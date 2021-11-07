Connect with us

CSU star David Roddy plans to channel inner Nikola Jokic to get Rams back to NCAA Tournament

Published

1 min ago

on

CSU star David Roddy plans to channel inner Nikola Jokic to get Rams back to NCAA Tournament
The difference? Rene Pulley laughed at that one. His blue bloods, the cream of the Twin Cities’ AAU crop over the years, all made a point to push themselves.

But David Roddy?

Man, David Roddy shoved.

“Somebody had seen him at the meet and they said, ‘Did you know David was running track?’” Pulley, executive director of Howard Pulley Basketball, said of the CSU Rams basketball star. “David explained to me that he was running track to get more agility. So he could be better in football and basketball.”

The godfather of AAU basketball in the Twin Cities, Pulley’s alumni list is a Who’s Who of Minnesota’s best and brightest. Khalid El-Amin. Kris Humphries. Troy Bell. Joe Mauer.

But to have one of his kids take up track for agility training? The way Roddy did? That was new.

“And I thought that showed his dedication,” Rene Pulley said. “I’d never had a kid in (my) program that really participated in another sport in order to improve himself in basketball. It was really weird to me, but I thought it was great.”

Flash forward a few years, and he’s not shocked to see Roddy, the Rams’ mountainous, multi-talented and multi-faceted 6-foot-6, 255-pound standout named to the Karl Malone Watch List, one of 20 earmarked for the right to be called the nation’s best power forward.

“(It’s) just crazy,” Pulley said. “And he absolutely recognizes where he needs improvement. He’s self-motivated. Where most of us need that trainer to push us because we can’t push ourselves — David is his own self-motivator. And he knows how to push himself. He has a commitment to excellence that a lot of players don’t have.”

And a commitment, as the best men’s college basketball player in Colorado, toward settling up unfinished business in the 2021-22 season — starting with the Rams’ season-opener against Oral Roberts, a Sweet 16 squad this past March, on Tuesday night at Moby Arena.

“What motivates me now?” Roddy asked, rhetorically. “I’m just trying to get this team to a championship. And win championships.”

“Positionless player”

CSU’s offense runs through Roddy’s classmate, point guard Isaiah Stevens, another cornerstone junior in coach Niko Medved’s program revival and one of two Rams — Roddy being the other — on the Mountain West’s preseason All-Conference team. But CSU’s hoops fortunes, for better or worse — usually better — tend to go as Roddy goes.

To wit: In only nine games last season did the junior from Minneapolis produce a stat line with four or fewer buckets. The Rams went 3-6 (.333) in those games — three of which occurred against league rivals Utah State and San Diego State — compared to a sterling 17-2 mark (.895) when Roddy’s line featured five or more field goals.

“We do a lot of things where we play through David,” noted Medved, whose team was picked by conference media to win the MW after finishing third during a COVID-adjusted 2020-21 slate with a 20-8 mark, 14-4 in league play. “And David is also a huge decision-maker for us.”

Roddy joked that he’s a “positionless player, a guy who plays everywhere.” He’s also got the green light from Medved to shoot from the wings. When CSU goes with a small lineup, the Rams will drop Roddy, Captain Mismatch, into the post, effectively slotting him as a ‘5,’ an undersized center, a spot he played anywhere from 10-20 minutes per game a year ago.

Like Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets standout and reigning NBA MVP, Roddy has got the game — and heart — of a guard, trapped in a big man’s frame.

“If you had to pin me down, I’d say I was a power forward,” said Roddy, who averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 boards, 2.6 assists and shot 27.8% from beyond the 3-point arc last season.

“Where would I (prefer to) play? I would say guard. Guard, for sure. They tend to be smaller guys, and I can take advantage of mismatches in the post on offense, while I can keep in front of them on defense.”

Roddy no longer plays quarterback, a position at which he excelled during his days at the Breck School in Golden Valley, Minn. But that’s never stopped him from thinking like one, always two or three chess moves ahead.

“We may not practice with him at center (during the) week and you throw him out there in a game, and he can execute it all perfectly,” Medved chuckled.

“He has that sense of it, of just knowing what’s going on … we’re in practice, we’re scrimmaging, he’s calling out what the other team is doing before (they run) the play. I’m like, ‘Gosh, do you have to ruin it in practice?’ He just has that sense of it.”

Deep down, he misses football, too. Sometimes. He knows the saga of Antonio Gates, the Michigan native who never played college football, became an excellent power forward at a Group of 5 school (Kent State), was considered too small — 6-4, 255 — to play the post in the NBA, and turned into one of the best tight ends in modern NFL history.

“Everybody else talks about it even more than I do,” Roddy laughed.

“The main goal is just to get drafted into the NBA, whenever that may be. If basketball isn’t going the way I feel it should, I might be open to (football).”

You know what else motivates him right now? The NCAA tournament selection committee. Nothing personal. Well, except that it felt personal, as the Rams walked away from Selection Sunday 2021 as one of the last teams to be left out of the Big Dance.

“That really hurt, for sure,” Roddy recalled. “All of our perceived notions were that we were in, no matter what. Every single (bracketologist) had us in, and then to be one of the last two teams left out was really heartbreaking for us … it makes you reflect on what you could have done better in the past.”

“We haven’t seen the best”

With that March Sadness still burning, Roddy, never satisfied, spent a couple weeks this past May working on something else: Ball-handling. Passing. Ways to find better looks for his teammates. And himself. Thinking like a quarterback again.

So Roddy traveled with Stevens to the latter’s native Texas for a fortnight of work with NBA skills trainer Tyler Relph in Dallas, whose roster of clientele includes Julius Randle, Buddy Hield and former Nuggets guard R.J. Hampton.

“It (was) a lot of sensory overload, a lot of dribble moves in a short space,” Roddy explained. “Just getting creative with it and understanding how to do (affect) the defense … when I’m kicking and driving, do I shoot or pass? That definitely helped, as well as just getting better with details.

“I would make a pass, but it wouldn’t be on-target. In the past, that would be OK, but now you have to go do it again and rep that out.”

Six movements in three steps on one side. Good. Now try it on the other side. Good. Now do it and add a step-back jumper. Good. Now do it and add three more moves.

“It was very strict,” Roddy recalled. “It just forced you to be out of your comfort zone. A lot.”

Because some things never change. Because nobody pushes Roddy harder than Roddy himself.

“I’m excited for this season. I’m excited for him,” Pulley said. “The one thing about it is, we all peak at different times. Maybe we haven’t seen the best David Roddy yet. Maybe we’re just seeing the growth of David Roddy.”

Sunday Bulletin Board: What 17-year-old boy wouldn't be thrilled with a gift of hankies? Which one pronounced them 'Neat!'?

20 mins ago

November 7, 2021

Sunday Bulletin Board: What 17-year-old boy wouldn’t be thrilled with a gift of hankies? Which one pronounced them ‘Neat!’?
‘Art’ imitates ‘life’

Sitcom Division

ZOO LOU of St. Paul: “Subject: The Best Birthday Present Ever.

“Imagine you are an intelligent, well-mannered young man in a popular late- ’50s/early-’60s sitcom (hint: It’s not Eddie Haskell) who is celebrating his 17th birthday. Now, what present from your younger brother would make you flip, to speak in the vernacular of the peasantry like Professor Marvel in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and say ‘Neat!’?

“You’ve probably guessed the young man is Wally Cleaver, and the sitcom is ‘Leave It to Beaver.’ This episode, titled ‘Wally’s License,’ which aired Oct. 11, 1962, opens with Wally holding up some handkerchiefs while brother Beaver punches him in the arm (we used to call it ‘flinch’) to celebrate each year of Wally’s life.

“‘Boy, thanks for the handkerchiefs, Beav!’ Wally exclaims. ‘They’re neat!’

“When Beaver asks if he really likes them, Wally says in all seriousness: ‘Sure. Every guy likes handkerchiefs.’

“Evidently, the creators of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ had a rather archaic notion of the kind of gift a typical teenager would gush over. Forget money, a wallet, a watch, or even a car. In 1962, handkerchiefs were definitely the ‘in thing.’ If Beaver had given Wally underwear, the script might have called for Wally to do a somersault!

“Later, Wally gets a sweater from his folks and once again exclaims: ‘Boy, this is neat! Thanks, Mom and Dad. This has been a neat birthday.’

“To me, Wally acted more like a 7-year-old who got a G.I. Joe action figure and a Slinky. The sweater is OK, but think of how Eddie Haskell and Lumpy Rutherford would have given Wally the business over his ‘neat’ handkerchiefs.

“I readily admit to being overly critical and sarcastic about certain things. And every time I watch ‘Leave It to Beaver’ (and, I might add, ‘Gomer Pyle, USMC’), I have to remind myself: ‘It’s only a TV show, it’s only a TV show, it’s only. . .’ ”

“P.S. When it comes to describing something, I hate the word ‘neat.’”

Lost … and found

B. DAZZLED of South St. Paul writes: “A couple of weeks ago, I heard some chirping and fluttering in my garage. I thought it might have been a trapped bird, so I climbed up to investigate. It turned out the bird sounds were coming from outside, but I found this treasure up in the woodwork.

“It must have been secreted away by the original owner. Maybe his wife was a Republican, and he was trying to hide it from her (or vice versa?). As far as I can tell, it is a 1964 lenticular printed campaign button for Lyndon B. Johnson and Minnesota’s own Hubert H. Humphrey! When you tilt it left, it shows LBJ with ‘Vote Johnson,’ and when you tilt it right, it shows HHH with ‘Vote Humphrey.’

“Now, these buttons are very hard to photograph, but when you tilt it in between just right, it shows the first known instance of apparent Russian interference and something that looks like ‘Wote Humphrisov’!”

The simple pleasures

THE MENDOTA HEIGHTS MISSUS (FORMERLY) reports: “On a beautiful fall day overlooking the Mississippi River, we launched the Dragon kite from my 18th-floor balcony. It was quite a challenge, but the Dragon finally took flight! What a thrilling sight to see it fly over our beautiful river!”

1636288183 174 Sunday Bulletin Board What 17 year old boy wouldnt be thrilled with

The vision thing

Our Theater of Seasons Division

C. FROM MAPLEWOOD: “Subject: A Frosty memory.

The recent talk of all the snow we had at this time last year brought to mind this photo that our son shared with us a couple of weeks after that early snowfall.

1636288184 107 Sunday Bulletin Board What 17 year old boy wouldnt be thrilled with

“Our grandsons had had fun making this guy, and while most of the snow had melted by that time, he was still hanging around.

“Our son wasn’t too excited about the yard work that still needed to be done, so he decided to give this guy a name and put him to work. Unfortunately, the magic hat was nowhere to be found.

“Oh yes, his name? Frosty the Mowman.”

Life (and death) as we know it

GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin,” writes: “Subject: Sunrise, Sunset.

“It is 3 a.m. Tears dampen my pillow. Sleep does not come. Tevye’s haunting song plays in my mind. ‘Sunrise, sunset, sunrise, sunset, swiftly flow the days.’ Two of my beautiful children are gone now. And I am still here, at 91. How can that be? It isn’t right; it just isn’t.

“My beautiful daughter Anna passed away almost five years ago, in her 40s. She was found in her Wisconsin home.

“Two months ago, my strong, kind, funny son John was found dead in his Iowa home. He had been misdiagnosed for many months, then received radiation, and had gone back to work for three days. He was 60, which to me is way too young.

“I know, I know, in this world many others have lost their children. Still, it isn’t right; it just isn’t.

“‘Sunrise, sunset, swiftly fly the years,’ and often come the tears.”

The frontiers of graphic art (II)

ELVIS writes: “Subject: More Modern Signs.

“ELVIS visited another art museum in Wisconsin. This time it was the new Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. (Highly recommended if you like interesting Midwestern folk art.)

“At the entrance, the person taking our tickets recommended we make sure to visit the bathrooms on the first and third floors, which were ‘artist-designed.’ The second-floor bathrooms, he said, were just ‘normal.’

” ELVIS and his sister headed to the first-floor facilities. But ELVIS ‘s sister stopped as she came to the door of what was identified as a washroom. She was not sure which one was for women, and which was for men. The signs didn’t help.

1636288184 613 Sunday Bulletin Board What 17 year old boy wouldnt be thrilled with

1636288184 525 Sunday Bulletin Board What 17 year old boy wouldnt be thrilled with

” ELVIS decided the second one looked right, but he pushed open the door with a moment of apprehension anyways. Thankfully, there was a urinal in there.

“When ELVIS and the entourage arrived on the third floor, there was a staff person sitting outside the hallway to the washrooms. When asked, he proactively said that the second one was for men, and there was a urinal on the sign. Sure enough, there is. Good to know what to look for. They must get asked this a lot.

“Bonus points. ELVIS saw this symbol sign, too! What is it?

1636288184 680 Sunday Bulletin Board What 17 year old boy wouldnt be thrilled with

“Answer: it is the sign for the elevator! But it left ELVIS wondering where the one for the women was located.

“Days like this make ELVIS’s brain hurt.”

Not exactly what they had in mind

JIMBO of Inver Grove Heights: “I sure am glad the Twins got rid of Eddie Rosario. Now maybe we can hire a couple more analytics experts — that should get us into first place!”

