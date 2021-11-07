News
Pandemic epiphany or seeking higher pay, more Colorado workers quitting their jobs than ever before
When a manager insisted last November that she work remotely despite suffering from COVID-19, Jesenia Ramos knew she had reached a breaking point and needed to make a change. But it wasn’t until late July when she and her husband, Alberto Cordero, also unhappy with his treatment at work during the pandemic, made the leap to self-employment.
“We wanted to make our dream come true. We wanted to open a restaurant. We thought about it a lot because we knew it was going to be a big change,” Ramos said.
The pair, who moved from Puerto Rico to Colorado in 2016, left behind careers in the retail industry and poured their life savings into a “ghost” kitchen in the Aurora Mall that serves the dishes they grew up with, as well as a second concept serving lighter fare like shakes and sandwiches.
“Honestly, we work a lot because when you have your own business you have to work. But I find what I am doing right now is more rewarding,” Ramos said. “When we decided to do the business, it was a way to be able to work as a family together.”
Ramos and Cordero are part of a growing trend of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs to pursue different options, what some analysts are calling the “Great Resignation.” It started in earnest in late spring and Colorado is a leader, ranking ninth in the nation with 3.4% of workers quitting their jobs, not counting retirees, in August. The U.S. rate also hit a record 2.9% in August.
To put that “quit rate” in perspective, an average of 2.4% of workers quit their job per month in Colorado in seasonally-adjusted counts going back to December 2000. In the tight labor market before the pandemic, when the unemployment rate was in the mid-2 percent range, it was averaging 2.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
When closures in March and April of last year resulted in massive layoffs, the quit rate went all the way down to 1%. By August 2020, it was back to the historical average of 2.4%, which represented 64,000 Colorado workers who quit their jobs that month. This August, 94,000 voluntarily stepped away from their jobs.
Normally, higher quit rates are associated with a tight labor market or economic recovery, said Ryan Gedney, a senior labor economist with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“What we do see in the trends both nationally and for Colorado is the quit rates have accelerated the last four or five months,” he said.
The quit rate has hit 3% before, he said, and it is important to note it is based on a smaller sample size than some other labor surveys. What is unusual about the new record high is that it coincides with a still relatively high 5.9% unemployment rate in Colorado in August. Normally, elevated unemployment and people voluntarily jumping ship don’t go hand in hand.
For example, when Colorado’s unemployment rate was at 5.9% in January 2003, the quit rate was 2.6% and it was 2.7% in January 2014, another month with 5.9% unemployment.
Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst at NerdWallet, said the U.S labor force has shrunk by 3 million people since February 2020. Most who left were near retirement age and took an early out. Parents who couldn’t find adequate child care, mostly women, also left their jobs to take on that role. And a segment of workers, concerned about their own health or caring for ill family members, continue to wait out the pandemic.
As the economy rebounded with the rollout of vaccines, it created an imbalance between job openings and available workers. There were 10.4 million jobs that need to be filled in August, but only 7.7 million unemployed workers in September available to fill them, Renter said. Employers have responded by lifting wages and offering more flexibility, and sensing the market is now in their favor, a growing number of workers are changing jobs.
Colorado has followed a slightly different path, with the labor force rising from 3.15 million right before the pandemic to 3.19 million, according to BLS counts. Coloradans are either working or actively looking for work at one of the highest rates of any state. That higher “participation rate” helps explain why Colorado, which used to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, now has one of the highest. But it also represents increased competition and doesn’t explain why a larger number of people are quitting.
“We might be seeing a backlog of resignations. It made sense that people may have wanted to quit their jobs but waited until they were in a secure place,” Renter said, adding “There is still a lot of uncertainty.”
Despite that ongoing uncertainty, workers are quitting in record numbers, and for reasons that aren’t entirely monetary. Some are quitting even when they have nothing else lined up.
Enough is enough
Before the pandemic, Leanne Groen, who lives in Westminster, enjoyed her job at a professional employment organization advising small businesses that couldn’t afford their own human resources staff.
