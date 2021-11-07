News
Make holidays extra beautiful with season’s best new makeup
With Halloween in the rearview, it’s time for the winter holidays. This is the first time in a while that we can get together with family and friends for a holiday toast without big safety concerns, so I personally can’t wait to see everyone flaunting a little more holiday beauty than usual.
This season is always a tad more glittery, a shade more daring and just a hair more fun than the rest of the year. So here’s a preview of what to order right now — holiday shades for lips, nails, eyeshadows, highlighter and the like—so you’ll have it all in time for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Nails: There’s absolutely nothing basic about festive red nails for the holidays. (Classic? Yeah. Basic? No.) But I’m also a sucker for something unexpected — especially with a little shimmer. So go ahead and give it up for Smith & Cult’s A Little Underground ($18 on smithandcult.com). It’s a cruelty-free and vegan, deep purple shade laced with pearlescent festivity. It’s gutsy, original and beautiful. Most importantly, it reminds me of sugarplums.
Lips: Special occasions call for red lips, I always say. And in one fell swoop, you can get three indispensable shades in the Red Trio Matte Lipstick from Mented ($50 on mentedcosmetics.com): Red & Butter, Red Carpet and Red Rover. That means you’ll be able to easily reach for the exact right shade of red, demanding on what each holiday night calls for.
Eyeshadow: Somehow, Dior always manages to get it right with holiday color. Especially when gold is involved — and gold should always be at play this time of year. So when I set eyes on Dior’s 5 Couleurs Couture — The Atelier of Dreams Limited Edition ($65 on dior.com), I was sold. The handful of warm browns, beige, mocha and gold can be blended for a dramatic evening effect. Or you can work with just light brown and beige for a barely-there day look, or smooth just the gold all around the eye for an otherworldly, all-that-glitters glow.
Bronzer and blush: Cheeky glam is a must around the holidays, and the High Profile Cheek Palette ($59 on narscosmetics) in holiday-themed colors spotlights six super pretty shades: Nude Revue (shimmering bronze); Spin Off (shimmering mauve pink); High Demand (shimmering cinnamon); Hit It Off (shimmering candy pink); Showdown (shimmering coral); and Just Lust (shimmering raspberry). They’re just what you need to add a dash of shine and contour, and build a perfectly shadowed and highlighted holiday profile.
Highlighter: It may look like a piece of Christmas candy with its optical red-striped packaging, but MAC’s Hyper Real Glow Duo from the Hypnotizing Holiday Collection ($38 on maccosmetics.com) is the real deal, when it comes to adding just the right amount of subtle shine. The two colors go on with a cream-like, glowing finish.
Mascara: Lashes are a crucial ingredient to any beauty strategy. So take a moment now to order up a Lash Idôle Mascara by Lancome ($22.10 on nordstrom.com); it volumizes every single lash, lifts each one, and adds length. It also layers on so easily, you’ll be set and batting those lashes in record time — meaning you’ll have that much more time between now and the end of the year to enjoy the holidays themselves.
33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, gets global reach
As the country was altered by the pandemic, so too was the 33rd Boston Jewish Film Festival, which begins today.
A virtual event with one live and in-person exception, this year’s edition, said director Susan Adler, is “better than ever. We find things where people can expand the conversation through Jewish culture and are thrilled to bring our community together for a virtual (experience).
“We have perfected our ticketing; we were fortunate to have a lot of action before people even knew what the films are.”
This year, she noted, there are “about 35 titles and three shorts programs, which is new for us. There are documentaries from around the world and we have one live event at the Museum of Science Boston: ‘Space Torah’ about the NASA astronaut Jeff Hoffman, who took a Torah into space. It’s sold out, limited to COVID capacity, with a Q&A with Hoffman and director Rob Cooper.”
The BJFF runs until Nov. 21. “The number is slightly smaller than in the past,” she said, because distributors are undecided whether “they want their film to be screened virtually or wait for an in-theater booking.
“We go for quality not quantity. We want a rich, diversified program that has something for everyone over the two weeks — and it’s good to be able to watch on your own schedule.
“Now we’re able to bring people from around the world as our guests. It’s exciting to have somebody talking to you from their country even though it’s 3 in the morning. We used to fly them in but with virtual we can expand our audience — from California, Florida, Canada! That is exciting, to just grow your audience.”
Among the highlights: “Persian Lessons,” a Holocaust subject “but from a different country with a different story. It’s very compelling and unexpected and I think going to be a big hit for us. It’s part of our ‘Social Justice’ film series.”
The documentary “Irmi’ chronicles a woman born in Germany. “She left before the Holocaust and had to reinvent her life a couple of times,” Adler said. “The film is made by her daughter and there’s a great musical score. We’re honoring one of our board members, who is introducing that film and the director.
“We’re also excited about our three shorts programs, 20 documentaries and narrative films. We always have ‘FreshFlix,’ a new filmmakers section with an audience award. This year we also have ‘Shorts Made in Quarantine,’ showing other things that happened during lockdown.”
The third is ‘In 32 Minutes or Less!,” which is self-explanatory. “It’s the best shorts that were out there. It’s great to have some lighter things.”
For more information and tickets, go to bostonjfilm.org.