See world

Several close encounters of the natural kind, reported by GRAMMASHAN of Hudson, Wisconsin: “Subject: My nature walks.

“On my daily walk a few weeks ago, I discovered a part of nature I was enthralled by. It looked like crickets had babies, lots of babies. They were practicing their walking and jumping skills. There is much grassland next to the road I walk, and the little things were trying to get back up to the grass by jumping up the curb. It is a huge task for them.

“The first one I saw, I decided to help it with the tip of my shoe. It worked really well. There were so many, however, that I dropped that mission and watched instead with a smile. They would jump up and fall back. I was cheering them on. Finally, one of them turned to climbing up the curb. It worked. I was hoping the rest would catch on, but they didn’t while I was there watching. A few made the jump up after many tries. It was getting dark by then, so I left feeling a little sad.

“The next evening, I walked that site again. I watched in delight to see the babies there. Most of them had figured out how to climb up and some had mastered the jump. I could hear the happy mamas chirping with encouragement and joy in the distant grass. I was inclined to say out loud (and I did) ‘Good job,’ with a little clapping, too. It reminded me of the joy I felt for each of my children when they learned to walk and climb. I reacted to them the same way I did for the baby crickets. I hope I can see it again next year.

“This morning I was eating my breakfast and I kept hearing horns honking. I was intrigued by what could be causing the cacophony. I looked out the window toward the street, and there were about 30 geese walking across (and blocking) the street. Of course I giggled. Then I saw what the honking was doing. The cars would honk on one side of the street, and the geese would turn around and go back to the other side of the street. I felt bad for the geese because they had no idea what to do. They just kept walking back and forth, blocking both lanes. Finally a couple cars came to a stop until all the geese got to land on one side of the road. It sure made my morning.

“Now tonight I went for another late walk (close to dark) and I saw two deer, mama and fawn, grazing on a hill behind my place. The fawn just kept moving around, grazing on whatever it could find. However, the mama was standing dead still, staring at me. I kept walking but stared right back. I was thinking: ‘Hey, I’m a mama, too, and would be doing the same thing.’ She never called the fawn into the woods, so I figure she either heard my thoughts or just thought there was no fear of the gramma on her walk. Smart deer.”

The great comebacks

Or: CAUTION! Words at Play!

THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wisconsin: “Subject: Low-hanging vegetable.

“My friendly, neighborhood, homemade-horseradish provider just messaged me that the season was on! To which I shamelessly replied: Grate.”

Out of the mouths of babes

VERTICALLY CHALLENGED reports: “Adriana, 6, went to visit her other grandma the other day, with mom and sister.

“Nana: ‘Would you like an ice-cream sandwich, Adriana?’

“Adriana: ‘Yesss!’

“Mom: ‘Yes what?’ (Yes, please.)

“Nana: ‘What’s the magic word!?’

“Adriana: ‘Hocus Pocus!’”

And now BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: Preschool rules.

“Once again, our local elementary preschoolers have come up with their own classroom rules which are prominently displayed for all to see on their classroom wall.

“This year there are eight rules. The most interesting is:

“(5) Save our kisses for our family.

“Two years ago, these rules were established by the tiny tykes:

“(2) No spitting or biting.

“(10) Keep your pants on.

“Then last school year . . .

“(2) Keep spit in our mouth.

“Literally out of the mouths of babes.”

Band Name of the Day: The Cricket Babies

2021's Best CBD Gummies on the Market

31 mins ago

November 7, 2021

2021’s Best CBD Gummies on the Market
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Let’s face it, CBD is the main player on the alternative medical scene and we are all about it. Most of us struggle with stress and anxiety due to the busy, complicated lives we lead. Of course, we are going to search for something to ease our mind and free us from the constant worry. 

People are more frequently searching for natural alternatives to the standard pharmacy drugs. But let’s say you’ve tried CBD in the past and didn’t like the taste or texture of the product. What if we told you that there is a more pleasant way for you to take CBD?

What if we told you that it’s not at all yucky and in fact, CBD is really tasty in the form of your favorite childhood sweets? Keep reading cause we are about to get into the world of the best CBD gummies on the market.

Our Reviewed List of the Best CBD Gummies of 2021

  1. BudPop : Overall Best CBD Gummies
  2. FAB CBD : Best for Beginners
  3. Cheef Botanicals : Made With Organic Hemp
  4. Medterra CBD : Top Rated By Customers
  5. CBDistillery : Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

#1. BudPop : Overall Best CBD Gummies

Best Overall

BudPop

It’s safe to say that BudPop is one of the leaders in the CBD industry. Their products consist of only pure hemp-extracted products, made from natural Nevada-grown hemp. What’s even more elite about them is that they are non-GMO and completely free of any pesticides or other substandard ingredients other brands use. 

The brains behind the BudPop consists of a team of professionals with over 30 years of experience with hemp products who are dedicated to perfecting the highest quality hemp-derived products. BudPop gained its prestige being published by sites like Maxim, Men’s Journal and US Weekly. All BudPop products have been third-party tested before being sold, and every potential customer can access these results through their official website. 

Features

These gummies look pretty, but we are concerned more about what’s inside the gummy and what makes them so good. These gummies are broad-spectrum which means they have undergone a process of refinement to remove the THC from them. Rest assured that if you have a surprise drug test and have had a few gummies, it won’t cause you any problems whatsoever. 

Concerning other ingredients in the product, BudPop presents a whole list that you can carefully examine. All their products are vegan and contain no gluten or any other synthetic ingredients. 

Pros

  • Premium ingredients
  • Affordable price for great quality
  • Vegan
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-free
  • Third-party tested
  • Fast shipping

Cons

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop Gummies

#2. FAB CBD : Best for Beginners

Great Taste

FabCBD Gummies

A team of pharmacists brought their forces together to create the FAB CBD brand and to offer people the highest quality CBD available today. With a combination of health, fitness, and supplements, their mission was to provide natural and healthy CBD to help people. 

FAB CBD sources their hemp from Colorado farms, where it is grown under 100% organic conditions using zero pesticides. Their products undergo rigorous lab tests to make sure that they are completely safe for consumption and won’t affect any customer’s health. The lab reports are available online so you can check them before buying CBD gummies

Features

Every customer wants to know what we are actually consuming. FAB CBD is absolutely transparent about the ingredients they are using, giving a full list of their products, but what do these gummies actually do? You are probably familiar with the benefits of CBD on your overall health. CBD edibles are best known to provide instant relaxation, relief from anxiety and stress, improving your sleep patterns, and freeing the body from pain whether it’s shoulder pain, headaches, or injury you are struggling with. 

