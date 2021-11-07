News
Local college sports roundup: St. Thomas men’s hockey swept by Bowling Green State
The St. Thomas men’s hockey team was swept for a second-consecutive series after falling 3-0 to Bowling Green State (5-1-2) on Saturday in Ohio. The loss marks the Tommies’ 11th loss this season as they have only won one game since their leap to Division I play.
Graduate student goaltender Peter Thome made 27 saves on 30 shots for a .900 save percentage in the Tommies’ loss.
VOLLEYBALL
Gophers 3, No. 25 Illinois 0: The 11th-ranked Gophers swept No. 25 Illinois (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 to earn their third consecutive top-25 win and extend their win streak to five. They
are 13-0 when they win the first set of a match this season.
Redshirt senior Stephanie Samedy led the Gophers’ attack with 15 kills, while tallying eight digs, two blocks, two service aces and one assist.
Sophomore Jenna Wenaas contributed 13 kills for Minnesota (16-6; 11-3), marking her 15th double-digit kill match this season. Senior CC McGraw led the Gophers’ defense with 16 digs.
South Dakota 3, St. Thomas 1: For a second-straight match, St. Thomas lost in four sets after they won the first, falling 25-20, 15-25, 13-25, 23-25 to South Dakota (15-8). The Tommies hold a 3-22 record this season.
Junior Selena Levendoski led the Tommies’ attack with 13 kills, while freshman Lauren Galvin added 11 and sophomore Claire Ricard set her career-high with 10 kills.
Ricard also contributed four blocks as Levendoski matched that total. Seniors Fran Egan and Carrie Rutledge each recorded 10 digs, which marked a career-best for Egan.
State girls soccer: Minnehaha Academy earns school’s second crown
Heckled a bit from the opposing student section, Berit Parten quickly quieted them with the first of her two goals.
Parten and her Minnehaha Academy teammates then made sure the loudest teenagers in the stands the rest of the night were their supporters.
Parten and Greta Carlson each scored twice, and the Redhawks beat Breck 4-2 to win the Class 1A girls soccer state championship Saturday night at U.S Bank Stadium.
In the tournament for the fifth time – and first time since 2004 – Minnehaha Academy (16-2-2) also won the crown in 1998.
“They came out extremely aggressive in this game … and at no point in the game did we shy away from their physicality and their speed,” said coach Bryan Hollaway.
With the match tied at 1, Parten lined up a free kick roughly 20 yards in front of the white-shirted Mustangs students. Her perfectly placed 30-yard kick sailed into the far corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead with 3:42 left in the opening half.
Before celebrating with her teammates, Parten quickly looked toward the Breck students.
“I heard them all throughout the game. … It’s part of my game to just like egg ‘em on and be like, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ so some little hearts for them,” she said playfully. “ … I made a gesture because I was like, ‘You guys want to talk so much, but I’ll let my play show you just how good I am and how good my team is and how we can beat your team no matter what you guys want to say.’”
Parten netted her second of the game 2:36 into the second half with a left-footed shot from about 15 yards out.
The sophomore scored 47 times this season; Carlson 15. She, too, is a sophomore. Both made the all-tournament team, as did 10th graders Gabrielle Wamre and Charlotte Wold.
“We knew this was going to be a special class coming up through Minnehaha,” Hollaway said, with all four players sitting to his right. “When I took the team four years ago these four were all mentioned to me as a wave of players that were extremely talented, and it’s amazing just to see them mature as players and as young women in rising to the occasion and already getting a state championship in their sophomore year.”
Minnehaha Academy has just seven upperclassmen on the roster.
“There’ll be expectations of us in the next year, but I think that can be a positive thing,” Wold said. “… We’re losing three seniors, and they all start. We know we can go out there next year and play our game and hopefully win another state championship.”
Breck (10-5-4) has been thriving defensively, allowing just 17 goals in 2021, including two in four prior postseason games. The four goals allowed was a season high, eclipsing the three they allowed to Minnehaha Academy in a 3-2 loss Sept. 11. The conference foes also tied 2-2 Aug. 31.
The Redhawks won their last nine games, scoring at least four times in eight of those and three in the other.
Minnehaha Academy scored in the 13th minute as Parten beat a pair of defenders along the left end line. Her shot on goal was stopped by Eva Breiland, but the rebound went right to Carlson in front for a tap-in.
Breck quickly countered as Maggie Mixon converted a pass from Dylan Baker. Katie Theissen scored in the 67th minute.
“We contained the back line as much as possible, we just couldn’t enough possession in the midfield to go forward,” said Breck coach Jackie Loeffler.
Breiland finished with 10 saves, including a toe stop on Parten eight minutes in. Ayden Guild stopped seven shots for Minnehaha Academy.
Patriots elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson for Panthers game
The Patriots elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Carolina.
The move could be linked to N’Keal Harry landing on the injury report Friday with knee trouble.
Harry has been seeing limited action behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Wilkerson flashed in the early going at receiver during training camp and in the preseason .
He was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets. In the first preseason game against the Washington Football Team, Jones targeted Wilkerson nine times, with the receiver finishing with six catches for 39 yards.
Wilkerson also saw some on the special teams units.
St. John’s Prep puts it all together, knocks off Weymouth in Div. 1 boys soccer tournament
WEYMOUTH — The St. John’s Prep boys soccer team is finding its groove just in time.
The No. 17 Eagles seized the momentum early and never relinquished it in a 3-0 win over No. 16 Weymouth on Saturday to open the Div. 1 tournament and earn a berth in the round of 16.
Sophomore Graham Kramer struck four minutes in, senior Matt Patturelli added another late in the first half and senior captain James Gikas sealed it midway through the second as the Prep kept steady pressure on the hosts.
“We have had inconsistency throughout the season, but when we have play consistently and the way that we know how to play, we get the result we want,” said Gikas. “I think now that we have figured out our formation and how to play our game with each other, I don’t see any room for inconsistency the rest of the season.”
Kramer, a JV call-up who has worked his way into the starting lineup, lit the fire. Fellow striker Ryder Vigsnes was dispossessed trying to attack the goal and Kramer found the ball teed up for a shot following in support and drilled it under the bar for a 1-0 edge.
“We’ve had plenty of games where we have produced a number of chances and we finally put them away, and that first goal is just huge,” said St. John’s Prep coach David Crowell.
It looked like that might be it for the Eagles (11-4-4) for the first half despite a number of opportunities, but with four minutes remaining Alex Borland flicked a ball to Patturelli, who touched it with the outside of his right foot past Weymouth goalie Tyler McInerney for a 2-0 advantage.
It stayed 2-0 at the break only because of a robbery of Vigsnes by McInerney. But Gikas solved him for a dagger in the 56th minute, taking a pass from Vigsnes and guiding it inside the far left post for the final 3-0 margin.
“Felt amazing,” said Gikas. “When you hear (the Weymouth student section) heckling you, it’s nice to put one away.”
Joey Waterman registered the clean sheet in net, doing the majority of his work on a series of Weymouth corner kicks in the second half, tipping a pair of dangerous ones over the bar before snatching a third. Will Minor had an outstanding performance anchoring the defense at center back.
“It’s the best 80 minutes we have played all season,” said Crowell. “We are pretty young. We only start four seniors, it’s been a season in progress, so I’m really, really happy today obviously.”
