Home Showcase: Westwood manse offers a haven
Even though it was custom-built in the late 1980s, we’re getting Jane Austen English country manor vibes from 82 Thatcher St. in Westwood.
The brick facade, paned windows and elegant circular drive amidst a backdrop of thickly settled woods — let’s just say a horse-drawn carriage wouldn’t look terribly out of place here.
Although it’s convenient to Westwood schools and commuter routes, the property’s nearly four acres — which abut eight wooded acres — enjoy a sense of tranquility and ease. It’s the perfect home to retreat to after a busy day, and to relax in on the weekend.
With a traditional home on a grand scale, you’d expect the entrance to make an impression, and the foyer and curved staircase do just that. From there, formal entertaining and casual spaces abound in the almost 6,500-square-foot property. There’s a front-to-back living room, decked out with a handsome fireplace. A posh paneled library with its own wet bar and built-ins enjoys a fireplace of its own opposite a bank of picture windows overlooking the groomed landscaping.
Families in holiday hosting mode will love the formal dining room, as well as the expansive kitchen with an island, serving area, and sunny breakfast nook for everyday dining.
Done with Thanksgiving dinner? Head to the family room where a fireplace ensconced in brick will keep you toasty. A sunroom and a sun porch present even more opportunities to enjoy the home’s secluded setting.
Five bedrooms, a partially finished lower level and an in-law or au-pair suite make room for everyone in the family.
A huge deck, patio area and tree-lined backyard make the most of warmer months with an idyllic setting for outdoor living and entertaining — although we’re willing to bet it’s just as fun when it’s buried in snow.
For more information about the property, on the market for $3,400,000, contact Elena Price with Coldwell Banker Realty, 508-577-9128.
Home Showcase:
Address: 82 Thatcher St., Westwood
Bedrooms: 5
List Price: $3,400,000
Square feet: 6,499
Price per square foot: $523
Annual taxes: $31,537 in 2021
Location: Private acreage near schools
Built in: 1987
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Curb appeal
Outdoor living
Cons:
May want interior updates
New safety measures coming to Boston’s Henderson School following attack on principal
New safety protocols, including a visible police presence, will be enforced at the Henderson Inclusion School following a brutal attack on the school’s principal that has prompted demands for change.
In a letter to Henderson School families, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said students will have a staggered return to the Dorchester campus on Monday and Tuesday after the building was closed on Thursday and Friday.
New safety measures for arrival and dismissal at the school will include more BPS safety staff on hand with additional coverage at the Ashmont T Station, and members of the Boston Police Department will be visible and available for assistance, Cassellius announced.
The school will also add more counseling services, crisis and prevention training and opportunities for family engagement.
The actions come after Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School Principal Patricia Lampron was attacked by a 16-year-old student on Wednesday and was knocked unconscious for several minutes, as previously reported in the Herald. Another staff member who has not been identified was also injured in the attack.
Cassellius wrote in the letter, “I spoke with Ms. Lampron last night, and she is taking the time she needs to heal and recuperate, and she is grateful to the whole community for pulling together for our students.”
Local officials have come down hard on BPS and Cassellius following the attack.
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called the incident “deeply disturbing” and said, “I’m disappointed in the lack of leadership from the Office of the BPS Superintendent for failing to provide a safe environment for Principal Lampron and all BPS school personnel.”
State Sen. Nick Collins said in a statement said the Henderson School attack was a culmination of safety crises that extend throughout BPS.
“These incidents highlight the reason why the ability for school police officers to be present in schools remains preserved under the law. The Superintendent must immediately increase health and safety resources at the Henderson School and across the district,” Collins said.
He called for BPS to have a memorandum of understanding with the Boston Police Department to license trained school officers.
But having police officers in school has been a hot button issue that many Boston officials, such as Mayor-elect Michelle Wu and Acting Mayor Kim Janey, reject.
Janey said on Friday, “Police in schools do not make them safer. There’s lots of research that backs that up. What we do need to do is make sure that we have trauma-informed practices.”
A state MOU released by Attorney General Maura Healey in 2018 ensures that school resource officers don’t use police powers to address school discipline issues such as disruptive behavior.
While Lampron recovers, Cassellius tapped Gene Roundtree, secondary school superintendent and former head of school at Snowden International, to fill in.
Amy Sokolow and Sean Cotter contributed to this report.
Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects late Friday after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim.
The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri — opposed it.
Approval of the bill, which would create legions of jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, whisked it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose nervous party got a cold shoulder from voters in this week’s off-year elections.
