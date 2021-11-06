The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 9: Don’t expect much from Christian McCaffrey

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m. Saturday

This was the week that preseason No. 1 pick Christian McCaffrey was expected to return to the Carolina Panthers, and his throne atop the fantasy football world. And it still might be.

But it is looking likely that the star running back will be on a limited pitch count Sunday against New England.

If McCaffrey sits out another week, he won’t be alone. There is an almost bye-mageddon level of absences again this week. Giants RB Saquon Barkley has been ruled out, along with Dolphins WR Devante Parker, Giants WR Sterling Shepard and Bills TE Dawson Knox.

Tom Brady and Russell Wilson are already on bye this week, and now it looks like Arizona QB Kyler Murray could be out after injuring his ankle late in their loss to Green Bay. He’s said to be a game-time decision

Two notables are listed as doubtful this morning: Ravens RB Latavius Murray and Broncos TE Noah Fant.

The questionables list is lengthy: Jaguars RB James Robinson, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Titans WR A.J. Brown, Niners WR Deebo Samuel, Bills WR Cole Beasley, Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, Ravens WR Rashod Bateman and Giants WR Kenny Golladay.

ORIGINAL POST: 10:58 a.m. Wednesday

Some injuries are worse than others. For fantasy football mavens like The Loop who have depended on the wondrous services of Derrick Henry, his broken foot has brought on the armageddon of absences.

Sure, Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID is a big deal. But the possibly season-ending injury to the NFL’s No. 1 running back not only decapitated the Tennessee Titans’ offense, it forced us to postpone our annual review of the top first-half players, at least until next week. But it is now time to start scrambling for a replacement running back who can, at least partially, fill Henry’s big shoes.

There are not a lot of great options on the waiver wires. But we begin with the ancient one that everyone was talking about the past couple of days:

Adrian Peterson (Titans) –You’ve probably heard of him. The Artist Formerly Known as All Day was signed by Tennessee and will get one last chance in Nashville to make a Super Bowl run to cap a hall of fame career. What’s left in the tank? Who knows? But the Peterson we saw last season in Detroit would fit quite nicely in the Tennessee offense. Certainly worth a gamble.

Jeremy McNichols (Titans) — He’s the leading incumbent in the Tennessee backfield who has been almost entirely a pass catcher. Can he pivot into, say, a goal-line running role? We’re not going to pretend we know for sure.

Mark Ingram (Saints) –After appearing nearly washed-up in Houston, Ingram was dealt back to New Orleans, where he had some of the best times of his career paired up with Alvin Kamara. He would strictly be a goal-line option for fantasy mavens.

Derrick Gore (Chiefs) –He appeared out of nowhere Monday night against the Giants to offer a significant running option to the K.C. offense. Looked pretty good doing it. But Clyde Edwards-Helaire is coming back soon, so The Gore Not to Be Mistaken As Frank has a very limited window to prove his worth.

Jordan Howard (Eagles) –The former Philly standout was gone and forgotten. Then he scored two touchdowns in his return to the Eagles last week. While that seems much more a coincidence or fluke than a career resurrection, he’s certainly worth a flyer for those who are especially runner deficient.

David Johnson (Texans) — Fantasy historians will remember when Johnson was one of the top RBs in the game. Ancient history. But with Mark Ingram sent back to New Orleans, Johnson could wind up the unchallenged No. 1 in Houston. Unless you count Phillip Lindsay, so nevermind …

SITTING STARS

The Vikings are probably going to need to throw a lot to beat Baltimore in their must-win game Sunday, so Dalvin Cook’s numbers could take a hit. … Taking a much bigger hit will be Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill without Derrick Henry. Say goodbye to those easy TD runs after fakes to King Henry. This week, Rams defense will limit all Titans numbers, even A.J. Brown’s. … San Fran RB Elijah Mitchell is banged up and will not be a great start vs. Arizona. … Jets RB Michael Carter will come back to earth vs. the Colts, along with most of the Jets. … Atlanta QB Matt Ryan will have fewer options against New Orleans with all the Falcons’ missing stars. … Philly WR Devonta Smith won’t begin any comeback against the Chargers. … And we’re guessing the Packers keep Tyreek Hill in check in their Super Bowl I rematch with the Chiefs.

MATCHUP GAME

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has struggled lately, but we’re thinking he rebounds vs. Philly. Raiders QB Derek Carr has been under-the-radar-great this season, and he’ll continue to shine against the Giants. … Want a longshot running back pick? Try Green Bay’s A.J. Dillon against the Chiefs. … If Dallas’ Michael Gallup returns, you should start him against Denver. … Buffalo’s Cole Beasley will continue to be a poor man’s Cooper Kupp against the Jacksonville defense. … Miami rookie WR Jaylen Waddle will have a big day against Houston. .. And if you want a longshot to have a big day out of the blue, try Houston RB Phillip Lindsay against the Miami.

INJURY WATCH

Jameis Winston’s comeback lasted eight weeks. He’s done for the year after blowing out his knee. But New Orleans will likely split the QB duties between Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill, at least in the short term. … Should you consider starting Green Bay QB Jordan Love when he fills in for Aaron Rodgers? Uh, no. … Kyler Murray is said to be day to day, but he will still be worth starting at QB for Arizona. … Atlanta WR Calvin Ridley is stepping aside for a personal matter, which proved damaging for the Matt Ryan-led Falcons offense and will continue to. … Jaguars RB James Robinson could be sidelined, with Carlos Hyde stepping up for a week or two . … Is this the week that Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley return? … We now know that New Orleans WR Michael Thomas will not be returning this season. … Players listed as questionable include Dallas QB Dak Prescott, Vegas RB Josh Jacobs, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, Bears RB Damien Williams, Niners WR Deebo Samuel, Jets WR Corey Davis, Titans WR Julio Jones, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor and Raiders TE Darren Waller.

THE DEEPEST SLEEPER

In a week with such prominent tight ends on bye like Rob Gronkowski and T.J. Hockenson, you should take a long look at Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth, a rookie out of Penn State. He is fast becoming a favorite of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Freiermuth has been targeted seven times in each of the past two games, and he has two touchdowns in the past five weeks, including his acrobatic game-winner last Sunday in Cleveland. He could be a Week 9 winner for you with his Monday night matchup against Chicago.

THE THURSDAY PICK

Jets at Colts (-10½):

Pick: Colts by 7

BREAKING NEWS

