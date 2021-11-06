Bitcoin
S2F Model Creator Hypes Up $10K Daily Bitcoin Candles
A massive battle has been taking place as Bitcoin moves sideways in the past day. The benchmark cryptocurrency trades at $60,938 as of press time with a 1.2% profit in the 7-day chart.
Bitcoin was rejected at the high of its current level driven by a surge in institutional demand. The launch of the first BTC-linked ETF in the U.S. seems to be a potential cause for the rally.
Related Reading | Data Shows Whales Are Dumping, But Bitcoin Holds Above $60k
The market has been cooling off post launch of the investment product leading into a consolidation phase, as noted by QCP Capital in a recent report. The price action could continue in its crab-like trend as the volatility diminishes, the firm places it at 60% during the past days.
In consequence, the general sentiment in the market seems to be flipping bearish or at least uncertain. A large portion of traders and Bitcoin investors count on further gains as November is historically a bullish month for the cryptocurrency.
In support of this thesis, the Stock-to-Flow model created by analyst Plan B has triggered a lot of hype. Created to measure the amount of BTC produce and the market demand as a response, the model makes prediction about the price of Bitcoin.
According to the model, BTC should trend to the upside and reach a price target of around $80,000 in the next two weeks and move beyond $100,000 by the end of 2021.
Plan B has been updating its followers via his Twitter account. The analyst expects Bitcoin to re-entered price discovery with a massive rally in the short term.
Are you ready for +$10K daily candles? pic.twitter.com/SSOCRNalJ5
— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) November 5, 2021
Bitcoin Follows Stock-to-Flow Model Like Clockwork?
In a different post, the analyst shared an updated chart that follows Bitcoin and its trajectory into the $100,000 zone. As seen below, the cryptocurrency approaches the prediction.
The analyst recently conducted a poll asking his followers if Bitcoin will be able to reach that target, based on the original S2F model, or if it will reach $288,000, based on a prediction made with the S2FX model a variation of its previous model, or if it’ll go beyond by December 2021.
Related Reading | The Fractal That Puts Bitcoin At $100,000 Before Year-End
203.569 people replied to the poll. As of press time, 38.4% believe Bitcoin will be at $100,000 by that time, and 34.4% voted for $288,000.
Do you think #bitcoin will reach $500K, $288K (S2FX model), $100K (S2F model), or will BTC stay below $100K .. by Christmas 2021?
— PlanB (@100trillionUSD) November 5, 2021
Despite its popularity, the Stock-to-Flow model faces heavy criticism. Some find its predictions exaggerated, unrealistic, and based on inaccurate data. Thus, they have taken to accuse the analyst of hyping the market.
Shortly, the model will be invalidated or confirmed if it fails to meet its target. In the meantime, BTC remains rangebound with whales and retails seemingly standing in opposite sides.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Stable, Why BTC Could Aim Fresh Rally To $65K
Bitcoin
Shiba Inu Initiated To Fall. Can Buyers Use The Opportunity To Purchase?
The entire crypto market experienced a bullish run for the past few days which is slowly draining out of energy. The bullish era for this term has come to an end with new heights from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu. While other potential coins like Solana, Polkadot, and Ripple have also slowed down in their price rally.
Meanwhile, meme-currencies have been trading sideways since the historic rise. Additionally, Shiba Inu has dropped to 21.41% within the past week which raises questions for investors. Will it be a good time to buy SHIB while it’s dropping? Or is it a sign of a further fall of SHIB’s price?
Story Behind SHIB Price Fall
According to a popular crypto analyst, Jacob Oracle, the reason behind the price fall of SHIb is Whales’ manipulation. After the price surge of over 950% since the beginning of the quarter, SHIB has been trapped in Whale games. The tweet which he posted highlights the movement of the wallet which has turned the investment of $8K on SHIB to $5.7 billion.
Remember the guy who turned his $8K $SHIB Investment into $5.7 Billion?
Well, he recently moved 40+ trillion of his #SHIB holdings to new four new wallets.
If he decided to sell these bags, SHIB would plummet -99.99% to zero. Oof. pic.twitter.com/HqrWw57nr2
— Jacob Oracle (@JacobOracle) November 3, 2021
The same wallet sent almost 40 trillion dollars to the other four wallets. If he sells all of his shares, the expert predicts that the meme coin will lose 99.99 percent of its value. Internet users are seeing this as a sign of impending mass liquidation! Furthermore, according to ByBt data, a total of $1.39 million was liquidated in just 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the trading price of Shiba Inu is $0.00005744 with a trading volume of $11,770,499,879. Consequently, SHIB has been experiencing bearish signals for the past week with the rejection at the support level of $0.00006458. The next immediate support level lies between $0.00004198 and $0.00003626, so if SHIB fails to remain above this level then it may experience a huge downfall.
Significantly, as per the announcement from Kraken exchange, if Shiba Inu is listed on their platform, it will act as a major trigger for the impending price action. There might be a price hike after the listing while SHIB is still 60 million percent high YTD. Besides, this fall of SHIB’s price may be a pullback to bounce again to heights.
