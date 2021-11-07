Connect with us

News

Appeals court halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Published

2 mins ago

on

Appeals court halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democrat President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

“The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry, a Republican.

At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits, some of which were made more conservative by the judicial appointments of former Republican President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way to end the pandemic that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the United States.

The administration says it is confident that the requirement, which includes penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation, will withstand legal challenges in part because its safety rules pre-empt state laws.

The 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, said it was delaying the federal vaccine requirement because of potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues” raised by the plaintiffs. The government must provide an expedited reply to the motion for a permanent injunction Monday, followed by petitioners’ reply on Tuesday.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Denver breaks record-high temperature on Saturday with 80 degrees

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Denver breaks record-high temperature on Saturday with 80 degrees
google news

Denver snapped a record-high temperature on Saturday when it hit 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The prior 79-degree high for Nov. 6 in Denver was set in 1934.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Wisconsin boys soccer: Hudson drops state final 1-0 to Milwaukee Marquette

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Wisconsin boys soccer: Hudson drops state final 1-0 to Milwaukee Marquette
google news

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Hudson allowed just one perfectly placed early goal, but that was all that nationally ranked Milwaukee Marquette needed.

Sean Dankert’s wind-aided shot in the eighth minute curved just beyond the diving effort by Hudson goalkeeper Lucas Biederman, and the Hilltoppers made the lone goal stand up for 1-0 victory in the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship match Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Marquette (23-1-1), ranked No. 1 in the Wisconsin State Soccer Coaches poll and third nationally by the United Soccer Coaches Association, was undefeated against Wisconsin opponents. The only blemishes on the Hilltoppers’ record were a 2-1 loss to Palatine Fremd (Ill.) and a 1-1 tie with Chaminade (Mo.).

Hudson was playing in the championship match for the first time in 11 state tournament appearances.

“It’s an honor to be here and be in the championship game,” said Hudson coach Steve Sollom, whose team lost to Marquette 3-0 in the semifinals of last season’s state tournament. “But, if you’re going to lose, you want to lose to the team you think is the best team. And, in my mind there’s no question the last two years, Marquette was the best team in our state. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best.”

Over the final 72 minutes, Hudson (17-3-2) stayed within one bounce or break of tying the Hilltoppers, who have won seven of the past eight state titles and 16 WIAA soccer championships overall.

But Marquette’s stifling defense held the Raiders without a shot on goal the entire match and just two shots overall.

“They’re well-coached. Everybody is very technical with the ball,” Hudson’s Darren Chukel said of Marquette. “They don’t make too many mistakes, and when they do, they make up for it defensively. … They are extremely quick and each player understands where they need to be, when they need to be there. They just read the game so well.”

After being bottled up in the first half, the Raiders took advantage of the wind to pressure the Hilltoppers but couldn’t turn that into a score. With seven minutes remaining, Brett Hauser’s straight-on shot from about 30 yards out sailed just over the crossbar.

Biederman kept Hudson within one goal with a sensational diving save at the right post in the 70th minute.

Marquette allowed just 10 goals all season and won 12 of its final 13 games by shutout, including the final eight.

Dankert put the Hilltoppers up 1-0 when he gathered in a pass from Joey Sikorski just outside the left post and just beyond the 18-yard box. Moving away from the goal and toward the corner, Dankert drilled the left-footed shot back across just the reach of Biederman into the lower right corner.

“It just barely went in,” Biederman said. “I was pretty much covering the post. It was just a very well-placed shot, and I really couldn’t do anything about it. It was just a very good shot at a very tight angle.”

Dankert didn’t expect the early goal to be the game winner.

“I kind of just saw the back post and no one in front of me and just shot it and hoped for the best and it went in,” he said. “I thought we were going to get a few more, but one goal is enough, I guess.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Fort Collins man is 4th inmate to die in as many weeks from Wyoming prison

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Four suspects arrested in shooting death of man in Denver
google news

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — An inmate who died Wednesday is the fourth death in as many weeks at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending