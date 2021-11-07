Fired Amazon driver confirms woman in back of delivery truck was a working girl

The fired Amazon driver who was seen in a viral video sneaking a woman out of his delivery truck finally explains what happened.
In a video call with TMZ, Tywan George confirmed that the woman captured on surveillance video was a working girl.
“It ain’t nothing like I know her personally, you know what I’m sayin’?” he told TMZ.
Tywan said rent is high in the Tampa, Florida area, and the young lady was doing what she had to do to “make ends meet.”
The viral surveillance footage, uploaded to TikTok by user @patrickhook01, shows the barefoot, scantily-clad woman slipping out the backdoor of an Amazon Prime delivery truck last month.
Tywan says he knew he would probably be fired because Amazon has strict policies against unauthorized people in delivery vehicles.
“There was no packages reported missing – nothing was reported stolen, you know what I’m saying? It was just the incident just went viral, you know what I’m saying? That’s pretty much what cost me my job.”
With nothing to lose, Tywan admitted he did what any other red-blooded American male in his situation would do.
“Honestly, I just look at it like it is what it is now, you feel me?”
TMZ
In a second video, Tywan is seen rapping and dancing in his delivery truck.
Brock Davies‘ ex-wife had one request when he joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season nine.
During a podcast appearance earlier this week, Brock detailed the conversation he had with his ex prior to filming before fiancee Scheana Shay dished on their 2022 wedding plans and explained why their daughter, Summer Moon, may have convinced her against having more kids.
“Starting this season off, we spoke with my ex and during that conversation, she was like, ‘Look, you can do you but leave me and the kids out of it,’” Brock revealed on the November 2 episode of Bachelors in the City. “[And] I was like, ‘I can respect that space and boundaries.’ I chose this life. My ex, our relationship, and those two kids, did not choose to be talked about.”
But at the time, Brock was a reality rookie and didn’t anticipate the drama that was to come.
As Pump Rules viewers have seen, Lala Kent has put a spotlight on Brock’s relationship with his former spouse, as well as his estrangement from their two children. And, while Brock initially thought he could engage in the conversation and quickly “nip it in the bud,” that’s not at all how things played out.
Looking back, Brock said it was difficult to try and explain a situation that was so complex.
“As much as you think you know somebody, I was 19 to 23 during this time of my life with my ex and my two little ones and the whole cycle was, I tried to explain it but it’s really difficult to explain 10 years of my life,” he stated.
While Brock and Scheana were able to maintain a healthy relationship with one another, despite the many questions he faced amid season nine, the couple, who met at a music festival in San Diego, admitted to struggling throughout the pandemic.
“We had some blowouts. It wasn’t simple,” Brock noted.
“For sure,” Scheana agreed. “He tried to pack his bags and leave one day. And I was like, ‘You leave, you’re not coming back.’ And then he unpacked his suitcase.”
Although Brock and Scheana, like many other couples, had some hiccups amid the pandemic, they made it through and are now planning for a November 2022 wedding in Bali.
“That’s where we fell in love. It’s my favorite place I’ve ever been in the world,” Scheana explained. “With travel restrictions in Australia, we’re hoping that next November, when it’s summer there, that we can get married then. That’s the plan but we haven’t set a date yet.”
As for her new role as a mom, Scheana said her daughter Summer is “the best thing that ever happened to [her].”
“It’s the best. We have a very good child. She is a little angel. I’m just obsessed with her. It makes me not want to have another because we wouldn’t have a better baby. So I’m like, ‘Maybe we’re just one and done.’”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Several musicians have spoken out after the devastating loss of life at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, with many revealing they were totally in shock.
A slew of celebs have taken to social media after Travis Scott‘s Astroworld music festival ended in tragedy. While eight people were confirmed dead, hundreds more were left injured after a massive stampede at the November 5 event held at NRG Park in Houston. SZA, who performed at the festival earlier in the night, said she was still in shock. “Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say,” the 31-year-old singer tweeted. “Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives.”
Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾
Kehlani also took to Twitter, writing, “not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. not enough. no compensation could amount. this should never ever ever in a million years happen.” Rapper Master P, who performed earlier in the day, said he was mourning the lives lost. “I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore,” he wrote on Instagram. “I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event.”
In another post, he continued, “Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know.” Other A-listers in the industry also shared their reactions to the shocking event. “Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It’s all so unimaginable and very sad. Prayers up,” Trey Songz tweeted, while “The Bones” singer Maren Morris, who hails from Texas, tweeted, “Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely.”
Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely. 💔
Travis himself released a statement on November 6, mourning the loss of the eight young fans, who died as the result of a crowd surge. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper wrote in a statement released on Twitter. Travis’ on again/off again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner was in attendance, along with their daughter Stormi Webster and Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner.
Kylie took to Instagram on November 7, writing, “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”
Three of the eight victims who passed away during Travis Scott’s concert in Houston were identified through heartbreaking social media tributes their families and friends shared over the weekend.
Three victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy were identified on Saturday, just one day after the deadly event took place., The family of Brianna Rodriguez, 16, confirmed to PEOPLE that she was one of the eight concertgoers who passed away on the first day of Travis Scott‘s massive two-day outdoor festival at Houston NRG Park. A tribute to her, which revealed she was a high school junior, was posted on Facebook.
“Gone from our sites [sic], but never from our hearts,” the tribute, which included pics of her and was shared by her family, read. “It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”
A second victim of the tragedy was identified as Rudy Peña, whose age has yet to be confirmed, by the Laredo Morning Times. He was from Laredo, TX and his sister Jennifer told the outlet that her “brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”
Rudy’s cousin, Kimberly Escamilla, also appeared to have posted a tribute to him on Facebook. “Rip to my cousin you will be missed i can’t believe this happened to u at the astros concert. 😭😭😭 you we’re always smiling and so nice!! And So handsome! 🥺 I love you!!” it read.
John Hilgert, a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Houston, was identified as a third victim of the tragedy, according to a letter school administrators sent Saturday to parents, ABC13 reported.
Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival.
During a Saturday news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporters that although not all of the victims have been publicly identified yet, they reportedly include a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old explained that the incident is being “thoroughly investigated and reviewed.”
Around 50,000 people attended Astroworld in Houston on Friday night and more than 300 were reportedly injured. Mayor Turner also confirmed that of 25 people who were transported to the hospital from the event, 13 remain hospitalized.
Travis took to Instagram on Saturday to post a statement and a video that revealed his shock and “devastation” over the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in the statement. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”
The second day of the Astroworld Festival, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was canceled.