The CBD gummies from FAB CBD are formulated to bring you the health and wellness benefits of CBD at any time of the day or night. These chews are vegan and are made from organic cane sugar so you can enjoy their taste without any additional chemicals. Each serving contains 25 mg of CBD, making the whole bottle have a full potency of 750 mg. Hands down, these are the purest best CBD gummies on the market that you can find. 

Pros

  • Third-party lab tested
  • No THC
  • Vegan-friendly
  • Pesticide-free
  • 100% organic
  • CO2 extraction
  • Third-party lab tested

Cons

  • Products are sold quickly and sometimes are out of stock

=> Click here to visit the official website of FAB CBD Gummies

#3. Cheef Botanicals : Made With Organic Hemp

Strong Formula

Cheef Botanicals Gummies

When the combined forces of health-conscious cannabis enthusiasts come together, you can make sure that you get what’s best from the cannabinoid world. Cheef Botanicals is here not just to sell CBD products, but to educate the world about the healing power of these plants being completely natural, safe, and effective. 

Cheef Botanicals is known for offering one of the largest CBD lines of any brand, including gummies, oils, concentrates, flowers, and even CBD products for pets. 

Features

Their 25 years of experience resulted in full potency products that are fully organic and natural. Moreover, they are a safe option for people who want to see if CBD can really do wonders as everyone says. They are made from full-spectrum CBD oil and contain less than 0.3% THC which is the legal dosage outlined by the 2018 Farm Bill. 

The high potency of these gummies is best for people that have more noticeable pain and anxiety symptoms, so if you are often finding yourself in that position, these gummies may help you get through the day. If there is a particular point of pride for Cheef Botanicals, it is their natural flavors. 

While most brands offer low-key two flavors, this brand really thought to satisfy everyone’s preferences offering five mouth-watering flavors: apple, orange, grape, strawberry, and pineapple. Moreover, the brand offers a 30 days money-back guarantee that comes with the purchase of any kind of gummies from the brand. 

Pros

  • Variety of flavors
  • Full-spectrum
  • Third-party lab tested
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • High potency
  • Natural and safe ingredients

Cons

  • Pricey
  • No shipping outside of the U.S.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals Gummies

#4. Medterra CBD : Top Rated By Customers

Best Pocket-Friendly Option

Medterra

Medterra is one of the most prestigious names on the CBD market, sponsoring several professional athletes and partnering with big pharmacy brands like CVS to carry their large and diverse product lineups across the U.S. 

Their founder, Jay Hartencach, says that their goal is to give you CBD that you can trust to be safe and effective, so if you are looking for completely THC-free products, this is the brand to put your full trust on. 

They offer a lot of choices when it comes to ingestion method, potency, and flavors. So choose carefully according to your needs and whatever preferences you have. The brand used organic, U.S.-grown hemp provided with a certification from the US Hemp Authority Program. Whatever doubts or worries you have when it comes to their products, their customer service is happy to answer.

Features

What are the Medterra CBD gummies like? They are discreet, chewable, tasty and you can carry them wherever you go. You can choose from several varieties, including Sleep Tight, Keep Calm, Stay Alert, and Immune Boost. Whenever you face insomniac nights, and you finally want to have a good night’s sleep and face the day fully rested, choose the Sleep Tight gummies. You can choose from dosages of 25 mg or 50 mg of CBD per gummy. They also contain melatonin, chamomile, and other ingredients to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Do you find it tough to concentrate during the day? The Stay Alert gummies contain 25 mg of CBD as well as green tea and Ginkgo biloba to help you target your focus where you most need it. 

And the best is yet to come. It’s not all about just the taste and the price, it’s about duration. While other types of CBD offer short-term effects, the trick with these gummies is they can sustain their functional benefits for up to 4-5 hours.

Pros

  • Non-GMO
  • Contains no THC
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Overall positive user reviews
  • Certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority 

Cons

=> Click here to visit the official website of Medterra CBD Gummies

#5. CBDistillery : Best CBD Gummies for Sleep

Specially Formulated for Sleep

CBDistillery Gummies

This community-driven brand is all about the pure cannabinoid product every customer is after. While most brands are continually raising their prices, CBDistillery is really down to earth, making their products suit almost every CBD lover’s budget and without any prescription needed. 

If you are in a quest for an alternative to traditional medicine, this is the brand that prides itself on having high-quality, all-natural products. The brand uses only non-GMO and pesticide-free industrial hemp grown organically on Colorado farms. If you are looking for a real CBD gummy but don’t want to get high, try these gummies and experience all the benefits of a premium CBD product.

Features

So you want to sleep tight like a baby? Try CBDistillery’s Broad Spectrum CBD Sleep Gummies. These chews are formulated especially for nighttime use to help you relax and sleep peacefully. 

Each gummy consists of 25 mg of CBD and 2 mg of melatonin, which can help you fall asleep quickly and naturally, so you’ll wake up fresh the next morning.

These gummies contain no animal products, are completely gluten-free, allergen-free, and kosher, and come in an assorted Mixed Berry flavor. Each gummy contains a pre-formulated dose, so unlike oils and tinctures, no measuring is needed. They are also portable and very easy to conceal. 

Pros

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Allergen-free 
  • Natural flavors
  • THC-Free
  • U.S. Hemp Authority certified
  • You can save 20% with a subscription option
  • 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • No international shipping

=> Click here to visit the official website of CBDistillery Gummies

#6. CBDfx

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet in the search for a great CBD gummy, stop here and check out CBDfx Gummy Bears. These gummies may produce calm vibes while you get your daily dose of CBD. 

In addition, the gummies are highly potent, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and without added syrup or any other artificial sweetener. They are a perfect blend of sweet, chewy, and delicious. Made from CBD oil extracted from the hemp plant, these edibles can completely dissolve in your digestive system in no time. 

Pros

  • High potency
  • Vegan 
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial sugars
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Free shipping

Cons

#7. Charlotte’s Web 

Experience a sense of calm and relaxation by leaning on a botanical blend of lemon balm and full spectrum CBD gummies by Charlotte’s Web. 

Their Calm CBD gummies taste incredible and are made with natural ingredients and full-spectrum CBD. After the formulation, the products are tested by ISO accredited third-party laboratories. As a full spectrum CBD extract, these gummies do contain trace amounts of THC (less than 0.3%) but will not produce a high or any other unpleasant side effects.

Pros

  • High-potency
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Organic and pure CBD
  • Supports focus, boosts memory, and reduces inflammation

Cons

#8. Premium Jane

Premium Jane gives their customers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee because they so strongly believe in the quality and efficacy of their product. They offer one of the best CBD gummies on the market, producing CBD isolate gummies made from high-quality CBD isolate, with less than 0.02% of THC. The full-spectrum formula includes other phytocannabinoids, natural terpenes, and flavonoids, unlike many other brands that tend to use artificial ingredients. 

