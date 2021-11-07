News
As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones
At this point, the use of smartphones has become as commonplace as using utensils to eat. No longer just high-tech gadgets for early adopters, smartphones are inextricably embedded in the lives of 85% of American adults, according to Pew Research.
If you’re someone who is actively engaged in work, family and friendships and still don’t own a smartphone, you’re a rare breed. I must admit that I am one of these holdouts, and I am proud of it. I stand firm in my belief that smartphones, as a result of their use and misuse, continue to have a negative impact on the psychological, emotional and spiritual well-being of our society. Having unapologetically eschewed these addictive devices, I have only allowed my children to own and use basic phones, effectively keeping my two sons well grounded, at least for the time being.
A few weeks ago, in an effort to try to rekindle a connection my younger son had with another teen while at an overnight summer camp, I contacted his family and arranged for the two boys to meet up at the local mall. The plan was to drop my son off at the mall, where my son and his friend could wander around for a few hours and spend time reconnecting. After meeting him and his parents at a designated location, I left the area, and both boys headed inside. A few hours later, I picked up my son who appeared distraught.
He had been completely ignored for the entire afternoon. Within minutes, the other teen had pulled out an iPhone and was instantly detached from his surroundings, and of course, my son in the process. What started as such a promising social opportunity turned into a painfully awkward, hurtful fiasco.
I’m in a constant state of dismay as disconnected dysfunction unfolds around me. At the gym, people can barely complete a set without having to reach for their phones. At a booth inside a local 99 restaurant, a family sat in silence and texted away, oblivious to one another. On the way out of the local Stop and Shop, a glassy-eyed cashier, who had barely finished handing me change, instantly grabbed her phone from the counter.
Certainly, the notion that the over-dependence on and misuse of smartphones can have harmful effects is old news by now. We’ve read the studies and seen the statistics on how drastic an impact smartphones have had on society and culture.
I’m not going to suggest you pore over the data again. What I do encourage is that people step back and observe, as I have been doing, how those around you are interacting — or not — with each other and their devices.
Scott Liftman is a freelance journalist who lives in Framingham.
News
Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans
A very close friend of mine told me recent reports suggest that dog worms are becoming resistant to medications and the real risk is to our kids. I have two young kids at home, along with a 2-year-old dog who plays with them all the time. Is this something I need to be concerned with and what precautions should I be taking for my kids? Are there any specific types of worms that I should be on the lookout for? I didn’t think dog worms could cause a problem for people even though there are human parasites as well. Any thoughts on this would be appreciated.
As you were informed, there are reports emerging about a kind of dog intestinal parasite, known as hookworm, that suggests these worms are indeed becoming resistant to various commonly used medications and it is spreading across the U.S. Interestingly, not all of the hookworms are resistant to all drugs. As a result of these reports, veterinarians are increasingly vigilant about watching out for persistent infections by hookworms in dogs. This is a good reason why people should have their dogs have a fecal exam every year and more often if they have a history of parasite infestation.
If a dog tests positive and is treated, it should have a follow-up test 2-4 weeks later to be sure the dog is rid of the worms and not reinfested. People, and especially kids, can be infected by contact with the immature forms of the worms found outdoors where dogs have gone to the bathroom. This is another reason to make sure that one cleans up after a dog. The dog’s feces, if the dog has the parasite, is the mode of transmission into the environment and then into people. The signs in people are diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, occasional vomiting and, in some cases, something called cutaneous larva migrans where lines appear on the skin. The good news is that despite the associated pain and irritated skin, it is treatable.
Children afflicted with canine hookworm for long periods can have slower development, both physical and mental, due to the effect of having less iron and protein, which is taken up by the parasites. Not to give you an additional scare, but other dog intestinal worms can also cause issues in people. Roundworms can cause visceral and ocular larva migrans. The visceral form can affect various organs and the clinical signs that result are specific to the organ affected. The ocular form can lead to blindness, and it is not treatable or reversible. Again, good cleaning practices and regular testing and deworming of your dog can prevent these kinds of issues.
Dr. John de Jong owns and operates the Boston Mobile Veterinary Clinic. He can be reached at 781-899-9994.