Even in the best of times, people don’t connect with human resources because they are happy and want to say how much they love their manager, she said. The pandemic introduced a whole new set of complicated issues to tackle — government-ordered closures, remote work, new sick leave rules, mask mandates and vaccination requirements. Often, the directives came down piecemeal and open to interpretation.
Groen found herself on the front lines explaining complicated issues to desperate small-business owners facing the loss of their livelihoods, and it wasn’t pretty.
“I have experienced wonderful customers and nasty customers at their wit’s end. They are navigating through this pandemic and their tempers are at an all-time high. Human resources came to be a punching bag,” Groen said.
No matter how understanding her manager was or how many vacations she took to renew herself, Groen said she couldn’t get back into a positive frame of mind about her job and career choice.
“How do you solve burnout?” she asked. “It is not like you can remove me from my role entirely. Maybe you are on the right bus but in the wrong seat. But there wasn’t another role for me to move into. We were a small business and consulted with small businesses.”
The breaking point for Groen came this summer when she had to deliver bad news to a client who was already having a horrible day. He unleashed on her with fury, triggering a panic attack and breaking her will to stay. She knew she needed to get off the bus.
“It was so heartbreaking to see small businesses suffer like this. I hated watching them suffer having to navigate the overly complicated but necessary rules,” she said. Earlier this month, Groen finally quit her job and plans to start over in a new career, one she will take time to figure out.
Ramos also liked her job and said she was well-paid fielding customer service calls from home for a retailer. Her husband worked as a manager in loss prevention at a mall in Lakewood. Although they longed for more family time, the couple, in their 30s, said they were in a good spot financially.
But the pandemic changed everything. Cordero’s National Guard unit was deployed to provide relief during the outbreak and he injured his leg. Because hospitals were full, he couldn’t get the surgery he needed. When he did finally get it, his employer pressured him to come back before he was ready, forcing him to work in pain, Ramos said.
And there was last November when COVID-19 infected family members one-by-one and Ramos used up her leave caring for her family until she got sick herself.
“My supervisor said you have to work with COVID, you already took your days, that it wasn’t fair to my team,” she said. “I was short of breath. I still feel the consequences of having COVID.”
Ramos was working night shifts and waking up with only three hours of sleep so she could look after her children. Understaffed, her husband’s employer demanded more and more hours, and because he was salaried, didn’t offer any overtime pay. How he was treated after his injury also factored into his decision to leave. The couple both quit their jobs, took their personal and retirement savings and started Cocina Isla Encanto in August.
“You want your paycheck and your security and at the same time, you want to be your own boss,” Ramos said. “That is one of the things I love about our new business. I love that we can spend our time together.”
The pandemic effect
For many, the pandemic has forced a deeper re-examination about what brings purpose and fulfillment, a reckoning of what matters most to them. And that reckoning has the potential to force a reset of the relationship between employer and employee, said Kate Roeske-Zummer and Debbie Cohen, co-founders of Boulder-based consulting firm HumanityWorks.
“We created a narrative in business that productivity is about efficiency and output. We have process engineered this to death, to the point where there is nothing left for these people to give,” Roeske-Zummer said. “It has been one-sided and it has been unstable and there is now an opportunity to revisit the relationship, to start conversations.”
Although it is still early, many companies are responding by raising pay, trying to outbid the completion, essentially doubling down on the old model of come work and get paid, she said. Nearly half of employers reported worker shortages and a record 58% of U.S. employers bumped up pay with none lowering it, according to a quarterly survey from the National Association for Business Economics.
The pandemic also left many workers who didn’t have health insurance coverage or paid sick leave realizing how exposed they were, but employers have been slower to add benefits than boost pay.
Pay is important in that people see it as a measure of value, and people want to feel valued, Cohen said. But there is a risk that the cost of doing business could outstrip the ability of companies to stay viable, which will trigger another round of layoffs and dislocations.
“Be thoughtful about what you are trying to create here — mutual respect between the business and its people,” she advised.
Likewise, Roeske-Zummer urged workers to be deliberate about the motivations behind the moves they make and to push to make a difference.
“You need to understand what is important to you and act from that place. How does that translate into my life, into the work that I am doing,” she said.
