CSU star David Roddy plans to channel inner Nikola Jokic to get Rams back to NCAA Tournament

Let’s face it, CBD is the main player on the alternative medical scene and we are all about it. Most of us struggle with stress and anxiety due to the busy, complicated lives we lead. Of course, we are going to search for something to ease our mind and free us from the constant worry.

People are more frequently searching for natural alternatives to the standard pharmacy drugs. But let’s say you’ve tried CBD in the past and didn’t like the taste or texture of the product. What if we told you that there is a more pleasant way for you to take CBD?

What if we told you that it’s not at all yucky and in fact, CBD is really tasty in the form of your favorite childhood sweets? Keep reading cause we are about to get into the world of the best CBD gummies on the market.

Our Reviewed List of the Best CBD Gummies of 2021

BudPop : Overall Best CBD Gummies FAB CBD : Best for Beginners Cheef Botanicals : Made With Organic Hemp Medterra CBD : Top Rated By Customers CBDistillery : Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

#1. BudPop : Overall Best CBD Gummies

Best Overall

It’s safe to say that BudPop is one of the leaders in the CBD industry. Their products consist of only pure hemp-extracted products, made from natural Nevada-grown hemp. What’s even more elite about them is that they are non-GMO and completely free of any pesticides or other substandard ingredients other brands use.

The brains behind the BudPop consists of a team of professionals with over 30 years of experience with hemp products who are dedicated to perfecting the highest quality hemp-derived products. BudPop gained its prestige being published by sites like Maxim, Men’s Journal and US Weekly. All BudPop products have been third-party tested before being sold, and every potential customer can access these results through their official website.

Features

These gummies look pretty, but we are concerned more about what’s inside the gummy and what makes them so good. These gummies are broad-spectrum which means they have undergone a process of refinement to remove the THC from them. Rest assured that if you have a surprise drug test and have had a few gummies, it won’t cause you any problems whatsoever.

Concerning other ingredients in the product, BudPop presents a whole list that you can carefully examine. All their products are vegan and contain no gluten or any other synthetic ingredients.

Pros

Premium ingredients

Affordable price for great quality

Vegan

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Third-party tested

Fast shipping

Cons

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop Gummies

#2. FAB CBD : Best for Beginners

Great Taste

A team of pharmacists brought their forces together to create the FAB CBD brand and to offer people the highest quality CBD available today. With a combination of health, fitness, and supplements, their mission was to provide natural and healthy CBD to help people.

FAB CBD sources their hemp from Colorado farms, where it is grown under 100% organic conditions using zero pesticides. Their products undergo rigorous lab tests to make sure that they are completely safe for consumption and won’t affect any customer’s health. The lab reports are available online so you can check them before buying CBD gummies

Features

Every customer wants to know what we are actually consuming. FAB CBD is absolutely transparent about the ingredients they are using, giving a full list of their products, but what do these gummies actually do? You are probably familiar with the benefits of CBD on your overall health. CBD edibles are best known to provide instant relaxation, relief from anxiety and stress, improving your sleep patterns, and freeing the body from pain whether it’s shoulder pain, headaches, or injury you are struggling with.

The CBD gummies from FAB CBD are formulated to bring you the health and wellness benefits of CBD at any time of the day or night. These chews are vegan and are made from organic cane sugar so you can enjoy their taste without any additional chemicals. Each serving contains 25 mg of CBD, making the whole bottle have a full potency of 750 mg. Hands down, these are the purest best CBD gummies on the market that you can find.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

No THC

Vegan-friendly

Pesticide-free

100% organic

CO2 extraction

Cons

Products are sold quickly and sometimes are out of stock

=> Click here to visit the official website of FAB CBD Gummies

#3. Cheef Botanicals : Made With Organic Hemp

Strong Formula

When the combined forces of health-conscious cannabis enthusiasts come together, you can make sure that you get what’s best from the cannabinoid world. Cheef Botanicals is here not just to sell CBD products, but to educate the world about the healing power of these plants being completely natural, safe, and effective.

Cheef Botanicals is known for offering one of the largest CBD lines of any brand, including gummies, oils, concentrates, flowers, and even CBD products for pets.

Features

Their 25 years of experience resulted in full potency products that are fully organic and natural. Moreover, they are a safe option for people who want to see if CBD can really do wonders as everyone says. They are made from full-spectrum CBD oil and contain less than 0.3% THC which is the legal dosage outlined by the 2018 Farm Bill.

