BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of November 7 – November 13

What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We're back with another week of astrological forecasts

Astro Overview: ISH JUST GOT REAL!

Heaviest influences this week will be Venus in Capricorn and Mars in Scorpio.

This combo will be making us goal-oriented and cleaning house both in our professional and love lives.

While Mars pushes us over the goal lines to finish strong professionally in 2022 but also really highlights the dead spots in our romantic and emotional lives.

Venus in Capricorn pushes us to get serious about our finances and boosting our relations with business partners and/or co-workers will be easier than usual under this influence.

We start to revaluate our connections, reliability, and faithfulness and start expressing our emotions authentically but carefully as Capricorn never jumps into anything without a strategy.

The bottom line astrological themes will be powering through the things that matter while discarding the things that don’t. Lots of speaking up for one’s self and just being honest about the roles we play and how that affects our self-esteem as well as how those roles intersect with other folks and situations in our life.

Alrighty let’s get into it…

CAPRICORN

Oooh Capricorn love is in the air for you this week. It’s quietly known among the Capricorn community that they are low-key highly sexual and sensual beings much like Scorpio. With that in mind, choose wisely who you engage with under the sheets and with your hearts as the planetary influence may have you discarding your normal strategic nature.This week Venus really heats up in your sign triggering singles to clean up lovers and no label relationships that are running stagnant and label-less while getting real with themselves about what you truly want. As for those who are partnered many of you or your partners will be pushed gently towards taking things to the next level – so expect New Year’s engagements and baby announcements at the top of 2022.