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Full-spectrum formula
  • No artificial ingredients 
  • 30 days satisfaction guarantee

Cons

  • Occasional shipping delays

#9. Joy Organics

Joy Organics was founded by a mother and humanitarian who struggled with chronic pain and sleep issues but found relief in the natural powers of CBD. The brand seeks to bring comfort, compassion, and confidence to its customers. Joy Organics’ CBD gummies are pharmaceutical grade, third-party tested, and certified as organic. The extracts are non-GMO and grown without pesticides and herbicides. Their premium CBD gummies come in Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple flavors and contain 10 mg of CBD

Pros

  • Used only natural and high-quality ingredients
  • Effective for stress
  • Affordable price

Cons

#10. cbdMD

cbdMD is among the most trusted CBD brands on the market. The gummies are available in 30 count packages of either 10 mg, 25 mg, or 50 mg of CBD per gummy. This means you can dose your CBD content accurately according to your personal needs. 

They are made from natural flavors and colors, using only organic sweeteners. On top of that, the gummies are examined through quality assurance protocols and are vegan and THC-free.

Pros

  • Third-party lab tested
  • Cheap shipping
  • Natural, organic, and vegan
  • 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • Slow shipping speed
  • More expensive than some other brands

#11. Palm Organix

Palm Organix offers their clients the best of both worlds with their high-quality CBD gummies for an extremely competitive price. They stand by the belief that their customers should not be forced to compromise quality due to price. 

Palm Organix’s CBD gummies come with broad spectrum CBD and are gluten-free and non-GMO. They are made from natural fruit flavors and contain 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD per gummy. 

Pros

  • American-grown hemp 
  • GMO-free
  • Broad spectrum formula 
  • Third-party tested
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan-friendly
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Only operate within the U.S.

#12. Green Roads

Green Roads have really outdone themselves in making their delectable CBD Relax Bears. There is something comforting about an adult chew that looks just like those we ate as children. Each gummy consists of 10 mg of CBD and is powerful enough to take the edge off and help you relax at the end of a long day. 

They are made from CBD isolate and are very effective in giving ease to the mind and relief from the physical pains experienced. There are no side effects as this is a completely risk-free product. 

Pros 

  • No fillers, cotantaiminats, or preservatives
  • Third-party lab tested
  • THC-free
  • 30-day return policy

Cons

  • No organic certification
  • Only based in the U.S.

#13. PureKana

PureKana CBD Gummies are designed to alleviate several health symptoms of customers. If you are dedicated to the daily utilization of these gummies, you can experience all of the therapeutic benefits. 

They are pure and completely natural, clinically tested products made with innovative technology so the product can give fast and long-lasting effects. They are vegan and GMO-free, THC-free isolates, and each gummy is jam-packed with 25 mg of CBD. Check out their different wellness blends to find something helpful for you.

Pros

  • Transparent ingredients
  • THC-free
  • Non-GMO
  • Free shipping

Cons

  • Not suitable for pregnant or nursing women

#14. JustCBD

These gummies from JustCBD are a delicious way to consume cannabinoids and get all the associated health benefits. They are available in a wide range of gummy varieties, including gummy bears and worms, as well as rings in Apple, Peach, Watermelon, and Blueberry Raspberry flavors.

The many gummy varieties from JustCBD are vegan-friendly and can be included in a low-carb diet. There is also a sugar-free option. This is the best CBD gummy for pain reduction and overall stress and anxiety relief.

Pros 

  • Different dosages available
  • 60-day satisfaction guarantee
  • Good value subscription option
  • Variety of flavors and shapes

Cons

  • Bulk orders aren’t available

#15. FiveCBD

The brand name suggests, these gummies contain a unique 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC and other minor cannabinoids. One of the best specifications these gummies have is that they are available in different formulas to suit your needs. 

Also, if you are a beginner in the CBD world, you can try the Original package that contains 25 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per gummy, or if you are a more experienced user you can opt for a more potent one that contains 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC. 

Pros

  • Powerful, well-balanced, and effective formula
  • Competitive pricing
  • DIfferent potency options
  • Affordable value

Cons

  • Some users might not like the THC content

#16. American Shaman

Inspired by the Native American healers known as shamans, this brand promotes what is to be said the free and completely nature-given lifestyle that every person needs to practice in order to experience all the benefits from mother nature. 

The company uses proprietary nanotechnology to refine hemp concentrate, allowing it to produce CBD products that are easier for the cells in the body to absorb.

The unique process from the CBD American Shaman doesn’t just make the CBD potent but also shortens the length of time you’ll have to wait to feel their effects. The American shaman products are made from terpene-rich CBD oil derived from all-natural, high-quality industrial hemp. They are also 100% organic and gluten-free, non-GMO, and lab tested.

 Pros

  • Nanotechnology production for faster body absorption
  • Affordable price range
  • Non-GMO, gluten-free
  • 100% organic
  • Third-party lab tested

Cons

  • Lower CBD concentration than other brands
  • Slow shipping

#17. Tommy Chong’s CBD

The actor Tommy Chong is a firm believer that the cure for all health problems lies in nature. He wants to share his story with the world and show that the purest forms of CBD offer the most potent effects that you can find. 

His CBD gummies have been highly praised in the market, thousands of people stand by his belief and share their stories of how he had offered them a solution for all health problems. Tommy Chong’s CBD gummies help to improve the overall mood and sleep patterns and are great for enhancing cognitive function.

Pros

  • Strong potency
  • Variety of delicious tastes
  • No preservatives, filters, or contaminants
  • Third-party lab tests are available

Cons

#18. NuLeaf

The NuLeaf brand gains the hearts of new customers every day. Their philosophy centers around all-natural, plant-based medicine. The brand’s goal is simple: they want their customers to be happy and healthy. 

NuLeaf CBD gummies are made from USDA-certified organic hemp grown and licensed in Colorado through sustainable farming practices. The hemp is never exposed to pesticides, herbicides or other chemicals, isolates, or synthetics. All their products are full-spectrum and contain only trace amounts of THC, less than 0.3%. 

Pros

  • Pure product made from all-natural ingredients
  • CO2 method of extraction
  • Full-spectrum CBD
  • THC less than 0.3%

Cons

  • Only full-spectrum products that might be too potent for beginner users

#19. Verma Farms

Verma Farms is one of those brands for people that care what they put into their bodies. They’ve perfected their production of a full line of natural CBD products, offering a variety of CBD-infused gummies. 

