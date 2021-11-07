News
Report of ‘shots fired’ drew first officers to St. Paul bar. They didn’t know the magnitude of what they’d find.
One of the first St. Paul officers who arrived to the shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar saw a wounded person being dragged across the street to get help. Pockets of people were outside, tending to others with injuries.
Officers on the scene were braced for the possibility that someone was still shooting.
With adrenaline running as they quickly looked for the suspects and then helped the wounded, the officers realized this was anything but a run-of-the-mill bar shooting. Wallets and cellphones were scattered around after more than 200 people sought cover and ran from the shootout.
Officers encountered more and more people injured in the early morning of Oct. 10 — there turned out to be 16 in all, one of whom died.
No one remembers a shooting with more victims in modern history in St. Paul. There were 67 St. Paul patrol officers and 55 firefighters, who are EMTs and paramedics, who responded to the bar. But for the first moment, as frantic 911 calls poured in, a handful of officers were on their own.
These are their stories, told publicly for the first time.
RESPONDED WITHIN 30 SECONDS
Early Sunday, Oct. 10, officers Alex Mohn and Richard Puente were patrolling on West Seventh Street when they heard public safety dispatcher Ryan Briles speaking over the police radio: “Shots fired. Multiple callers. Advising that somebody may have been hit. At least eight shots fired within the last two minutes. People are fighting. … We are getting calls currently of a person shooting.” It was about 12:15 a.m.
They were close enough to arrive to the Seventh Street Truck Park bar within 30 seconds, Mohn said.
Getting a call about shots fired or a shooting outside a bar isn’t unusual. “I think everyone expected a fairly average scene,” said officer Josh Needham, who was next to pull up.
“Maybe one or two people shot,” said officer Brianna Kisch, who arrived at about the same time as Needham.
But when Needham saw the bystanders outside taking care of the injured, he thought, “That’s not normal.”
The intense spike in calls at the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center told the 911 call-takers and dispatchers the seriousness of what was unfolding.
There were 147 calls to the ECC between 12:15 and 1:15 a.m.; information wasn’t available about how many of them were regarding the bar shooting, but many would have been, especially in the first 10 minutes, said Bryan Linn, shift supervisor.
They shifted staff members, including Linn and another supervisor, so they had 14 people to answer the 911 calls. Dispatchers who handle different areas of St. Paul and the county also pitched in to help with directing officers and paramedics where to go.
‘HELP ME, HELP ME’
When Kisch arrived, a man carrying a woman over his shoulder — later identified as Marquisha Wiley, 27 — beelined toward the officer and pleaded, “Help me, help me, she’s been shot.”
“We couldn’t get him to let go of her,” Kisch said. After convincing him to get to the ground with Wiley, the man continued hugging her, applying needed pressure to the wound.
Kisch found Wiley had a faint pulse that disappeared after a few seconds. She tried to reassure the people with Wiley that paramedics were on the way.
“The hardest part for me was knowing I couldn’t do anything,” Kisch said.
Paramedics took Wiley into an ambulance and pronounced her dead at 12:26 a.m. An autopsy showed that Wiley was shot in the back. The bullet pierced her lung and heart.
Police have said Wiley and most of the others injured were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.
The reason for the shooting was an argument about domestic abuse, according to murder and attempted-murder charges filed against Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, and Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, who are in custody. They allegedly shot at each other in the crowded West Seventh Street food hall and bar, which is near the Xcel Energy Center.
TRIAGING THE WOUNDED
The first thing that Puente did when he pulled up was quickly retrieve a department-issued rifle from the squad car. He and Mohn, both St. Paul officers for four years, immediately listened for any sounds of shooting. They checked the area in front of the bar for anyone holding a gun, not realizing at the time that the shooting had unfolded inside the business.
“There were so many victims and so much chaos,” with people screaming for help, Needham said.
“I think everyone quickly established, ‘Is there someone still shooting? No,’ so now you start the process of triage,” Needham said. He and other officers checked on people to assess how badly injured they were, and then sometimes had to move on to see if there was another person who needed help more urgently.
Puente started treating a man, looked around and saw more people were injured and radioed for four ambulances. In the end, eight ambulances were dispatched, some of them transporting two victims at a time, said Deputy Fire Chief Ken Adams.
Kisch said she appreciated the bystanders who were assisting them. A woman held Needham’s flashlight, pointing the light on the injured because the officer needed both his hands to render aid.