Democratic gubernatorial candidates were defeated in Virginia and squeaked through in New Jersey, two blue-leaning states. Those setbacks made party leaders — and moderates and progressives alike — impatient to produce impactful legislation and demonstrate they know how to govern. Democrats can ill afford to seem in disarray a year before midterm elections that could result in Republicans regaining congressional control.
Simply freeing up the infrastructure measure for final congressional approval was a like a burst of adrenaline for Democrats. Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on a second, even larger bill until later this month.
That 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the sprawling measure from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.
But in an evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, five moderates later agreed to back that bill if CBO’s estimates are consistent with preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided. The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, stood as a significant step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the Senate.
“Generations from now, people will look back and know this is when America won the economic competition for the 21st Century,” Biden said in a written statement early Saturday.
The president and first lady Jill Biden delayed plans to travel Friday evening to their house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Instead, Biden spoke to House leaders, moderates and progressives, said a White House official who described the conversations on condition of anonymity.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Biden even called her mother in India, though it was unclear why.
“This was not to bribe me, this is when it was all done,” Jayapal told reporters. The lawmaker said her mother told her she “just kept screaming like a little girl.”
In a two-sentence statement, the five moderates said that if the fiscal estimates on the social and environment bill raise problems, “we remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies” to pass it. The five included Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leader of a group of centrists who this summer repeatedly pressured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to schedule earlier votes on the infrastructure bill.
In exchange, progressives agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they’d spent months holding hostage in an effort to pressure moderates to back the larger bill.
The day marked a rare detente between Democrats’ moderate and progressive wings that party leaders hope will continue this fall. The rival factions have spent recent weeks accusing each other of jeopardizing Biden’s and the party’s success by overplaying their hands and expressed a deep distrust of each other.
But Friday night, Jayapal suggested they would work together moving forward.
“Let me tell you, we’re going to trust each other because the Democratic Party is together on this. We are united that it is important for us to get both bills done,” she said.
The agreement came together after the White House issued a statement from Biden explicitly urging Democrats to support both bills. “I am confident that during the week of November 15, the House will pass the Build Back Better Act,” he said.
When party leaders announced early in the day that the social and environment measure would be delayed, the scrambled plans cast a fresh pall over the party.
Democrats have struggled for months to take advantage of their control of the White House and Congress by advancing their top priorities. That’s been hard, in part because of Democrats’ slender majorities, with bitter internal divisions forcing House leaders to miss several self-imposed deadlines for votes.
“Welcome to my world,” Pelosi told reporters, adding, “We are not a lockstep party.”
Progressives had long demanded that the two massive bills be voted on together to pressure moderates to support the larger, more expansive social measure.
Democrats’ day turned tumultuous early after a half-dozen moderates demanded the CBO cost estimate of the sprawling package of health, education, family and climate change initiatives before they would vote for it.
Party leaders said that would take days or more. But with Friday’s delayed vote and lawmakers leaving town for a week’s break, those budget estimates should be ready by the time a vote is held.
The infrastructure measure cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support. The package would provide huge sums for highway, mass transit, broadband, airport, drinking and waste water, power grids and other projects.
But it became a pawn in the long struggle for power between progressives and moderates. Early Friday, Jayapal said the White House and Congress’ nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation had provided all the fiscal information lawmakers needed for the broad bill. She suggested that progressives would oppose the infrastructure bill unless the two measures were voted on together.
But that changed after the two Democratic factions reached their agreement.
House passage of the social and environment package would send it to the Senate, where it faces certain changes and more Democratic drama. That’s chiefly because of demands by Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to contain the measure’s costs and curb or drop some of its initiatives.
Moderates have forced leaders to slash the roughly 2,100-page measure to around half its original $3.5 trillion size. Republicans oppose it as too expensive and damaging to the economy.
The package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home. The package would provide $555 billion in tax breaks encouraging cleaner energy and electric vehicles. Democrats added provisions in recent days restoring a new paid family leave program and work permits for millions of immigrants.
Much of the package’s cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans and large corporations.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Alexandra Jaffe, Mary Clare Jalonick and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
5A state football: Rock Canyon takes down Smoky Hill on last-minute field goal in wild back-and-forth affair
GREENWOOD VILLAGE — When neither team in the Class 5A state playoff game between No. 19 Rock Canyon and No. 14 Smoky Hill was able to get a stop, kicker Breck Saenger kept his nerve.