The high potency of these gummies is best for people that have more noticeable pain and anxiety symptoms, so if you are often finding yourself in that position, these gummies may help you get through the day. If there is a particular point of pride for Cheef Botanicals, it is their natural flavors.

While most brands offer low-key two flavors, this brand really thought to satisfy everyone’s preferences offering five mouth-watering flavors: apple, orange, grape, strawberry, and pineapple. Moreover, the brand offers a 30 days money-back guarantee that comes with the purchase of any kind of gummies from the brand.

Pros

Variety of flavors

Full-spectrum

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

High potency

Natural and safe ingredients

Cons

Pricey

No shipping outside of the U.S.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals Gummies

#4. Medterra CBD : Top Rated By Customers

Best Pocket-Friendly Option

Medterra is one of the most prestigious names on the CBD market, sponsoring several professional athletes and partnering with big pharmacy brands like CVS to carry their large and diverse product lineups across the U.S.

Their founder, Jay Hartencach, says that their goal is to give you CBD that you can trust to be safe and effective, so if you are looking for completely THC-free products, this is the brand to put your full trust on.

They offer a lot of choices when it comes to ingestion method, potency, and flavors. So choose carefully according to your needs and whatever preferences you have. The brand used organic, U.S.-grown hemp provided with a certification from the US Hemp Authority Program. Whatever doubts or worries you have when it comes to their products, their customer service is happy to answer.

Features

What are the Medterra CBD gummies like? They are discreet, chewable, tasty and you can carry them wherever you go. You can choose from several varieties, including Sleep Tight, Keep Calm, Stay Alert, and Immune Boost. Whenever you face insomniac nights, and you finally want to have a good night’s sleep and face the day fully rested, choose the Sleep Tight gummies. You can choose from dosages of 25 mg or 50 mg of CBD per gummy. They also contain melatonin, chamomile, and other ingredients to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Do you find it tough to concentrate during the day? The Stay Alert gummies contain 25 mg of CBD as well as green tea and Ginkgo biloba to help you target your focus where you most need it.

And the best is yet to come. It’s not all about just the taste and the price, it’s about duration. While other types of CBD offer short-term effects, the trick with these gummies is they can sustain their functional benefits for up to 4-5 hours.

Pros

Non-GMO

Contains no THC

Third-party lab tested

Overall positive user reviews

Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority

Cons

=> Click here to visit the official website of Medterra CBD Gummies

#5. CBDistillery : Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Specially Formulated for Sleep

This community-driven brand is all about the pure cannabinoid product every customer is after. While most brands are continually raising their prices, CBDistillery is really down to earth, making their products suit almost every CBD lover’s budget and without any prescription needed.

If you are in a quest for an alternative to traditional medicine, this is the brand that prides itself on having high-quality, all-natural products. The brand uses only non-GMO and pesticide-free industrial hemp grown organically on Colorado farms. If you are looking for a real CBD gummy but don’t want to get high, try these gummies and experience all the benefits of a premium CBD product.

Features

So you want to sleep tight like a baby? Try CBDistillery’s Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies. These chews are formulated especially for nighttime use to help you relax and sleep peacefully.

Each gummy consists of 25 mg of CBD and 2 mg of melatonin, which can help you fall asleep quickly and naturally, so you’ll wake up fresh the next morning.

These gummies contain no animal products, are completely gluten-free, allergen-free, and kosher, and come in an assorted Mixed Berry flavor. Each gummy contains a pre-formulated dose, so unlike oils and tinctures, no measuring is needed. They are also portable and very easy to conceal.

Pros

Gluten-free

Vegan

Allergen-free

Natural flavors

THC-Free

U.S. Hemp Authority certified

You can save 20% with a subscription option

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No international shipping

=> Click here to visit the official website of CBDistillery Gummies

#6. CBDfx

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet in the search for a great CBD gummy, stop here and check out CBDfx Gummy Bears. These gummies may produce calm vibes while you get your daily dose of CBD.

In addition, the gummies are highly potent, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and without added syrup or any other artificial sweetener. They are a perfect blend of sweet, chewy, and delicious. Made from CBD oil extracted from the hemp plant, these edibles can completely dissolve in your digestive system in no time.

Pros

High potency

Vegan

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

No artificial sugars

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

Cons

#7. Charlotte’s Web

Experience a sense of calm and relaxation by leaning on a botanical blend of lemon balm and full spectrum CBD gummies by Charlotte’s Web.

