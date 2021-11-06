Former St. Louis Cardinals up for Hall of Fame consideration in 2022

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS– There’s a good chance that for the second year in a row, the St. Louis Cardinals franchise will be represented in some form when Baseball’s Hall of Fame honors its 2022 inductees next summer.
Friday, The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the ballots for consideration as part of a Golden Days Era Committee.
The list for the Golden Days Era ballot includes former Cardinals INF Dick Allen, 3B Ken Boyer, P Jim Kaat, and outfielders Roger Maris and Minnie Miñoso. Other candidates include Gil Hodges, Danny Murtaugh, Tony Oliva, Billy Pierce and Maury Wills.
Candidates need 75 percent support from a 16-member committee. Results will be announced December 5.
Former St. Louis Cardinal third baseman Scott Rolen is thought to be a strong candidate for induction by the Baseball Writers Association of America when those potential inductees are announced on January 25, 2022.
UPDATE: 9:23 a.m. Saturday
This was the week that preseason No. 1 pick Christian McCaffrey was expected to return to the Carolina Panthers, and his throne atop the fantasy football world. And it still might be.
But it is looking likely that the star running back will be on a limited pitch count Sunday against New England.
If McCaffrey sits out another week, he won’t be alone. There is an almost bye-mageddon level of absences again this week. Giants RB Saquon Barkley has been ruled out, along with Dolphins WR Devante Parker, Giants WR Sterling Shepard and Bills TE Dawson Knox.
Tom Brady and Russell Wilson are already on bye this week, and now it looks like Arizona QB Kyler Murray could be out after injuring his ankle late in their loss to Green Bay. He’s said to be a game-time decision
Two notables are listed as doubtful this morning: Ravens RB Latavius Murray and Broncos TE Noah Fant.
The questionables list is lengthy: Jaguars RB James Robinson, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Titans WR A.J. Brown, Niners WR Deebo Samuel, Bills WR Cole Beasley, Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman and Giants WR Kenny Golladay.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:58 a.m. Wednesday
Some injuries are worse than others. For fantasy football mavens like The Loop who have depended on the wondrous services of Derrick Henry, his broken foot has brought on the armageddon of absences.
Sure, Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID is a big deal. But the possibly season-ending injury to the NFL’s No. 1 running back not only decapitated the Tennessee Titans’ offense, it forced us to postpone our annual review of the top first-half players, at least until next week. But it is now time to start scrambling for a replacement running back who can, at least partially, fill Henry’s big shoes.
There are not a lot of great options on the waiver wires. But we begin with the ancient one that everyone was talking about the past couple of days:
Adrian Peterson (Titans) –You’ve probably heard of him. The Artist Formerly Known as All Day was signed by Tennessee and will get one last chance in Nashville to make a Super Bowl run to cap a hall of fame career. What’s left in the tank? Who knows? But the Peterson we saw last season in Detroit would fit quite nicely in the Tennessee offense. Certainly worth a gamble.
Jeremy McNichols (Titans) — He’s the leading incumbent in the Tennessee backfield who has been almost entirely a pass catcher. Can he pivot into, say, a goal-line running role? We’re not going to pretend we know for sure.
Mark Ingram (Saints) –After appearing nearly washed-up in Houston, Ingram was dealt back to New Orleans, where he had some of the best times of his career paired up with Alvin Kamara. He would strictly be a goal-line option for fantasy mavens.
Derrick Gore (Chiefs) –He appeared out of nowhere Monday night against the Giants to offer a significant running option to the K.C. offense. Looked pretty good doing it. But Clyde Edwards-Helaire is coming back soon, so The Gore Not to Be Mistaken As Frank has a very limited window to prove his worth.
Jordan Howard (Eagles) –The former Philly standout was gone and forgotten. Then he scored two touchdowns in his return to the Eagles last week. While that seems much more a coincidence or fluke than a career resurrection, he’s certainly worth a flyer for those who are especially runner deficient.
