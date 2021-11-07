Local college sports roundup: St. Thomas men’s hockey swept by Bowling Green State

Heckled a bit from the opposing student section, Berit Parten quickly quieted them with the first of her two goals.

Parten and her Minnehaha Academy teammates then made sure the loudest teenagers in the stands the rest of the night were their supporters.

Parten and Greta Carlson each scored twice, and the Redhawks beat Breck 4-2 to win the Class 1A girls soccer state championship Saturday night at U.S Bank Stadium.

In the tournament for the fifth time – and first time since 2004 – Minnehaha Academy (16-2-2) also won the crown in 1998.

“They came out extremely aggressive in this game … and at no point in the game did we shy away from their physicality and their speed,” said coach Bryan Hollaway.

With the match tied at 1, Parten lined up a free kick roughly 20 yards in front of the white-shirted Mustangs students. Her perfectly placed 30-yard kick sailed into the far corner of the goal for a 2-1 lead with 3:42 left in the opening half.

Before celebrating with her teammates, Parten quickly looked toward the Breck students.

“I heard them all throughout the game. … It’s part of my game to just like egg ‘em on and be like, ‘Yeah, yeah,’ so some little hearts for them,” she said playfully. “ … I made a gesture because I was like, ‘You guys want to talk so much, but I’ll let my play show you just how good I am and how good my team is and how we can beat your team no matter what you guys want to say.’”

Parten netted her second of the game 2:36 into the second half with a left-footed shot from about 15 yards out.

The sophomore scored 47 times this season; Carlson 15. She, too, is a sophomore. Both made the all-tournament team, as did 10th graders Gabrielle Wamre and Charlotte Wold.

“We knew this was going to be a special class coming up through Minnehaha,” Hollaway said, with all four players sitting to his right. “When I took the team four years ago these four were all mentioned to me as a wave of players that were extremely talented, and it’s amazing just to see them mature as players and as young women in rising to the occasion and already getting a state championship in their sophomore year.”

Minnehaha Academy has just seven upperclassmen on the roster.

“There’ll be expectations of us in the next year, but I think that can be a positive thing,” Wold said. “… We’re losing three seniors, and they all start. We know we can go out there next year and play our game and hopefully win another state championship.”

Breck (10-5-4) has been thriving defensively, allowing just 17 goals in 2021, including two in four prior postseason games. The four goals allowed was a season high, eclipsing the three they allowed to Minnehaha Academy in a 3-2 loss Sept. 11. The conference foes also tied 2-2 Aug. 31.

The Redhawks won their last nine games, scoring at least four times in eight of those and three in the other.

Minnehaha Academy scored in the 13th minute as Parten beat a pair of defenders along the left end line. Her shot on goal was stopped by Eva Breiland, but the rebound went right to Carlson in front for a tap-in.

Breck quickly countered as Maggie Mixon converted a pass from Dylan Baker. Katie Theissen scored in the 67th minute.

“We contained the back line as much as possible, we just couldn’t enough possession in the midfield to go forward,” said Breck coach Jackie Loeffler.

Breiland finished with 10 saves, including a toe stop on Parten eight minutes in. Ayden Guild stopped seven shots for Minnehaha Academy.