Their Calm CBD gummies taste incredible and are made with natural ingredients and full-spectrum CBD. After the formulation, the products are tested by ISO accredited third-party laboratories. As a full spectrum CBD extract, these gummies do contain trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%) but will not produce a high or any other unpleasant side effects.

Pros

High-potency

Third-party lab tested

Organic and pure CBD

Supports focus, boosts memory, and reduces inflammation

Cons

#8. Premium Jane

Premium Jane gives their customers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee because they so strongly believe in the quality and efficacy of their product. They offer one of the best CBD gummies on the market, producing CBD isolate gummies made from high-quality CBD isolate, with less than 0.02% of THC. The full-spectrum formula includes other phytocannabinoids, natural terpenes, and flavonoids, unlike many other brands that tend to use artificial ingredients.

Pros

Vegan

Full-spectrum formula

No artificial ingredients

30 days satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Occasional shipping delays

#9. Joy Organics

Joy Organics was founded by a mother and humanitarian who struggled with chronic pain and sleep issues but found relief in the natural powers of CBD. The brand seeks to bring comfort, compassion, and confidence to its customers. Joy Organics’ CBD gummies are pharmaceutical grade, third-party tested, and certified as organic. The extracts are non-GMO and grown without pesticides and herbicides. Their premium CBD gummies come in Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple flavors and contain 10 mg of CBD

Pros

Used only natural and high-quality ingredients

Effective for stress

Affordable price

Cons

#10. cbdMD

cbdMD is among the most trusted CBD brands on the market. The gummies are available in 30 count packages of either 10 mg, 25 mg, or 50 mg of CBD per gummy. This means you can dose your CBD content accurately according to your personal needs.

They are made from natural flavors and colors, using only organic sweeteners. On top of that, the gummies are examined through quality assurance protocols and are vegan and THC-free.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Cheap shipping

Natural, organic, and vegan

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Slow shipping speed

More expensive than some other brands

#11. Palm Organix

Palm Organix offers their clients the best of both worlds with their high-quality CBD gummies for an extremely competitive price. They stand by the belief that their customers should not be forced to compromise quality due to price.

Palm Organix’s CBD gummies come with broad spectrum CBD and are gluten-free and non-GMO. They are made from natural fruit flavors and contain 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy.

Pros

American-grown hemp

GMO-free

Broad spectrum formula

Third-party tested

Gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Affordable

Cons

Only operate within the U.S.

#12. Green Roads

Green Roads have really outdone themselves in making their delectable CBD Relax Bears. There is something comforting about an adult chew that looks just like those we ate as children. Each gummy consists of 10 mg of CBD and is powerful enough to take the edge off and help you relax at the end of a long day.

They are made from CBD isolate and are very effective in giving ease to the mind and relief from the physical pains experienced. There are no side effects as this is a completely risk-free product.

Pros

No fillers, cotantaiminats, or preservatives

Third-party lab tested

THC-free

30-day return policy

Cons

No organic certification

Only based in the U.S.

#13. PureKana

PureKana CBD Gummies are designed to alleviate several health symptoms of customers. If you are dedicated to the daily utilization of these gummies, you can experience all of the therapeutic benefits.

They are pure and completely natural, clinically tested products made with innovative technology so the product can give fast and long-lasting effects. They are vegan and GMO-free, THC-free isolates, and each gummy is jam-packed with 25 mg of CBD. Check out their different wellness blends to find something helpful for you.

Pros

Transparent ingredients

THC-free

Non-GMO

Free shipping

Cons

Not suitable for pregnant or nursing women

#14. JustCBD

These gummies from JustCBD are a delicious way to consume cannabinoids and get all the associated health benefits. They are available in a wide range of gummy varieties, including gummy bears and worms, as well as rings in Apple, Peach, Watermelon, and Blueberry Raspberry flavors.

The many gummy varieties from JustCBD are vegan-friendly and can be included in a low-carb diet. There is also a sugar-free option. This is the best CBD gummy for pain reduction and overall stress and anxiety relief.

Pros

Different dosages available

60-day satisfaction guarantee

Good value subscription option

Variety of flavors and shapes

Cons

Bulk orders aren’t available

#15. FiveCBD

The brand name suggests, these gummies contain a unique 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other minor cannabinoids. One of the best specifications these gummies have is that they are available in different formulas to suit your needs.

Also, if you are a beginner in the CBD world, you can try the Original package that contains 25 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per gummy, or if you are a more experienced user you can opt for a more potent one that contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC.