Alyssa Malpede, practice director with staffing and consulting firm Robert Half in Denver, has witnessed the shift from both sides — employees who have faced a pandemic-induced epiphany and employers scrambling to find enough help to participate in the rebound, and in some cases just keep the doors open.
“For those companies that aren’t following the trend to take care of their people, they will lose individuals faster than they can blink,” Malpede said. “There is a level of confidence that employees have that they never had before. They are saying ‘I know I have the power to choose.’ ”
Both labor shortages and elevated inflation rates could persist well into 2022, Chris Akers, an economist with the Colorado Demography Office, predicted on Friday, which in turn could hold back economic growth in the state until they are resolved.
Malpede said the old model of hiring and retention won’t work in today’s environment and that employers need to rethink how they approach their relationship with the people they employ.
“My biggest message — if you find someone you like, hire them. Don’t drag your feet. You won’t have the option of sitting on it for two days,” she said.
As for employees, she urges them to understand what they want and to communicate it to a prospective employer. It might be the amount of pay, benefits, flexibility, mission, training, advancement. Don’t jump without knowing where you are landing.
“You want your new employer to match or understand and recognize what those priorities are as well. Employees need to communicate that ‘this is what I am needing and this is important to me,’ ” she said.
Colorado Youth for a Change aims to improve state’s high school dropout rate one student at a time
During his freshman year of high school, Govan Alvarado tried out for the soccer and basketball teams.
He didn’t make the rosters. Not because he was bad at the sports, though. His grades were terrible, and coaches told him he wasn’t eligible.
Alvarado asked a teacher at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School in Lakewood for help, and she directed him to Colorado Youth for a Change, a nonprofit organization that keeps students from dropping out of school. Through the program, Alvarado was paired with a mentor, Lily Rodriguez, and the two meet weekly to go over his grades, review homework and talk about what it will take to succeed.
This year, in 10th grade, Alvarado’s report card shows mostly As and Bs with a couple of Cs. He played midfielder on the school’s soccer team and the basketball coach told him he’s welcome to join the team.
“I’m thankful because as a freshman I had no help. It was a struggle,” Alvarado said. “Ever since then, my grades are getting better and my parents are proud of me. I tell my parents about Miss Lilly. She really helped me with my grades.”
Colorado Youth for a Change formed in 2005 to address the state’s high dropout rate when an average of 18,000 students annually would quit school before graduation, said Mary Zanotti, the organization’s executive director. The program uses volunteers to help students one-on-one at all grade levels to keep them engaged and enrolled in school.
Volunteers help children in first through third grades with reading, because children who struggle with reading comprehension fall behind at a young age. They tutor fourth through eighth graders in math, so they have a strong foundation when it’s time to tackle algebra. And then the volunteers and mentors work with high school students to overcome a variety of obstacles that prevent students from finishing, Zanotti said.
Today, Colorado Youth for a Change operates in 34 school districts along the Front Range, on the Western Slope and in northern Colorado, Zanotti said. Last year, 9,000 students dropped out of Colorado high schools, she said.
“I tell people that 9,000 is the Red Rocks capacity,” Zanotti said to put the issue in perspective.
The organization has seen demand for its services increase during the pandemic as students fell behind when schools turned to remote classrooms. They are “all over the place in their learning,” she said.
Colorado Youth for a Change
Address: 2490 W. 26th Ave., #110A, Denver, CO 80211
In operation since: 2005
Number of employees: 37
Annual budget: $3.6 million
Percentage that goes directly to client services: 88%
Number of clients served in 2020: 5,820
To help meet demand, Colorado Youth for a Change uses AmeriCorps volunteers to work as tutors and mentors for students. The goal is to have 400 working within the organization this academic year.
“The power and influence one adult has in the lives of these kids is what it comes down to,” said Julia Hughes, senior director of development and communication at Colorado Youth for a Change.
Alvarado blamed his academic struggles on the pandemic. He started studying from home in the spring semester of his eighth-grade year. The transition to high school with its more rigorous academics was tough, especially when he again started with remote learning. Working with Rodriguez has made a world of difference.