People from the crowd also helped Puente. He wound a tourniquet around the leg of a man who was shot in an artery and used the man’s own belt to control the bleeding from another gunshot wound to his arm. Needham and Mohn applied tourniquets to injured people, as well.
Ulicer Sanchez, a St. Paul firefighter and paramedic, wasn’t supposed to be working that night, but answered a request earlier in the evening to come in so the department wouldn’t be short staffed. He and his crew provided medical care to two people and transported them to the hospital.
“There’s a lot of things that go through your mind right before you step out of the (ambulance) rig,” he said. “There’s always a little bit of a chill at the back of your neck, thinking ‘Is the shooter still here? Are they going to target first responders next?’ That’s why we work as a team.”
While officers wear bullet-resistant vests, most St. Paul firefighters do not have them — and that is something Adams is working to change. People and businesses contributed about $73,000 to the nonprofit Shield616 or the St. Paul Fire Foundation, which was enough to purchase 33 ballistic vests and helmets for St. Paul firefighters that were presented to them in June. The fundraising is ongoing because the department’s authorized strength is 435.
TAKING A TOLL
All St. Paul officers and firefighters, who also provide emergency medical care in the city, have been through training for an active shooter. No one needed to mention the training by name — they just put it into place, said Needham, who has nine years of law enforcement experience.
“Our training kicked in, so it wasn’t a situation of, ‘Oh God, what do we do?’ It was, ‘This is what we have to do. This is our job,’ ” Kisch said. “And everybody took a piece of that puzzle, and got the job done.”
While it was the most victims the officers have seen from one incident, it was “controlled chaos,” Kisch said. They had help from St. Paul officers who responded from other patrol districts, along with law enforcement from Maplewood, Metro Transit, Ramsey County and the Minnesota State Patrol.
“I’m incredibly proud of the bravery, training, instinct and compassion that our officers bring to challenging, traumatic situations,” said St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell. “The unique part of being a police officer is that day in and day out, you’re going into situations where you have little information about what’s going on other than the fact it’s chaotic and people need help. Our officers are constantly walking into the unknown and it really takes a toll on them.”
Though the first responders were tested by the situation, Mohn said they think about the people who were shot and all those who lived through the fear of it.
“We sympathize with everyone who was caught up in it,” he said. “It was a terrible, terrible thing to go through.”
Kisch, an officer of three years, saw firsthand the pain of the people who cared about Wiley.
“It was the pure, raw emotion” of the man who’d been carrying Wiley that “really got to me,” Kisch said.
Since the incident, the St. Paul police and fire departments and the Ramsey County 911 center have checked in with employees to see if they are OK. They have employee assistance programs and peer support systems in place.
Sanchez said it’s important for him to talk with people on his crew and his wife, Kayla Sanchez, who is also a St. Paul firefighter and paramedic.
“It helps a lot to find out different ways of how people dealt with it long term and just letting it out instead of bottling it in,” Sanchez said.
HOW TO HELP
People who want to contribute financially to a ballistic vest for a St. Paul firefighter can do so at shield616.org/firefighter.
News
St. Paul officer and therapist wife, both veterans, start fishing nonprofit to combat PTSD ‘one cast at a time’
Lindsay and Richard Puente were poised to start a food truck as a side business to their regular work — he is a St. Paul police officer and she is a licensed professional clinical counselor — when he had a dream that changed their path.
He woke up in June and told Lindsay, who is a veteran like him, that they should begin an organization to take first responders and veterans out fishing to help them deal with the trauma of what they’ve seen in their work.
“I could tell he had a strong conviction and I said, ‘Let’s do this,’ ” Lindsay said.
Cast & Hook Fishing was off the ground three days later. Their motto is “Combating PTSD one cast at a time.”
Richard Puente and another officer happened to be the first to arrive at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooting last month that injured 15 people and killed a woman. It was a busy and difficult night, though it wasn’t the most gut-wrenching of some of the death scenes he’s responded to in his four years as an officer.
Most people in military service do not regularly see people who are deceased, “but I can’t tell you one first responder who hasn’t seen it, smelled it, experienced it,” Puente said.
The Puentes are thankful for resources that are already in place for veterans to get help for post-traumatic stress disorder, but they think it’s more difficult for first responders — especially at a time when law enforcement officers are feeling increased hostility since the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd last year.
PEACE ON THE WATER
Both Lindsay and Richard Puente, who have been married for eight years, grew up fishing. “As soon as I could cast a pole, I was probably out there,” he said.
“Being out on the water is my getaway, it’s therapeutic,” Richard said. “I forget about everything when I’m out, so Lindsay and I both wanted to share that with others.”
