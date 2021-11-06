Celebrities
The roadblock to full pandemic recovery: ‘Pockets’ of unvaccinated Canadians – Macleans.ca
“The devil is in the details” is an expression perfectly suited to Canada’s vaccination strategy, for what looks good on a national map tends to appear less positive the more one drills down to regional and local areas. Countrywide, more than 88 per cent of eligible residents have received at least one dose, according to the federal government’s data. But crunch that vaccination rate for the entire population, including currently ineligible children, and that one-dose number drops to 78 per cent. That means more than one in five Canadians aren’t vaccinated.
Dive further into the data and one trend pops: there are pockets of unvaccinated, both small and disconcertingly large. And those are the areas that continue to be hit hard by Delta, even as the overall number of new cases in Canada falls.
Roughly half of that unvaxxed cohort are children who are still too young for the vaccines. In Ontario, the under-20 age group has the most active cases of COVID-19, 935 in total, while those 30-39 are in second place with just 531 cases and the previously-hard-hit 80-plus cohort has just 100 active cases.
Until kids under 12 become vaccine-eligible, the focus should be on persuading older, still-unvaccinated Canadians to get immunized, says Kevin Wilson, a Halifax-based epidemiologist who has been crunching data on the pandemic since early 2020. As of the end of October, that unvaxxed-but-eligible cohort stood at 5.5 million people, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
“The flip side of ‘vaccines work’ is that if you don’t use them, they don’t work,” he says bluntly. And especially as public-health measures, which have been doing heavy lifting by protecting people, are removed, those pockets are the epicentres of current outbreaks.
Though the federal data was last updated at the end of October, the regional disparities are clear. Generally, vaccination levels fall as one travels west from Atlantic Canada. So while 86 per cent of the entire population in Newfoundland and Labrador has received at least one dose, that share falls to 81 per cent in New Brunswick, then to 77 per cent in Ontario and then to 72 and 73 per cent in Saskatchewan and Alberta, respectively, before rebounding to 79 per cent in British Columbia.
Within provinces, there are even sharper disparities. In Alberta, which breaks rates down by local geographic areas, 92 per cent of eligible residents in the Sherwood Park area outside Edmonton have gotten at least one dose, compared to 64 per cent in St. Paul, just 175 km away. By contrast, the 34 public-health units of Ontario have relatively similar vaccination rates. Ontario government data for eligible residents ranges from a low of 84 per cent in Renfrew and Lambton counties having one dose to 98 per cent in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District.
“Health-care capacity is very much a local resource,” Wilson says. “It would almost be better if the unvaccinated were thinly distributed around any given province. That way any local hospital isn’t going to get overwhelmed.” Instead, the unvaccinated are clustered very heavily in certain communities, interacting with each other, he says. When COVID-19 hits one of those pockets, the local hospital gets slammed with patients.
In late September, Edson, Alta. was in the news, amid reports that many in the small community weren’t taking the virus seriously. There was even an unconfirmed report of a “get-COVID” party. At the time, Edson’s vaccination rate was roughly 50 per cent of eligible residents, compared to a provincewide rate of 73 per cent. A week later, the number of local residents needing hospitalization due to COVID-19 rose, and Alberta Health Services suspended obstetric services at the local hospital, forcing expectant mothers to go to other facilities, including Hinton, 90 km away.
Even Atlantic Canada has pockets of higher levels of unvaccinated populations. One area is around Edmundston, in northwestern New Brunswick, which Wilson calls the “problem-child region” of the province because it has had repeated outbreaks during the pandemic, and has per capita rates of cases and deaths that are noticeably higher than other regions. Though the government doesn’t reveal regional breakdowns in vaccination rates on its website, CBC News got hold of a map from mid-October that showed that the area surrounding Edmundston had some of the lowest rates in the province: only 65-70 per cent of eligible population there were vaccinated, compared to more than 80 per cent for the province as a whole. (Vaccination rates are higher within the city of Edmundston, itself.)
