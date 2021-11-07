News
Nine unvaccinated Boulder Community Health employees face termination
Unvaccinated employees at Boulder Community Health have less than 60 days to comply with the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before they face termination.
In August, the hospital announced it would require all staff members including members of its medical staff, volunteers, trainees, students, business partners, independent contractors and vendors who come into or work at BCH facilities be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Nov. 1.
Nine employees out of 2,020 have failed to receive the vaccine by the deadline, wrote Celanie Pinnell, marketing manager with Boulder Community Health in an email. All medical staff have been vaccinated.
Pinnell said the hospital has not yet terminated any employees who failed to get vaccinated. Written notices have been sent to all unvaccinated employees who did not receive an exemption. They have less than 60 days to comply before they face termination.
There are 44 employees who were approved for a medical or religious exemption at Boulder Community Health, Pinnell said. They are required to wear a mask at all times and are tested twice a week for COVID-19.
“Boulder Community Health believes that having a universally vaccinated workforce is vital to achieving the highest level of safety from the virus for our patients and staff,” Pinnell wrote in an email.
Patriots-Panthers inactives: Rhamondre Stevenson gets the nod over J.J. Taylor second straight week
The Patriots had most of the usual suspects inactive for today’s game, with N’Keal Harry also added to the list.
The wide receiver turned up on the injury report Friday with a knee injury. During early warmups, Harry was spotted with a sleeve on his right knee.
Kristian Wilkerson, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will take his place as the No. 4 receiver, making his 2021 season debut.
It’s also interesting to note rookie running back Rhamandre Stevenson is active for his second straight game, with J.J. Taylor a healthy scratch. The two seemed to be alternating, but Stevenson must have had another good week of practice to get the call.
Once again, the running game figures to be a key to the Patriots success in the game.
For the Panthers, meanwhile, as expected, both quarterback Sam Darnold and running back Christian McCaffrey are active. Darnold is expected to start at quarterback.
Both teams’ complete inactive list are below
PATRIOTS
TE Devin Asiasi
G Yasir Durant
WR N’Keal Harry
DE Ronnie Perkins
RB J.J. Taylor
CB Shaun Wade
PANTHERS
WR Shi Smith
CB CJ Henderson
CB Stantely Thomas-Oliver
RB Royce Freeman
LB Kamal Martin
G Pat Elflein
DT Phil Hoskins
Vikings safety Harrison Smith on COVID-19 list, will sit out Sunday’s game in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Vikings safety Harrison Smith was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday and will sit out the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Smith was replaced on the active roster by practice squad safety Myles Dorn and in the lineup by rookie Cam Bynum, making his first NFL start. Smith is the third Vikings player to be placed on a COVID-19 list in the past four days, following starting center Garrett Bradbury on Thursday and practice squad offensive lineman Dakota Dozier.
Vikings who are inactive for Sunday’s game are nose tackle Michael Pierce, quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette and linebacker Chazz Surratt,
Pierce, who played for the Ravens from 2016-19, sat out his fourth straight game. He again was replaced by Armon Watts.
Bradbury had his 39-game streak of games played end. He was replaced at center by Mason Cole.
Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.
About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by Nov. 22 under the president’s executive order. Some employees, like those at the White House, are nearly all vaccinated. But the rates are lower at other federal agencies, particularly those related to law enforcement and intelligence, according to the agencies and union leaders. And some resistant workers are digging in, filing lawsuits and protesting what they say is unfair overreach by the White House.
The upcoming deadline is the first test of Biden’s push to compel people to get vaccinated. Beyond the federal worker rule, another mandate will take effect in January aimed at around 84 million private sector workers, according to guidelines put out this past week.
On Saturday, a federal appeals court in Louisiana temporarily halted the vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The administration says it is confident that the requirement will withstand legal challenges in part because its safety rules preempt state laws.
