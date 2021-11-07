News
‘Being BeBe’ looks back on Minneapolis drag performer BeBe Zahara Benet’s eventful life
Emily Branham knew she wanted to tell BeBe Zahara Benet’s story the moment she heard about the Minneapolis drag performer.
Branham was living in New York, editing and producing commercials and music videos, when her sister back in her hometown of Minneapolis landed a gig as a backup dancer for Benet, who was about to travel to Texas to compete in her first national drag pageant. Not only was Benet a terrific performer with an infectious personality, she was also a native of the African country of Cameroon with a rich backstory.
“I came to Minneapolis to see her perform and she blew me away,” Branham said. “She was much more than I ever expected.”
But what was initially going to be a short film focused on that Texas trip turned out to be a 15-year journey with hundreds of hours of footage, a barebones trip to Cameroon, a blossoming friendship and the feature-length documentary “Being BeBe,” which serves as the closing night selection of the annual Sound Unseen film festival. The doc debuts Nov. 13 at the Walker Art Center and Branham and Benet will be on hand for a post-screening Q&A.
“After the pageant, I knew there was so much there, we just kept filming,” Branham said. “I wanted the film to be a Trojan horse. Like you start watching it, it’s light and fun. But it’s more than that. BeBe’s story has so much to offer.”
From Cameroon to Minnesota
Long before there was BeBe Zahara Benet, there was Nea Marshall Kudi Ngwa, a native of Douala, Cameroon. He got his first taste of drag when he was at a Paris fashion show and offered to don a dress as one of the female models didn’t show.
At 19, Ngwa moved to Minneapolis, where his other siblings had attended college. In 2001, he began his drag career as a performer at the Gay 90s nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. This was years before “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brought the art into the mainstream and, at the time, one of the main ways to build a national audience was through the pageant circuit.
“Emily came to a rehearsal and she was very intrigued by the whole idea of drag and the pageantry that goes with it,” Ngwa said. “She asked if she could follow me and make a short something out of it.”
The pair, who are both now 41, hit it off.
“It started with us building a friendship first and having plenty — and plenty — of conversations,” Ngwa said. “And the conversations had nothing to do with work, but everything to do with family and being humans going through the human experience. It took awhile, but I was able to build a lot of trust with her.”
Getting in on the ground floor of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
In 2008, Ngwa got word that drag superstar RuPaul was about to launch a competitive reality TV series. A friend encouraged him to apply and then the show’s producers contacted him, urging him to audition. It wasn’t until RuPaul herself showed up at the Gay 90s and visited Ngwa backstage.
“The reason it took me awhile is because, prior to ‘Drag Race,’ a lot of people laughed at the art form instead of laughing with it. I didn’t want to be this thing that people laugh at,” Ngwa said.
But after RuPaul’s personal pleas, Ngwa auditioned and earned a spot on the inaugural season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” While the show is now its own industry, with 13 seasons, numerous spinoffs and international versions in 10 countries, back in early 2009, it was a largely unknown show with its nine low-budget episodes airing on the relatively obscure cable network Logo.
“It was crazy,” Ngwa said of the shoot. “They just said, ‘Hey, pack four suitcases with whatever you have.’ It felt like production was trying to figure out what the show was while we were making it. (The contestants) were also trying to figure it out. Every day was a new surprise.
“People tell me all the time how hard it is to compete on ‘Drag Race’ and I say, ‘No, it’s not. At least now you have a blueprint. You know how to prepare.’ We did not.”
‘Drag Race’ provided a platform, not a career
In the first “Drag Race” season finale, Bebe Zahara Benet triumphed over Nina Flowers in a lip sync of RuPaul’s own “Cover Girl (Put the Bass in Your Walk),” taking home a cash prize of $20,000 and $5,000 worth of MAC Cosmetics.
At the time, Branham thought that would make for the perfect ending to her documentary.
“After BeBe won ‘Drag Race,’ she was going to have a built-in audience,” Branham said. “I may have thought ‘Drag Race’ was the end, but little did I know it was more like the beginning.”
As she looked at the footage, Branham realized there wasn’t enough there yet, and she wanted to give more depth and breadth to BeBe’s story. It was a feeling she had numerous times over the next decade.
“Being BeBe” follows Ngwa’s post-“Drag Race” life, which included moving to New York, trying to establish himself on a wider scale, attempting to stage a pair of original drag shows and ultimately moving back to Minneapolis with an uncertain future.
