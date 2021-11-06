News
Kim Janey announces vaccination clinics for kids, warns about ‘worse’ flu season
Now that kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Acting Mayor Kim Janey is opening a series of clinics to aid in that effort.
“We have done a lot of important work to slow the spread,” Janey said, adding that the city was well below target “metrics of concern,” adding the city need to “do everything to get folks vaccinated.”
The family vaccination clinics will offer first and second vaccine doses as well as boosters for all who are eligible, including offering the lower-dose Pfizer vaccine that was just approved for children ages 5 to 11.
The clinics, listed at bostonpublicschools.org/vaccines, will be held in Mattapan, Dorchester, Hyde Park and Roslindale, “neighborhoods where we’ve seen some of the lowest COVID vaccination rates,” Janey said. No appointments, IDs or insurance will be required for these clinics. They’ll be held at the following locations at the same time every week through the end of the year:
- Tuesdays, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Brookside Community Health Center, 3297 Washington St., Jamaica Plain
- Tuesdays, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.: Egleston YMCA, 3134 Washington St., Roxbury
- Fridays, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m. (except 11/26): Immigrant Family Services Institute, 1626 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan
- Fridays, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., (11/12, 11/19, 12/3, 12/10, 12/17): Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center, 950 Blue Hill Ave., Dorchester
The clinics will be provided by Brookside Community Health Center, Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Mass General Brigham.
Boston Public Schools will also be hosting an “Ask a Doctor” Q&A session on November 15 at 6:30 p.m. to answer families’ questions about the vaccine. Janey added that children and adults can also get vaccinated at local retail pharmacies, doctor’s offices, hospitals and community health centers.
She announced that she’s investing an additional $500,000 for vaccine outreach in communities of color, and touted the vaccination rates among those groups: a 36% increase in full vaccination rates for Latino Bostonians and a 29% increase for Black Bostonians since mid-April, when vaccines became more widely available. Over 73% of Bostonians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Massachusetts is the fifth-most vaccinated state in the country, at 69.87%. Its New England neighbors slightly edge out the state, with Vermont being the most vaccinated state at 71.46%.
In her remaining week and a half as mayor before Michelle Wu is sworn in, Janey said she will not be making changes to the current mask mandate in effect for public spaces in Boston.
Janey also reminded residents, and especially seniors, to get their flu vaccines this year as flu season arrives.
Pac-12 postseason scenarios: How Utah climbs into the Rose Bowl if Oregon makes the CFP
STANFORD — Utah took a giant, overpowering stride toward its third Pac-12 South title in four years, bludgeoning Stanford for four quarters Friday night and rushing for eight bajillion yards in the process.
Thanks to head-to-head victories over division rivals, the Utes (6-3/5-1) must win only two of their final three games for the title to become official.
That seems inevitable given that they play both Arizona (0-8/0-5) and Colorado (2-6/1-4), the worst teams in the conference and two of the worst in the country.
So if Utah’s division fate is effectively assured, what about its postseason destination?
What about the Rose Bowl?
Well, the Utes could earn their first-ever trip to the Granddaddy the old-fashioned way — by winning the conference championship.
Or they could get there the post-modern way — by not winning the conference championship.
Let’s say No. 4 Oregon runs the table, beats Utah in the title game and jumps into the College Football Playoff — a combination of events that seems unlikely for a variety of reasons but nonetheless cannot be discounted.
In that case, the Rose Bowl would have itself a vacancy.
Would bowl officials automatically select the Utes if they have captured the South and finished as the conference runner-up?
Not necessary.
Several factors would enter the calculation, including the ranking of the second-place teams in the North and South divisions.
Remember, the Utes already have three losses and would, in this scenario, add two more defeats to their total — both against Oregon. (The Ducks can only reach the playoff by winning the rest of their games.)
So the Rose Bowl would have a vacancy and five-loss Utah as an option.
The Rose Bowl’s standing policy is the following:
“Should a team from the Big Ten or Pac-12 be selected to go to the College Football Playoff, the Tournament of Roses will traditionally select the next-highest CFP-ranked team from that conference.”
If the Utes have five losses, they won’t be ranked. But the runner-up in the North might be.
However, the Rose Bowl policy includes a caveat, according to Management Committee Chair Scott Jenkins:
“If the next-highest ranked team is in a ‘cluster’ of teams, meaning there is another team or teams from the same conference ranked within several spots of each other, the Tournament of Roses will select the team from that cluster that will result in the best possible matchup for the Rose Bowl Game.”
That “cluster” could include teams close to each other in the rankings — or a group of unranked teams.
The selection process would take the following factors into account:
— The last time a team played in the Rose Bowl Game
— Head-to-head results
— Regular season schedule
— Overall record
— Opponents played
— Past playoff or bowl appearances and performance
— Historical matchups
In other words, bowl officials have the flexibility to select the replacement team that makes the most sense, so long as there isn’t a wide disparity in the rankings.
(Any decision would be made in consultation with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff.)
