Kim Kardashian Sits Next To Bleached Blonde At Kris Jenner’s Birthday & Fans Think It’s Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance.
Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
In a brief audio clip, a voice that some thought sounded like Pete was heard. After Kim declared she was “done” singing, someone responding replied, “oh, come on’” — perhaps the 27-year-old comedian. Others suggested that the blonde was family friend Ellen DeGeneres, who is particularly close to Kris.
At the very least, Pete has interacted with Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42: the Poosh founder joined Pete and Kim on last weekend’s outing to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. The New York native is already a friend of Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker, 45. Kim and Pete appeared totally comfortable with Kourtney and Travis, as they held hands with them present on a roller coaster and in the park.
Since their California hangout, the duo haven’t slowed down the momentum with back-to-back dates in New York City! Pete treated the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to dinner at Staten Island’s Campania on Nov. 2 where they also showed some PDA. “They were holding hands above the table and were mostly left alone throughout the time they were there,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “it was without a question a date.”
Just a day later, the pair stepped out again for dinner at exclusive members-only club Zero Bond. The location could have been were the unexpected romance began brewing: the club is where SNL hosted an afterparty following Kim’s successful hosting debut on Oct. 9. On the episode, the KKW Beauty founder and Pete shared an on-screen kiss during an Aladdin inspired sketch where they played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin!
Reparation Me, Please: Black America To Receive Billions From Biden’s BBB Plan
A deal on the Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure spending plan might be nearing and these hints are like heaven to a lot of black American’s ears.
However, both the money and what is considered to be ‘infrastructure’ remain sticking points even as Biden officials say both will positively impact Black America. Let’s be honest though, we want and deserve it all.
Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez of New York told theGrio on Capitol Hill, “It’s unfortunate how much, sometimes, provisions for our Black communities get trimmed back along with so many other provisions for people of color.”
“But I do think that there are a lot of exciting investments here,” she added. “We had those initial expansions for Black farmers in the original [American Rescue Plan]. But as we’ve seen, there’s been so much pushback on that and [we] continue to push for that. [It] is super important.”
White House Domestic Policy Director, Susan Rice, and senior officials at the White House have offered a little reassurance stating that Black farmers will see some funding from BBB.
Rice, who previously served as an advisor to former president Barack Obama, contends that Black farmers are earmarked for $6 billion.
The farmers were a strong contender in voters to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in many of the southern states that are typically red. The line item for Black farmers is an effort to address long-standing inequities in agriculture.
White House officials say the relief for farmers and ranchers in the Build Back Better framework includes a program to provide debt relief to certain farmers and ranchers with qualifying loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This provision will include farmers and ranchers who have suffered financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Agriculture has over the decades had to pay out settlement money to Black farmers since the Bill Clinton administration due to discrimination from USDA loan programs. Meanwhile, the numbers of Black farmers have dwindled over the decades in part due to lack of equal access to money and programs offered by the USDA.
Rice also points out that the BBB also has money to prevent and respond to gun crime. Those crimes are linked to gun homicide where Black men make up more than 50% of the deaths. The statistics highlight a major disparity, considering Black men sadly make up only 6% of the population.
In an attempt to resolve this issue, the Biden administration has budgeted items earmarked to target gun-related crime in Black communities. “The package puts funding into evidenced-based community violence prevention programs,” Rice said.
Another initiative is that of HBCUs, along with other minority-serving institutions, will get $300 million to modernize academic research facilities and an additional $700 million for research activities and related activities. This is not all of the funding that will be allocated to HBCUs, according to officials.
“The plan to be of assistance to HBCUs is untouched. We know information got out that they’ve been pulled out. But that really is not true,” Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas exclusively told theGrio. “In the 29 years that I’ve been here on this committee, [that] I chair every term, I have put something for HBCUs.”
Additionally for families, Susan Rice contends that President Biden’s BBB agenda cuts child poverty in half. As it stands, 22.1% of Black people fall below the poverty line. The bill will extend the expanded child tax credit providing a major tax cut to nearly 3 million Black people and will cut the Black poverty rate by 34% and the child poverty rate by nearly half.
While the campaigns promise to bring many changes to Black America only time will truly tell.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Pushes Grocery Cart On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina – Photos
Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter Vivienne were spotted browsing the aisles at Gelson’s in Hollywood as they loaded up on some essentials.