If rural residents believe their wide-open areas are safer than densely-packed cities when it comes to getting COVID-19, Kevin Wilson has bad news for them. He tested that idea by crunching data, comparing Nova Scotia, which has experienced a far less severe pandemic than most of Canada, to the least densely populated health regions in the country. His calculations showed that those rural areas had more than five times the number of cases and deaths as Nova Scotia, on a per capita basis. Even when excluding the hard-hit Far North region of Saskatchewan and comparing the remaining 10 most rural health regions against the city of Halifax, he found that the rural cohort still had around three times the number of cases and 1.5 times the number of deaths as Nova Scotia’s capital. (What’s more, he notes, the majority of Halifax’s deaths were at the very beginning of the pandemic, when its long-term care homes were hit badly.)
At the same time, vaccination rates in cities are often higher than those in rural areas. In Toronto, every neighbourhood reports at least 67 per cent of eligible residents with at least one dose of vaccine, while the overall rate for the city is 87.7 per cent. And though the city suffered earlier in the pandemic, its rate of new cases is currently well below less-vaccinated, more rural areas in the province.
As provinces lift public health measures, persuading the unvaxxed in those areas of low immunization to get the doses is key to keeping the pandemic at bay, Wilson believes. Immunity will come from a vaccine or the disease itself. Trouble is, he says, going to get vaccinated can for many rural residents mean a day-long journey to a spot offering shots, compared to someone in a city who just has to walk around a corner.
“It should be as easy as possible in those pocket areas,” he says. That could include loading an industrial mini fridge full of doses into a van to drive it to wherever there is a group of people who need vaccines. “Do whatever you need to do,” he says, “to make those pockets less obvious on a map.”
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser: Eleven Hopes For The ‘Best Spring Break Ever’ With Mike
The TV event of 2022 is upon us. A new ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser debuted on Stranger Things Day and revealed Eleven and the Byers have moved all the way to California!
The wait for Stranger Things season 4 has been long, but a new teaser shows that all the anticipation has been worth it. The new footage was unveiled on Stranger Things Day. Eleven, who is rocking a whole new hairstyle, and the Byers have settled in California. Eleven writes a letter to Mike about how excited she is to see him on Spring Break.
“Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted,” Eleven writes. “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends. Even so, I am ready for spring break. Mostly because I get to see you. We will have the best spring break ever.”
Since this is Stranger Things, these kids just can’t have a fun and normal spring break. Chaos ensues and the teens must face everything from armed guards to explosions. Buckle up!
It’s already been over two years since Stranger Things 3 was released. By the time the fourth season rolls around, it will have been almost 3 years since new episodes! Season 4 filming was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In August 2021, Netflix released a brief teaser and revealed season 4 would premiere in 2022. The footage included Eleven, sporting bangs, being held back by men in suits, Hopper holding a blowtorch, and Steve underwater.
The intense teaser in May 2021 featured the return of Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner. The teaser showed kids playing in a room together. They all look reminiscent to Eleven in the first season before her escape. When Dr. Brenner walks in, the kids call him “papa.” Dr. Brenner can be heard asking Eleven, “Eleven, are you listening.”
The core Stranger Things cast will be back, along with several new cast members. Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Tom Wlaschiha, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien have all joined the cast in new roles.
When the first season 4 teaser dropped in 2020 and revealed Hopper’s return, the Duffer Brothers released the following statement: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”
8 dead, 300+ injured after stampede at Travis Scott Astroworld music festival in Houston
At least eight people died and over 300 were injured during a stampede at rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas on Friday night.
8 people, including a 10-year-old boy, were pronounced dead at area hospitals. 23 others are hospitalized.
Police say the dead and injured were trampled when 50,000 people surged over barricades at the front of the stage on Day 1 of the sold out music festival at NRG Park.
Officials referred to the incident as a “mass casualty event” during a press conference on Saturday morning.
Scott and fellow rapper Drake were performing onstage at the time of the fatal stampede around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
Angry fans took to Twitter to criticize Scott for not stopping the concert as his fans lay dying.
Footage shot at the scene shows paramedics performing CPR on unresponsive fans on the ground.