As we see it, the unranked Utes would receive clear and obvious priority over any teams from the South. After all, they beat each contender handily.
The same would seemingly be true if Washington State finished second in the North, because Utah won that head-to-head, as well.
What if the Rose Bowl must choose between five-loss Utah and four-loss Oregon State, with both teams unranked and the Beavers having won the head-to-head matchup?
That could be problematic for the Utes.
But that’s seemingly the only scenario in which Utah would get squeezed out of the Rose Bowl vacancy left by Oregon’s ascent to the playoff.
Of course, the Utes could eliminate any and all uncertainty and win the conference championship.




Home Showcase: Westwood manse offers a haven
Even though it was custom-built in the late 1980s, we’re getting Jane Austen English country manor vibes from 82 Thatcher St. in Westwood.
The brick facade, paned windows and elegant circular drive amidst a backdrop of thickly settled woods — let’s just say a horse-drawn carriage wouldn’t look terribly out of place here.
Although it’s convenient to Westwood schools and commuter routes, the property’s nearly four acres — which abut eight wooded acres — enjoy a sense of tranquility and ease. It’s the perfect home to retreat to after a busy day, and to relax in on the weekend.
With a traditional home on a grand scale, you’d expect the entrance to make an impression, and the foyer and curved staircase do just that. From there, formal entertaining and casual spaces abound in the almost 6,500-square-foot property. There’s a front-to-back living room, decked out with a handsome fireplace. A posh paneled library with its own wet bar and built-ins enjoys a fireplace of its own opposite a bank of picture windows overlooking the groomed landscaping.
Families in holiday hosting mode will love the formal dining room, as well as the expansive kitchen with an island, serving area, and sunny breakfast nook for everyday dining.
Done with Thanksgiving dinner? Head to the family room where a fireplace ensconced in brick will keep you toasty. A sunroom and a sun porch present even more opportunities to enjoy the home’s secluded setting.
Five bedrooms, a partially finished lower level and an in-law or au-pair suite make room for everyone in the family.
A huge deck, patio area and tree-lined backyard make the most of warmer months with an idyllic setting for outdoor living and entertaining — although we’re willing to bet it’s just as fun when it’s buried in snow.
For more information about the property, on the market for $3,400,000, contact Elena Price with Coldwell Banker Realty, 508-577-9128.
Home Showcase:
Address: 82 Thatcher St., Westwood
Bedrooms: 5
List Price: $3,400,000
Square feet: 6,499
Price per square foot: $523
Annual taxes: $31,537 in 2021
Location: Private acreage near schools
Built in: 1987
The Appraisal:
Pros:
Curb appeal
Outdoor living
Cons:
May want interior updates
New safety measures coming to Boston’s Henderson School following attack on principal
New safety protocols, including a visible police presence, will be enforced at the Henderson Inclusion School following a brutal attack on the school’s principal that has prompted demands for change.
In a letter to Henderson School families, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said students will have a staggered return to the Dorchester campus on Monday and Tuesday after the building was closed on Thursday and Friday.
New safety measures for arrival and dismissal at the school will include more BPS safety staff on hand with additional coverage at the Ashmont T Station, and members of the Boston Police Department will be visible and available for assistance, Cassellius announced.
The school will also add more counseling services, crisis and prevention training and opportunities for family engagement.
The actions come after Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School Principal Patricia Lampron was attacked by a 16-year-old student on Wednesday and was knocked unconscious for several minutes, as previously reported in the Herald. Another staff member who has not been identified was also injured in the attack.
Cassellius wrote in the letter, “I spoke with Ms. Lampron last night, and she is taking the time she needs to heal and recuperate, and she is grateful to the whole community for pulling together for our students.”
Local officials have come down hard on BPS and Cassellius following the attack.
Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called the incident “deeply disturbing” and said, “I’m disappointed in the lack of leadership from the Office of the BPS Superintendent for failing to provide a safe environment for Principal Lampron and all BPS school personnel.”
State Sen. Nick Collins said in a statement said the Henderson School attack was a culmination of safety crises that extend throughout BPS.
“These incidents highlight the reason why the ability for school police officers to be present in schools remains preserved under the law. The Superintendent must immediately increase health and safety resources at the Henderson School and across the district,” Collins said.
He called for BPS to have a memorandum of understanding with the Boston Police Department to license trained school officers.
But having police officers in school has been a hot button issue that many Boston officials, such as Mayor-elect Michelle Wu and Acting Mayor Kim Janey, reject.
Janey said on Friday, “Police in schools do not make them safer. There’s lots of research that backs that up. What we do need to do is make sure that we have trauma-informed practices.”
A state MOU released by Attorney General Maura Healey in 2018 ensures that school resource officers don’t use police powers to address school discipline issues such as disruptive behavior.
While Lampron recovers, Cassellius tapped Gene Roundtree, secondary school superintendent and former head of school at Snowden International, to fill in.
Amy Sokolow and Sean Cotter contributed to this report.