The brand only uses ingredients that are as clean and as high-quality as possible. Verma Farms’ CBD Gummies come in Hawaii-inspired flavors, like Peachy Pau Hana, Maui Melon, and Blueberry Wave. These gummies are always handy when you have a rough day or you are just about to start your new working day. 

Pros

  • CO2 extraction method
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Non-GMO, all-natural hemp
  • Free U.S. shipping
  • THC-free products

Cons

  • A small variety of product potencies
  • No return on opened products

#20. RoyalCBD

Searching for a THC-free gummy? Head to RoyalCBD. Their CBD gummies are broad-spectrum CBD, which makes them perfect for anyone that wants to avoid even trace amounts of CBD in their supplements.

RoyalCBD makes sure that their customers enjoy their products too, creating a real treat for the taste buds with their assorted Strawberry, Orange, and Grape flavors. Each of their products is lab-tested to ensure the absence of solvents, toxins, and heavy metals. 

Pros

  • Non-GMO, organic hemp extracts
  • Broad-spectrum CBD
  • Free shipping
  • Great value for the money
  • Delicious taste

Cons

  • Only one dosage available

#21. Penguin CBD

Have you ever seen a sad Penguin? There isn’t one. The brand that uses this cute animal as their logo says that they want their customers to be as carefree as penguins. 

Penguin CBD gummies are the purest form of CBD that you’ll get, but their taste is what really puts these gummy worms over the top of our expectations. Covered with sweet and sour sugar crystals, they exist to please every sour candy fan out there. 

Pros

  • Hemp grown in Oregon
  • Educational blog
  • 30-day return policy
  • Fast shipping

Cons

#22. R+R Medicinals

This brand partnered with a candy manufacturer to create delicious, sugar-coated, and CBD-influenced (not sprayed) candy. Gummies consist of all-natural ingredients, filled with 25mg of organic full-spectrum CBD and minor cannabinoids. The blend of phytonutrients in these gummies will produce an entourage effect so that you get the most benefits from your dose.

Pros

  • Third-party lab tested
  • Free domestic shipping
  • 30-day return policy
  • Organically-grown hemp
  • Affordable prices

Cons

  • Limited size variation of the products

#23. Cornbread CBD

If you are looking for something herb-like to calm your anxiety with a low THC content, this is the brand for you. Cornbread’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies can help you achieve that natural state of zen that only the CBD can provide, without the overwhelming effect or paranoia. 

These gummies are a mixture of organic Blueberry, Strawberry, and Raspberry flavors. They contain 50 mg of CBD and up to 2 mg of THC per gummy.

Pros

  • 30 days satisfaction guarantee
  • Full spectrum CBD extract
  • Subscription discounts
  • Organic flavoring

Cons

  • Small variety of potency option 

#24. Pure Relief

After you open the package of Pure Relief CBD gummies you’ll be instantly transferred into a fresh fruit garden. These gummies are vegan and therefore lack the traditional gelatin that a lot of gummy candies have. 

The effect kicks in quite fast, so when you find yourself nervous and need to relax, just pop one or two Pure Relief CBD gummies and you’ll feel instantly relieved. 

Pros

  • Good for new and experienced users
  • Ingredient transparency
  • Third-party lab tested

Cons

#25. Just Live CBD

To live is to be free and have mind at ease, and the Just Live brand stands by its name. To achieve that particular condition, you’ll need the right daily supplement. They have a large product line of CBD gummies with additional wellness ingredients, so you can get gummies that help you sleep, give you energy, or even help you get your recommended daily dose of vitamin C. 

Their formulas consist of CBD and other ingredients that work in harmony with CBD to distress and relax your body as it recovers from strenuous exercise or other physical activity. 

Pros

  • High manufacturing standards
  • Certificate of analysis to prove the safety of the products
  • Broad-spectrum CBD
  • Variety of potencies

Cons

  • Costly compared to some other brands

Factors to Consider While Selecting the Best CBD Gummy Brands

But how do you figure out whether you chose the right CBD gummy? Take a look at this short guide that will provide you with the best information on how to choose the best quality gummies that you can enjoy for the longest time without harm. 

Type of CBD Used

One of the main things to look at first is the type of CBD that is used because this is the main ingredient of all CBD gummies. There are three types of CBD: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. 

Each type of CBD offers different benefits and will meet the needs of different users, so do your research before choosing. Keep in mind that if the product doesn’t specify which type of CBD is used, it’s not the best choice to go for.

Potency of the Gummy

Most gummies contain about 10 mg or 20 mg CBD gummies per gummy. Some higher-potency gummies will contain up to 50 mg. What potency you choose depends entirely on the recommended dosage since every person requires a different level and wants a different outcome. Whatever your preferences are, choose your dosage according to your tolerance level. 

Flavors

Well, we all want to enjoy tasty whatever we are eating, right? Luckily, CBD brands go the extra mile when it comes to flavor creation since they are aware that most people find the natural taste of cannabinoids unsavory. 

Choose the flavor of your liking; there is no best or worst. If you are a classic Strawberry lover, it’s easy to find it since most of the brands have it, but if you want something more exotic there are a mix of fruity flavors to satisfy your refined taste buds

Buying Guide: What Health Benefits Do CBD Gummies Provide?

Relieve Inflammation

This is one of the most beneficial health benefits, with the potential to alleviate all potential symptoms of all the discomforts we humans face. Numerous studies state that CBD gummies have a significant impact on the inflammatory system. 

Improve the Sleep Cycle

We all know that stress, physical pain, and overwork can do some serious damage on our sleeping cycle, and oftentimes lead to insomnia or irregular sleeping patterns. Many consumers of CBD state that it significantly helped their sleep issues to consume just 25 mg of CBD per day. 

Inspires Calm Mood

Stress hormones trigger our body’s “fight or flight” response, and in today’s busy world, these hormones become over-triggered, oftentimes leaving us overwhelmed. Overall consumption of CBD brings generally positive effects on moods and eases stress.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Gummies

Q. Is it possible to overdose on CBD?

It’s better to stick to the instructions provided on the product and do not experiment with the dosage. If you ever feel a slight change in your body, like drowsiness, dry mouth, or low blood pressure it’s best for you to stop using and consult with a doctor.

Q. How long does it take to feel the benefits?

The effects may vary from person to person, so it’s better to be patient if you are a first-time user. The effect usually is noticeable within half an hour and can last up to six hours, depending on the dosage. 

Q. Can I fail a drug test consuming CBD gummies?

The short answer is no; it’s almost unlikely to fail a drug test since CBD gummies contain only traces of THC. But if you take an abnormally large dosage, it may be possible to fail a drug test.

