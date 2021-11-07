Celebrities
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of November 7 – November 13
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview: ISH JUST GOT REAL!
Heaviest influences this week will be Venus in Capricorn and Mars in Scorpio.
This combo will be making us goal-oriented and cleaning house both in our professional and love lives.
While Mars pushes us over the goal lines to finish strong professionally in 2022 but also really highlights the dead spots in our romantic and emotional lives.
Venus in Capricorn pushes us to get serious about our finances and boosting our relations with business partners and/or co-workers will be easier than usual under this influence.
We start to revaluate our connections, reliability, and faithfulness and start expressing our emotions authentically but carefully as Capricorn never jumps into anything without a strategy.
The bottom line astrological themes will be powering through the things that matter while discarding the things that don’t. Lots of speaking up for one’s self and just being honest about the roles we play and how that affects our self-esteem as well as how those roles intersect with other folks and situations in our life.
Alrighty let’s get into it…
CAPRICORN
Oooh Capricorn love is in the air for you this week. It’s quietly known among the Capricorn community that they are low-key highly sexual and sensual beings much like Scorpio. With that in mind, choose wisely who you engage with under the sheets and with your hearts as the planetary influence may have you discarding your normal strategic nature.This week Venus really heats up in your sign triggering singles to clean up lovers and no label relationships that are running stagnant and label-less while getting real with themselves about what you truly want. As for those who are partnered many of you or your partners will be pushed gently towards taking things to the next level – so expect New Year’s engagements and baby announcements at the top of 2022.
Red Flag: Venus has you feeling frisky. Don’t let your hormones get you caught up — as it will be hard to get out of the situation. Watch out for unexpected pregnancies.
Sweet Spot: This is a great time for those of you with unhealthy attachment styles and childhood wounds to get therapy.
Cecily Strong Stands Up For Abortion As A Clown On ‘SNL’s Weekend Update & Twitter Applauds Her
Cecily Strong played Goober the Clown on the popular segment of the latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and revealed her character had ‘a clown abortion at 23’ while also calling it ‘a rough subject’ to talk about.
Cecily Strong, 37, was dressed as a clown while bringing up the serious topic of abortion during Weekend Update on the Nov. 6 episode of Saturday Night Live. The actress played Goober the Clown, who looked a lot like Loonette from the childrens’ series The Big Comfy Couch, in the headline-making segment and used the character to bring attention to the Texan law that effectively bans abortion after six weeks. After Cecily’s clown revealed she had “a clown abortion at 23,” she went on to explain how it’s not something she prefers to talk about because it’s her own “personal clown business.”
“I really don’t [want to talk about this],” Cecily’s Goober character said about the abortion talk during the segment. “But people keep bringing it up, so I gotta talk about freaking abortion… I wish I didn’t have to do this, because the abortion I had at 23 is my personal clown business.”
“It’s a rough subject, so we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable,” she continued. “Who wants a balloon animal?”
Her character then went on to talk about abortion statistics. “Did you know that one in three clowns will have an abortion in her lifetime?” she asked. “You don’t, because they don’t tell you. They don’t even know how to talk to other clowns about it, because when they do talk about it, if you were a clown who wasn’t the victim of something sad like clown-cest, they think your clown abortion wasn’t a ‘righteous clown abortion.’ I mean, what the d*ck is that?!”
During the airing of Cecily’s Goober the Clown appearance, Twitter users shared tweets in support of the sketch involving the controversial topic. “I had an abortion at 21—thanks for sharing your truth, abortion clown!” one user exclaimed. “Please have Goober The Clown be at the Supreme Court 12/1 when Boss v Jackson is heard (Well done #CecilyStrong),” another wrote. “Goober the Clown is crap at balloon animals, but drops truth bombs with laser accuracy,” a third pointed out.
Further into the segment, Colin Jost reminded Cecily’s Goober that cursing is not allowed on Weekend Update and she didn’t hesitate to continue trying to make him and others laugh. “It’s funny, Colin, we’re having fun—just laugh, pull my finger… Laugh! I need it! I need you to laugh so hard, like the way I laughed when the doctor asked if I got pregnant on my way over to the clinic because I wasn’t very far along,” she said.
“Not like a funny-haha joke,” she continued, “but like, in a funny, you’re not an awful person and your life isn’t over joke. A-honka honka!”
See the full video of Cecily’s portrayal of Goober the Clown during the Weekend Update segment above.
