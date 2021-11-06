Connect with us

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser: Eleven Hopes For The ‘Best Spring Break Ever’ With Mike

Published

2 mins ago

on

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser: Eleven Hopes For The 'Best Spring Break Ever' With Mike
The TV event of 2022 is upon us. A new ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser debuted on Stranger Things Day and revealed Eleven and the Byers have moved all the way to California!

The wait for Stranger Things season 4 has been long, but a new teaser shows that all the anticipation has been worth it. The new footage was unveiled on Stranger Things Day. Eleven, who is rocking a whole new hairstyle, and the Byers have settled in California. Eleven writes a letter to Mike about how excited she is to see him on Spring Break.

“Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted,” Eleven writes. “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break. Mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”

Since this is Stranger Things, these kids just can’t have a fun and normal spring break. Chaos ensues and the teens must face everything from armed guards to explosions. Buckle up!

It’s already been over two years since Stranger Things 3 was released. By the time the fourth season rolls around, it will have been almost 3 years since new episodes! Season 4 filming was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August 2021, Netflix released a brief teaser and revealed season 4 would premiere in 2022. The footage included Eleven, sporting bangs, being held back by men in suits, Hopper holding a blowtorch, and Steve underwater.

The intense teaser in May 2021 featured the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner. The teaser showed kids playing in a room together. They all look reminiscent to Eleven in the first season before her escape. When Dr. Brenner walks in, the kids call him “papa.” Dr. Brenner can be heard asking Eleven, “Eleven, are you listening.”

The core Stranger Things cast will be back, along with several new cast members. Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Tom Wlaschiha, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have all joined the cast in new roles.

Despite seemingly dying at the end of season 3, Hopper is alive. (Netflix)

When the first season 4 teaser dropped in 2020 and revealed Hopper’s return, the Duffer Brothers released the following statement: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

8 dead, 300+ injured after stampede at Travis Scott Astroworld music festival in Houston

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 6, 2021

By

8 dead, 300+ injured after stampede at Travis Scott Astroworld music festival in Houston
Erika Goldring/WireImage

At least eight people died and over 300 were injured during a stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas on Friday night.

8 people, including a 10-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at area hospitals. 23 others are hospitalized.

Police say the dead and injured were trampled when 50,000 people surged over barricades at the front of the stage on Day 1 of the sold out music festival at NRG Park.

Officials referred to the incident as a “mass casualty event” during a press conference on Saturday morning.

1636206336 382 8 dead 300 injured after stampede at Travis Scott Astroworld

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Scott and fellow rapper Drake were performing onstage at the time of the fatal stampede around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Angry fans took to Twitter to criticize Scott for not stopping the concert as his fans lay dying.

Footage shot at the scene shows paramedics performing CPR on unresponsive fans on the ground.

Social media influencer and reality star Kylie Jenner and her thee-year-old daughter, Stormi, both attended her boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert. Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, was also backstage. They were not injured.

The 29-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper, real name Jacques Webster II, is best known for his hit singles “Antidote”, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” and for fathering two children with Kylie, 24.

Day 2 of Scott’s Astroworld Festival has been canceled.

Watch video of fans breaking through a fence below.
 

Paris Hilton Confirms Kim Kardashian’s Invited To Her Wedding — But Won’t Say If Pete Davidson’s Her Plus 1

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 6, 2021

By

paris hilton and kim kardashian
Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is attending her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but kept quiet about her pal’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is on the guest list for her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but she had nothing to say about her friend’s rumored beau Pete Davidson. A TMZ photographer caught the TV personality, 40, as she left clothing shop Alice + Olivia in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 5. When asked if Kim, 41, received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete, 27, would be her plus one, she remained mum, as seen in the video HERE.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian (SplashNews)

The photographer proceeded to ask the hotel heiress what she thought about the rumored romance — and  if she thought it was “just a fling” — but she paid no mind to the questions, remaining quiet as she snapped selfies with fans outside of the store. She then got into the waiting SUV nearby, no doubt to continue preparations for her upcoming nuptials to her venture capitalist fiancé, 40.

Paris and Carter, who got engaged in February after a year of dating, will tie the knot on November 11. The couple will reportedly host the reception at the Bel Air estate of Paris’ late grandfather Barron Hilton, the son of the late Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotels chain. The couple’s extravagant $60k+ wedding registry was made public last month. Paris and Carter are registered at Gearys Beverly Hills.

pete davidson
Pete Davidson (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Among the luxe items on the list? A $500 Hermés platter, $4,885 Baccarat vase, and $1,000 William Yeoward Crystal caviar server. It is unclear which gift Kim fulfilled, but, of course, her invitation to the opulent wedding comes as no surprise. The friends have known each other for decades: pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame, Kim famously worked as Paris’ assistant and stylist in the early 2000s.

While her longtime pal remained quiet about her plus one, a source told Page Six that Kim will not be bringing the comedian. “She will be there solo,” the source said. The two — who met when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live — first sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on October 29. Post-theme park outing, the two reportedly had dinner multiple times in New York this week.

Kim Kardashian, 41, & Pete Davidson, 27: How They Feel About Their Age Difference

Published

10 hours ago

on

November 6, 2021

By

Kim Kardashian, 41, & Pete Davidson, 27: How They Feel About Their Age Difference
A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not bothered by their age gap amid a possible romance. Learn more here.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are unbothered by their age difference amid a possible romance, a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife. Following a dinner date at a pizzeria on Staten Island, a source has told HL that Kim, 41, and Pete, 27, don’t care about the age gap, adding that there’s a sense of comfort between the unlikely duo.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson (MEGA/Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

“Kim doesn’t care about the age difference or what anyone else thinks,” our source said. “[Pete] definitely doesn’t care about the age difference. She doesn’t need status, so dating him is easy and light.” Our source continued, “The thing is, she was and still is a brand with Kanye, but the fact that she’s allowing herself to step out and go to Staten Island where he’s from is a big deal for both of them.”

While Kim will often travel with bodyguards, she “felt so comfortable” with Pete that she “didn’t bring bodyguards,” our source added, maintaining that “things between Pete and Kim are very real.” The blossoming friendship comes after the SKIMS founder made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on October 9. She and Pete starred in an Aladdin sketch as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, exchanging a kiss on a flying carpet.

 

Not too long after, the two were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. with mutual friends on October 29, including Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiancé Travis Barker. A photo of Pete and Kim holding hands on a rollercoaster quickly went viral. They reunited in New York this week, after Kim arrived in the city to attend the WSJ 2021 Innovator Awards on November 1, where she was honored for her shapewear brand SKIMS.

The possible romance comes amidst Kim’s divorce from Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Reports at the time stated that the split was “amicable,” with the two pursuing joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, during a recent podcast appearance on November 4, Kanye, 44, said he still wanted to be with his estranged wife.

SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said on Drink Champs. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting. They want there to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show.”