Their weekly meetings are motivating him and keeping him on track. During one of their meetings in October, Alvarado was pondering whether or not to participate in a field trip to Dinosaur Ridge. It was going to cost $10, plus lunch, and he wasn’t sure if he had enough money.
Rodriguez encouraged him to go. She’s going to be a chaperone on the field trip and promised that if he would go, she would bring his lunch.
“I’m really proud of him,” she said. “And I’m proud I’m making a difference in his life.”
CSU star David Roddy plans to channel inner Nikola Jokic to get Rams back to NCAA Tournament
The difference? Rene Pulley laughed at that one. His blue bloods, the cream of the Twin Cities’ AAU crop over the years, all made a point to push themselves.
But David Roddy?
Man, David Roddy shoved.
“Somebody had seen him at the meet and they said, ‘Did you know David was running track?’” Pulley, executive director of Howard Pulley Basketball, said of the CSU Rams basketball star. “David explained to me that he was running track to get more agility. So he could be better in football and basketball.”
The godfather of AAU basketball in the Twin Cities, Pulley’s alumni list is a Who’s Who of Minnesota’s best and brightest. Khalid El-Amin. Kris Humphries. Troy Bell. Joe Mauer.
But to have one of his kids take up track for agility training? The way Roddy did? That was new.
“And I thought that showed his dedication,” Rene Pulley said. “I’d never had a kid in (my) program that really participated in another sport in order to improve himself in basketball. It was really weird to me, but I thought it was great.”
Flash forward a few years, and he’s not shocked to see Roddy, the Rams’ mountainous, multi-talented and multi-faceted 6-foot-6, 255-pound standout named to the Karl Malone Watch List, one of 20 earmarked for the right to be called the nation’s best power forward.
“(It’s) just crazy,” Pulley said. “And he absolutely recognizes where he needs improvement. He’s self-motivated. Where most of us need that trainer to push us because we can’t push ourselves — David is his own self-motivator. And he knows how to push himself. He has a commitment to excellence that a lot of players don’t have.”
And a commitment, as the best men’s college basketball player in Colorado, toward settling up unfinished business in the 2021-22 season — starting with the Rams’ season-opener against Oral Roberts, a Sweet 16 squad this past March, on Tuesday night at Moby Arena.
“What motivates me now?” Roddy asked, rhetorically. “I’m just trying to get this team to a championship. And win championships.”
“Positionless player”
CSU’s offense runs through Roddy’s classmate, point guard Isaiah Stevens, another cornerstone junior in coach Niko Medved’s program revival and one of two Rams — Roddy being the other — on the Mountain West’s preseason All-Conference team. But CSU’s hoops fortunes, for better or worse — usually better — tend to go as Roddy goes.
To wit: In only nine games last season did the junior from Minneapolis produce a stat line with four or fewer buckets. The Rams went 3-6 (.333) in those games — three of which occurred against league rivals Utah State and San Diego State — compared to a sterling 17-2 mark (.895) when Roddy’s line featured five or more field goals.
“We do a lot of things where we play through David,” noted Medved, whose team was picked by conference media to win the MW after finishing third during a COVID-adjusted 2020-21 slate with a 20-8 mark, 14-4 in league play. “And David is also a huge decision-maker for us.”
Roddy joked that he’s a “positionless player, a guy who plays everywhere.” He’s also got the green light from Medved to shoot from the wings. When CSU goes with a small lineup, the Rams will drop Roddy, Captain Mismatch, into the post, effectively slotting him as a ‘5,’ an undersized center, a spot he played anywhere from 10-20 minutes per game a year ago.
Like Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets standout and reigning NBA MVP, Roddy has got the game — and heart — of a guard, trapped in a big man’s frame.
“If you had to pin me down, I’d say I was a power forward,” said Roddy, who averaged 15.9 points, 9.4 boards, 2.6 assists and shot 27.8% from beyond the 3-point arc last season.
“Where would I (prefer to) play? I would say guard. Guard, for sure. They tend to be smaller guys, and I can take advantage of mismatches in the post on offense, while I can keep in front of them on defense.”
Roddy no longer plays quarterback, a position at which he excelled during his days at the Breck School in Golden Valley, Minn. But that’s never stopped him from thinking like one, always two or three chess moves ahead.
