High school football playoffs: St. Thomas Academy blanks Hastings
After a slow St. Thomas Academy start — that made it just a one-score game at halftime — the Cadets found their game in the second half and earned their program’s 25th state tournament berth.
St. Thomas (10-0) defeated Hastings (7-3) 28-0 at Gerry Brown Stadium on Friday night in Mendota Heights to take the Class 5A, Section 3 title and move on to the state tournament.
“I thought we made a couple of adjustments at halftime, the offensive guys did, and I thought we came off the ball a little bit better in the second half,” St. Thomas coach Dan O’Brien said. “Give Hastings credit. Hastings is a much-improved football team. That’s a different team than what we played in Week Four.”
Hastings — a team that St. Thomas defeated 41-7 in the regular season — held St. Thomas to one touchdown in the first half —- a 37-yard run from sophomore running back Savion Hart with 2:13 left in the first quarter.
The Cadets looked poised to score again in the second quarter when they slowly marched down the field, taking up over 10 minutes of clock and converting on three fourth-down attempts.
But that slow-marching drive was all in vain after Hastings linebacker Will Meyer sacked St. Thomas quarterback Max Sims for an 8-yard loss on third down, and then Sims’ pass fell incomplete on the next play for a turnover on downs.
The Cadets knew they had to make a change going into the second half.
“We know what team we are, and we know what we can do at our greatest potential,” Hart said about the feeling at halftime.
St. Thomas got the ball to start the half. Cadets senior Grady O’Neill ran for 44 yards to set up the offense deep in Hastings territory. And then Sims hit O’Neill with a bubble pass that he ran in for a 9-yard touchdown reception with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
“We knew if we came out, we scored, we punched them in the throat, we did what we had to do. We knew they couldn’t come back and retaliate,” St. Thomas junior running back Love Adebayo said.
In the fourth quarter, Adebayo scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown up the middle to put his team ahead 21-0. Hart capped the scoring with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 3:04 left.
Adebayo finished with one touchdown and 108 yards on 26 carries, and Hart tallied two touchdowns and 73 yards on 16 carries.
“We know how to encourage each other and motivate each other to get better every day,” Adebayo said.
Hastings finishes its season with a 7-3 record. Senior Raiders quarterback Axel Arnold, who completed 12 of 23 passes for 142 yards on the night, said he saw a big improvement from the game they played against the Cadets in the regular season.
“This game, we just came out playing like we had nothing to lose. On defense, we did our thing, and held a really good team to only seven in the first half,” Arnold said. “I just wish we could’ve got the offense rolling a little bit better.”
Hastings couldn’t get the running game going, finishing with just 32 yards on the ground.
St. Thomas will play Section 2 champion Mankato West (10-0) on Nov. 13 at Prior Lake High School in the state quarterfinals.
O’Brien had some state-related wisdom to give to his players after the section title win:
“I told the kids tonight, ‘Right now, you’re down to eight teams. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.’”
High school football roundup: Wayzata upsets Stillwater to advance to state
Wayzata 28, Stillwater 7: Julian Diedrich ran for three touchdowns — a 42-yarder in the first quarter to give the Trojans (8-2) a 7-0 lead that held for three quarters — and then two more long scores late in the fourth quarter to officially end Stillwater’s season.
The lone score for the Ponies (8-2) came on a 3-yard run by Edward O’Keefe early in the fourth quarter.
Eden Prairie 14, Lakeville North 10: Noah Ekness ran for two touchdowns, each digging the Eagles (9-1) out of a hole. The first tied the game in the first quarter, the second put Eden Prairie up 14-10 in the fourth quarter and proved to be the game-winning score.
Lakeville North’s lone touchdown came in the first quarter, as Tommy Niggeling scored from 40 yards out to give the Panthers (4-6) a 7-0 lead.
Maple Grove 42, East Ridge 13: Tanner Zolnosky hit Brayden McDougall for an 11-yard scoring strike in the first quarter to put the Raptors (6-4) up 7-0 in the first quarter.
It was all Maple Grove (9-1) from there. The Crimson scored the game’s next 42 points, including two touchdown runs and a passing score for Jacob Kilzer and a couple touchdown runs for Derrick Jameson.
Farmington 34, Minnetonka 0: The Tigers (6-4) blanked the Skippers (8-2) while Rod Finley ran for three touchdowns.
St. Michael-Albertville 38, Centennial 35: Centennial (5-5) built a 28-7 first half lead, only to have the Knights (6-4) score 31 of the game’s final 38 points.
With St. Michael-Albertville trailing 35-31 with fewer than two minutes to play, Jarrett Bennett ran in the game-winning score from four yards out. It was Bennett’s fourth touchdown of the game.
Lance Nielsen Jr. ran in two scores for the Cougars.
Minneapolis North 42, St. Agnes 6: Jaylon Washington ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns for the Polars (10-1), while Rio Sanders added 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Isaac Schmidt ran in the lone score for the Aggies (9-2).
High school football playoffs: Mahtomedi cruises past Tartan
The last time Mahtomedi met Tartan for the Section 4-5A title, it came right down to the wire.
But despite a somewhat sluggish start on offense, Charles Brandt and his Zephyrs teammates weren’t about to let things get that dramatic Friday night.
The sophomore quarterback threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns as his team – the section’s top seed – scored on all five second-half possessions en route to rolling past the seventh-seeded Titans 44-6 in this year’s section final on a windy but clear night at Mahtomedi’s George Smith Field.
“We started a little slow,” said Brandt, whose team improved to 8-2 overall and advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at noon on Nov. 13 at Woodbury High School.
Those two teams meet for the Section 1-5A title at 7 p.m. today in Rochester.
