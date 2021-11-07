Patriots elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson for Panthers game

St. Thomas senior goaltender Alexa Dobchuk got the word from the coaching staff following Friday night’s loss to Ohio State that she would start in the series finale on Saturday afternoon.

Like many dedicated and well-trained athletes, the Eden Prairie product relied on visualization techniques to help her prepare for the Buckeyes.

After watching from the bench on Friday as the Buckeyes peppered the St. Thomas net with 45 shots in an 8-1 win, Dobchuk had a pretty clear picture of what her Saturday afternoon was going to look like.

True to form, Ohio State (10-2-0 overall, 10-2-0 WCHA), the No. 2 team in the country, recorded 64 shots on goal in a 6-2 win over the Tommies (4-7-1, 2-7-1) at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights.

Despite being outshot 43-4 through two periods, the Tommies were actually within striking distance, trailing 4-2, thanks for the most part to Dobchuk’s excellence.

“We thought Dobber was fantastic today,” said St. Thomas assistant coach Bethany Brausen, who was filling in for head coach Joel Johnson, who was away due to his duties as head coach of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team.

“They got some unbelievable chances, and I think their offense is as good as any in the country. On some of those chances, especially those second and third opportunities, the way she competes, she is really fun to watch.”

Dobchuk was as aggressive in stopping the puck as the Buckeyes were in trying to put it past her.

“I feel it’s easy when your whole team is in it,” Dobchuk said. “When I wasn’t there, my teammates were laying out and blocking shots. It makes it easier for me to be in the game when everyone else is working hard, too.”

Dobchuk, whose college career began at Colgate, said she couldn’t remember facing that many shots in a game. She said the energy she felt from her teammates on the bench helped keep her focused.

“You’re tired,” she said, “but with the energy in the building, it’s like, ‘That’s OK, I’m going to keep in it mentally.’ ”

For the second straight game, the Tommies trailed only 1-0 despite having almost the entire period played at their end of the ice. Ohio State scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead before Luci Bianchi scored for the second straight game for the Tommies.

St. Thomas fell behind 4-1 late in the period, but Lauren Stenslie scored to cut into the Buckeyes’ lead. The Tommies were outshot 21-3 in the third period and surrendered the game’s final two goals.

The Buckeyes looked every bit like a team that should be in the hunt for a national title and played a style the Tommies — or any team — would do well to emulate.

“There are so many good teams in the WCHA,” Brausen said, “It’s easy to say, ‘Look at their speed, look at their strength, look at their offensive ability.’ But I think the hallmark of what we’re trying to create here is, let’s look at us.

“So, why all those things are things we want to be, it’s less a comparison of us to Ohio or us to Mankato, and it’s more of, how are we in terms of how we were yesterday.”