They spread the word about Cast & Hook on Facebook, and heard back from veterans and first responders offering to volunteer for their organization, and also people who said they could use some help and some time on the water. The Puentes started taking people out on their boat.
So far, Cast & Hook has taken more than 100 veterans and first responders and their families out fishing. Beyond law enforcement officers, they’ve worked with firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, 911 call-takers and dispatchers, and corrections officers.
They don’t ask people questions about their job or PTSD, but Richard said most open up. “There’s a lot of common ground without even having to say anything,” Lindsay added.
Lindsay served in the Army National Guard for eight years, and Richard spent 12 years in the Army Reserve and deployed to Baghdad in 2009. They’ve both been affected by PTSD and Richard’s brother, Michael Puente, died by suicide three months after Richard returned from Iraq.
Richard and Lindsay Puente said they would do anything to give people a lifeline of hope.
“You can get help and there’s no shame in that,” said Lindsay, who focuses as a counselor on working with women who are veterans and also with health care providers. “It takes a lot of courage and strength to say, ‘I need help.’ ”
BREAKING THE STIGMA
After the Seventh Street Truck Park bar shooting, Richard spent time fishing. It’s often where he goes to decompress after a long week of work.
Many of the situations that first responders are called to are traumatic.
“These are situations that nobody is prepared to cope with because they’re atypical situations,” Lindsay said.
Departments offer employee assistance programs and peer support, which can be helpful, but the Puentes like the idea of fishing as therapeutic because the stakes are lower — people don’t have to wait for an appointment and it’s easier to say, “I’m struggling, I’m going out fishing.”
“We want to break that stigma with law enforcement, first responders,” Richard said. “We’re expected to be mentally tough and the strong person, but it’s kind of hard to protect people when you’re struggling with stuff yourself. You have to take care of yourself, ultimately, to take care of others.”
SUPPORT FROM BUSINESSES, VOLUNTEERS
Volunteers and St. Paul businesses have been instrumental in helping Cast & Hook expand their cause.
Brian and Sarah Ingram, owners of Purpose Driven Restaurants, gave them an extra boat.
“We had a boat that we would use every once in a while to go out with our family, but it just seemed like their need was much bigger than our need,” Brian Ingram said. “And we thought, ‘How great would it be if they could stay out longer and take more people fishing?’ ”
Cast & Hook provides equipment and fishing licenses if people can’t afford or don’t have them, and they also teach people how to fish. The location depends on where people want to go — some of the places they head to are the St. Croix River to catch walleye and Cedar Lake in western Wisconsin for crappies.
One retired colonel was interested in learning fly-fishing, so he could teach other veterans. Pat Mancini, co-owner of Mancini’s Char House on West Seventh Street, has taken him out a couple of times — to the Kinnickinnic and Rush rivers in Wisconsin.
“These fighting men and women, they’ve been through a lot,” Mancini said. “Being in the restaurant business, I do a lot of listening.”
Meanwhile, Soapy Joe’s Car Wash donated $1,000 for Cast & Hook to get kayaks, which participants can sign out to spend time on the water.
“It’s been a very challenging couple of years for police officers,” said Joe Lindsay, general manager and part owner of the West Seventh Street business. “I really admire and appreciate what Cast & Hook is doing for the health and well-being of the people who serve and protect us.”
FOR MORE INFO
People can go through the Cast & Hook website at castandhookfishing.com to volunteer or donate to the organization, which is registered as a nonprofit in Wisconsin. First responders and veterans who are dealing with trauma and want to find out about fishing with Cast & Hook can also do so through the website.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached around the clock at 800-273-8255.
News
Gophers men’s hockey earns split with Badgers and survives scare to goalie Jack LaFontaine
MADISON, Wis. — The tried-and-true formula for winning your conference in college hockey is to sweep your home series and split your road series. If that equation holds true, the Gophers are right on track for a Big Ten men’s hockey title.
After sweeping Notre Dame in Minneapolis last weekend and an overtime loss at Wisconsin on Friday, the Gophers pounced on their archrivals Saturday night at the Kohl Center, winning 4-1 for a split of their weekend series.
The Gophers (6-4-0) survived a scare when All-American goalie Jack LaFontaine left the game with an injury. He returned and finished with 35 saves.
For the first 18 minutes or so, the Gophers did everything needed to do to dominate a road game. They got quick-hit goals from Matthew Knies and Aaron Huglen to lead 2-0 and scored on a power play later in the first to take a commanding lead. Then there was a moment of great concern in the other end of the rink.
