Gophers men’s hockey earns split with Badgers and survives scare to goalie Jack LaFontaine
MADISON, Wis. — The tried-and-true formula for winning your conference in college hockey is to sweep your home series and split your road series. If that equation holds true, the Gophers are right on track for a Big Ten men’s hockey title.
After sweeping Notre Dame in Minneapolis last weekend and an overtime loss at Wisconsin on Friday, the Gophers pounced on their archrivals Saturday night at the Kohl Center, winning 4-1 for a split of their weekend series.
The Gophers (6-4-0) survived a scare when All-American goalie Jack LaFontaine left the game with an injury. He returned and finished with 35 saves.
For the first 18 minutes or so, the Gophers did everything needed to do to dominate a road game. They got quick-hit goals from Matthew Knies and Aaron Huglen to lead 2-0 and scored on a power play later in the first to take a commanding lead. Then there was a moment of great concern in the other end of the rink.
LaFontaine stopped a puck that went behind the net. Following the play, Badgers forward Brock Caufield made contact with the goalie, and the impact appeared to push LaFontaine’s right skate back into the goalpost. Rolling over, the goalie laid on the ice holding his upper leg as play was stopped. He was helped from the ice by trainer Jeff Winslow, and backup goalie Justen Close finished the period, which included killing a minute of Badgers power play.
LaFontaine returned for the second period and surrendered a power-play goal, but Wisconsin’s momentum was short-lived. Just 16 seconds later, the Gophers’ combination of Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin answered for a 4-1 lead. That was all Badgers coach Tony Granato needed to see from Badgers starting goalie Cameron Rowe, who was pulled after making 12 saves on 16 shots. Jared Moe, who had beaten the Gophers — his former team — with 44 saves on Friday night, came in and finished the game with 12 saves.
The Gophers got a lengthy test of their penalty kill a short time later after defenseman Matt Staudacher blasted Badgers defenseman Corson Ceulemans into the boards, drawing a major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head. Ceulemans left the game and did not return. Gophers forward Jonny Sorenson left the game in the third period after absorbing an open-ice hit from Badgers center Dominick Mersch.
Wisconsin fell to 4-6-0 overall.
Close finished with three saves in his brief stint relieving LaFontaine.
The Gophers return to Minneapolis for a two-game series with Ohio State next weekend.
Massachusetts hospitals see sharp increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment
Demand for monoclonal antibodies to treat coronavirus has surged at Massachusetts hospitals in recent months as awareness about the once-little-known drug and its incredible effects is increasing, bringing patients in from a dozen different states.
Over the summer, UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester was offering about 40 slots per week for coronavirus patients to come get an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which stave off the virus and halt it from replicating further in the body, according to UMMC infectious disease physician Dr. Sandeep Jubbal.
Now, they have 130 to 140 weekly appointments available, which they have no problem filling up.
“Hands down, this is the best antiviral treatment that exists against this virus,” Jubbal told the Herald. He said patients have come to UMass from 12 different states to get the treatment.
The drug can be given as an infusion or a series of four shots. The lab-made antibodies bind to the coronavirus spike protein, which prevents the virus from infecting healthy cells, therefore stopping COVID from progressing.
The antibody cocktail has proven to be effective for many high profile public figures who caught coronavirus including Donald Trump, who received it before it was available to the public. Side effects are minimal, though some people have a minor skin reaction.
Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to reduce coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk patients by 70%.
“A few patients have called us within 24 to 48 hours after to thank us,” Jubbal said. “The symptoms just go away, or they decrease significantly.”
Jubbal said that since UMMC started offering monoclonal antibodies in July, they’ve used them to treat about 1,500 patients. Of those patients, a mere 2% ended up being admitted to the hospital for COVID.
High-risk patients are eligible for the drug if they are infected with coronavirus or if they were a close contact of an infected person, even if they haven’t tested positive yet.
Jubbal said that in the coming months he expects a steady demand for the antibodies, but perhaps not quite as high as it is right now.
Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest hospital system, has also seen a skyrocketing desire for the treatment.