Pros

Powerful, well-balanced, and effective formula

Competitive pricing

DIfferent potency options

Affordable value

Cons

Some users might not like the THC content

#16. American Shaman

Inspired by the Native American healers known as shamans, this brand promotes what is to be said the free and completely nature-given lifestyle that every person needs to practice in order to experience all the benefits from mother nature.

The company uses proprietary nanotechnology to refine hemp concentrate, allowing it to produce CBD products that are easier for the cells in the body to absorb.

The unique process from the CBD American Shaman doesn’t just make the CBD potent but also shortens the length of time you’ll have to wait to feel their effects. The American shaman products are made from terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp. They are also 100% organic and gluten-free, non-GMO, and lab tested.

Pros

Nanotechnology production for faster body absorption

Affordable price range

Non-GMO, gluten-free

100% organic

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Lower CBD concentration than other brands

Slow shipping

#17. Tommy Chong’s CBD

The actor Tommy Chong is a firm believer that the cure for all health problems lies in nature. He wants to share his story with the world and show that the purest forms of CBD offer the most potent effects that you can find.

His CBD gummies have been highly praised in the market, thousands of people stand by his belief and share their stories of how he had offered them a solution for all health problems. Tommy Chong’s CBD gummies help to improve the overall mood and sleep patterns and are great for enhancing cognitive function.

Pros

Strong potency

Variety of delicious tastes

No preservatives, filters, or contaminants

Third-party lab tests are available

Cons

#18. NuLeaf

The NuLeaf brand gains the hearts of new customers every day. Their philosophy centers around all-natural, plant-based medicine. The brand’s goal is simple: they want their customers to be happy and healthy.

NuLeaf CBD gummies are made from USDA-certified organic hemp grown and licensed in Colorado through sustainable farming practices. The hemp is never exposed to pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals, isolates, or synthetics. All their products are full-spectrum and contain only trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3%.

Pros

Pure product made from all-natural ingredients

CO2 method of extraction

Full-spectrum CBD

THC less than 0.3%

Cons

Only full-spectrum products that might be too potent for beginner users

#19. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is one of those brands for people that care what they put into their bodies. They’ve perfected their production of a full line of natural CBD products, offering a variety of CBD-infused gummies.

The brand only uses ingredients that are as clean and as high-quality as possible. Verma Farms’ CBD Gummies come in Hawaii-inspired flavors, like Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, and Blueberry Wave. These gummies are always handy when you have a rough day or you are just about to start your new working day.

Pros

CO2 extraction method

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO, all-natural hemp

Free U.S. shipping

THC-free products

Cons

A small variety of product potencies

No return on opened products

#20. RoyalCBD

Searching for a THC-free gummy? Head to RoyalCBD. Their CBD gummies are broad-spectrum CBD, which makes them perfect for anyone that wants to avoid even trace amounts of CBD in their supplements.

RoyalCBD makes sure that their customers enjoy their products too, creating a real treat for the taste buds with their assorted Strawberry, Orange, and Grape flavors. Each of their products is lab-tested to ensure the absence of solvents, toxins, and heavy metals.

Pros

Non-GMO, organic hemp extracts

Broad-spectrum CBD

Free shipping

Great value for the money

Delicious taste

Cons

Only one dosage available

#21. Penguin CBD

Have you ever seen a sad Penguin? There isn’t one. The brand that uses this cute animal as their logo says that they want their customers to be as carefree as penguins.

Penguin CBD gummies are the purest form of CBD that you’ll get, but their taste is what really puts these gummy worms over the top of our expectations. Covered with sweet and sour sugar crystals, they exist to please every sour candy fan out there.

Pros

Hemp grown in Oregon

Educational blog

30-day return policy

Fast shipping

Cons

#22. R+R Medicinals

This brand partnered with a candy manufacturer to create delicious, sugar-coated, and CBD-influenced (not sprayed) candy. Gummies consist of all-natural ingredients, filled with 25mg of organic full-spectrum CBD and minor cannabinoids. The blend of phytonutrients in these gummies will produce an entourage effect so that you get the most benefits from your dose.

Pros

Third-party lab tested

Free domestic shipping

30-day return policy

Organically-grown hemp

Affordable prices

Cons

Limited size variation of the products

#23. Cornbread CBD

If you are looking for something herb-like to calm your anxiety with a low THC content, this is the brand for you. Cornbread’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies can help you achieve that natural state of zen that only the CBD can provide, without the overwhelming effect or paranoia.