Franks: Energy – America has it, we should continue to use it
Today the USA is being asked to stop using one of our God-given treasures — our natural resources that produce energy, the driving force to our economic engine. Who is asking us to do this? Countries led by European nations that do not have a significant number of energy-producing natural resources of their own. Hmm.
America has been blessed with rich soil and natural resources that can produce a variety of delicious foods and energy, respectively. We should be most thankful.
Starting in 1997 with the Kyoto Protocol, a new industry/movement developed predicated on the claim that man can significantly and dramatically affect the temperature or weather.
Republicans do believe in science and do believe in protecting our environment. We all believe and understand that man can cause problems to our environment — air pollution, smog, toxic landfills, oil spills and their environmental impact, fouled rivers and oceans, tainted drinking water, are all evidence of man-made problems that, to a degree, we have solved. But the other side, I would facetiously say, would probably profess that the floods that Noah had to deal with were caused by global warming.
To not use the God-given resources that have helped to make our nation great and provided millions of jobs seems irrational. It would be like playing a game of cards and turning in all your aces because people and countries that lack aces have convinced you that aces are evil. The outcome? We lose if other countries fail to give up their aces.
Leaders from a couple of the biggest producers of greenhouse gas emissions, China and Russia, decided not to attend the latest big Climate Summit in Glasglow, Scotland. What message does that send? Without a truly dedicated China, Russia, India, Brazil and other large industrialized countries alongside the United States, the desired climate change objectives cannot be met.
The willingness to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to alter the nation’s economy is a huge gamble when you can neither control the actions of other countries nor establish an enforcement mechanism to penalize those countries that fail to develop and implement a realistic plan to get to net zero emissions by a certain date.
Since the signing of the Paris Accord in 2015, the grade the accord would likely get from objective observers of the first five years would be an F for failure. Yet, the Build Back Better plan would seek to spend a half-trillion dollars partially via corporate welfare spending toward the goal of fighting climate change by seeking to phase out fossil fuels and establish new means to produce much needed energy for Americans. We cannot forget the federally funded and botched $570 million renewable Solyndra energy investment made when Biden was vice president.
During 2019 and 2020, America became a net energy exporter, but now we are begging other nations for fossil fuels and crude oil as prices at the pump soar.
On energy, we should be all in. We should not try to destroy or kill our fossil fuels industries. We should implore them to do better as they have over the decades. They should continue to keep and increase nuclear and hydropower. We have been doing both for decades without the Build Back Better plan.
There are zero carbon emissions in nuclear energy. It is the largest source of clean power in the country, and it already supplies more than half of the nation’s emission-free electricity. Here too, we need to make improvements and keep their cost down while speeding up the construction of smaller nuclear-production systems.
We are America. We do not need to follow those whose agendas may not be in accord with promoting America’s greatness. Lastly, we must not give China, or any other nation, any competitive advantage. We are not so good that we can win with one hand tied behind our backs. We are No. 1 in the world in the production of energy, and nothing should be allowed to remove us from that position.
Gary Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. He is host of the podcast “We Speak Frankly.”
Ruth Negga steps into dangerous world of ‘Passing’ in Netflix drama
Netflix’s “Passing,” which streams Wednesday, is a 1929 period piece in black-and-white about two Black women, childhood friends who reconnect accidentally as adults, and discover one of them — Ruth Negga’s light-skinned Clare — is passing as white in segregated Manhattan.
It’s a subject that made Hollywood’s two versions — 1934 and 1959 — of Fannie Hurst’s bestseller “Imitation of Life” landmarks culturally and at the box-office.
“Passing” is inspired by writer and first-time director Rebecca Hall’s own family history, adapted from an obscure 1929 novel by Nella Larsen.
Hall, 39, is an award-winning actress and the daughter of the late, legendary British stage and screen director Peter Hall and his third wife, the soprano Maria Ewing. She discovered Ewing’s father — her grandfather — had “passed.”
“I was 25 and had an awkwardly vague understanding of my own racial identity,” Hall recalled in a virtual press conference. “My mother would allude to mixed race and say, ‘Maybe we’re Black. Maybe we’re Native American. I don’t really know.’ It was that obscured.”
When a friend gave her Larsen’s novel, “I honestly I had no idea what ‘passing’ was. I’d watched ‘Imitation of Life’ with my mother and remember sitting there and thought, ‘Isn’t this us? Kind of?’
“The novel gave me a framework to think of my own racial identity and identity at large.”
Negga, 39, was born in Ethiopia, her Irish mother a nurse there who married Dr. Negga, her Ethiopian father. He died when she was 7. Negga was raised in Limerick, Ireland, and graduated from Trinity College, Dublin.
She’s best known for the “Preacher” series and her Oscar-nominated work as Mildred Loving in “Loving,” and will star as Lady Macbeth opposite Daniel “007” Craig on Broadway in the spring.
“Because of its secretive nature,” Negga said, “we don’t have much access with true stories. What people put down in records is not quite the truth and so a lot of American Black history especially is tricky.”
Playing Clare, married to a white racist (Alexander Skarsgard), was “fascinating. The leaving of your community to go into exile, severing a part of you — to do what?” she wondered.
“Fiscal freedom? To escape death or danger? That danger that permeates the novel and the tension in our film is because you think someone is going to find out — and something terrible is going to happen. And that was a real threat for people who have chosen to pass.
“Do you have a choice?” she asked.
