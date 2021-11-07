LA Times Writers on if Erika Jayne Had Heads Up on Story, What They Learned From RHOBH and What Questions Remain

Los Angeles Times reporters Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan are speaking out about the recently-aired 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Ahead of last night’s conclusion of the four-part reunion special, the outlet’s staffers, who wrote the article that was at the center of the season 11 drama, shared what they learned from Erika Jayne on the episodes in regard to her marriage to her estranged husband Thomas Girardi and revealed what they still want to know about the reality star and performer.
“My main takeaway was the portrait of the somewhat bleak inner life of the Girardi marriage’s last years: the power imbalance, his multiple affairs, the financial control that Tom allegedly wielded, the attempts by Erika to get Tom help, the ring of people that surrounded Tom and limited Erika’s access,” Matt revealed during a Q&A with the L.A. Times.
While Matt found himself educated about the ins and outs of Erika’s decades-long marriage to the disbarred attorney, he said RHOBH failed to reveal certain details regarding how it ended.
“When did she hire her lawyer? How does she pay her assistant? How and when did she hire a moving truck? When did she put her rent down on her new residence? The logistics are intense, especially considering she was also filming. And Bravo’s cameras caught none of this? Really?” he asked.
Harriet was also confused about the timing of Erika’s split from Thomas as well as her reasoning for staying in her marriage.
“She files for divorce and says Girardi was unfaithful and verbally abusive to her for years and she stayed only because her substantial RHOBH checks were sent to the Girardi Keese office. Couldn’t she have just called Bravo HR and changed the address?” she wondered.
During one particular episode of RHOBH, Erika told her castmates, many of whom were quite shocked by the contents of Matt and Harriet’s article (including Sutton Stracke, who read it three times), “I don’t have a heads up on an L.A. Times article … Nobody calls me to say, ‘Hey, by the way, this piece is coming out on you.’”
But according to Matt, they reached out to Erika’s publicist and her attorney for comment.
“We sought comment on the lawsuit that accused the Girardi’s of a sham divorce. Two days before our story was published in mid-December… we sent questions to her representatives. We did not specify when the story would go live online, but gave a sharp deadline of the day prior,” he revealed.
As for Erika’s claim that the story was nothing more than a “hit piece,” Harriet said she believes Erika either doesn’t understand the meaning of the term or didn’t read their article.
Although Erika was accused of inconsistencies throughout the 11th season of RHOBH, Matt said he felt she was “withholding” more than she was displaying inconsistencies. Meanwhile, Harriet put a spotlight on her story about Thomas’ car accident.
“The car wreck is something that Girardi loyalists have been pushing out there since last year as an explanation of his behavior,” she explained. “Girardi was known as a heavy drinker and he kept a chauffeur on staff. I know Matt looked for public records for a car crash as described by Erika et al. and didn’t find anything. In any case, a recent head injury wouldn’t explain the misappropriation allegations against him dating back to the 1980s.”
As for what they still want to know, Matt would love to hear more from Erika about Thomas’ political and judicial connections, and Harriet has questions about Thomas’ mental health.
“What year did you first notice signs of dementia? Who did you talk to about it? If you claim that a doctor refused treatment because of Girardi’s legal power, please name that doctor. Do you regret not doing more to get him treatment?” Harriet said she would ask Erika if given the chance.
Matt and Harriet also shared where the legal proceedings against Erika and Thomas stand today.
“In the Indonesian plane crash case, two former lawyers at Girardi Keese, including Tom’s son-in-law, are the subject of a hearing next month in Chicago over whether they should be held in contempt of court for their alleged conduct in the case,” Matt revealed. “That hearing could prove revealing, as it will likely shine a light on the final months of the Girardi law firm and the signs inside the business that it was unraveling.”
“The bankruptcy process is ongoing. The trustees are in the process of identifying all assets for Girardi’s estate and his law firm. They are getting all of Erika’s financial records and they will be deposing various people involved in the couple’s finances. The assets they turn up have to be liquidated and used to pay off the creditors, including clients owed settlement money and lenders,” added Harriet.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently filming season 12.
Kris Jenner celebrated her 66th birthday with a karaoke party at home, and some fans thought Pete Davidson was in attendance.