These gummies are a mixture of organic Blueberry, Strawberry, and Raspberry flavors. They contain 50 mg of CBD and up to 2 mg of THC per gummy.

Pros

30 days satisfaction guarantee

Full spectrum CBD extract

Subscription discounts

Organic flavoring

Cons

Small variety of potency option

#24. Pure Relief

After you open the package of Pure Relief CBD gummies you’ll be instantly transferred into a fresh fruit garden. These gummies are vegan and therefore lack the traditional gelatin that a lot of gummy candies have.

The effect kicks in quite fast, so when you find yourself nervous and need to relax, just pop one or two Pure Relief CBD gummies and you’ll feel instantly relieved.

Pros

Good for new and experienced users

Ingredient transparency

Third-party lab tested

Cons

#25. Just Live CBD

To live is to be free and have mind at ease, and the Just Live brand stands by its name. To achieve that particular condition, you’ll need the right daily supplement. They have a large product line of CBD gummies with additional wellness ingredients, so you can get gummies that help you sleep, give you energy, or even help you get your recommended daily dose of vitamin C.

Their formulas consist of CBD and other ingredients that work in harmony with CBD to distress and relax your body as it recovers from strenuous exercise or other physical activity.

Pros

High manufacturing standards

Certificate of analysis to prove the safety of the products

Broad-spectrum CBD

Variety of potencies

Cons

Costly compared to some other brands

Factors to Consider While Selecting the Best CBD Gummy Brands

But how do you figure out whether you chose the right CBD gummy? Take a look at this short guide that will provide you with the best information on how to choose the best quality gummies that you can enjoy for the longest time without harm.

Type of CBD Used

One of the main things to look at first is the type of CBD that is used because this is the main ingredient of all CBD gummies. There are three types of CBD: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate.

Each type of CBD offers different benefits and will meet the needs of different users, so do your research before choosing. Keep in mind that if the product doesn’t specify which type of CBD is used, it’s not the best choice to go for.

Potency of the Gummy

Most gummies contain about 10 mg or 20 mg CBD gummies per gummy. Some higher-potency gummies will contain up to 50 mg. What potency you choose depends entirely on the recommended dosage since every person requires a different level and wants a different outcome. Whatever your preferences are, choose your dosage according to your tolerance level.

Flavors

Well, we all want to enjoy tasty whatever we are eating, right? Luckily, CBD brands go the extra mile when it comes to flavor creation since they are aware that most people find the natural taste of cannabinoids unsavory.

Choose the flavor of your liking; there is no best or worst. If you are a classic Strawberry lover, it’s easy to find it since most of the brands have it, but if you want something more exotic there are a mix of fruity flavors to satisfy your refined taste buds

Buying Guide: What Health Benefits Do CBD Gummies Provide?

Relieve Inflammation

This is one of the most beneficial health benefits, with the potential to alleviate all potential symptoms of all the discomforts we humans face. Numerous studies state that CBD gummies have a significant impact on the inflammatory system.

Improve the Sleep Cycle

We all know that stress, physical pain, and overwork can do some serious damage on our sleeping cycle, and oftentimes lead to insomnia or irregular sleeping patterns. Many consumers of CBD state that it significantly helped their sleep issues to consume just 25 mg of CBD per day.

Inspires Calm Mood

Stress hormones trigger our body’s “fight or flight” response, and in today’s busy world, these hormones become over-triggered, oftentimes leaving us overwhelmed. Overall consumption of CBD brings generally positive effects on moods and eases stress.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Gummies

Q. Is it possible to overdose on CBD?

It’s better to stick to the instructions provided on the product and do not experiment with the dosage. If you ever feel a slight change in your body, like drowsiness, dry mouth, or low blood pressure it’s best for you to stop using and consult with a doctor.

Q. How long does it take to feel the benefits?

The effects may vary from person to person, so it’s better to be patient if you are a first-time user. The effect usually is noticeable within half an hour and can last up to six hours, depending on the dosage.

Q. Can I fail a drug test consuming CBD gummies?

The short answer is no; it’s almost unlikely to fail a drug test since CBD gummies contain only traces of THC. But if you take an abnormally large dosage, it may be possible to fail a drug test.

Conclusion

The benefits of daily CBD use have led to a rapidly increasing popularity of CBD products. Who wouldn’t want to chew fruity candy every time they face body pain or that anxiety kicks in?

Keep the information we’ve provided in mind, and review our list of the best CBD gummy brands. We can promise that one of these brands has the perfect CBD product for you.