David Johnson (Texans) — Fantasy historians will remember when Johnson was one of the top RBs in the game. Ancient history. But with Mark Ingram sent back to New Orleans, Johnson could wind up the unchallenged No. 1 in Houston. Unless you count Phillip Lindsay, so nevermind …
SITTING STARS
The Vikings are probably going to need to throw a lot to beat Baltimore in their must-win game Sunday, so Dalvin Cook’s numbers could take a hit. … Taking a much bigger hit will be Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill without Derrick Henry. Say goodbye to those easy TD runs after fakes to King Henry. This week, Rams defense will limit all Titans numbers, even A.J. Brown’s. … San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell is banged up and will not be a great start vs. Arizona. … Jets RB Michael Carter will come back to earth vs. the Colts, along with most of the Jets. … Atlanta QB Matt Ryan will have fewer options against New Orleans with all the Falcons’ missing stars. … Philly WR Devonta Smith won’t begin any comeback against the Chargers. … And we’re guessing the Packers keep Tyreek Hill in check in their Super Bowl I rematch with the Chiefs.
MATCHUP GAME
Chargers QB Justin Herbert has struggled lately, but we’re thinking he rebounds vs. Philly. Raiders QB Derek Carr has been under-the-radar-great this season, and he’ll continue to shine against the Giants. … Want a longshot running back pick? Try Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon against the Chiefs. … If Dallas’ Michael Gallup returns, you should start him against Denver. … Buffalo’s Cole Beasley will continue to be a poor man’s Cooper Kupp against the Jacksonville defense. … Miami rookie WR Jaylen Waddle will have a big day against Houston. .. And if you want a longshot to have a big day out of the blue, try Houston RB Phillip Lindsay against the Miami.
INJURY WATCH
Jameis Winston’s comeback lasted eight weeks. He’s done for the year after blowing out his knee. But New Orleans will likely split the QB duties between Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill, at least in the short term. … Should you consider starting Green Bay QB Jordan Love when he fills in for Aaron Rodgers? Uh, no. … Kyler Murray is said to be day to day, but he will still be worth starting at QB for Arizona. … Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley is stepping aside for a personal matter, which proved damaging for the Matt Ryan-led Falcons offense and will continue to. … Jaguars RB James Robinson could be sidelined, with Carlos Hyde stepping up for a week or two . … Is this the week that Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley return? … We now know that New Orleans WR Michael Thomas will not be returning this season. … Players listed as questionable include Dallas QB Dak Prescott, Vegas RB Josh Jacobs, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, Bears RB Damien Williams, Niners WR Deebo Samuel, Jets WR Corey Davis, Titans WR Julio Jones, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor and Raiders TE Darren Waller.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
In a week with such prominent tight ends on bye like Rob Gronkowski and T.J. Hockenson, you should take a long look at Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth, a rookie out of Penn State. He is fast becoming a favorite of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Freiermuth has been targeted seven times in each of the past two games, and he has two touchdowns in the past five weeks, including his acrobatic game-winner last Sunday in Cleveland. He could be a Week 9 winner for you with his Monday night matchup against Chicago.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Jets at Colts (-10½):
Pick: Colts by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
The highly-anticipated statewide tournament is underway and so far the outlook is almost exactly as most imagined.
Long travels have drawn a roar. Teams from Central and Western Massachusetts fell far in the seedings. A bevy of tight matchups flood all four fields already, and while most of the top dogs are right where they should be, we should all expect to see a fair share of upsets as the power rankings system still has a few kinks to work out.
Let’s break down what to look for.
In Div. 1, it’s hard to believe top-seeded Andover (16-0-1) could get even better, but after missing the entire regular season, two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star senior Lily Farnham returns to join an already deep Golden Warriors squad bolstered by one of the best players in the state in Emma Reilly.
The matchup many would’ve liked to see is very much still in play, as No. 2 Walpole soared through a high-powered Bay State Conference unscathed and could very well meet Andover in the final. No. 3 Concord-Carlisle sprinted through elite teams to show off its own title hopes, while No. 4 Franklin was a reversed goal away from tying the Porkers in proving its power.
Adversity-riddled No. 14 Chelmsford and No. 11 Acton-Boxboro have the history and talent to present a lot of problems, while Shrewsbury (8) and Wachusett (7) have each passed most tests so far in search of a deep run.
The Middlesex League looked dangerous, driven by No. 5 Winchester’s DNA as a Final Four contender and No. 10 Arlington’s sleeper-to-watch feel. No. 6 Wellesley boasted its strength as the only team to beat Concord-Carlisle this season out of the packed BSC, and No. 18 Newton North floats around the top, too. No. 12 Bishop Feehan is a feel-good story with its best season yet.
The only team to mark a blemish on Andover’s record this year is Masconomet (tie), leaving the undefeated No. 1 Chieftains well-suited to clinch the Div. 2 state title. Their Northeastern Conference counterpart No. 6 Danvers can ride its strong defense to potentially meet them in the final.