Pete Davidson, is that you? The Saturday Night Live cast member could have possibly been in attendance with Kim Kardashian, 41, as she celebrated her mom Kris Jenner‘s 66th birthday. In a video snippet from the family celebration, which was held on Nov. 5, a bleached blonde with short hair could be seen next to the SKIMS founder from behind. While it’s unclear if it was Pete for sure, it certainly looks like it.
In a brief audio clip, a voice that some thought sounded like Pete was heard. After Kim declared she was “done” singing, someone responding replied, “oh, come on’” — perhaps the 27-year-old comedian. Others suggested that the blonde was family friend Ellen DeGeneres, who is particularly close to Kris.
At the very least, Pete has interacted with Kim’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42: the Poosh founder joined Pete and Kim on last weekend’s outing to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park. The New York native is already a friend of Kourt’s fiancé Travis Barker, 45. Kim and Pete appeared totally comfortable with Kourtney and Travis, as they held hands with them present on a roller coaster and in the park.
Since their California hangout, the duo haven’t slowed down the momentum with back-to-back dates in New York City! Pete treated the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to dinner at Staten Island’s Campania on Nov. 2 where they also showed some PDA. “They were holding hands above the table and were mostly left alone throughout the time they were there,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “it was without a question a date.”
Just a day later, the pair stepped out again for dinner at exclusive members-only club Zero Bond. The location could have been were the unexpected romance began brewing: the club is where SNL hosted an afterparty following Kim’s successful hosting debut on Oct. 9. On the episode, the KKW Beauty founder and Pete shared an on-screen kiss during an Aladdin inspired sketch where they played Princess Jasmine and Aladdin!
A deal on the Build Back Better (BBB) infrastructure spending plan might be nearing and these hints are like heaven to a lot of black American’s ears.
However, both the money and what is considered to be ‘infrastructure’ remain sticking points even as Biden officials say both will positively impact Black America. Let’s be honest though, we want and deserve it all.
Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez of New York told theGrio on Capitol Hill, “It’s unfortunate how much, sometimes, provisions for our Black communities get trimmed back along with so many other provisions for people of color.”
“But I do think that there are a lot of exciting investments here,” she added. “We had those initial expansions for Black farmers in the original [American Rescue Plan]. But as we’ve seen, there’s been so much pushback on that and [we] continue to push for that. [It] is super important.”
White House Domestic Policy Director, Susan Rice, and senior officials at the White House have offered a little reassurance stating that Black farmers will see some funding from BBB.
Rice, who previously served as an advisor to former president Barack Obama, contends that Black farmers are earmarked for $6 billion.
The farmers were a strong contender in voters to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden in many of the southern states that are typically red. The line item for Black farmers is an effort to address long-standing inequities in agriculture.
White House officials say the relief for farmers and ranchers in the Build Back Better framework includes a program to provide debt relief to certain farmers and ranchers with qualifying loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This provision will include farmers and ranchers who have suffered financial strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Agriculture has over the decades had to pay out settlement money to Black farmers since the Bill Clinton administration due to discrimination from USDA loan programs. Meanwhile, the numbers of Black farmers have dwindled over the decades in part due to lack of equal access to money and programs offered by the USDA.
Rice also points out that the BBB also has money to prevent and respond to gun crime. Those crimes are linked to gun homicide where Black men make up more than 50% of the deaths. The statistics highlight a major disparity, considering Black men sadly make up only 6% of the population.
In an attempt to resolve this issue, the Biden administration has budgeted items earmarked to target gun-related crime in Black communities. “The package puts funding into evidenced-based community violence prevention programs,” Rice said.
Another initiative is that of HBCUs, along with other minority-serving institutions, will get $300 million to modernize academic research facilities and an additional $700 million for research activities and related activities. This is not all of the funding that will be allocated to HBCUs, according to officials.
“The plan to be of assistance to HBCUs is untouched. We know information got out that they’ve been pulled out. But that really is not true,” Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas exclusively told theGrio. “In the 29 years that I’ve been here on this committee, [that] I chair every term, I have put something for HBCUs.”
Additionally for families, Susan Rice contends that President Biden’s BBB agenda cuts child poverty in half. As it stands, 22.1% of Black people fall below the poverty line. The bill will extend the expanded child tax credit providing a major tax cut to nearly 3 million Black people and will cut the Black poverty rate by 34% and the child poverty rate by nearly half.
While the campaigns promise to bring many changes to Black America only time will truly tell.