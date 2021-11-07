Landshare is Bringing Real Estate to The Blockchain with Tokenized Properties

- Nearly 68 percent of all bitcoin ATMs, or over 20,300, are owned by the top ten.
Bitcoin ATMs are in high demand now. Since January, Bitcoin cash dispensers have risen. Their numbers have doubled from around 14000 to over 30000! Nearly 80 nations have crypto-to-fiat teller machines.
Since January, the number of ATMs accepting major cryptocurrencies has increased. According to Coin ATM Radar, 14,016 establishments offered these services in January. By October 27, it had risen to 30K. Cryptocurrencies are becoming widely recognized payment methods. Now there are over 600 crypto ATMs in 76 countries. The US has 26,000 while Canada has 2200 and Europe has 1353.
Spain (155) and Switzerland (130). Some trends have been negative. Other big markets, including Austria, have seen numbers fall from 156 in June to 140 currently. The UK fell from 229 on January 1 to 98 on Wednesday. These ATM’s let you purchase bitcoin and trade altcoins like bitcoin cash (BCH), ethereum (ETH), and litecoin (LTC). Some provide USDT or popular cryptocurrencies like DOGE. These machines may also purchase your bitcoin for you.
Owned by Top Ten
Nearly 68 percent of all bitcoin ATMs, or over 20,300, are owned by the top ten. Bitcoin Depot, which has been growing its US network, has 5314 units (17 percent). Coincloud is second with 4028 devices (13%). And Coinflip’s 2953 machines represent less than 10% of the global total.
Genesis Coin manufactures almost 40% of all B-ATMs. General Bytes has almost 22% of the market. Bitaccess with 14%, followed by Coinsource with 611 machines deployed. Lamassu with 2%. Smaller enterprises are also active, 7.2 percent of the market.