“That was a moment in BeBe’s career when she was throwing a lot of spaghetti at the wall,” Branham said. “She wanted to be back on TV and maximize her fame and success.”
“I tell people ‘Drag Race’ gave me a platform, not a career,” Ngwa said. “I had to build a career on my own through trial and error. It’s part of being an artist.”
A life-changing trip to Africa
By 2018, things were looking up for Ngwa again. He made a surprise appearance on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” as the first “Drag Race” champion to compete on “All Stars.” Branham seized on Ngwa’s newfound visibility and launched a Kickstarter to help fuel “Being BeBe.” She quickly met her goal, raising $35,027 from 658 backers.
Branham used some of the money to fund a trip to Cameroon. The subsequent footage led to some of the most emotional and intense moments of the documentary.
“It was really hard, it was just me and a director of photography,” she said. “We were a small and nimble team. But what we came away with from there was significant.”
The Cameroon footage shows the severe homophobia in a country where you can get arrested for merely presenting yourself in public as anything other than a strictly masculine man or feminine woman. Branham interviewed young queer Cameroonians — and blurred their faces to protect their identities — who marveled over Ngwa’s success. He’s not just surviving, they said, but living. Branham called the trip life-changing.
‘Not just another diva’
With BeBe Zahara Benet back in the spotlight, 2019 offered more good news. Ngwa landed a role on the TLC series “Dragnificent,” which features four drag performers assisting women with their impending weddings.
Ngwa also developed a new live drag show dubbed Nubia, which featured him alongside five other Black “Drag Race” vets — Bob the Drag Queen, Peppermint, Shea Coulee, the Vixen and Monique Heart — performing original music, group choreography, video installations, live vocals, lip syncs and narrative-driven performance art. The first three performances in New York sold out and drew raves from critics and fans. (Branham said Nubia was the best thing yet she’d seen from BeBe.)
Unfortunately, those three shows took place in early March 2020, just prior to the pandemic lockdown. Ngwa’s plan to take Nubia to Los Angeles and other major cities was squashed.
That summer, Branham had yet another rough cut of the documentary ready, but it still didn’t feel quite right. She took a cue from one of her favorite films — “Gimme Shelter,” which shows members of the Rolling Stones watching footage of their disastrous 1969 Altamont concert — and set up a remote interview with Ngwa that August.
The new footage shows Ngwa out of drag, relaxing on a sofa while watching and commenting on Branham’s rough cut. The pair also reflect on the murder of George Floyd, with a masked Ngwa visiting George Floyd Square.
“One of BeBe’s superpowers is how warm she is one-on-one with people. It’s so wonderful, it’s one of the things that kept me working with her,” Branham said.
The new footage, Branham said, was an attempt to get more of that warmth up on the screen. “By injecting more of our relationship into the story, I felt like that warmth comes across more. I want people to see what I see in BeBe. She’s not just another diva performing on stage.”
After 15 years, ‘Being BeBe’ is ready for its closeup
Ngwa’s extended family — some of whom were still coming to terms with his drag career — show up in “Being Bebe” and one of the most touching moments is seeing his parents watch him perform live as BeBe for the first time.
The documentary has made its way through the festival circuit this year, earning acclaim as well as the 2021 Best Documentary Award at the Provincetown International Film Festival. Ngwa has plans to revive Nubia as a touring production next year.
“I just want the film to reach the right people,” said Branham, who hopes it will be a useful tool for people on the front lines of fighting for LGBTQ equality.
Is Ngwa happy with the final version of the film?
“I am humbled,” he said. “Happy is great, but humbled is even better. I do feel like it captured my journey. It captured who I am, what I have always wanted to say. It’s about perseverance, being patient and focused and happy. It’s about all these different aspects of who I am.
“I’m very excited for the screening at the Walker and we’ve got ‘Drag Race’ girls coming to town to see it. This is my 20th anniversary in drag. And this movie is almost a love letter to Minneapolis and Minnesota. This last year has been very challenging. But we still have that magic, we still have that thing that made Minnesota such a beautiful place. Yes, we’ve taken 10 steps back, but I believe we can take 10 or 20 steps forward.”
‘Being BeBe’
- When: 7 p.m. Nov. 13
- Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls.
