Tower Grove Park prepares for massive Pokémon Go event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A massive event is coming to Tower Grove Park next weekend and you may not realize what all the fuss is about. Pokémon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games on the planet. They are bringing one of their international Safari Zone events to St. Louis and there may be thousands of tourists coming to the park from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14.
Pokémon Go players use an app on their phones to catch characters from the game. Players need to be at a particular location to catch different types of Pokémon, battle, and check-in. This makes it a lot different than a video game you play in your living room. Players often walk for miles to encounter the challenges they’re looking for. This increases their scores and ranking in the game.
Event planners in St. Louis are planning for something big. They already have two towers going up in the park. Niantic says they are to enhance the experience of people playing in person.
“Happy to have yet another opportunity to welcome the community to the park,” said Tower Grove Park Director Of Development David Lauber. “The east end of the park will be closed to vehicle traffic. But the park will remain open to foot traffic.”
Tower Grove Park is warning patrons that there will be some disruptions on paths as technological and event features are put in place. Thousands of people are expected to play in person each day, and tickets are sold out. No more tickets will be issued on-site.
“The park contains the world’s best collection of victorian era pavilions,” said Lauber. “In the game footprint will be the recently refurbished pavilion, the Old Playground Pavilion.”
The last event held in Philadelphia had tens of thousands of participants. This was the first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event held in the United States since 2019.
The event in St. Louis is the third Safari Zone held by the company this year. It is limited to people who have purchased tickets. The people attending in-person need to RSVP or they will not be allowed to play in the event at the park. People not participating can still enjoy Tower Grove Park without playing the game.
The longest lunar eclipse of the century will be visible on November 19 according to NASA. The partial eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds.
The eclipse is expected to peak just after 4 a.m. ET. It will be longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100 according to NASA.
The eclipse will be visible from North and South America, Australia, and parts of Europe and Asia. The entire event will last about six hours.
The Moon passes into the shadow of the Earth, creating a partial lunar eclipse. NASA says it is will be so deep into the shadow that it can reasonably be called almost total. At the moment of the greatest eclipse, 99.1% of the Moon’s disk will be covered by the Earth’s shadow.
The next eclipse will happen on May 16, 2022. If you miss either of those there will be plenty more to catch in the future. NASA says there will be 179 eclipses over the next 80 years.
NASA explains the penumbra is the part of the Earth’s shadow where the Sun is only partially covered by the Earth. The umbra is where the Sun is completely hidden. The Moon’s appearance isn’t affected much by the penumbra. The real action begins when the Moon starts to disappear as it enters the umbra.
An hour or so after that, the part of the Moon still in sunlight will be small enough for observers’ eyes to adapt to darkness and perceive the coppery color of the part of the Moon within the umbra.
During the eclipse, the Moon moves through the western part of the constellation Taurus. The Pleiades star cluster is in the upper right, and the Hyades cluster, including the bright star Aldebaran, eye of the bull, is in the lower left.
You can go to timeanddate.com to find out what time it will be visible from your city. You can also find a detailed eclipse path map.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A woman held on and was dragged as a man attempted to steal a vehicle from a QuikTrip in Hazelwood Thursday night.
Police said she was dragged approximately 50 feet before the suspect saw a dog in the vehicle with him. This discovery scared the theft off. He then ran to a red sedan that fled the area with him in it.
The woman had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.
This incident began when the woman was getting gas at the QuikTrip located at 5909 Howdershell Road. Once she got gas she noticed that one of her tires was low on air. She then moved her car over to an air pump and left her keys inside with the vehicle running.
“It was later discovered that the suspect let the air from the victim’s tire while they were inside the store, in hopes they would notice, and leave the vehicle running while at the air pump,” police said.
The Hazelwood Police Department are asking motorists to take extra precautions while at the pump.
By ROBERT BURNS and MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble beginnings to become the first Black secretary of state, was remembered by family and friends Friday as a principled man of humility and grace whose decorated record of leadership can serve as a model for generations to come.
“The example of Colin Powell does not call on us to emulate his resume, which is too formidable for mere mortals,” his son, Michael, said in a touching tribute at his father’s funeral service at Washington National Cathedral. “It is to emulate his character and his example as a human being. We can strive to do that.”