Conclusion

The benefits of daily CBD use have led to a rapidly increasing popularity of CBD products. Who wouldn’t want to chew fruity candy every time they face body pain or that anxiety kicks in?

Keep the information we’ve provided in mind, and review our list of the best CBD gummy brands. We can promise that one of these brands has the perfect CBD product for you.

2021’s Best CBD Gummies on the Market

Saturday's high school football scores and highlights

41 mins ago

November 7, 2021

Saturday’s high school football scores and highlights
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Abby Kelley 44, Keefe Tech 22

Greater Lawrence 15, Saugus 14

Holbrook/Avon 16, Tri-County 14

Waltham 22, Malden 7

Whittier 32, Georgetown 24

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 1 FIRST ROUND

Central Catholic 35, Weymouth 14

Franklin 42, Braintree 6

Methuen 25, Everett 22

St. John’s Prep 28, Shrewsbury 0

St. John’s (S) 35, Taunton 28

Springfield Central 42, Lawrence 8

Wachusett 35, Andover 9

Xaverian 48, Brockton 21

DIVISION 2 FIRST ROUND

Catholic Memorial 41, Woburn 0

King Philip 35, Chelmsford 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Wellesley 0

Mansfield 28, Barnstable 21

Marshfield 37, Beverly 28

Milford 24, Hingham 0

Natick 31, North Andover 21

Reading 25, Bishop Feehan 23

DIVISION 3 FIRST ROUND

Billerica 35, West Springfield 0

Hanover 35, Minnechaug 0

Marblehead 21, Norwood 7

Masconomet 28, Walpole 21

Milton 45, Dartmouth 21

North Attleboro 48, Plymouth North 6

Plymouth South 17, Stoughton 0

Westfield 7, Fitchburg 6

DIVISION 4 FIRST ROUND

Ashland 42, Northampton 14

Bedford 28, Tewksbury 21

Danvers 17, Wayland 12

Duxbury 41, South High 6

Foxboro 45, Newburyport 13

Grafton 35, Marlboro 7

Scituate 42, East Longmeadow 0

Wilmington 31, Middleboro 20

DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND

Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14

Dover-Sherborn 21, Watertown 7

North Reading 56, Fairhaven 21

Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19

DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND

Abington 48, St. Paul 13

Medway 44, Bellingham 21

Rockland 27, Easthampton 0

St. Mary’s 34, Boston English/New Mission 8

Sandwich 27, Norwell 14

Stoneham 34, Seekonk 0

Winthrop 35, South Hadley 0

DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND

Amesbury 50, East Boston 14

Clinton 27, Latin Academy 20

Cohasset 26, Nantucket 13

Mashpee 41, Blue Hills 13

Northbridge 41, Greenfield 7

Wahconah 38, Lunenburg 0

West Boylston 29, St. Bernard’s 8

DIVISION 8 FIRST ROUND

Hoosac Valley 14, Lynn Tech 6

Hull 28, Millis 7

KIPP 40, Manchester Essex 21

Narragansett 34, Lowell Catholic 20

Oxford 28, Quaboag 14

Palmer 45, Brighton 19

Randolph 24, Lee 9

Ware 35, Old Colony 14

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Acton-Boxboro 7, Lowell 0

Archbishop Williams 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 6

Attleboro 42, New Bedford 0

Bourne 30, Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly 0

Bridgewater-Raynham 24, BC High 20

Bristol-Plymouth 26, Cathedral/Matignon 0

Burlington 42, Somerville 0

Cardinal Spellman 21, East Bridgewater 7

Carver 35, Nauset 14

Chelsea 22, Tech Boston 6

Dedham 21, Brookline 13

Dennis-Yarmouth 48, Bishop Stang 43

Diman 49, South Shore 36

Dracut 55, Boston Latin 6

Essex Tech 39, Ipswich 30

Gloucester 34, Arlington Catholic 13

Greater Lowell 21, Weston 20

Holliston 21, Needham 14

Lynn English 20, Melrose 7

Lynnfield 28, Shawsheen 0

Martha’s Vineyard 38, St. John Paul 6

Medfield 34, Sharon 0

Newton North 26, Hopkinton 14

Nashoba Tech 24, South Boston/Burke 0

North Quincy 22, Framingham 14

O’Bryant 30, Minuteman 0

Peabody 42, Wakefield 19

Salem 37, Medford 12

Silver Lake 34, Quincy 28

Somerset Berkley 33, Oliver Ames 31 (ot)

Southeastern 27, Upper Cape 0

Wareham 18, Cape Cod Tech 12

West Bridgewater 42, Case 7

Westford Academy 28, Malden Catholic 13

Westwood 35, Canton 14

Whitman-Hanson 32, Pembroke 14

ISL/PREPS

Dexter Southfield 41, Albany Academy 34

Governor’s Academy 39, Noble & Greenough 0

Lawrence Academy 1, Brooks 0 (forfeit)

Milton Academy 25, BB&N 13

Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8

Rivers 42, Middlesex 21

St. Sebastian’s 28, Belmont Hill 8

St. George’s 35, Roxbury Latin 7

Tabor 27, St. Mark’s 0

Thayer Academy 38, Groton 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DIVISION 5 FIRST ROUND

Hudson 27, Austin Prep 6

Norton 28, Pittsfield 12

Old Rochester 26, Northeast 6

Pentucket 20, Triton 10

DIVISION 6 FIRST ROUND

Blackstone Valley 41, Oakmont 6

DIVISION 7 FIRST ROUND

Hamilton-Wenham 28, Leicester 14

NON PLAYOFF GAMES

Arlington 42, Cambridge 14

Concord-Carlisle 33, Belmont 13

Falmouth 21, Durfee 14

Lexington 20, Haverhill 9

Newton South 21, Lynn Classical 12

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

 

Colby Cerrone ran for 134 yards and a pair of scores as Norton (7-1) defeated Pittsfield 28-12 in a Div. 5 first round contest. Trailing 6-0 early, the Lancers took the lead for good when Evan Lander returned an interception for a touchdown.

Chris Domoracki found the endzone three times and added 173 rushing yards as Hamilton-Wenham handled Leicester 28-14 in a Div. 7 first-round contest. … Brady Johnston ran for three scores and threw for two more as Mashpee (7-2) eliminated Blue Hills, 41-13.

Mahkhi Barnes rushed for a pair of touchdowns as Randolph (5-4) defeated Lee 24-9 in a Div. 8 first-round contest.

Tyler DeMattio ran for five touchdowns as North Attleboro (5-3) rolled to a 48-6 win over Plymouth North in a Div. 3 first-round matchup, giving Red Rocketeer coach Don Johnson his 100th win.