- Tickets: $20 via soundunseen.com
State cross country: St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer, Minnetonka’s Nick Gilles win 3A races
St. Michael-Albertville’s Ali Weimer won the 1,600-meter race at the Class 2A track and field state meet in the spring. But that didn’t do much to calm her nerves heading into Saturday’s Class 3A cross country state meet.
The Gophers commit wanted this title badly.
“I’m a big cross country girl. … (The last few years) I was like, ‘I want that so bad,’ ” she said. “I knew going into my senior year, I have to get it. … I was like ‘this is my time.’ ”
It was indeed. Weimer held off Minnetonka freshman Sydney Drevlow with a winning time of 17 minutes, 42.8 seconds to win the state title by 15 seconds. Drevlow’s teammate, Daphne Grobstein, finished third, with East Ridge’s Halle Mestery, Central’s Iris Guider and Forest Lake’s Nora Hushagen rounded out the top six.
But it was Weimer and Drevlow competing for the crown.
“I knew Sydney was not going to let me have it easily,” Weimer said. “Running into the prairie, we kind of broke away from the pack a little bit, and she was pushing me. I thought she was going to get ahead of me, but once we came through the two miles, I was like ‘OK, I’ve got to bring it home.’ I just kept surging and lengthening the gap as much as I could without dying.”
Edina topped Wayzata for the team title. Prior Lake placed third, while Farmington was fifth.
BOYS
Math and endurance led Nick Gilles to a state title.
Early in the race, on straightaways heading into sharp turns, you’ll see droves of runners taking wide angles. Not Gilles.
“I just run the tangent,” Gilles said. “Everyone else is all the way over this way … I’m like all the way on my own.”
He likened it to a race car driver hugging the inside line. Travel the shortest path. That strategy helped the Minnetonka junior get to the front of the pack. His love for hills helped him stay there.
Throughout the second half of the race, Gilles yo-yoed from the front of the lead pack to third or fourth. He re-captured the lead on inclines, grabbing it for good on the last uphill stretch.
“I knew I had to do it then,” he said.
Gilles won the race with a time of 15 minutes, 22.8 seconds, edging Robbinsdale Armstrong junior Noah Brecker by two and a half seconds for the Class 3A boys title. Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker was third, with White Bear Lake’s Ernest Mattson placing fifth.
Vanacker said he wasn’t aware of who Gilles was until early this season. There was no true state meet last year — though an event was put on by an outside organization — because of COVID-19, so if there was a fall for surprise runners to pop up, this was it. Gilles quickly appeared on the radar early in the season.
“This whole season, he’s just kind of been going nuts,” Vanacker said.
Wayzata won the team title by 22 points over Minneapolis Southwest. Mounds View was third, and Rosemount was fifth.
Appeals court halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democrat President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”
“The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry, a Republican.
At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits, some of which were made more conservative by the judicial appointments of former Republican President Donald Trump.
The Biden administration has been encouraging widespread vaccinations as the quickest way to end the pandemic that has claimed more than 750,000 lives in the United States.
The administration says it is confident that the requirement, which includes penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation, will withstand legal challenges in part because its safety rules pre-empt state laws.
The 5th Circuit, based in New Orleans, said it was delaying the federal vaccine requirement because of potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues” raised by the plaintiffs. The government must provide an expedited reply to the motion for a permanent injunction Monday, followed by petitioners’ reply on Tuesday.
Denver breaks record-high temperature on Saturday with 80 degrees
Denver snapped a record-high temperature on Saturday when it hit 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The prior 79-degree high for Nov. 6 in Denver was set in 1934.
Saturday’s high is tied for the second highest November temperature in Denver, behind the highest temperature recorded in Denver this month — 81 degrees on Nov.17, 2017.
Denver may set, or tie, another daily record-high temperature on Sunday as the forecast high temperature in the city is expected to be about 78 degrees, according to the weather service. The record high for Nov. 7 is 78 degrees set in 1999.
A cool down is expected Monday with more seasonal temperatures, and a Denver forecast high of 58 degrees.
🌡 Update: A temperature of 80°F was recorded at 1:13PM and again between 2-2:30pm. This breaks the daily record for November 6th, and is tied for the 2nd warmest November temperature on record for Denver (81 on 11/17/2017). #cowx
[Corrected date from previous tweet] https://t.co/ddCN1FZe0G
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 6, 2021