“But once we got in rhythm, we really got rolling.”
This marked the fourth time since 2017 that the two teams had met for the section title, including a 28-27 victory for the Zephyrs two years ago when they stopped a late Tartan two-point conversion attempt to hold on for the win.
It wasn’t anywhere near that close Friday, even if Mahtomedi was its own worst enemy in the first half, dominating the action but managing only a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Zephyrs limited Tartan to 12 offensive plays, and the Titans picked up their first and only first down of the half with just over 12 seconds left in the second quarter. Tartan managed only 21 yards of total offense, including minus-6 yards rushing.
But Mahtomedi was called for six big penalties, including four on a game-opening drive that ran nearly seven minutes off the clock yet ended when the Zephyrs turned the ball over on downs at the Tartan 34.
A 35-yard field goal by senior Joseph Heinsch and a 7-yard touchdown catch by senior Ethan Loss – both in the second quarter – represented the only first-half scoring.
“We just had to start taking care of business ourselves,” Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said. “That was the message at halftime. The defense was playing great and the offense had to correct some mistakes.”
And the offense did indeed spring to life after halftime, scoring touchdowns on runs of 7 and 30 yards by senior Billy Arlandson that bookended touchdown passes of 40 yards to junior Ramsey Morrell and 23 yards to senior Gunnar Woods.
“It was a little tough to pass tonight because of the wind,” Woods said. “But we got the running game going, and that opened things up.
“We just played our game, and it worked out.
A 4-yard touchdown run by junior Corey Bohmert closed out the scoring. A 96-yard kickoff return by junior Jessie Hawkins in the fourth quarter marked Tartan’s only points.
“They have a solid running game, and they kept chipping away at us,” said Titans coach Matt Diediker, whose team finished its season 3-8. “Our guys were making plays in the first half. In the second, we had guys in the right place, but we couldn’t always finish the tackles.
As a result, the Zephyrs are headed back to state.
“We’re healthy now,” Brandt said. “We got some key guys back from injuries. So we feel like we can go a long way.”
Democrats end deadlock, House sends Joe Biden infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.
Approval of the legislation, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates were defeated in Virginia and squeaked through in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. Those setbacks made party leaders — and moderates and progressives alike — impatient to produce impactful legislation and demonstrate they know how to govern. Democrats can also ill afford to seem in disarray a year before midterm elections that could result in Republicans regaining congressional control.
Simply freeing up the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was a like a burst of adrenaline for Democrats. Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on a second, even larger measure until later this month.
That 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the sprawling measure from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.
But in an evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, the moderates later agreed to back that bill if CBO’s estimates are consistent with preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided. The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, stood as a significant step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the Senate.
In exchange, progressives agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they’d spent months holding hostage in an effort to pressure moderates to back the social and environment measure.
“As part of this agreement, at the request of the President, and to ensure we pass both bills through the House, progressives will advance” both bills Friday night, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a statement.
The White House issued a statement from Biden on Friday night aimed at reinforcing the accord. “I am urging all members to vote for both the rule for consideration of the Build Back Better Act and final passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill tonight,” he said, using the administration’s name for the two measures. “I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act.”
When party leaders announced earlier in the day that the social and environment measure would be delayed, the scrambled plans cast a fresh pall over the party.
Democrats have struggled for months to take advantage of their control of the White House and Congress by advancing their top priorities. That’s been hard, in part because of Democrats’ slender majorities, with bitter internal divisions forcing House leaders to miss several self-imposed deadlines for votes.
“Welcome to my world,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters, adding, “We are not a lockstep party.”
The president and first lady Jill Biden delayed plans to travel Friday evening to their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Instead, Biden spoke to House leaders, moderates and progressives, said a White House official who described the conversations on condition of anonymity.
Among those Biden reached was Jayapal, whose caucus has been at the forefront of delaying the infrastructure measure for leverage. Biden asked her and her 95-member group to back the bill, said a person who recounted the conversation only on condition of anonymity.
Progressives have long demanded that the two massive bills be voted on together to pressure moderates to support the larger, more expansive social measure.
Democrats’ day fell apart when after hours of talks, a half-dozen moderates insisted they would vote against the sprawling package of health, education, family and climate change initiatives unless the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office first provided its cost estimate for the measure.
Democratic leaders have said that would take days or more. With Friday’s delay and lawmakers’ plans to leave town for a week’s break, those budget estimates could well be ready by the time a vote is held.
When the infrastructure measure cleared the Senate, its GOP supporters even included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The package would provide huge sums for highway, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and waste water, power grids and other projects.
But it became a pawn in the long struggle for power between progressives and moderates. Earlier Friday, Jayapal said the White House and Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation had provided all the fiscal information lawmakers needed for the broad bill.
“If our six colleagues still want to wait for a CBO score, we would agree to give them that time — after which point we can vote on both bills together,” she wrote. That strongly suggested that some progressives were ready to vote against the infrastructure bill.
But that changed after the two Democratic factions reached their agreement.
House passage of the social and environment package would send it to the Senate, where it faces certain changes and more Democratic drama. That’s chiefly because of demands by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to contain the measure’s costs and curb or drop some of its initiatives.
Moderates have forced leaders to slash the roughly 2,100-page measure to around half its original $3.5 trillion size. Republicans oppose it as too expensive and damaging to the economy.
The package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home. The package would provide $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles. Democrats added provisions in recent days restoring a new paid family leave program and work permits for millions of immigrants.
Much of the package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans and large corporations.
Moderate opposition and strict Senate rules about what can be included in the massive bill suggest that the family leave program and the immigration provisions may be dropped in that chamber.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Alexandra Jaffe, Mary Clare Jalonick and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