Bitcoin
Data Shows Whales Are Dumping, But Bitcoin Holds Above $60k
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales are dumping as they make up almost 90% of the transactions to exchanges, but BTC holds support above $60k.
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Says Nearly 90% Of Transactions Are From Whales
As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC has continued to hold support above $60k despite on-chain data showing whales are dumping their coins.
The indicator of relevance here is the “exchange whale ratio.” This metric measures the ratio between the top ten inflow transactions to exchanges and the total volume of Bitcoin moving to exchanges.
With this ratio, the relative size between whale transactions and the total exchange transactions becomes apparent. If the value of the indicator is higher than 85%, it may suggest that whales have started to dump their coins.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of the Bitcoin metric over the last couple of months:
Whale ratio has gone up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As the above graph shows, the indicator has shown an uptrend recently, and now whale transactions make up for nearly 90% of the inflow volume to exchanges.
Related Reading | Quant Explains How Bitcoin On-Chain Data Can Identify Peaks Vs Shakeouts
Such high values suggest there is whale dumping going on in the market. However, despite this trend, BTC has still maintained support above $60k.
There is also another indicator’s curve in the above chart. It’s the “exchange reserve” metric that shows the total amount of BTC currently present in wallets of all exchanges.
Looks like the trend with this indicator during this period has been that it’s going down. This means investors have been pulling their coins off exchanges, and so the supply for selling is being reduced.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Trades Sideways, Technicals Point Chances of Fresh Rally
This has been creating a supply shock in the Bitcoin market, and it may be this trend that’s making up for whale dumping and helping the coin keep above $60k.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $61.5k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 16% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's price shows some sideways trend over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has slowed down some in the last couple of weeks as the price of the crypto has been mostly consolidating between the $64k and $60k range. It’s unclear when the trend might break or which direction the crypto might move in once it does, but for now the market has held up support despite the dumping from whales.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin
The Fractal That Puts Bitcoin At $100,000 Before Year-End
Bitcoin has mostly consolidated beneath its all-time high from October. Cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana have gone on to touch new all-time highs following the October rally but the same cannot be said for bitcoin.
BTC’s entrance into the new month has been unremarkable so far. The digital asset has mainly maintained its value above $61,000 despite wavering momentum. However, a flash crash on Wednesday put the digital asset at $60,000 for the first time since its October ATH.
Related Reading | Bitcoin ETF Inflows Slow Down As Altcoins Interest Rebound
The next big target for BTC has been the $100K mark by the end of the year. Various analyses have been put forward that places the digital asset at this price in December. None have come as close as this fractal from 2017 that sees BTC hitting the $100K mark before the year runs out.
Placing Bitcoin At $80,000
Before getting to $100K, the bitcoin fractal points at BTC rallying another 30% in November to land at $80,000. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett points this out in his weekly newsletter where he analyzes market movements to try to predict the direction of the digital assets.
BTC trending at $61K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bennett points out glaring similarities in the asset’s movements to that of a fractal from 2017. With one chart superimposed on another, the analyst shows that since June, bitcoin has closely followed this fractal from 2017. This means that this trigger has been in the making for over four months.
Furthermore, the accuracy of the movement to that of 2017 is striking in that it is almost identical. So, it is likely that the trends will continue to closely follow this fractal, and if it does, BTC is in a prime position to rally towards $80,000.
How It Gets To $100,000
Bitcoin sticking to the 2017 fractal is as important to its $100K mark as it is to $80K in November. The next two months will be market-defining for the digital asset going forward and if the fractal is followed as closely as it has been in the last four months, then $100,000 is conceivable by December.
One thing about fractals though is that they are not always an accurate measure of future value. They can just as easily deviate from an established path despite following the same trend for months. Bennett points this out in his analysis but also points to previous analyses that have put future value anywhere in the ballpark of $207,000 to $270,000.
Related Reading | FOMO Beware: Spot Bitcoin Buying Volume Remains Low, Despite New ATH
Basically, what this means is that the future of bitcoin, or at least for the last two months of 2021, is incredibly bullish. The fractal may or may not deviate. However, indicators point to BTC riding the wave to $100,000 by the end of the year.
The crypto analyst also points out that BTC peak cycles have gotten longer in recent times. So, even if BTC does not hit this price point in December, the cycle is expected to last into the first quarter of 2022, meaning that we could continue to see higher prices well into March next year.
Featured image from FreightWaves, chart from TradingView.com
Where to get the best donuts in St. Louis? FOX2 viewers share their favorites
S2F Model Creator Hypes Up $10K Daily Bitcoin Candles
Celine Dion’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children
University of Colorado regents reject resolution preventing consideration of race, gender in decisions
Aaron Rodgers quotes MLK to explain unvaccinated status after testing positive for Covid-19; ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules’
Shiba Inu Initiated To Fall. Can Buyers Use The Opportunity To Purchase?
Coloradan sentenced to community corrections, probation for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel: Everything You Need To Know About ‘1883’
Tower Grove Park prepares for massive Pokémon Go event
Data Shows Whales Are Dumping, But Bitcoin Holds Above $60k
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities7 days ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News3 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!