The funeral on a sunny and chilly day drew dignitaries and friends from across the political and military spectrum. They included President Joe Biden and former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, former secretaries of state James Baker, Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, and the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Army Gen. Mark Milley.
Two recent presidents did not attend — Bill Clinton, who is recovering from a severe infection, and Donald Trump, whom Powell had criticized.
Powell died Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at age 84. He had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but his family said his immune system had been compromised by multiple myeloma, a blood cancer for which he had been undergoing treatment.
Funeral attendees Friday were required to wear masks. Not all did.
As guests gathered in the cavernous cathedral that has hosted the funerals of several past presidents, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, the U.S. Army Brass Quintet played a range of tunes, including “Dancing Queen” by Abba, a favorite of Powell’s.
Richard Armitage, who served as the State Department’s No.-2-ranking official while Powell was secretary of state during the Bush administration, recalled the day Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, came to call and — knowing of Powell’s affection for Abba — presented him with a full CD set of group’s music.
“Colin immediately went down on one knee and sang the entire ‘Mamma Mia’ to a very amused foreign minister of Sweden and to a gob-smacked U.S. delegation. They’d never seen anything like it,” said Armitage, who described a 40-year friendship with Powell that began while both served in the Pentagon.
Madeleine Albright, who was Powell’s immediate predecessor as secretary of state, called him “a figure who almost transcended time,” and “one of the gentlest and most decent people any of us will ever meet.”
“He relished the opportunity to connect with other generations,” she said.
“This morning my heart aches,” she added, “because we’ve lost a friend and our nation one of its finest and most loyal soldiers. Yet even as we contemplate the magnitude of our loss, we can almost hear a familiar voice asking us — no, commanding us — to stop feeling sad, to turn our gaze once again from the past to the future and to get on with the nation’s business while making the most of our own days on Earth, one step at a time.”
During her tenure as ambassador to the United Nations during the Clinton administration, Albright sometimes clashed with Powell, although they became good friends. Both have recalled the time, during his final months as Joint Chiefs chairman, when she argued for a U.S. military intervention in the Balkans, asking why the United States had built a superb military if it couldn’t be used in such circumstances. Powell recalled being so irritated by her statement, “I thought I would have an aneurysm.”
Powell’s view was that the United States should commit its military only when it had a clear and achievable political objective, a key element of what became known as the Powell Doctrine, which embodied lessons learned from the U.S. failure in Vietnam.
The story of Powell’s rise to prominence in American life is a classic.
In his autobiography, “My American Journey,” Powell recalled a 1940s childhood in the Hunts Point section of New York City’s South Bronx, where he was a mediocre student — happy-go-lucky but aimless.
He caught the military bug during his first year at the City College of New York in 1954. Powell was inspired by seeing fellow students in uniform, and he enrolled in the school’s Reserve Officer Training Corps.
“I felt distinctive” in uniform, he wrote.
Although he was only 4 when the United States entered World War II, he had vivid memories of the war years. “I deployed legions of lead soldiers and directed battles on the living room rug,” he wrote — a fantasy forerunner of his Army years.
Powell would serve 35 years in uniform. Commissioned in 1958, he served around the world, including two tours in Vietnam in the 1960s.
He distinguished himself at the Pentagon even before he attained flag officer rank. In the late 1970s he worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and in 1983 as a brigadier general he became the senior military assistant to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger. He later served in the White House as President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser, and in 1989 he was promoted to four-star general. Later that year, President George H.W. Bush selected him to be the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
It was a trailblazing American dream journey that won him international acclaim and trust.
He put that credibility on the line in February 2003 when, appearing before the United Nations as secretary of state, he made the case for war against Iraq. When it turned out that the intelligence he cited was faulty and the Iraq War became a bloody, chaotic nightmare, Powell’s stellar reputation was damaged.
Still, it wasn’t destroyed. After leaving government, he became an elder statesman on the global stage and the founder of an organization aimed at helping young disadvantaged Americans. Republicans wanted him to run for president. After becoming disillusioned with his party, he ended up endorsing the last three Democratic presidential candidates, who welcomed his support.