“The president and the administration wouldn’t have put these requirements in place if they didn’t think that they were appropriate and necessary,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “And the administration is certainly prepared to defend them.”
If the mandates are a success, they could make the most serious dent in new coronavirus cases since the vaccine first became available, especially with the news this past week that children ages 5-11 can get the shot making an additional 64 million people eligible. But with two weeks remaining until the federal worker deadline, some leaders of unions representing the employees say that convincing the unvaccinated to change their mind is increasingly challenging.
“I got the vaccine in February, it was my own choice and I thought it would stop the virus,” said Corey Trammel, a Bureau of Prisons correctional officer and local union president in Louisiana. “But it hasn’t. And now I have people resigning because they are tired of the government overreach on this, they do not want to get the shot. People just don’t trust the government, and they just don’t trust this vaccine.”
Vaccines have a proven track record of safety, backed by clinical trials and independent reviews showing them overwhelmingly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. More than 222 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 193 million are fully vaccinated. More than half of the world population has also received a shot.
Scientists have been battling anxiety over the vaccine since it was first authorized; an AP-NORC poll earlier this year found one-third of adults in the U.S. were skeptical, despite assurances the vaccine was safe and effective and few instances of serious side effects. About 70% of American adults are fully vaccinated and 80% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Vaccinations have unfolded at uneven rates across the federal government.
Officials at Health and Human Services, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Housing and Urban Development said they were working on getting their employees vaccinated but had no figures yet.
Several intelligence agencies had at least 20% of their workforce unvaccinated as of late October, said U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, a Utah Republican who is a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association President Larry Cosme said there are about 31,000 members from 65 federal law enforcement agencies in the association and he estimated 60% of them have been vaccinated.
Homeland Security, a giant government department with more than 240,000 employees, was about 64% fully vaccinated by the end of last month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has received at least 6,000 requests for medical or religious exemptions, according to the union that represents Border Patrol agents.
Federal agencies are warning employees about the upcoming mandate, offering time off to get the vaccine and encouraging workers to comply. But they won’t be fired if they don’t make the Nov. 22 deadline. They would receive “counseling” and be given five days to start the vaccination process. They could then be suspended for 14 days and eventually could be terminated, but that process would take months.
Republicans have argued the mandate goes too far. House Oversight Committee Republicans sent a letter in late October suggesting the president’s “authoritarian and extreme mandates infringe upon American freedoms, are unprecedented, and may ultimately be deemed unlawful.”
In their letter, Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jody Hice of Georgia said they worried about a large number of government vacancies should thousands of workers refuse and get fired. That concern was also felt by those in the already-understaffed Bureau of Prisons.
A federal corrections officers union in Florida filed a lawsuit this past week over the mandate, saying it was a violation of civil rights. Some prison workers say they’re torn about the vaccine, not wanting to lose their livelihoods but also unwilling to sacrifice their personal beliefs. Officers near retirement age are contemplating leaving rather than go through with the vaccine.
One prison worker in West Virginia texted a colleague that the worker wasn’t willing to be a guinea pig, writing: “It would be different if it wasn’t new. But it is. And I don’t wanna be your experiment.”
The worker, describing how agonizing the decision had been, said: “I’ve cried and puked so much my eyes and stomach hurts.” The worker wondered if it was wrong to stand firm against the vaccine.
Border Patrol employees have been directed to confirm their vaccination status by Tuesday, according to union President Brandon Judd. As of Thursday, 49% of Border Patrol agents responded to say they are fully vaccinated and about 7% reported not being vaccinated, Judd said.
It’s unclear at this point how many will continue to refuse if they aren’t granted an exemption and face losing their job as a result.
“When it comes down to losing your livelihood or getting vaccinated, I think the vast majority are going to ultimately get vaccinated,” Judd said. “We are going to lose people. How many? I really couldn’t predict that.”
Sisak reported from New York. Associated Press Writers Zeke Miller, Ben Fox, Gary Fields, Hope Yen and Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.