No. 2 Falmouth led a Cape and Islands League well-rewarded by strength of schedule in the power rankings and are geared to take on any challenger. The Tri-Valley League is formidable, led by No. 3 Westwood and No. 5 Holliston. Threats from the Hockomock League is too, with No. 16 Oliver Ames outlasting No. 17 Scituate and No. 10 Canton playing red-hot.
Opposing coaches have raved about No. 7 Reading’s athleticism, nearly tying undefeated powerhouse Watertown. The Rockets, as well as No. 11 Dartmouth, look like two of the stronger upset threats in the field.
All No. 8 Longmeadow has done is win despite facing some adversity with one of its best players, looking to overcome a deep No. 9 Bishop Fenwick squad coming out of a strong Catholic Central League. Notre Dame of Hingham has shown its knack to knock off top opponents and will meet a formidable No. 4 Nashoba group which has only lost to Div. 1 threat Wachusett. Don’t underestimate No. 21 Grafton, which looks the most hurt from the new rankings system based on its true value.
Speaking of Watertown, the No. 2 Raiders have blown most of their competition away to look like the favorite in Div. 3. Top-seeded Sandwich is as good as any team to get in the way, though, and is likely to meet Watertown in the final.
No. 3 Pentucket’s tough nonleague schedule should have it prepared as it and No. 4 Triton headline a cutthroat Cape Ann League rich with legitimate playoff threats. The TVL’s presence is felt in this field as well, bolstered by impending rematches between reigning Div. 2 state champion No. 10 Dover-Sherborn and No. 23 Medway, as well as No. 12 Dedham and No. 21 Medfield.
No. 5 Swampscott is hoping its grit within the NEC can translate to wins on the path to knocking off Triton, if a No. 13 Hanover squad with upset power doesn’t take down the Vikings first. No. 6 Foxboro will be a problem as it keeps rebounding from an early-season slump. No. 9 Austin Prep is another feel-good story out of the CCL and should be taken seriously against a No. 8 Dennis-Yarmouth that held its own within the C&I League.
The Div. 4 field has a little more room for parity, though No. 1 Monomoy represents a strong title power out of Cape Cod and No. 2 Manchester-Essex fell just short of another league title to do the same.
Yet, after withstanding a brutal schedule that featured four Div. 1 playoff powers, No. 6 Cohasset looks like the team to beat. It’ll have to overcome a No. 3 Uxbridge group that stomped over most of its competition, standing with No. 5 Sutton as the only two undefeated teams in Div. 4.
No. 4 Ipswich holds the CAL Baker title and is bolstered by experienced foreign-exchange students that make it a true contender, while No. 7 Lynnfield, No. 12 Amesbury and No. 10 Georgetown also threaten out of the league.
No. 8 Littleton could be the scariest eighth-seed across all four divisions with how it stacks up, No. 9 West Bridgewater is boosted by its skilled goalie and No. 13 St. Mary’s figures to impress in its first postseason.
PREDICTIONS
Div. 1
Final Four: Andover, Walpole, Wellesley, Winchester
Final: Andover-Walpole
Winner: Andover
Div. 2
Final Four: Masconomet, Nashoba, Reading, Westwood
Final: Masconomet-Westwood
Winner: Masconomet
Div. 3
Final Four: Watertown, Sandwich, Pentucket, Triton
Final: Watertown-Sandwich
Winner: Watertown
Div. 4
Final Four: Monomoy, Manchester-Essex, Sutton, Cohasset
Final: Monomoy-Cohasset
Winner: Cohasset
By CLARENCE ROY-MACAULAY
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — An oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone’s capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others after large crowds gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said Saturday.
The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.
The mortuary at Connaught Hospital reported 92 bodies had been brought in by Saturday morning. About 30 severely burned victims were not expected to survive, according to Foday Musa, a staff member in the intensive care unit.
Injured people whose clothes had burned off in the fire that followed the explosion lay naked on stretchers as nurses attended to them Saturday. Hundreds of people milled outside the main gates of the mortuary and near the hospital’s main entrance, waiting for word of their loved ones.
It was not immediately known how many people were undergoing treatment for burns because patients were taken to hospitals and clinics across the metropolitan area.
Video obtained by The Associated Press of the explosion’s aftermath showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain. Charred remains of the victims lay strewn at the scene awaiting transport to mortuaries.
President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life.”
“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.
Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency.
“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and it is indeed a difficult time for our country,” he said on his Facebook page.