“We may not practice with him at center (during the) week and you throw him out there in a game, and he can execute it all perfectly,” Medved chuckled.
“He has that sense of it, of just knowing what’s going on … we’re in practice, we’re scrimmaging, he’s calling out what the other team is doing before (they run) the play. I’m like, ‘Gosh, do you have to ruin it in practice?’ He just has that sense of it.”
Deep down, he misses football, too. Sometimes. He knows the saga of Antonio Gates, the Michigan native who never played college football, became an excellent power forward at a Group of 5 school (Kent State), was considered too small — 6-4, 255 — to play the post in the NBA, and turned into one of the best tight ends in modern NFL history.
“Everybody else talks about it even more than I do,” Roddy laughed.
“The main goal is just to get drafted into the NBA, whenever that may be. If basketball isn’t going the way I feel it should, I might be open to (football).”
You know what else motivates him right now? The NCAA tournament selection committee. Nothing personal. Well, except that it felt personal, as the Rams walked away from Selection Sunday 2021 as one of the last teams to be left out of the Big Dance.
“That really hurt, for sure,” Roddy recalled. “All of our perceived notions were that we were in, no matter what. Every single (bracketologist) had us in, and then to be one of the last two teams left out was really heartbreaking for us … it makes you reflect on what you could have done better in the past.”
“We haven’t seen the best”
With that March Sadness still burning, Roddy, never satisfied, spent a couple weeks this past May working on something else: Ball-handling. Passing. Ways to find better looks for his teammates. And himself. Thinking like a quarterback again.
So Roddy traveled with Stevens to the latter’s native Texas for a fortnight of work with NBA skills trainer Tyler Relph in Dallas, whose roster of clientele includes Julius Randle, Buddy Hield and former Nuggets guard R.J. Hampton.
“It (was) a lot of sensory overload, a lot of dribble moves in a short space,” Roddy explained. “Just getting creative with it and understanding how to do (affect) the defense … when I’m kicking and driving, do I shoot or pass? That definitely helped, as well as just getting better with details.
“I would make a pass, but it wouldn’t be on-target. In the past, that would be OK, but now you have to go do it again and rep that out.”
Six movements in three steps on one side. Good. Now try it on the other side. Good. Now do it and add a step-back jumper. Good. Now do it and add three more moves.
“It was very strict,” Roddy recalled. “It just forced you to be out of your comfort zone. A lot.”
Because some things never change. Because nobody pushes Roddy harder than Roddy himself.
“I’m excited for this season. I’m excited for him,” Pulley said. “The one thing about it is, we all peak at different times. Maybe we haven’t seen the best David Roddy yet. Maybe we’re just seeing the growth of David Roddy.”
Sunday Bulletin Board: What 17-year-old boy wouldn’t be thrilled with a gift of hankies? Which one pronounced them ‘Neat!’?
‘Art’ imitates ‘life’
Sitcom Division
ZOO LOU of St. Paul: “Subject: The Best Birthday Present Ever.
“Imagine you are an intelligent, well-mannered young man in a popular late- ’50s/early-’60s sitcom (hint: It’s not Eddie Haskell) who is celebrating his 17th birthday. Now, what present from your younger brother would make you flip, to speak in the vernacular of the peasantry like Professor Marvel in ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and say ‘Neat!’?
“You’ve probably guessed the young man is Wally Cleaver, and the sitcom is ‘Leave It to Beaver.’ This episode, titled ‘Wally’s License,’ which aired Oct. 11, 1962, opens with Wally holding up some handkerchiefs while brother Beaver punches him in the arm (we used to call it ‘flinch’) to celebrate each year of Wally’s life.
“‘Boy, thanks for the handkerchiefs, Beav!’ Wally exclaims. ‘They’re neat!’
“When Beaver asks if he really likes them, Wally says in all seriousness: ‘Sure. Every guy likes handkerchiefs.’
“Evidently, the creators of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ had a rather archaic notion of the kind of gift a typical teenager would gush over. Forget money, a wallet, a watch, or even a car. In 1962, handkerchiefs were definitely the ‘in thing.’ If Beaver had given Wally underwear, the script might have called for Wally to do a somersault!