The junior made the game-winning field goal with six seconds left to give the Jaguars their first postseason victory in program history, 52-49, and set up a Round of 16 meeting with third-seeded Legend.
“I stepped out when (Smoky Hill) called a timeout,” Saenger said. “I knew I had to knock it through. I did my regular steps, came back and nailed it through. … The first playoff win in school history means a lot because it’s onward from here.”
The teams combined for five scores, including two two-point conversions by Smoky Hill, to knot the score at 49-all late. However, second-year Jaguars head coach Kevin Meyer believed his offense could mount one last drive to win the game.
“These guys came together as a team, we had confidence in them,” Meyer said. “We did our job, and while we slipped a little in the first half, that second half we came back and played as a team.”
Smoky Hill started strong and took an early lead on an 11-play, 65-yard drive after the Buffaloes converted on fourth-and-short to keep the drive alive through senior running back Marvin Jones III. Four plays later, junior quarterback Tyliq Bowers found his go-to wide receiver, senior Anthony Harris, Jr., on a 27-yard reception to the back corner of the end zone to give Smoky Hill a 6-0 lead. Harris only had one score heading into Friday night, but once he realized the size advantage, that changed in a hurry.
The Jaguars responded with a lengthy drive of their own, as they went nine plays, 88 yards, and senior back Aidan Duda plunged in from eight yards out on second-and-goal to give RC a 7-6 lead. That would remain the score after the opening frame.
Both teams had to punt on their first possession of the second, but, on Rock Canyon’s second possession, quarterback Cole Dreyfuss was intercepted by outside linebacker Logan Trujilo in Jaguars territory. Six plays later, Bowers saw a seam in the defense, and found the 6-foot-5, 192-pound Harris again in the back of the end zone on a 36-yard strike which made it 12-7.
The Buffaloes’ defense kept Rock Canyon’s potent back, Duda, to minimal yards the rest of the half, while they also did their part on special teams. The Jaguars punt team muffed a snap and the Buffaloes recovered on the 11-yard line. Four plays later, Bowers snuck it in from the goal line to give his team a 20-7 lead heading into halftime.
Rock Canyon got the jump start it needed, as in four plays, Duda scored his second touchdown of the night on a 52-yard run in which he kept churning his legs past two defenders and barreled his way past a third en route to the end zone. After the extra point was good, the Jaguars trailed by one score, 20-14, with 10:22 left in the quarter.
On the Buffaloes’ first possession of the half, Bowers was hit hard on third down and fumbled. Duda got the Jaguars to the goal-line, but Dreyfuss scored from one yard to give the Jaguars 21-20 lead. But the Buffaloes responded in an instant. On third-and-long, Bowers found Harris for his third TD on an 84-yard catch-and-run to make it 26-21.
The final score of the quarter went to the Jaguars, as Deandre Horn scored from 14 yards out to make it 28-26.
The fourth quarter got off to a mad start, as Bowers fumbled, and two plays later, captain Croix Burney scored from a few yards out to make it 35-26.
On the ensuing possession, Harris had a response, of course, with his fourth score after he jumped to snag a 31-yard reception to make it 35-33 with a little over eight minutes left.
Burney scored his second TD in two possessions the following drive to make it 42-33.
Troydell Dixon Jr. scored two scores late, sandwiched around a Horn scored that gave Rock Canyon a 49-42 lead.
The Buffaloes drove down and found Dixon on a 54-yard score to draw within two. Harris then tied at 49 on the ensuing two-point conversion with 1:36 left.
“I knew I had to step up my game because it was the playoffs,” Harris said. “The way we fought, and our quarterback, Tyliq, he stepped up to a nearly-impossible goal. He didn’t play a down of varsity until this year, came in and proved himself.”
After a huge offensive performance, and a regular season that saw the Buffs hang with many of their 5A Centennial League rivals, Harris said he believes Smoky Hill is headed in the right direction
“Tonight and the way we played in league was a huge stepping stone,” he said. “We proved that we can play in the best conference in the state, and if we can do that, later years, we can prove we can do something bigger.”
The Jaguars drove down to the 1-yard line following the tying score, which set up Saenger’s short kick.
The Buffaloes had one final chance and tried to get out of bounds, but were unable to pull off the last-gasp attempt.
With a high-flying offense and program-defining first step, Meyer, a state champion coach himself with a 4A school in Idaho in 2018, believes the Jaguars can be dangerous next week and beyond.
“Whether you win by one, or 100, that’s how you go on in the playoffs, and we are moving on.”
