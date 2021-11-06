Where to get the best donuts in St. Louis? FOX2 viewers share their favorites

Suggest a Correction
ST. LOUIS – November 5 is National Donut Day and FOX2Now.com asked its viewers their favorite spot for the sweet pastry. There are actually two dates to observe National Donut Day (also known as doughnut). The other is June 4.
The Donut Drive-In in south St. Louis garnered more than 100 likes from fans. Other spots with more than 70 likes were Old Town Donuts, The Donut Stop, and Tony’s Donuts.
Here are some of the comments people left about their favorite doughnut spots. Some commenters even shared pictures of their donuts!
Akhtab Muhammad said: Old Town donuts, Florissant Mo. I’m on the parking lot right now. Everything about this place is the best. The customer service is amazing and the donuts are sent from heaven!
Drew M. Pinson: Literally QuickTrip will go toe-to-toe with any of these smaller places. And their donuts are trucked in…… they’re all the same.
Denise Nelson: Mario’s Donuts & Cafe on Muegge Rd in St. Charles. A hidden treasure.
Charity Fultz: I don’t like any donut places here in St. Louis.. only Krispy Kreme.
David Barr: My current favorite place is The Sweet Spot Cafe, their plain cake donuts are some of the best I’ve ever had, and the strawberry cheesecake donut makes a delicious dessert!!
Quinn Stewart: MidTowne Market in St. Charles. Crumb cake donuts are the best!
Kathleen Cain Gilbert: @DeSoto Donuts are fantastic! Worth the drive for sure!
Lisa Stinehart: The Blue Owl Sweet shop in House Springs. Donuts are massive and the chocolate on the donuts is the best anywhere.
A resolution that would have prevented the University of Colorado from considering race, ethnicity and gender in its decision making was rejected 6-3 Friday by regents
“I’m not opposed to critical race theory being taught on college campuses as part of the larger curriculum and debate,” the resolution’s sponsor, Republican Regent Heidi Ganahl, said. “However, I do not believe CRT should be a guiding principle in any of our hiring, training and administrative policies.”
CU interim president Todd Saliman and CU-Boulder chancellor Phil Distefano said academic freedom and non-discrimination already are part of regent laws and policies.
“What I am proposing would protect our teachers and students from discrimination for any reason,” Ganahl, who is running for governor, told the Denver Post. Describing herself as “a defender of freedom of thought,” Ganahl said, “We need to teach our CU students how to think and not what to think.” She said her “free exchange of ideas and prohibition of certain mandatory training” measure would prevent “discriminatory policies.”
The resolution would have prohibited factoring in race, ethnicity and gender at CU in hiring faculty and staff, running school programs and evaluating students, faculty and staff.
Critical race theory is an academic concept used to understand the effects of slavery and racism in the United States. It treats racism as something embedded in legal systems and policies.
At a regents committee meeting last month, CU academic leaders presented a summary of “Diversity Equity and Inclusion Education” and “Teaching Critical Race Theory” on the CU Boulder campus.
That’s when Ganahl first proposed and sought support for her resolution.
The measure asserts “there is evidence that mandated diversity and bystander training can create a hostile work environment” that has led to lawsuits against universities and reputational damage.
It would prohibit CU employees from enforcing any “discriminatory and prejudicial attitudes” including: notions that one race or gender is superior; that anybody “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously”; that any person by virtue of race, ethnicity or gender bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by others of that race, ethnicity, or gender; that anybody should be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or other distress due to race, ethnicity, or gender; that “meritocracy or other positive traits such as a hard work, patriotism, and religious ethics” were created “to oppress members of another race.”
At the same meeting, Regent Ilana Spiegel, a Democrat, proposed a resolution to declare critical race theory “a legitimate field of academic inquiry and discourse.” Neither measure gained majority committee support. CU rules let regents bring resolutions forward to regular full meetings even if they don’t win committee support. Spiegel decided not to bring her measure to Friday’s general meeting and denounced Ganahl’s measure as “a political stunt” and “a distraction.”
Regents Sue Sharkey, Chance Hill and Ganahl voted in favor of the resolution on Friday.
Board of Regents chairman Jack Kroll, who opposed Ganal’s resolution, told the Post it would set back efforts to increase diversity
“Diversity, equity and inclusion has been at the fore of my service to the University of Colorado, and we have a great deal of work that still needs to be done,” he said. This resolution “would not move us forward.”
A Colorado man will spend two weeks in community corrections and three years on probation for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot that interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6.
Glenn Wes Lee Croy, of Colorado Springs, is the first Coloradan to be sentenced in connection to the Capitol riot. Ten Coloradans have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, during which rioters forced their way into the Capitol and Senate chambers, prompting lawmakers to flee and hide.
Croy pleaded guilty in August to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building, a misdemeanor. The charge carried a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Croy illegally entered the Capitol twice during the insurrection, though he did not damage any property or hurt anyone, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said during the sentencing hearing Friday.
“This defendant claims he got caught up in the fervor of the crowd, but being a follower does not negate criminal liability,” Howell said.
Croy apologized for his actions during the hearing in Washington, D.C. In a letter filed in his case, Croy wrote that he followed the crowd into the Capitol “like a lemming.”
“I am guilty of being an idiot and walking into that building and again apologize to America and everyone affected by my role in participating,” Croy wrote.
A memo filed to the judge by Croy’s defense attorneys states that Croy consumed hours of news and livestreams about the 2020 election.
“Mr. Croy believed what he read on the internet and heard from the President himself — that the election had been stolen,” the lawyers wrote.
Croy did not plan on entering the Capitol when he arrived in D.C. and only did so after then-President Donald Trump invited rallygoers to the Capitol, the lawyers wrote.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A massive event is coming to Tower Grove Park next weekend and you may not realize what all the fuss is about. Pokémon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games on the planet. They are bringing one of their international Safari Zone events to St. Louis and there may be thousands of tourists coming to the park from Friday, November 12 to Sunday, November 14.
Pokémon Go players use an app on their phones to catch characters from the game. Players need to be at a particular location to catch different types of Pokémon, battle, and check-in. This makes it a lot different than a video game you play in your living room. Players often walk for miles to encounter the challenges they’re looking for. This increases their scores and ranking in the game.
Event planners in St. Louis are planning for something big. They already have two towers going up in the park. Niantic says they are to enhance the experience of people playing in person.
“Happy to have yet another opportunity to welcome the community to the park,” said Tower Grove Park Director Of Development David Lauber. “The east end of the park will be closed to vehicle traffic. But the park will remain open to foot traffic.”
Tower Grove Park is warning patrons that there will be some disruptions on paths as technological and event features are put in place. Thousands of people are expected to play in person each day, and tickets are sold out. No more tickets will be issued on-site.
“The park contains the world’s best collection of victorian era pavilions,” said Lauber. “In the game footprint will be the recently refurbished pavilion, the Old Playground Pavilion.”
The last event held in Philadelphia had tens of thousands of participants. This was the first Pokémon GO Safari Zone event held in the United States since 2019.
The event in St. Louis is the third Safari Zone held by the company this year. It is limited to people who have purchased tickets. The people attending in-person need to RSVP or they will not be allowed to play in the event at the park. People not participating can still enjoy Tower Grove Park without playing the game.