“Later, Wally gets a sweater from his folks and once again exclaims: ‘Boy, this is neat! Thanks, Mom and Dad. This has been a neat birthday.’
“To me, Wally acted more like a 7-year-old who got a G.I. Joe action figure and a Slinky. The sweater is OK, but think of how Eddie Haskell and Lumpy Rutherford would have given Wally the business over his ‘neat’ handkerchiefs.
“I readily admit to being overly critical and sarcastic about certain things. And every time I watch ‘Leave It to Beaver’ (and, I might add, ‘Gomer Pyle, USMC’), I have to remind myself: ‘It’s only a TV show, it’s only a TV show, it’s only. . .’ ”
“P.S. When it comes to describing something, I hate the word ‘neat.’”
Lost … and found
B. DAZZLED of South St. Paul writes: “A couple of weeks ago, I heard some chirping and fluttering in my garage. I thought it might have been a trapped bird, so I climbed up to investigate. It turned out the bird sounds were coming from outside, but I found this treasure up in the woodwork.
“It must have been secreted away by the original owner. Maybe his wife was a Republican, and he was trying to hide it from her (or vice versa?). As far as I can tell, it is a 1964 lenticular printed campaign button for Lyndon B. Johnson and Minnesota’s own Hubert H. Humphrey! When you tilt it left, it shows LBJ with ‘Vote Johnson,’ and when you tilt it right, it shows HHH with ‘Vote Humphrey.’
“Now, these buttons are very hard to photograph, but when you tilt it in between just right, it shows the first known instance of apparent Russian interference and something that looks like ‘Wote Humphrisov’!”
The simple pleasures
THE MENDOTA HEIGHTS MISSUS (FORMERLY) reports: “On a beautiful fall day overlooking the Mississippi River, we launched the Dragon kite from my 18th-floor balcony. It was quite a challenge, but the Dragon finally took flight! What a thrilling sight to see it fly over our beautiful river!”
The vision thing
Our Theater of Seasons Division
C. FROM MAPLEWOOD: “Subject: A Frosty memory.
The recent talk of all the snow we had at this time last year brought to mind this photo that our son shared with us a couple of weeks after that early snowfall.
“Our grandsons had had fun making this guy, and while most of the snow had melted by that time, he was still hanging around.
“Our son wasn’t too excited about the yard work that still needed to be done, so he decided to give this guy a name and put him to work. Unfortunately, the magic hat was nowhere to be found.
“Oh yes, his name? Frosty the Mowman.”
Life (and death) as we know it
GRANDMA PAT, “formerly of rural Roberts, Wisconsin,” writes: “Subject: Sunrise, Sunset.
“It is 3 a.m. Tears dampen my pillow. Sleep does not come. Tevye’s haunting song plays in my mind. ‘Sunrise, sunset, sunrise, sunset, swiftly flow the days.’ Two of my beautiful children are gone now. And I am still here, at 91. How can that be? It isn’t right; it just isn’t.
“My beautiful daughter Anna passed away almost five years ago, in her 40s. She was found in her Wisconsin home.
“Two months ago, my strong, kind, funny son John was found dead in his Iowa home. He had been misdiagnosed for many months, then received radiation, and had gone back to work for three days. He was 60, which to me is way too young.
“I know, I know, in this world many others have lost their children. Still, it isn’t right; it just isn’t.
“‘Sunrise, sunset, swiftly fly the years,’ and often come the tears.”
The frontiers of graphic art (II)
ELVIS writes: “Subject: More Modern Signs.
“ELVIS visited another art museum in Wisconsin. This time it was the new Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center. (Highly recommended if you like interesting Midwestern folk art.)
“At the entrance, the person taking our tickets recommended we make sure to visit the bathrooms on the first and third floors, which were ‘artist-designed.’ The second-floor bathrooms, he said, were just ‘normal.’
” ELVIS and his sister headed to the first-floor facilities. But ELVIS ‘s sister stopped as she came to the door of what was identified as a washroom. She was not sure which one was for women, and which was for men. The signs didn’t help.