#RHOP: Candiace Claims There’s A ‘Double Standard’ When It Comes To Her Shade, Points To THIS #MarriedToMedicine Clip
Candiace Dillard isn’t exactly sorry that she issued a “ya mama” diss Mia Thornton’s way, because The Real Housewife of Potomac insists that there’s a double standard.
In an #RHOPReunion preview, Andy Cohen asks a viewer question to Candiace about the “ya mama is low budget” shade she issued to Mia whose mother struggled with substance abuse and was previously incarcerated.
The viewer wondered if Candiace was really unaware of Mia’s mother’s history and Candiace once again insisted that she had no idea. She also added that Mia should be “grateful” that she only “joned” her with the “ya mama” diss.
“I did not know. I did not,” said Candiace. “If I knew that she had the trauma that she has with her mother, I would not have said that. I would’ve talked about something else. What I will say is, that was– in the Black community, it’s referred to as ‘joning.’ I was going light on you and what happened was, you were ungrateful.”
Candiace’s comments made her fellow housewives including Gizelle Bryant cringe and Andy questioned Candiace about her sharp tongue.
Andy: “So if you say, ‘Your mom is low budget,’ she’s supposed to thank you?!”
Candiace: “What am I supposed to do when she insults me?”
Gizelle: “You saw that episode and you thought to yourself, ‘Wow. I was justified in all of this!’ I didn’t feel like your actions toward her were justifiable…”
Candiace: “What actions?!”
Gizelle: “Things coming out your mouth!”
Candiace: “If I want to respond verbally, hello, welcome to the stage! That’s what we do!”
Andy then hops in and asks Candiace candidly, “How’s that working for you? Honestly, How is the way that you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year…” he adds hinting to the Cabernet Combat that took place in season 5 with Monique Samuels.
“So that’s my fault that I was physically attacked?!” asks Candiace.
“Well, you’re the common denominator…” responds Candiace who adds that “every housewife on stage” has said “nasty” and “disrespectful” things. “But because I am better at it, I am somehow crucified!”
#RHOP Season 6, Episode 18 SNEAK PEEK 2. All New, Sunday 8/7c on Bravo. (Source @Bravotv @NBCUniversal) pic.twitter.com/IB8NuIlYpL
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 5, 2021
Unfortunately for Andy, some Bravo watchers took great umbrage with him seemingly blaming Candiace for last year’s physical altercation and several agreed that Candiace’s disses actually arent’ that bad.
I do not like Candiace…. but how dare Ashley, has she forgotten about her mouth? And where was Andy with the same energy for Erika, Heavenly, Phaedra, Porsha… all these people are hypocrites https://t.co/UNFP0cg79c
— Bongiwe (@Bongiwe_sibanda) November 6, 2021
Hot box, ur a whore from Hampton, you look like a whore on the street corner, you need to fill the hole in your heart and not between your legs, you miscarried due to drunk driving, Mail order cooch – Ashley & Karen. why is Andy gaslighting Candiace with these colorist birds? https://t.co/ZhG3iL4Vyl pic.twitter.com/cW3nVKYHEw
— It’s a clear if I approve it 🤷🏾♂️😶 (@Tea_witdre) November 5, 2021
IMO, Candiace’s mouth is no worse than the rest…The shade Phaedra has thrown, Heavenly from Married to Med, s.8 Reza from Shahs, Lala from PRules, the list goes on..#RHOP pic.twitter.com/fmPBXDSoUc
— Blabbing Bravo. (@blabbingbravo) November 5, 2021
Candiace herself even retweeted a clip from “The Married To Medicine” season 4 reunion where Heavenly said “that’s your mother” to Mariah Huq, a diss she used several times on the show.
“Candiace slander sells tickets,” tweeted the housewife.
The answer is obviously B. Lol. But we love rhetorical questions. https://t.co/SGyvuCaGY8
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 6, 2021
Candiace slander sells tickets. Move the bar for Candiace and the show sells out. Argue with your mother. And stream #DEEPSPACE https://t.co/LW1lPAyEyz
— CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 7, 2021
Paging, Dr. Heavenly! #MarriedToMedicine’s shade-sending dentist has definitely been known to send “ya mama” shade, but viewers don’t think Andy was appalled by it.
So @andy it was funny when Dr.Heavenly said your momma but it’s wrong when Candiace says it????
