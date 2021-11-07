Popular Analyst Predicts Fantom to Skyrocket Very Soon!

Fantom is better, at least in its technology than Ethereum.
It’s been the year of Ethereum killers, with Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, and others achieving new highs and garnering worldwide headlines. But according to one analyst, one initiative that’s been missed and that might rocket by the end of the year is Fantom (FTM). Looking at the optimistic elements that make FTM a smart investment, including a pending Coinbase listing, Yearn Finance’s Andre Cronje’s return as a key developer, and a $1 billion ecosystem expansion fund.
Fantom has gone under the radar while its more flamboyant competitors tore the charts, but its performance has also been extremely outstanding. It has gained a staggering 18,000+ percent to trade at $2.65 at press time in the last year. It began the year at a measly $0.016.
Guy, an analyst with 1.55 million subscribers on his Coin Bureau YouTube channel, believes FTM has further potential. In a recent video, he pointed out the bullish elements for Fantom, projecting that it would attain at least 3x in gains in the current Bull Run.
For one, Fantom is better, at least in its technology, than Ethereum. With its decentralized acrylic graph ledger, it can perform 20,000 transactions per second, a long cry from Ethereum’s transaction processing power.
It utilizes the Ethereum Virtual Machine for its smart contracts, enabling Ethereum developers to deploy their Dapps on Fantom. Consequently, Fantom supports a number of major Ethereum DeFi protocols, including Curve Finance, Cream Finance, and Yearn Finance, which have around $5.5 billion in total value locked.
The DeFi Giant
Fantom has many additional variables going its way other than technological supremacy. Andre Cronje, the DeFi giant behind the well-known Yearn Finance, is one of them. Cronje was one of the initial team members of the Fantom Foundation but departed to work on Yearn. He’s back now.
Besides Andre, Fantom has caught the attention of other important cryptocurrency leaders and corporations. Sam Bankman-Alameda Fried’s Research has invested in the Fantom Foundation.
The VCs that invested in Fantom want to create an ecosystem Y-Combinator. Guy indicated this would foster Fantom-based initiatives. Then there’s the Coinbase listing. It also enabled native FTM functionality in September, which Guy feels could anticipate FTM listing on the Coinbase exchange.
Following US inflation statistics, BTC started to lose value and approached $60,000.
BTC may reach record highs of about $66,999 if it allows further rising.
It was a mixed bag on Nov. 6 as the cryptocurrency market cap is $2.71 trillion. Bitcoin has been consolidating for a while. Due to the current price activity, it is still on a bull run. Bitcoin’s price has been stabilizing, although the daily and weekly closes have been over $60k.
Bitcoin just hit an all-time high of $67,500. Since then, the dominating cryptocurrency has traded over $60k. Several cryptocurrencies, including Ether, Shiba Inu, Solana, and Polkadot, have recently hit fresh highs. On Oct. 20, Bitcoin hit a new high of $66,974. Last month’s price rise coincided with the much-anticipated release of the first Bitcoin ETF on the NYSE.
Facing Resistance Between $62K and $65K
The Flagship currency is seeing substantial market resistance between $62k and $65k. The price is nearing but not above this level, halting the BTC spike.
Following US inflation statistics, BTC started to lose value and approached $60,000 in a few days. Despite a quick return to $63,000, the overall situation has deteriorated. Bitcoin is poised to break past the $64,000 barrier mark. BTC may reach record highs of about $66,999 if it allows further rising.
Bitcoin was trading at $60,589 USD, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin must first break the pivot at $61,727 to reach the first substantial barrier at $62,755. But for Bitcoin to burst beyond the morning high of $62,600, the market must back it. Breaking the pivot at $61,717 reintroduces the first major support level at $60,388. Unless the sell-off continues throughout the afternoon, Bitcoin should stay over $59,000.
If the price of DOGE supports the bears, it may decrease by 28%.
A reduction in price volatility may result in a rise in the price of DOGE.
There is chaos and negativity in the crypto market, as Bitcoin drops below $60488, and most major altcoins are trading in the red. The price of Ethereum, ADA, XRP, and DOT have all fallen by 2–4 percent, but BNB and SOL have remained stable in the green.
The price of Dogecoin, the original meme currency, is now trading at $0.2549, with a little downward bias. A reduction in price volatility may result in a rise in the price of DOGE. The symmetrical triangle forecasts that Dogecoin will rise by 29 percent, reaching $0.34 per coin.
Bulls and Bears Cancelling Each Other
It’s an asymmetrical triangle on the four-hour chart, meaning the bulls and bears are cancelling each other out. With market volatility decreasing, a breakout in either direction is possible in the next sessions.
The flattening of the moving averages and the RSI indicator’s position at 45.2, near the middle line, confirm this view. There is a potential that DOGE may continue to rise to $0.34, a 28 percent gain. If the price of DOGE supports the bears, it may decrease by 28% to $0.18. Before reaching this bearish target, Dogecoin may find support at the 200-day SMA at $0.2524.
Between October 5 and 25, the Dogecoin price consolidated between $0.24 and $0.28. On October 26, DOGE dipped to below $0.21 before rising to stabilize over $0.235. According to CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price today is $0.256961 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,359,776,912 USD.
More paths open up for Web3 gaming as a $100 million investment fund is launched by the large blockchain venture firms Solana Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and FTX. A lot of enthusiasm surrounds the future of the GameFi industry as it grows exponentially.
The fund aims to invest in “the intersection of blockchain and gaming”: technology companies, gaming studios that incorporate the Solana blockchain. Gaming could be a great gateway for Web3 to bring in “next billion users”, said one of the partners.
The CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried said in Tweeter that this partnership might build “the biggest growth area in the sector: web3 + gaming + NFTs.”
Recently, Lightspeed and FTX announced their first investment for the gaming studio Faraway by leading a $21 million Series A funding round alongside other important partners such as a16z, Pantera Capital, and Sequoia Capital. Faraway will now integrate Solana blockchain into “Mini Royale”, the studio’s top game.
Faraway CEO Alex Paley commented on their goals for the project:
Blockchain technology will unlock the potential for truly player-driven, open economies and will usher in the next wave of gaming and virtual worlds, (…) Our goal for both current and future games is to create extremely fun and social games with open economies, giving players true ownership over their in-game assets and a true voice in how the game evolves over time.
Web3 Gaming And Solana See Growth
Web3 gaming has seen great growth in popularity, parallel to Solana’s token impressive gains in 2021. The new digital era is allowing further monetization and experiences in the gaming ecosystem by integrating DeFi and NFTs.
The merge of the blockchain and gaming comes with great potential for revenue alongside the possibility of creating strong communities and new features for them.
“High-performance blockchains like Solana are now capable of delivering the kind of web2 experiences gamers expect while providing the advantages of decentralized Web 3 systems.” Said Amy Wu, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners in a public statement.
She further commented to Cointelegraph about her views on the metaverse:
the metaverse is a potential digital world where people build identity, reputation, make friends, play, and transact in. (…) If it becomes even a fraction as meaningful as our offline lives, it’s incredibly valuable. Hence why Web 2 companies like Meta and native Web 3companies alike are trying to build this. People spend hours a day in games like Fornite and Roblox, so I believe the metaverse will be born out of a social game.
Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs, also commented in the fund’s public statement:
In the last few months we’ve seen talented game builders leave their jobs at Riot, EA, Scopely, and other established gaming firms to build Web 3 games on Solana. We are excited to collaborate with Lightspeed and FTX to support and accelerate this new wave of builders.
Newzoo projected that the gaming market will generate around $218,7 billion by 2024. They also reported a growth in player rates from 20210 to 2021 of +5.4%.