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, is already a grocery shopping expert. The teen pushed her own cart on a visit to the Gelson’s in Hollywood with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, on Friday, Nov. 5. Vivienne kept her blonde hair back in a ponytail as she sported a light colored face mask and tan colored t-shirt, cream sweatpants and black running shoes.
Angelina followed behind with what appeared to be a bagged bread loaf in hand, ready to add it to the cart. The Oscar winner stayed with her usual classic tones, wearing a gray face mask, black dress and charcoal colored sweater. She finished her ensemble with a pair of pony black boots, which could be spotted as the two made their way back to the parking lot. At one point while shopping, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet hug as they perused the frozen foods section.
Vivienne and her mom reportedly spent around 40 minutes in the store shopping, later bagging their own items and carrying them back to the car. The Eternals actress hung onto one with the handle, while her teenage daughter opted to use both hands to carry the second from the bottom.
The 13-year-old, who looks so much like her handsome father Brad Pitt 57, has recently sprouted up in height! Her growth spurt was visibly noticeable on the grocery store outing, as well as on a recent stop to H&M in London, England, where she supported Angelina at her Marvel premiere. Vivienne was about a head shorter than her mother, but is likely to catch up height-wise (notably, her sister Shiloh, 15, is also very tall).
Angelina sweetly put her arm around Vivienne as the two made their way through the busy Oxford Circus area to visit the Swedish clothing brands’ flagship, located at the Regent Street intersection. Vivienne wore a casual white t-shirt and gray sweats with sneakers for the excursion, while Angelina bundled up in a a long button down wool cut paired with black pumps.
Paulina Gretzky’s Parents: Everything To Know About Her Athlete Dad & Famous Mom
Supermodel Paulina Gretzky hails from two very famous parents: actress Janet Jones and hockey player Wayne Gretzky. Here’s everything you need to know!
Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of two very high-profile figures. The supermodel, who is engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson, is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones. The couple, who are also parents to Paulina’s four siblings, will soon gain a son-in-law. Although Paulina and Dustin officially got engaged in August 2013 after seven months of dating, they held off officially getting married. The couple now have two sons together, Tatum, 6, and River, 3, and are officially wedding planning.
“I just do things my own way. I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things. I fell in love with someone so fast and we had the best thing that ever happened to us, happen so quickly. The most important thing was my kids, Dustin, and my career. Those things took precedent. Those things had to be established. So, after he won the Masters, I said let’s do it, this makes sense,” Paulina previously said. Here’s everything to know about her A-list parents.
Wayne Gretzky
Paulina’s dad hails from Ontario, Canada, and is known by hockey fans simply as “The Great One” having won the Hart Trophy eight years in a row. He played 20 seasons in the NHL, and is the only player in history to total more than 200 points in a single season — something he achieved four times. He played for the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings, and is credited with helping to popularize hockey in California. He then played for the St. Louis Blues before ending his career with the New York Rangers. After his retirement in 1999, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and the league retired his jersey number 99.
While working as a judge on Dance Fever, he met his future wife, however they didn’t start dating until several years later when they ran into each other at a Lakers game. He popped the question in January 1988, and were married that July in a lavish ceremony that cost more than $1 million. They went on to welcome five children: Paulina, and her four siblings Ty, Trevor, Tristan, and Emma. She recently opened up about how her dad reacts to her Instagram photos, which regularly show her rocking bikinis and one-pieces. “The haters ‘are like, Wayne would be so upset. I’m like… my dad is not looking at my Instagram right now. My dad is like, ‘I love you.’ He’s just not,” Paulina revealed.
Janet Jones
Paulina’s mom Janet is an American actress and model. She was a contestant on Dance Fever in 1979 and went on to star in stage productions of Annie, Staying Alive, and Snow White Live. She also had a minor role in Grease 2 before her big break in The Flamingo Kid and her star-making turn in A Chorus Line. She also worked as a model, and appeared semi-nude in the March 1987 issue of Playboy. After marrying Wayne, she became a mom-of-five, and eldest daughter Paulina went on to appear on the cover of Canadian magazine Flare in 2005. It came seventeen years after Janet appeared on the cover, making them the first mother-daughter to do so.