— Drea (@DiamondLuv81) November 6, 2021
Heavenly repeatedly said ‘yo mama’ on Married2Med. I don’t recall Andy having a segment to tell her to watch her mouth. Pretty sure he laughed when she said it at the reunion also. But when Candiace says it, it’s the worst thing in the world #RHOP
— Bloop 🍑💎🌸 (@realitytvhooked) November 5, 2021
This is FAR from the first time that Candiace has alleged that there’s a double standard when it comes to her. In fact, during a recent BOSSIP #RealityRecap, Candiace said [again] that people get pissed off when it comes to her shade because she’s “better at reading than them.”
Hit the flip for that.
Was Candiace’s “ya mama” diss that bad or is she held to a different standard? According to Candiace, it’s the latter.
During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, Candiace responded to a BOSSIP viewer who wondered if Ashley Darby was “held accountable” for the “do you have Alzheimer’s” comment she made to Mia Thornton’s husband, G.
“No,” said Candiace. “It would be off-brand for anyone but Candiace to be held accountable for the things that she says, it’s all par for the course,” said Candiace on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “Obviously there were a lot of people who were offended by Ashly’s ageist comment and in the moment I can’t even believe she said that. Her brand is to be very PC and be aware of what she says so she can then crucify me for not being aware of what I say. It was not brought up later, there was no outrage. The way the show works is–if Candiace says it. Let’s crucify her.”
(5:50)
She also once again said that colorism is afoot when it comes to her and fellow housewife Dr. Wendy Osefo.
“The colorism conversation is one I’m often wary of having,” said Candiace during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I like to call it a kitchen table conversation because it can be misconstrued and misread in mixed company, but I think the reward is greater than the risk. There are double standards, there are buzz words and dog whistles used like “aggressive”, “doing too much” violent” or “angry” that are specifically used towards people who look like me or Wendy that are not used when someone who’s light behaves the same way; rolling their neck, doing all this with the finger, banging on tables—that’s never labeled aggressive.
“If I do it, if Wendy does it–it’s just different,” Candiace added during BOSSIP’s RealityRecap. “I am the villain, I am vile, I’m nasty, I need to be fired. I have not said or done anything worse than the rest of this cast. If you lined up everyone’s indiscretions everyone is pretty much on the same playing field.”
(9:20)
Watch Candiace on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap below.
Are YOU watching tonight’s #RHOPReunion at 8/7 c on Bravo?
When a Reunion has this much ☕️, you know we had to make it 4-parts! Part ONE of the #RHOP Reunion fills us with Happy & Ness, tonight 8/7c!🌸 pic.twitter.com/CpNFLVIl1b
— Bravo (@BravoTV) November 7, 2021
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser: Rip Will Go ‘As Far As Is Necessary’ To Get Revenge For The Duttons
Rip Wheeler is out for blood after this hit on the Duttons. HL got EXCLUSIVE season 4 scoop from Cole Hauser about Rip’s next moves, what’s going on with Beth, and more.
Someone put a hit out on the Duttons, and Rip is not going to rest until vengeance is served. Yellowstone returns for season 4 on November 7, and it’s Rip’s job to figure out what happened. When it comes to revenge after this brutal attack on John, Beth, and Kayce, Cole Hauser told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rip will go “as far as is necessary, I think, and maybe even a little further.”
This hit will change the lives of those living on the Dutton ranch forever. “It can’t not change, but I think what you’ll see in [season] 4 is that you’re going to see a change in a lot of people’s stories,” Cole said. “I think that’s what’s really brilliant this year. Taylor [Sheridan] really, once again, kind of outdid himself in the sense of being able to identify all the characters and show these different stories and how this really affects the rest of the year on so many different aspects — physically, mentally. The characters are obviously going to go through a lot so, yeah, just another great year of Taylor doing his thing.”
The last time we saw Beth, she was caught up in an explosion at work. Her fate is still somewhat unknown, but Cole has all the faith in the world that Beth will make it out. “She’s tough as nails. She’ll be alright,” Cole noted.
Finn Little has joined the cast of season 4 as Carter, a young boy Beth takes under her wing. So, how will Rip take to this new kid in his life?
“He’s not like Rip,” Cole told HollywoodLife. “He’s definitely a tortured soul, but we didn’t have the same upbringing, same relationships. He is kind of his own thing, but I think what hopefully the audience will see [and] I know Kelly and I really worked hard at was being able to manage this kid within our relationship and the growth of it. I think he’s somebody that brings out different colors in us, and you get to see us being able to have to deal with something other than each other.” Yellowstone season 4 airs Sundays on Paramount Network.
