Kim Kardashian, 41, & Pete Davidson, 27: How They Feel About Their Age Difference
A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not bothered by their age gap amid a possible romance. Learn more here.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are unbothered by their age difference amid a possible romance, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. Following a dinner date at a pizzeria on Staten Island, a source has told HL that Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, don’t care about the age gap, adding that there’s a sense of comfort between the unlikely duo.
“Kim doesn’t care about the age difference or what anyone else thinks,” our source said. “[Pete] definitely doesn’t care about the age difference. She doesn’t need status, so dating him is easy and light.” Our source continued, “The thing is, she was and still is a brand with Kanye, but the fact that she’s allowing herself to step out and go to Staten Island where he’s from is a big deal for both of them.”
While Kim will often travel with bodyguards, she “felt so comfortable” with Pete that she “didn’t bring bodyguards,” our source added, maintaining that “things between Pete and Kim are very real.” The blossoming friendship comes after the SKIMS founder made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on October 9. She and Pete starred in an Aladdin sketch as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, exchanging a kiss on a flying carpet.
Not too long after, the two were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. with mutual friends on October 29, including Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. A photo of Pete and Kim holding hands on a rollercoaster quickly went viral. They reunited in New York this week, after Kim arrived in the city to attend the WSJ 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she was honored for her shapewear brand SKIMS.
The possible romance comes amidst Kim’s divorce from Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Reports at the time stated that the split was “amicable,” with the two pursuing joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, during a recent podcast appearance on November 4, Kanye, 44, said he still wanted to be with his estranged wife.
“SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said on Drink Champs. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”
Heather Rae Young Rocks Sexy Bikini While On Her Honeymoon With Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae Young is the new Mrs. Tarek El Moussa and she’s celebrating in style! See photos of the blonde bombshell in a sexy bikini as she soaks up the sun on her picturesque honeymoon.
Honeymoon bliss! Heather Rae Young, 34, and husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, just tied the knot on Oct. 23 and now, the two are celebrating in style at a beautiful Waldorf-Astoria luxury resort in the Maldives. As such, the Selling Sunset star is posting numerous idyllic shots to her Instagram page, with happy photos of she and her Flip or Flop hubby enjoying the gorgeous beach locale. She’s also taken to her Instagram stories to share some of her sexy bikinis and outfits for the honeymoon.
In a recent photo, the blonde beauty was pictured in a lavender-colored bikini, as she sat on a chair of she and Tarek’s resort deck, happier than ever. Heather showed off her rockin’ bikini bod in the barely-there swimsuit, accessorizing the look with a few bracelets, a watch, a ring, and stunning white nails. She also pulled her hair back for the look, showcasing a pair of black sunglasses. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!
Heather and Tarek walked down the aisle on Saturday, Oct. 23 at a Santa Barbara hotel after dating for two years. Heather looked stunning in a corset-style dress that included French lace by Israeli designer Galia Lahav while Tarek looked handsome a black velvet blazer.
“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special,” Heather told PEOPLE who took pictures for the event. “It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life,” the blonde added. Tarek also shared sweet words about his new wife! “I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future,” he gushed.
The nuptials mark the first marriage for Heather who was thrust into the reality TV spotlight after starring in Netflix’s real estate show Selling Sunset. Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack between 2009 and 2018. He and Heather have been linked since 2019, having gone Instagram official in August of that year.
Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian, Hopes They ‘Get Good Ratings’
Shanna Moakler shared how she really feels about ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, saying how much they ‘deserve’ one another.
Shanna Moakler didn’t mince words on Friday when speaking of her ex Travis Barker‘s recent engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. “Really, they got engaged?” the 46-year-old quipped when asked by paparazzi about Travis’ proposal to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “I haven’t heard anything about it.”
“I think they’re very deserving of one another,” the former Playboy model said of Travis and Kourt, per Page Six. “I hope they get good ratings.”
Shanna — who shares estranged children Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, with Travis, continued by insisting that she wasn’t “jealous or bitter” of the two, and was “honestly very happy” with where she currently is in life. “I already had that life,” she shared. “I already did it. I had my own TV show,” she said, recalling the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers she starred in with Travis from 2005 to 2006. “I’m good. I’m in a really good place, yeah.”
The former reality star did say that certain ways Travis courted his bride-to-be were “weird,” considering how it mirrored her own experience with the musician. “I’ve said that before,” she stated. “I don’t feel that that makes me bitter or jealous by just saying that’s weird. But it is.”
A different fan addressed the subject of Kravis’ Halloween costume by saying that True Romance is Travis’ favorite film and that “HE named their daughter” Alabama after Patricia Arquette‘s lead character — something that didn’t sit well with Shanna. “I’m pretty sure WE named my daughter,” she clapped back.
Chrissy Teigen Stuns In Purple Sari As She & Husband John Legend Celebrate Diwali
Chrissy Teigen rocked a purple sari as she and John Legend celebrated Diwali with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Chrissy Teigen celebrated Diwali in style this year. The cookbook author, 35, wore a vibrant purple sari from Indian fashion label Papa Don’t Preach to celebrate the annual festival of lights with husband John Legend. The two celebrated the five-day festival with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Chrissy’s sari featured extravagant gold and pink detailing stitched throughout. John, 42, looked dapper in an all-black outfit, rocking a coat that sort of resembled a sherwani for the festivities. She documented their looks on Instagram and captioned, “what a beautiful holiday! happy Diwali!!!”
The model opted for a second sari for the evening, too, one with dreamy shades of pink, gold, purple, and blue. The stunning ensemble is also designed by Papa Don’t Preach.
During the evening, Chrissy also shared a boomerang video from the festivities, thanking hosts Priyanka, 39, and her husband Nick, 29. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!” she captioned the post. “Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!”
Chrissy and John were among the guests at Priyanka and Nick’s Diwali celebration at their Los Angeles home. Priyanka shared a series of snapshots from the festivities on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 5. “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” she captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home.”
She added, “And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.” On his own Instagram, Nick also shared a celebratory video from the evening. “Sending you all love and light,” the singer captioned. “My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”
The religious holiday symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. While an annual holiday, the dates change every year based on the lunar calendar. Celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists, Diwali generally takes place in either October or November.