In early August, MGB was offering 27 appointments per week, and has now scaled to 160 weekly slots across 11 different sites, according to Dr. Inga Lennes, who directs the program.
Patients typically only need one infusion which lasts in the body for a month. If they were to get infected with coronavirus again, they could get the treatment a second time.
Lennes said getting patients an appointment quickly is crucial. The treatment works best the earlier it is given, typically within 10 days of symptoms.
“We are really trying to make sure people don’t fall out of the treatment window and we get them in as soon as we can,” Lennes told the Herald.
Lennes said that with decreasing coronavirus cases but increasing public awareness about monoclonal antibodies, demand will likely be steady.
Should there be short supply, the highest risk patients are prioritized, but shortages have not been an issue. A greater challenge right now is staffing the treatment clinics, Lennes said.
Tufts Medical Center was one of the first in the state to have monoclonal antibodies in December 2020, about a month after they were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A spokesman said demand has dramatically increased in recent months with the hospital receiving 10 to 16 referrals a day, which is even higher than during the peak surge last winter. Tufts has done upwards of 700 infusions since they began offering the treatment.
“I just want people to know that this is a safe treatment, which is very effective,” Jubbal said, “so come in if you have symptoms.”
Wild rally to beat Penguins in shootout
PITTSBURGH — It had been one pandemic and 617 days — Feb. 28, 2020, to be exact — since the Minnesota Wild had last played a game in the Eastern Time Zone.
Well, it had been even longer since the Wild had beaten the Penguins in Pittsburgh. It had been 1,821 days since the Wild had done that. But who is counting?
Apparently not the 2021-22 edition of the Wild.
Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal in as many games as the Wild rallied for a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind shootout win over the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena, their first in Pittsburgh since Nov. 16, 2016.
“It was a fun one to be part of,” said Nick Bjugstad, who sealed the win in the fourth round of the shootout in his return to Pittsburgh. “An emotional win. Definitely excited.”
Trailing 3-1 at one point, the Wild mounted a furious third-period rally as Jared Spurgeon scored on a seeing-eye wrister at 16:41. Then, in the dying moments of regulation and with the Wild net empty, Ryan Hartman won a key face-off and then scored on a goal-mouth scrum to tie the game at 4-4.
“I was just looking to put it on net,” Hartman said.
And, as he was for the first 60 minutes, Cam Talbot was brilliant in overtime, stopping former Wild teammate Jason Zucker and then John Marino on a pair of consecutive breakaways.
“Cam gave us every opportunity to come back even thought we were down two,” Hartman said. ‘He made some big saves down the end.”
Talbot, who picked up his first career win in seven starts against the Penguins, turned aside 35 of 39 shots in regulation and overtime, and stopped three of four shots in the shootout before Bjugstad ended it.
Not that this latest comeback should come as a surprise. Six of their first seven wins this season have seen them trailing at some point.
What does that say about these Wild?
“It says we can’t hold a lead,” deadpanned coach Dean Evason. “We challenged them after the first period. We have to learn to deal with success a little better than we have. We score that early goal and played really well … Again, we’ve got to understand that teams don’t quit. This is the National Hockey League, and teams don’t just quit.”
The Wild took the lead on Kaprizov’s first-period goal, his first at even strength, a sure sign that the Calder Trophy winner is rounding into form. Yet the Wild quickly found themselves trailing 2-1 on the first two of Kasperi Kapanen’s three goals on Saturday, his first three of the season.
Woodbury’s Jake Guentzel extended the Pittsburgh lead to 3-1 in the second, but the Wild pulled to within one late in the middle frame when Joel Eriksson Ek scored on a double deflection of a Spurgeon shot.
Facing what could have been their third loss in four games, the Wild composed themselves in the third period.
“We talked about it between the second and third, just staying with it,” said Matt Dumba. It didn’t matter how long it was going to take. It was right there.”
“It shows what kind of character we have in that room. Guys are willing to play the full 60 minutes for each other and not give up on each other. That’s a feeling we haven’t had here in a long time.”