THOSE SAME PEOPLE WHO DIED TONIGHT HAD PARENTS/FRIENDS AT HOME WAITING FOR THEM. PARENTS/FRIENDS WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE HAVIN FUN AND GONNA BE OK. FUCK TRAVIS FOR NOT STOPPING THE CONCERT. pic.twitter.com/VFFdabasvw
— ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? (@assTV_) November 6, 2021
*people on the ground passed out & literally fighting for their lives*
people around them: “HELP, MEDIC, HELP, HELP PLEASE”
travis scott: “houston, put your middle fingers up, chase b drop that shit” #ASTROWORLDFest
— tmac. (@macdaddytee) November 6, 2021
Social media influencer and reality star Kylie Jenner and her thee-year-old daughter, Stormi, both attended her boyfriend Travis Scott’s concert. Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, was also backstage. They were not injured.
The 29-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper, real name Jacques Webster II, is best known for his hit singles “Antidote”, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan” and for fathering two children with Kylie, 24.
Day 2 of Scott’s Astroworld Festival has been canceled.
You can literally hear #TravisScott saying “who asked me to stop” “you know what you came here to do” MOTHERFUCKER THE WHOLE CROWD ASKED YOU TO STOP BECAUSE YOUR FANS WERE DYING #AstroWorld https://t.co/oCjYOUiX3Z
— STREAM JONGHO ?? (@JonghoJiddies) November 6, 2021
nah I hope Travis Scott, the organisers, the camera men streaming & ignoring people face the biggest law suit in history on GOD. That has made my heart feel soooo heavy. God forbid man. Tears in my eyes. A complete lack of humanity. How y’all seeing people dying & doing nothing?
— roseedesaron? (@SharonnRosee) November 6, 2021
#ASTROWORLDFest Thomas Drought is the name of the 10 year old who was found deeply bruised with Head injuries on the floor of the Travis Scott Concert !
Extremely Sad! ??
REST IN PEACE BABY
(Like & Retweet to spread awareness)
My prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/4TJa5DGLKi
— alex (@tallalex11) November 6, 2021
People are asking “Why is a 10 yr old at a Travis Scott concert getting hurt?”
Have y’all been sleeping? He markets directly to KIDS.
For Example: Fortnite + The first major McDonalds celeb collab (y’all don’t remember kids went NUTS over it?) #AstroWorld #astroworldfest pic.twitter.com/s4d96NnNLM
— ?? (@nickitellem) November 6, 2021
Watch video of fans breaking through a fence below.
Paris Hilton Confirms Kim Kardashian’s Invited To Her Wedding — But Won’t Say If Pete Davidson’s Her Plus 1
Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is attending her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but kept quiet about her pal’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson.
Paris Hilton confirmed that Kim Kardashian is on the guest list for her upcoming wedding to Carter Reum — but she had nothing to say about her friend’s rumored beau Pete Davidson. A TMZ photographer caught the TV personality, 40, as she left clothing shop Alice + Olivia in Beverly Hills on Friday, Nov. 5. When asked if Kim, 41, received an invite, Paris nodded yes; but when asked if Pete, 27, would be her plus one, she remained mum, as seen in the video HERE.
The photographer proceeded to ask the hotel heiress what she thought about the rumored romance — and if she thought it was “just a fling” — but she paid no mind to the questions, remaining quiet as she snapped selfies with fans outside of the store. She then got into the waiting SUV nearby, no doubt to continue preparations for her upcoming nuptials to her venture capitalist fiancé, 40.
Paris and Carter, who got engaged in February after a year of dating, will tie the knot on November 11. The couple will reportedly host the reception at the Bel Air estate of Paris’ late grandfather Barron Hilton, the son of the late Conrad Hilton, founder of the Hilton Hotels chain. The couple’s extravagant $60k+ wedding registry was made public last month. Paris and Carter are registered at Gearys Beverly Hills.
Among the luxe items on the list? A $500 Hermés platter, $4,885 Baccarat vase, and $1,000 William Yeoward Crystal caviar server. It is unclear which gift Kim fulfilled, but, of course, her invitation to the opulent wedding comes as no surprise. The friends have known each other for decades: pre-Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame, Kim famously worked as Paris’ assistant and stylist in the early 2000s.
While her longtime pal remained quiet about her plus one, a source told Page Six that Kim will not be bringing the comedian. “She will be there solo,” the source said. The two — who met when Kim hosted the October 9 episode of Saturday Night Live — first sparked romance rumors after they visited Knott’s Scary Farm with friends on October 29. Post-theme park outing, the two reportedly had dinner multiple times in New York this week.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