News
You’ll know the right time to remarry
Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last year my daughter has changed. She has become self-centered and very intolerant of my fiancee. It’s become such a problem that my fiancee and I are thinking about putting our wedding plans on hold. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Studies show that people who want to marry again after a spouse has passed indicates they had a happy marriage and look forward to creating the same sort of relationship again. However, the children of the deceased parent may not feel the same way. It’s quite probable your daughter feels that by getting close to someone else, she is betraying the memory of her own mother. The nicer your partner is to your daughter, the more belligerent your daughter becomes.
There may be other issues contributing to your daughter’s behavior.
First, she’s 14. There are all sorts of changes 14-year-olds face that they may not be expecting — and neither are their parents.
It’s usually around 14 that teens have their first serious crush. They are dealing with body image and raging hormones as well. This can make them moody and unpredictable and see things only from their own perspective. Young teens may not have the emotional capacity to stand back and analyze why they may be feeling something and then adjust. They just react.
How to deal with it? The best thing you can pass on to your daughter is that loving your fiancee in no way diminishes the love or close relationship she had with her mother. They are two separate people and should not be compared. It’s right for her to have a special place in her heart for her mother and she’s not betraying anyone by also accepting someone else. The definitive word here is “also,” not “instead of.” When she can personally make that distinction, the acceptance and “blending” will get easier.
We all move on at our own speed. Because it’s been five years since the passing does not mean your child doesn’t need counseling now to deal with her feelings. Ask her counselor at school for some names of therapists who specialize in talking to teens. And you may want to postpone the wedding for a short time. Going too fast will sabotage the blending effort. You will know when it’s the right time. That’s good ex-etiquette.
Dr. Jann Blackstone is the author of “Ex-etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation,” and the founder of Bonus Families, bonusfamilies.com. This column provided by Tribune News Service.
News
Vax stance can be cause for custody adjustment
I live with and care for my mother who has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. COVID has made this arrangement tough on our family because I have primary custody of our two children who until now were not eligible for vaccination. My ex husband has insisted they continue with all of their sports (hockey, soccer and swim team). There are no longer mask requirements in many places and children follow their parents’ examples. If I take them in a store, we all wear masks. I know when he takes them places he does not wear a mask nor does he require them to. They always complain to me about wearing masks because dad doesn’t require it.
At home I often have to keep the children away from my mother — especially when they are in quarantine, which happens frequently based on other children in school having COVID or being exposed in sports. It makes parenting while caring for my mother incredibly hard and I worry about the risk to my mother and the kids. I even suggested he take the kids more until the end of the pandemic if he wanted to keep them in all their activities and take them out maskless. He rejected my offer.
I was so relieved to learn our kids could be vaccinated and made appointments for next week. My ex just informed me he objects to vaccination and because we have joint legal custody, I cannot overrule him. Do I have any options here? Can I get a judge to order vaccination?
Every judge is different and every situation is different but the judges are sensitive to the issue. I do not know why your ex objects to vaccinations, but I do know some judges are ordering vaccinations when the issue is contested. The larger impact of this decision falls on your shoulders where the children spend most of their time with you, you are caring for your mother, and he has rejected the idea of doing more of the parenting. So from a purely impact driven approach, you should have more of a say in whether or not to vaccinate.
You should file a compliant for modification seeking sole legal custody for purposes of making medical decisions regarding vaccinations. You can narrowly carve out this exception to pure joint legal custody. The changed circumstance is the pandemic, the impact it is having on your home life and your ex’s position on vaccinations. Then, once you serve him with the complaint, file a motion for temporary order granting you sole legal custody for vaccination decision purposes. Be sure to provide all of the details you gave me in an affidavit supporting your request, i.e. his insistence on participation in sports, unwillingness to spend more time with them, having to keep them away from your mother when they are regularly exposed, etc. The more detail you provide to the judge the more likely you will get a temporary order allowing you to decide to vaccinate.
Email questions to [email protected]
As You Were Saying: Observing the ugly truth about smartphones
Dogs can introduce hookworms to humans
You’ll know the right time to remarry
Trillion Dollars to Enter Bitcoin (BTC) Funds
Vax stance can be cause for custody adjustment
Make holidays extra beautiful with season’s best new makeup
33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, gets global reach
Landshare is Bringing Real Estate to The Blockchain with Tokenized Properties
Franks: Energy – America has it, we should continue to use it
Ruth Negga steps into dangerous world of ‘Passing’ in Netflix drama
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Nevada’s Goldfield Hotel Said to Be Portal to the Other Side
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Fully vaccinated bodybuilder George Peterson, 37, found dead in hotel room
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care