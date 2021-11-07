Connect with us

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 9

Published

1 min ago

on

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 9
DENVER AT DALLAS

Broncos: LT Garett Bolles (ankle); OLB Malik Reed (hip); DT Mike Purcell (thumb); S Jamar Johnson.

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith (ankle); QB Will Grier; WR Simi Fehoko; S Israel Mukuamu.

HOUSTON AT MIAMI

Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown; QB Deshaun Watson; QB Jeff Driskel; DB Cre’von LeBlanc; LB Hardy Nickerson; LB Eric Wilson; WR Davion Davis.

Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; WR Preston Williams; S Sheldrick Redwine; LB Darius Hodge; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long; DT John Jenkins.

CLEVELAND AT CINCINNATI

Browns: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (pending release); CB Herb Miller; G Hjalte Froholdt; DE Joe Jackson; DT Tommy Togiai; DT Andrew Billings; TE Miller Forristall.

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin; WR Auden Tate (thigh); G/T Fred Johnson; DE Cam Sample (knee, illness).

MINNESOTA at BALTIMORE

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette; LB Chazz Surratt; DT Michael Pierce (elbow).

Ravens: WR Sammy Watkins (thigh); RB Latavius Murray (ankle); S Ar’Darius Washington; OL Patrick Mekari (ankle); DT Brandon Williams.

BUFFALO AT JACKSONVILLE

Bills: TE Dawson Knox (hand); DT Justin Zimmer (foot); DT Justin Zimmer; OT Spencer Brown; DE Efe Obada; DE Boogie Basham.

News

Nine unvaccinated Boulder Community Health employees face termination

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Nine unvaccinated Boulder Community Health employees face termination
Unvaccinated employees at Boulder Community Health have less than 60 days to comply with the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before they face termination.

In August, the hospital announced it would require all staff members including members of its medical staff, volunteers, trainees, students, business partners, independent contractors and vendors who come into or work at BCH facilities be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Nov. 1.

Nine employees out of 2,020 have failed to receive the vaccine by the deadline, wrote Celanie Pinnell, marketing manager with Boulder Community Health in an email. All medical staff have been vaccinated.

Pinnell said the hospital has not yet terminated any employees who failed to get vaccinated. Written notices have been sent to all unvaccinated employees who did not receive an exemption. They have less than 60 days to comply before they face termination.

There are 44 employees who were approved for a medical or religious exemption at Boulder Community Health, Pinnell said. They are required to wear a mask at all times and are tested twice a week for COVID-19.

“Boulder Community Health believes that having a universally vaccinated workforce is vital to achieving the highest level of safety from the virus for our patients and staff,” Pinnell wrote in an email.

News

Patriots-Panthers inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson gets the nod over J.J. Taylor second straight week

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Patriots-Panthers inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson gets the nod over J.J. Taylor second straight week
The Patriots had most of the usual suspects inactive for today’s game, with  N’Keal Harry also added to the list.

The wide receiver turned up on the injury report Friday with a knee injury. During early warmups, Harry was spotted with a sleeve on his right knee.

Kristian Wilkerson, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will take his place as the No. 4 receiver, making his 2021 season debut.

It’s also interesting to note rookie running back Rhamandre Stevenson is active for his second straight game, with J.J. Taylor a healthy scratch. The two seemed to be alternating, but Stevenson must have had another good week of practice to get the call.

Once again, the running game figures to be a key to the Patriots success in the game.

For the Panthers, meanwhile, as expected, both quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are active. Darnold is expected to start at quarterback.

Both teams’ complete inactive list are below

PATRIOTS

TE Devin Asiasi

G Yasir Durant

WR N’Keal Harry

DE Ronnie Perkins

RB J.J. Taylor

CB Shaun Wade

PANTHERS

WR Shi Smith

CB CJ Henderson

CB Stantely Thomas-Oliver

RB Royce Freeman

LB Kamal Martin

G Pat Elflein

DT Phil Hoskins

 

News

Vikings safety Harrison Smith on COVID-19 list, will sit out Sunday's game in Baltimore

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

Vikings safety Harrison Smith on COVID-19 list, will sit out Sunday’s game in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Vikings safety Harrison Smith was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday and will sit out the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Smith was replaced on the active roster by practice squad safety Myles Dorn and in the lineup by rookie Cam Bynum, making his first NFL start. Smith is the third Vikings player to be placed on a COVID-19 list in the past four days, following starting center Garrett Bradbury on Thursday and practice squad offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.

Vikings who are inactive for Sunday’s game are nose tackle Michael Pierce, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and linebacker Chazz Surratt,

Pierce, who played for the Ravens from 2016-19, sat out his fourth straight game. He again was replaced by Armon Watts.

Bradbury had his 39-game streak of games played end. He was replaced at center by Mason Cole.