LaFontaine stopped a puck that went behind the net. Following the play, Badgers forward Brock Caufield made contact with the goalie, and the impact appeared to push LaFontaine’s right skate back into the goalpost. Rolling over, the goalie laid on the ice holding his upper leg as play was stopped. He was helped from the ice by trainer Jeff Winslow, and backup goalie Justen Close finished the period, which included killing a minute of Badgers power play.
LaFontaine returned for the second period and surrendered a power-play goal, but Wisconsin’s momentum was short-lived. Just 16 seconds later, the Gophers’ combination of Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin answered for a 4-1 lead. That was all Badgers coach Tony Granato needed to see from Badgers starting goalie Cameron Rowe, who was pulled after making 12 saves on 16 shots. Jared Moe, who had beaten the Gophers — his former team — with 44 saves on Friday night, came in and finished the game with 12 saves.
The Gophers got a lengthy test of their penalty kill a short time later after defenseman Matt Staudacher blasted Badgers defenseman Corson Ceulemans into the boards, drawing a major penalty and a game misconduct for contact to the head. Ceulemans left the game and did not return. Gophers forward Jonny Sorenson left the game in the third period after absorbing an open-ice hit from Badgers center Dominick Mersch.
Wisconsin fell to 4-6-0 overall.
Close finished with three saves in his brief stint relieving LaFontaine.
The Gophers return to Minneapolis for a two-game series with Ohio State next weekend.
News
Massachusetts hospitals see sharp increase in demand for monoclonal antibody treatment
Demand for monoclonal antibodies to treat coronavirus has surged at Massachusetts hospitals in recent months as awareness about the once-little-known drug and its incredible effects is increasing, bringing patients in from a dozen different states.
Over the summer, UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester was offering about 40 slots per week for coronavirus patients to come get an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, which stave off the virus and halt it from replicating further in the body, according to UMMC infectious disease physician Dr. Sandeep Jubbal.
Now, they have 130 to 140 weekly appointments available, which they have no problem filling up.
“Hands down, this is the best antiviral treatment that exists against this virus,” Jubbal told the Herald. He said patients have come to UMass from 12 different states to get the treatment.
The drug can be given as an infusion or a series of four shots. The lab-made antibodies bind to the coronavirus spike protein, which prevents the virus from infecting healthy cells, therefore stopping COVID from progressing.
The antibody cocktail has proven to be effective for many high profile public figures who caught coronavirus including Donald Trump, who received it before it was available to the public. Side effects are minimal, though some people have a minor skin reaction.
Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to reduce coronavirus hospitalizations or deaths in high-risk patients by 70%.
“A few patients have called us within 24 to 48 hours after to thank us,” Jubbal said. “The symptoms just go away, or they decrease significantly.”
Jubbal said that since UMMC started offering monoclonal antibodies in July, they’ve used them to treat about 1,500 patients. Of those patients, a mere 2% ended up being admitted to the hospital for COVID.
High-risk patients are eligible for the drug if they are infected with coronavirus or if they were a close contact of an infected person, even if they haven’t tested positive yet.
Jubbal said that in the coming months he expects a steady demand for the antibodies, but perhaps not quite as high as it is right now.
Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest hospital system, has also seen a skyrocketing desire for the treatment.
In early August, MGB was offering 27 appointments per week, and has now scaled to 160 weekly slots across 11 different sites, according to Dr. Inga Lennes, who directs the program.
Patients typically only need one infusion which lasts in the body for a month. If they were to get infected with coronavirus again, they could get the treatment a second time.
Lennes said getting patients an appointment quickly is crucial. The treatment works best the earlier it is given, typically within 10 days of symptoms.
“We are really trying to make sure people don’t fall out of the treatment window and we get them in as soon as we can,” Lennes told the Herald.
Lennes said that with decreasing coronavirus cases but increasing public awareness about monoclonal antibodies, demand will likely be steady.
Should there be short supply, the highest risk patients are prioritized, but shortages have not been an issue. A greater challenge right now is staffing the treatment clinics, Lennes said.
Tufts Medical Center was one of the first in the state to have monoclonal antibodies in December 2020, about a month after they were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A spokesman said demand has dramatically increased in recent months with the hospital receiving 10 to 16 referrals a day, which is even higher than during the peak surge last winter. Tufts has done upwards of 700 infusions since they began offering the treatment.
“I just want people to know that this is a safe treatment, which is very effective,” Jubbal said, “so come in if you have symptoms.”