” ELVIS decided the second one looked right, but he pushed open the door with a moment of apprehension anyways. Thankfully, there was a urinal in there.
“When ELVIS and the entourage arrived on the third floor, there was a staff person sitting outside the hallway to the washrooms. When asked, he proactively said that the second one was for men, and there was a urinal on the sign. Sure enough, there is. Good to know what to look for. They must get asked this a lot.
“Bonus points. ELVIS saw this symbol sign, too! What is it?
“Answer: it is the sign for the elevator! But it left ELVIS wondering where the one for the women was located.
“Days like this make ELVIS’s brain hurt.”
Not exactly what they had in mind
JIMBO of Inver Grove Heights: “I sure am glad the Twins got rid of Eddie Rosario. Now maybe we can hire a couple more analytics experts — that should get us into first place!”
See world
Several close encounters of the natural kind, reported by GRAMMASHAN of Hudson, Wisconsin: “Subject: My nature walks.
“On my daily walk a few weeks ago, I discovered a part of nature I was enthralled by. It looked like crickets had babies, lots of babies. They were practicing their walking and jumping skills. There is much grassland next to the road I walk, and the little things were trying to get back up to the grass by jumping up the curb. It is a huge task for them.
“The first one I saw, I decided to help it with the tip of my shoe. It worked really well. There were so many, however, that I dropped that mission and watched instead with a smile. They would jump up and fall back. I was cheering them on. Finally, one of them turned to climbing up the curb. It worked. I was hoping the rest would catch on, but they didn’t while I was there watching. A few made the jump up after many tries. It was getting dark by then, so I left feeling a little sad.
“The next evening, I walked that site again. I watched in delight to see the babies there. Most of them had figured out how to climb up and some had mastered the jump. I could hear the happy mamas chirping with encouragement and joy in the distant grass. I was inclined to say out loud (and I did) ‘Good job,’ with a little clapping, too. It reminded me of the joy I felt for each of my children when they learned to walk and climb. I reacted to them the same way I did for the baby crickets. I hope I can see it again next year.
“This morning I was eating my breakfast and I kept hearing horns honking. I was intrigued by what could be causing the cacophony. I looked out the window toward the street, and there were about 30 geese walking across (and blocking) the street. Of course I giggled. Then I saw what the honking was doing. The cars would honk on one side of the street, and the geese would turn around and go back to the other side of the street. I felt bad for the geese because they had no idea what to do. They just kept walking back and forth, blocking both lanes. Finally a couple cars came to a stop until all the geese got to land on one side of the road. It sure made my morning.
“Now tonight I went for another late walk (close to dark) and I saw two deer, mama and fawn, grazing on a hill behind my place. The fawn just kept moving around, grazing on whatever it could find. However, the mama was standing dead still, staring at me. I kept walking but stared right back. I was thinking: ‘Hey, I’m a mama, too, and would be doing the same thing.’ She never called the fawn into the woods, so I figure she either heard my thoughts or just thought there was no fear of the gramma on her walk. Smart deer.”
The great comebacks
Or: CAUTION! Words at Play!
THE DORYMAN of Prescott, Wisconsin: “Subject: Low-hanging vegetable.
“My friendly, neighborhood, homemade-horseradish provider just messaged me that the season was on! To which I shamelessly replied: Grate.”
Out of the mouths of babes
VERTICALLY CHALLENGED reports: “Adriana, 6, went to visit her other grandma the other day, with mom and sister.
“Nana: ‘Would you like an ice-cream sandwich, Adriana?’
“Adriana: ‘Yesss!’
“Mom: ‘Yes what?’ (Yes, please.)
“Nana: ‘What’s the magic word!?’
“Adriana: ‘Hocus Pocus!’”
And now BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: Preschool rules.
“Once again, our local elementary preschoolers have come up with their own classroom rules which are prominently displayed for all to see on their classroom wall.
“This year there are eight rules. The most interesting is:
“(5) Save our kisses for our family.
“Two years ago, these rules were established by the tiny tykes:
“(2) No spitting or biting.
“(10) Keep your pants on.
“Then last school year . . .
“(2) Keep spit in our mouth.
“Literally out of the mouths of babes.”
