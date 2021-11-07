News
Patriots elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson for Panthers game
The Patriots elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Carolina.
The move could be linked to N’Keal Harry landing on the injury report Friday with knee trouble.
Harry has been seeing limited action behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Wilkerson flashed in the early going at receiver during training camp and in the preseason .
He was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets. In the first preseason game against the Washington Football Team, Jones targeted Wilkerson nine times, with the receiver finishing with six catches for 39 yards.
Wilkerson also saw some on the special teams units.
St. John’s Prep puts it all together, knocks off Weymouth in Div. 1 boys soccer tournament
WEYMOUTH — The St. John’s Prep boys soccer team is finding its groove just in time.
The No. 17 Eagles seized the momentum early and never relinquished it in a 3-0 win over No. 16 Weymouth on Saturday to open the Div. 1 tournament and earn a berth in the round of 16.
Sophomore Graham Kramer struck four minutes in, senior Matt Patturelli added another late in the first half and senior captain James Gikas sealed it midway through the second as the Prep kept steady pressure on the hosts.
“We have had inconsistency throughout the season, but when we have play consistently and the way that we know how to play, we get the result we want,” said Gikas. “I think now that we have figured out our formation and how to play our game with each other, I don’t see any room for inconsistency the rest of the season.”
Kramer, a JV call-up who has worked his way into the starting lineup, lit the fire. Fellow striker Ryder Vigsnes was dispossessed trying to attack the goal and Kramer found the ball teed up for a shot following in support and drilled it under the bar for a 1-0 edge.
“We’ve had plenty of games where we have produced a number of chances and we finally put them away, and that first goal is just huge,” said St. John’s Prep coach David Crowell.
It looked like that might be it for the Eagles (11-4-4) for the first half despite a number of opportunities, but with four minutes remaining Alex Borland flicked a ball to Patturelli, who touched it with the outside of his right foot past Weymouth goalie Tyler McInerney for a 2-0 advantage.
It stayed 2-0 at the break only because of a robbery of Vigsnes by McInerney. But Gikas solved him for a dagger in the 56th minute, taking a pass from Vigsnes and guiding it inside the far left post for the final 3-0 margin.
“Felt amazing,” said Gikas. “When you hear (the Weymouth student section) heckling you, it’s nice to put one away.”
Joey Waterman registered the clean sheet in net, doing the majority of his work on a series of Weymouth corner kicks in the second half, tipping a pair of dangerous ones over the bar before snatching a third. Will Minor had an outstanding performance anchoring the defense at center back.
“It’s the best 80 minutes we have played all season,” said Crowell. “We are pretty young. We only start four seniors, it’s been a season in progress, so I’m really, really happy today obviously.”
College women’s hockey: No. 2 Ohio State fires 64 shots at St. Thomas in 6-2 victory
St. Thomas senior goaltender Alexa Dobchuk got the word from the coaching staff following Friday night’s loss to Ohio State that she would start in the series finale on Saturday afternoon.
Like many dedicated and well-trained athletes, the Eden Prairie product relied on visualization techniques to help her prepare for the Buckeyes.
After watching from the bench on Friday as the Buckeyes peppered the St. Thomas net with 45 shots in an 8-1 win, Dobchuk had a pretty clear picture of what her Saturday afternoon was going to look like.
True to form, Ohio State (10-2-0 overall, 10-2-0 WCHA), the No. 2 team in the country, recorded 64 shots on goal in a 6-2 win over the Tommies (4-7-1, 2-7-1) at the St. Thomas Ice Arena in Mendota Heights.
Despite being outshot 43-4 through two periods, the Tommies were actually within striking distance, trailing 4-2, thanks for the most part to Dobchuk’s excellence.
“We thought Dobber was fantastic today,” said St. Thomas assistant coach Bethany Brausen, who was filling in for head coach Joel Johnson, who was away due to his duties as head coach of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team.
“They got some unbelievable chances, and I think their offense is as good as any in the country. On some of those chances, especially those second and third opportunities, the way she competes, she is really fun to watch.”
Dobchuk was as aggressive in stopping the puck as the Buckeyes were in trying to put it past her.
“I feel it’s easy when your whole team is in it,” Dobchuk said. “When I wasn’t there, my teammates were laying out and blocking shots. It makes it easier for me to be in the game when everyone else is working hard, too.”
Dobchuk, whose college career began at Colgate, said she couldn’t remember facing that many shots in a game. She said the energy she felt from her teammates on the bench helped keep her focused.
“You’re tired,” she said, “but with the energy in the building, it’s like, ‘That’s OK, I’m going to keep in it mentally.’ ”
For the second straight game, the Tommies trailed only 1-0 despite having almost the entire period played at their end of the ice. Ohio State scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period to take a 3-0 lead before Luci Bianchi scored for the second straight game for the Tommies.
St. Thomas fell behind 4-1 late in the period, but Lauren Stenslie scored to cut into the Buckeyes’ lead. The Tommies were outshot 21-3 in the third period and surrendered the game’s final two goals.
The Buckeyes looked every bit like a team that should be in the hunt for a national title and played a style the Tommies — or any team — would do well to emulate.
“There are so many good teams in the WCHA,” Brausen said, “It’s easy to say, ‘Look at their speed, look at their strength, look at their offensive ability.’ But I think the hallmark of what we’re trying to create here is, let’s look at us.
“So, why all those things are things we want to be, it’s less a comparison of us to Ohio or us to Mankato, and it’s more of, how are we in terms of how we were yesterday.”
Columbus scores three in 3rd period to beat Colorado 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets stretched their winning streak to three games on Saturday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 with a three-goal third period.
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored with 30 seconds left in the game, following Cole Sillinger’s goal with 32 seconds earlier and Alexandre Texier’s with about six and a half minutes left. Gabriel Carlsson also scored, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots and added an assist for his fifth win this year.
Andre Burakovsky scored twice for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves.
Colorado dominated puck possession early, but Columbus jumped on the board first at 11:44 of the opening period when Jakub Voracek fought off defenders along the boards and found a charging Carlsson for his first goal of the season.
The assist was Voracek’s 10th of the season and fifth in three games, extending his point streak to three games. Yegor Chinakhov earned his first NHL point with the secondary assist.
Burakovsky, back after missing Colorado’s last game with a lower-body injury, knotted the score at 1 with a one-timer from Nazem Kadri with about four minutes left in the first. The goal was his second of the season and first since Oct. 16. Nadri has points in four straight games and four assists in his last two games.
Burakosvsky then made it 2-1 Colorado amid a fast-paced second period on an unassisted backhander over Merzlikins’ right shoulder at 13:16.
Columbus, however, was far from done. Texier knotted the score at 2 by firing an Eric Robinson feed past Kuemper with about six minutes left in the third, with Merzlikins earning his first assist on the clearing pass.
Sillinger then deflected a Chinakhov shot for his third goal in two games. Bjorkstrand added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the game.
Columbus won for the fifth time this season after scoring first and tied the team’s best 10-game start to the season at 7-3-0.
Both teams were futile on the power play, going a combined 0-8.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.
Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Friday night.
