Class 1A boys soccer final: Humboldt falls to Southwest Christian

One of the first St. Paul officers who arrived to the shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar saw a wounded person being dragged across the street to get help. Pockets of people were outside, tending to others with injuries.

Officers on the scene were braced for the possibility that someone was still shooting.

With adrenaline running as they quickly looked for the suspects and then helped the wounded, the officers realized this was anything but a run-of-the-mill bar shooting. Wallets and cellphones were scattered around after more than 200 people sought cover and ran from the shootout.

Officers encountered more and more people injured in the early morning of Oct. 10 — there turned out to be 16 in all, one of whom died.

No one remembers a shooting with more victims in modern history in St. Paul. There were 67 St. Paul patrol officers and 55 firefighters, who are EMTs and paramedics, who responded to the bar. But for the first moment, as frantic 911 calls poured in, a handful of officers were on their own.

These are their stories, told publicly for the first time.

RESPONDED WITHIN 30 SECONDS

Early Sunday, Oct. 10, officers Alex Mohn and Richard Puente were patrolling on West Seventh Street when they heard public safety dispatcher Ryan Briles speaking over the police radio: “Shots fired. Multiple callers. Advising that somebody may have been hit. At least eight shots fired within the last two minutes. People are fighting. … We are getting calls currently of a person shooting.” It was about 12:15 a.m.

They were close enough to arrive to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar within 30 seconds, Mohn said.

Getting a call about shots fired or a shooting outside a bar isn’t unusual. “I think everyone expected a fairly average scene,” said officer Josh Needham, who was next to pull up.

“Maybe one or two people shot,” said officer Brianna Kisch, who arrived at about the same time as Needham.

But when Needham saw the bystanders outside taking care of the injured, he thought, “That’s not normal.”

The intense spike in calls at the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center told the 911 call-takers and dispatchers the seriousness of what was unfolding.

There were 147 calls to the ECC between 12:15 and 1:15 a.m.; information wasn’t available about how many of them were regarding the bar shooting, but many would have been, especially in the first 10 minutes, said Bryan Linn, shift supervisor.

They shifted staff members, including Linn and another supervisor, so they had 14 people to answer the 911 calls. Dispatchers who handle different areas of St. Paul and the county also pitched in to help with directing officers and paramedics where to go.

‘HELP ME, HELP ME’

When Kisch arrived, a man carrying a woman over his shoulder — later identified as Marquisha Wiley, 27 — beelined toward the officer and pleaded, “Help me, help me, she’s been shot.”

“We couldn’t get him to let go of her,” Kisch said. After convincing him to get to the ground with Wiley, the man continued hugging her, applying needed pressure to the wound.

Kisch found Wiley had a faint pulse that disappeared after a few seconds. She tried to reassure the people with Wiley that paramedics were on the way.

“The hardest part for me was knowing I couldn’t do anything,” Kisch said.

Paramedics took Wiley into an ambulance and pronounced her dead at 12:26 a.m. An autopsy showed that Wiley was shot in the back. The bullet pierced her lung and heart.

Police have said Wiley and most of the others injured were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The reason for the shooting was an argument about domestic abuse, according to murder and attempted-murder charges filed against Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, who are in custody. They allegedly shot at each other in the crowded West Seventh Street food hall and bar, which is near the Xcel Energy Center.

TRIAGING THE WOUNDED

The first thing that Puente did when he pulled up was quickly retrieve a department-issued rifle from the squad car. He and Mohn, both St. Paul officers for four years, immediately listened for any sounds of shooting. They checked the area in front of the bar for anyone holding a gun, not realizing at the time that the shooting had unfolded inside the business.

“There were so many victims and so much chaos,” with people screaming for help, Needham said.

“I think everyone quickly established, ‘Is there someone still shooting? No,’ so now you start the process of triage,” Needham said. He and other officers checked on people to assess how badly injured they were, and then sometimes had to move on to see if there was another person who needed help more urgently.

Puente started treating a man, looked around and saw more people were injured and radioed for four ambulances. In the end, eight ambulances were dispatched, some of them transporting two victims at a time, said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Adams.

Kisch said she appreciated the bystanders who were assisting them. A woman held Needham’s flashlight, pointing the light on the injured because the officer needed both his hands to render aid.

People from the crowd also helped Puente. He wound a tourniquet around the leg of a man who was shot in an artery and used the man’s own belt to control the bleeding from another gunshot wound to his arm. Needham and Mohn applied tourniquets to injured people, as well.

Ulicer Sanchez, a St. Paul firefighter and paramedic, wasn’t supposed to be working that night, but answered a request earlier in the evening to come in so the department wouldn’t be short staffed. He and his crew provided medical care to two people and transported them to the hospital.

“There’s a lot of things that go through your mind right before you step out of the (ambulance) rig,” he said. “There’s always a little bit of a chill at the back of your neck, thinking ‘Is the shooter still here? Are they going to target first responders next?’ That’s why we work as a team.”

While officers wear bullet-resistant vests, most St. Paul firefighters do not have them — and that is something Adams is working to change. People and businesses contributed about $73,000 to the nonprofit Shield616 or the St. Paul Fire Foundation, which was enough to purchase 33 ballistic vests and helmets for St. Paul firefighters that were presented to them in June. The fundraising is ongoing because the department’s authorized strength is 435.

TAKING A TOLL

All St. Paul officers and firefighters, who also provide emergency medical care in the city, have been through training for an active shooter. No one needed to mention the training by name — they just put it into place, said Needham, who has nine years of law enforcement experience.

“Our training kicked in, so it wasn’t a situation of, ‘Oh God, what do we do?’ It was, ‘This is what we have to do. This is our job,’ ” Kisch said. “And everybody took a piece of that puzzle, and got the job done.”

While it was the most victims the officers have seen from one incident, it was “controlled chaos,” Kisch said. They had help from St. Paul officers who responded from other patrol districts, along with law enforcement from Maplewood, Metro Transit, Ramsey County and the Minnesota State Patrol.

“I’m incredibly proud of the bravery, training, instinct and compassion that our officers bring to challenging, traumatic situations,” said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. “The unique part of being a police officer is that day in and day out, you’re going into situations where you have little information about what’s going on other than the fact it’s chaotic and people need help. Our officers are constantly walking into the unknown and it really takes a toll on them.”

Though the first responders were tested by the situation, Mohn said they think about the people who were shot and all those who lived through the fear of it.

“We sympathize with everyone who was caught up in it,” he said. “It was a terrible, terrible thing to go through.”

Kisch, an officer of three years, saw firsthand the pain of the people who cared about Wiley.

“It was the pure, raw emotion” of the man who’d been carrying Wiley that “really got to me,” Kisch said.

Since the incident, the St. Paul police and fire departments and the Ramsey County 911 center have checked in with employees to see if they are OK. They have employee assistance programs and peer support systems in place.

Sanchez said it’s important for him to talk with people on his crew and his wife, Kayla Sanchez, who is also a St. Paul firefighter and paramedic.

“It helps a lot to find out different ways of how people dealt with it long term and just letting it out instead of bottling it in,” Sanchez said.

HOW TO HELP

People who want to contribute financially to a ballistic vest for a St. Paul firefighter can do so at shield616.org/firefighter.