However, the Wild won’t have long to celebrate as they will be right back in action Sunday night against the New York Islanders at Exel Energy Center. That game is part of a stretch of five games in eight days.
Colorado Buffs upsets Oregon State in double overtime, 37-34
BOULDER — When push came to shove, the Colorado Buffaloes refused to buckle Saturday night at Folsom Field.
Their just reward was a wild, 37-34 double-overtime upset of Oregon State.
CU won the game on Cole Becker’s 43-yard field goal, which came after Oregon State’s Everett Hayes missed a 38-yarder.
On the first possession of overtime, CU freshman quarterback Brendan Lewis turned a quarterback keeper into a 9-yard touchdown. He barely made it into the corner of the end zone.
Oregon State countered with B.J. Baylor’s 2-yard touchdown to send the game into the second overtime.
The Buffs improved to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Pac-12. The Beavers (5-4, 3-3), trying to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, suffered a huge defeat in that quest.
For much of the game, the Buffs did everything they needed to do in order to pull the upset; they had a solid, creative offensive game plan and a defense — even without star linebacker Nate Landman — that was up to the task of slowing the Beavers’ potent rushing attack.
But late in the fourth quarter, the Buffs saw their 20-10 lead vanish.
CU had a seven-play, 72-yard drive, culminating in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to Montana Lemonious-Craig.
What appeared to be the winning TD pass came after Brendan Rice’s 11-yard score on a beautiful reserve was wiped out by a holding call near the goal line on wide receiver La’Vontae Shenault. Still, CU didn’t fold.
The Buffs led 27-24. The game appeared to be over.
But, as time expired, OSU’s Everett Hayes booted a 60-yard field to send the game into overtime. His kick tied Mason Crosby for the longest field goal in Folsom Field history. Crosby connected from 60 yards against Iowa State on Oct. 16, 2004.
With 5:30 left in the third quarter, CU appeared to be in complete control and looked to be in no need of late-game heroics.
On third and 3 from his own 40, Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan failed to gain a first down on a keeper when he was stuffed by strong safety Isaiah Lewis. The Beavers decided to go for it on fourth down, but Nolan, harassed by Carson Wells, wobbled an incomplete pass.
CU’s offense quickly took advantage, scoring in six plays to take a 20-10 lead. Lewis scrambled in the pocket before finding Rice with a 5-yard touchdown pass.
But very quickly, CU’s lead disappeared.
Beavers sophomore Trey Lowe busted loose for a 31-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, cutting CU’s lead to 20-17. Then came an impressive, 14-play, 80-yard TD drive, culminating with a 27-yard pass from Chance Nolan to Tre’Shaun Harrison, giving OSU a 24-20 lead.
CU came out hot. Taking a cue from Ralphie in the first quarter, the Buffs stampeded out of the gate for a 10-0 lead. With Lewis completing 6-of-8 passes for 117 yards, the Buffs produced 144 yards off offense — their best first quarter of the season.
The Buffs’ plan to attack the Beavers’ secondary was expected. Lewis showed poise and accuracy in CU’s loss at Oregon last week, plus, and the Beavers entered the game giving up 273.5 yards pass a game, ranking 113th in the nation.
CU’s first drive stalled at the OSU 10, but Becker connected on a 28-yard field goal. CU’s second drive — a well-executed, seven-play, 79-yard beauty — was capped off by a 43-yard TD pass from Lewis to a wide-open Daniel Arias.
Oregon State’s Jack Colletto, a linebacker/short-yardage running back, strong-armed several Buff defenders en route to a 14-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter, cutting CU’s lead to 10-7.
The Beavers were poised to take a 14-10 lead midway through the second quarter, but CU strong Lewis intercepted Nolan’s pass at the Colorado 7 and returned it 38 yards.
The first half ended with CU leading 13-10. Becker’s career-long, 52-yard field goal came with 39 seconds left, but the Beavers needed just five plays to go 45 yards to set up Hayes’ 45-yard field goal at time expired.