Jesse Ofurie hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Jack Perry as St. John’s Prep (7-2) advanced to the Div. 1 quarterfinals with a 28-0 win over Shrewsbury.

Jayden Moore had nine catches for 186 yards and also added an interception as Dennis-Yarmouth (3-5) outscored Bishop Stang 48-43 in a nonplayoff contest. … Eric Zylinski  returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown as Falmouth (3-4) defeated Durfee, 21-14.

Averin Chipaseueth rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown as Greater Lowell (3-6) edged Weston, 21-20. … Hayden Willen threw three touchdown passes in the second half as Newton North (2-6) rallied to defeat Hopkinton, 26-14. … Everson Quissanga tossed a pair of touchdown passes as Newton South (6-3) defeated Lynn Classical, 21-12.

Shea Lynch threw four touchdown passes, three to Eli Baptista, as Peabody (5-4) defeated Wakefield, 42-19. … Ahmad Hanberry had a 35-yard TD catch and also returned an interception 70 yards for a score as Lexington (2-6) defeated Haverhill, 20-9. … Kayden Mills ran for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries as Arlington defeated Cambridge, 42-14.

 

 

SATURDAY’S BOXSCORES

 

FALMOUTH 21, DURFEE 14

Durfee       (1-7)   7    7   0   0   –   14

Falmouth  (4-5)   0  21   0   0   –   21

DU – Brian Hayden 1 run (Sebastian Inacio kick)

FA – Nolan Murphy 2 run (kick failed)

DU – Jaden Lewis 8 pass from Isaiyah Thomas (Sebatian Inacio kick)

FA – Colin Govoni 80 kickoff return (Aiden North run)

FA – Eric Zylinski 50 Interception return (Asa Mille kick)

 

HUDSON 27, AUSTIN PREP 6

Hudson (8-1)        7   12   0     8   –   27

Austin Prep (4-5)           0    0    6    0   –     6

HU – Will Jackson 1 pass from Jake Attaway (Ty Mullahy kick)

HU – Marcus Bass 8 pass from Attaway (kick failed)

HU – Quinn O’Brien 66 run (kick failed)

AP – Thomas Skeffington 22 pass from Aidan Driscoll (rush failed)

HU – Kyle Areias 7 pass from Attaway (Caleb Luz pass from Attaway)

 

LEXINGTON 20, HAVERHILL 9

Lexington   (2-6)    0   14   6   0   –   20

Haverhill     (0-9)    0    0    9   0   –     9

LE – Ahmad Hanberry 35 pass from Nelson Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)

LE – Russel Lebert 34 pass from Mendes-Stephens (Eduardo Auerbach kick)

LE – Hanberry 70 interception return (conversion failed)

HA – Tristan Naylor 25 pass from Adrian Sarrette (Jordan Damske kick)

HA – Safety

 

MASHPEE 41, BLUE HILLS 13

Blue Hills (7-2)   0     6    0    7   –   13

Mashpee (7-2)   8   14   14   8   –   41

MA – Kayden Eaton 31 run (Eaton run)

MA – Brady Johnston 1 run (pass failed)

BH – Eric Mann 77 run (rush failed)

MA – Johnston 2 run (Danny Mitchell pass from Johnston)

MA – Johnston 58 run (pass failed)

MA – Erick Menke 5 pass from Johnston (kick failed)

MA – Mitchell 85 pass from Johnston (Johnston kick)

BH – Jake Reissinfaider 9 yard rush (Ryan Chandler kick)

 

NEWTON NORTH 26, HOPKINTON 12

Newton North (2-6)   6    0   14    6   –  26

Hopkinton       (3-6)   0  14     0    0   –  14

NN – Subomi Soyoye 80 pass from TJ Cox pass failed)

HO – Seamus Murphy 43 pass from Robbie Litscher (Avery Ravech kick)

HO – Joe Carozza 2 run (Ravech Kick)

NN – Nate Day 25 pass from Hayden Willen (Akeale Rather pass from Willen)

NN – Akeale Rather 25 pass from Willen (kick failed)

NN – Soyoye 40 pass from Willen (kick failed)

 

NEWTON SOUTH 21, LYNN CLASSICAL 12

Newton South  (6-3)     7      0      7       7   –    21

Lynn Classical  (4-5)     6      0      0      6    –    12

LC – Darren Omoregie 16 pass from Brian Vaughan (run failed)

NS – Owen Dunker 75 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)

NS – Zach Gabriel 2 run (Kamran Daftary kick)

LC – Brian Vaughan 20 run (run failed)

NS – Jack Foster 20 pass from Everson Quissanga (Kamran Daftary kick)

 

NORTH ATTLEBORO 48, PLYMOUTH NORTH 6

Plymouth North (5-4)    6     0     0   0  –     6

North Attleboro (5-3)   14   14  20   0   –   48

PN – Killian Murphy 3 run (run failed)

NA – Tyler DeMattio 2 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 23 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 10 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – DeMattio 24 run (DeMattio kick)

NA – Danny Curran 80 kickoff return (Connor Ruppert kick)

NA – DeMattio 20 run (Ruppert kick)

NA – Garrett Inglese 16 run (kick failed)

 

PEABODY 42, WAKEFIELD 19

Peabody (5-4)    14   14   14    0   –   42

Wakefield (4-4)    0    13    0    6   –   19

PE – Colin Ridley 80 kickoff return (Jordan Tompkins kick)

PE – Dariel Canela 4 run (Tompkins kick)

PE – Eli Baptista 16 pass from Shea Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Bobby Defeo 11 run (Mark Letchford kick)

PE – Baptista 75 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Letchford 4 run (Letchford kick)

PE – Danny Barrett 13 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

PE – Baptista 45 pass from Lynch (Tompkins kick)

WA – Leo Yardumian 3 rin (kick failed)

 

PENTUCKET 20, TRITON 10

Triton (3-5)        3   7   0    0   –   10

Pentucket (7-2) 7   0   0   13   –   20

PE – CJ Condon 38 pass from Chase Dwight (Henry Hartford kick)

TR – Elliot Lent 37 field goal

TR – Nathan Miller 27 pass from Max Ciamataro (Lent kick)

PE – Luke Zavaski 4 run (Hartford kick)

PE – Johnny Igoe 4 run (kick blocked)

 

ST. JOHN’S PREP 28, SHREWSBURY 0

Shrewsbury (4-5)   0      0     0   0   –   0

St. John’s (7-2)       0   14   14   0   –  28

SJ – Carson Browne 7 run (kick failed)

SJ – Jesse Ofurie 40 pass from Jack Perry (Browne rush)

SJ – Browne 2 run (kick failed)

SJ – Ofurie 46 pass from Perry (Browne rush)

