich, Pentucket, Triton

Final: Watertown-Sandwich

Winner: Watertown

Div. 4

Final Four: Monomoy, Manchester-Essex, Sutton, Cohasset

Final: Monomoy-Cohasset

Winner: Cohasset